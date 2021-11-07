RHOP: Candiace Claims There’s A ‘Double Standard’ When It Comes To Her Shade, Points To THIS #MarriedToMedicine Clip

Candiace Dillard isn’t exactly sorry that she issued a “ya mama” diss Mia Thornton’s way, because The Real Housewife of Potomac insists that there’s a double standard.
In an #RHOPReunion preview, Andy Cohen asks a viewer question to Candiace about the “ya mama is low budget” shade she issued to Mia whose mother struggled with substance abuse and was previously incarcerated.
The viewer wondered if Candiace was really unaware of Mia’s mother’s history and Candiace once again insisted that she had no idea. She also added that Mia should be “grateful” that she only “joned” her with the “ya mama” diss.
“I did not know. I did not,” said Candiace. “If I knew that she had the trauma that she has with her mother, I would not have said that. I would’ve talked about something else. What I will say is, that was– in the Black community, it’s referred to as ‘joning.’ I was going light on you and what happened was, you were ungrateful.”
Candiace’s comments made her fellow housewives including Gizelle Bryant cringe and Andy questioned Candiace about her sharp tongue.
Andy: “So if you say, ‘Your mom is low budget,’ she’s supposed to thank you?!”
Candiace: “What am I supposed to do when she insults me?”
Gizelle: “You saw that episode and you thought to yourself, ‘Wow. I was justified in all of this!’ I didn’t feel like your actions toward her were justifiable…”
Candiace: “What actions?!”
Gizelle: “Things coming out your mouth!”
Candiace: “If I want to respond verbally, hello, welcome to the stage! That’s what we do!”
Andy then hops in and asks Candiace candidly, “How’s that working for you? Honestly, How is the way that you respond to people working for you? You almost were physically attacked last year…” he adds hinting to the Cabernet Combat that took place in season 5 with Monique Samuels.
“So that’s my fault that I was physically attacked?!” asks Candiace.
“Well, you’re the common denominator…” responds Candiace who adds that “every housewife on stage” has said “nasty” and “disrespectful” things. “But because I am better at it, I am somehow crucified!”
Unfortunately for Andy, some Bravo watchers took great umbrage with him seemingly blaming Candiace for last year’s physical altercation and several agreed that Candiace’s disses actually arent’ that bad.
I do not like Candiace…. but how dare Ashley, has she forgotten about her mouth? And where was Andy with the same energy for Erika, Heavenly, Phaedra, Porsha… all these people are hypocrites https://t.co/UNFP0cg79c
Hot box, ur a whore from Hampton, you look like a whore on the street corner, you need to fill the hole in your heart and not between your legs, you miscarried due to drunk driving, Mail order cooch – Ashley & Karen. why is Andy gaslighting Candiace with these colorist birds? https://t.co/ZhG3iL4Vylpic.twitter.com/cW3nVKYHEw
Heavenly repeatedly said ‘yo mama’ on Married2Med. I don’t recall Andy having a segment to tell her to watch her mouth. Pretty sure he laughed when she said it at the reunion also. But when Candiace says it, it’s the worst thing in the world #RHOP
This is FAR from the first time that Candiace has alleged that there’s a double standard when it comes to her. In fact, during a recent BOSSIP #RealityRecap, Candiace said [again] that people get pissed off when it comes to her shade because she’s “better at reading than them.”
Hit the flip for that.
Was Candiace’s “ya mama” diss that bad or is she held to a different standard? According to Candiace, it’s the latter.
During BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap, Candiace responded to a BOSSIP viewer who wondered if Ashley Darby was “held accountable” for the “do you have Alzheimer’s” comment she made to Mia Thornton’s husband, G.
“No,” said Candiace. “It would be off-brand for anyone but Candiace to be held accountable for the things that she says, it’s all par for the course,” said Candiace on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “Obviously there were a lot of people who were offended by Ashly’s ageist comment and in the moment I can’t even believe she said that. Her brand is to be very PC and be aware of what she says so she can then crucify me for not being aware of what I say. It was not brought up later, there was no outrage. The way the show works is–if Candiace says it. Let’s crucify her.”
(5:50)
She also once again said that colorism is afoot when it comes to her and fellow housewife Dr. Wendy Osefo.
“The colorism conversation is one I’m often wary of having,” said Candiace during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “I like to call it a kitchen table conversation because it can be misconstrued and misread in mixed company, but I think the reward is greater than the risk. There are double standards, there are buzz words and dog whistles used like “aggressive”, “doing too much” violent” or “angry” that are specifically used towards people who look like me or Wendy that are not used when someone who’s light behaves the same way; rolling their neck, doing all this with the finger, banging on tables—that’s never labeled aggressive.
“If I do it, if Wendy does it–it’s just different,” Candiace added during BOSSIP’s RealityRecap. “I am the villain, I am vile, I’m nasty, I need to be fired. I have not said or done anything worse than the rest of this cast. If you lined up everyone’s indiscretions everyone is pretty much on the same playing field.”
(9:20)
Watch Candiace on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap below.
Are YOU watching tonight’s #RHOPReunion at 8/7 c on Bravo?
When a Reunion has this much ☕️, you know we had to make it 4-parts! Part ONE of the #RHOP Reunion fills us with Happy & Ness, tonight 8/7c!🌸 pic.twitter.com/CpNFLVIl1b
Rip Wheeler is out for blood after this hit on the Duttons. HL got EXCLUSIVE season 4 scoop from Cole Hauser about Rip’s next moves, what’s going on with Beth, and more.
Someone put a hit out on the Duttons, and Rip is not going to rest until vengeance is served. Yellowstone returns for season 4 on November 7, and it’s Rip’s job to figure out what happened. When it comes to revenge after this brutal attack on John, Beth, and Kayce, Cole Hauser told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rip will go “as far as is necessary, I think, and maybe even a little further.”
This hit will change the lives of those living on the Dutton ranch forever. “It can’t not change, but I think what you’ll see in [season] 4 is that you’re going to see a change in a lot of people’s stories,” Cole said. “I think that’s what’s really brilliant this year. Taylor [Sheridan] really, once again, kind of outdid himself in the sense of being able to identify all the characters and show these different stories and how this really affects the rest of the year on so many different aspects — physically, mentally. The characters are obviously going to go through a lot so, yeah, just another great year of Taylor doing his thing.”
The last time we saw Beth, she was caught up in an explosion at work. Her fate is still somewhat unknown, but Cole has all the faith in the world that Beth will make it out. “She’s tough as nails. She’ll be alright,” Cole noted.
Finn Little has joined the cast of season 4 as Carter, a young boy Beth takes under her wing. So, how will Rip take to this new kid in his life?
“He’s not like Rip,” Cole told HollywoodLife. “He’s definitely a tortured soul, but we didn’t have the same upbringing, same relationships. He is kind of his own thing, but I think what hopefully the audience will see [and] I know Kelly and I really worked hard at was being able to manage this kid within our relationship and the growth of it. I think he’s somebody that brings out different colors in us, and you get to see us being able to have to deal with something other than each other.” Yellowstone season 4 airs Sundays on Paramount Network.
The fired Amazon driver who was seen in a viral video sneaking a woman out of his delivery truck finally explains what happened.
In a video call with TMZ, Tywan George confirmed that the woman captured on surveillance video was a working girl.
“It ain’t nothing like I know her personally, you know what I’m sayin’?” he told TMZ.
Tywan said rent is high in the Tampa, Florida area, and the young lady was doing what she had to do to “make ends meet.”
The viral surveillance footage, uploaded to TikTok by user @patrickhook01, shows the barefoot, scantily-clad woman slipping out the backdoor of an Amazon Prime delivery truck last month.
Tywan says he knew he would probably be fired because Amazon has strict policies against unauthorized people in delivery vehicles.
“There was no packages reported missing – nothing was reported stolen, you know what I’m saying? It was just the incident just went viral, you know what I’m saying? That’s pretty much what cost me my job.”
With nothing to lose, Tywan admitted he did what any other red-blooded American male in his situation would do.
“Honestly, I just look at it like it is what it is now, you feel me?”
In a second video, Tywan is seen rapping and dancing in his delivery truck.
Brock Davies‘ ex-wife had one request when he joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for season nine.
During a podcast appearance earlier this week, Brock detailed the conversation he had with his ex prior to filming before fiancee Scheana Shay dished on their 2022 wedding plans and explained why their daughter, Summer Moon, may have convinced her against having more kids.
“Starting this season off, we spoke with my ex and during that conversation, she was like, ‘Look, you can do you but leave me and the kids out of it,’” Brock revealed on the November 2 episode of Bachelors in the City. “[And] I was like, ‘I can respect that space and boundaries.’ I chose this life. My ex, our relationship, and those two kids, did not choose to be talked about.”
But at the time, Brock was a reality rookie and didn’t anticipate the drama that was to come.
As Pump Rules viewers have seen, Lala Kent has put a spotlight on Brock’s relationship with his former spouse, as well as his estrangement from their two children. And, while Brock initially thought he could engage in the conversation and quickly “nip it in the bud,” that’s not at all how things played out.
Looking back, Brock said it was difficult to try and explain a situation that was so complex.
“As much as you think you know somebody, I was 19 to 23 during this time of my life with my ex and my two little ones and the whole cycle was, I tried to explain it but it’s really difficult to explain 10 years of my life,” he stated.
While Brock and Scheana were able to maintain a healthy relationship with one another, despite the many questions he faced amid season nine, the couple, who met at a music festival in San Diego, admitted to struggling throughout the pandemic.
“We had some blowouts. It wasn’t simple,” Brock noted.
“For sure,” Scheana agreed. “He tried to pack his bags and leave one day. And I was like, ‘You leave, you’re not coming back.’ And then he unpacked his suitcase.”
Although Brock and Scheana, like many other couples, had some hiccups amid the pandemic, they made it through and are now planning for a November 2022 wedding in Bali.
“That’s where we fell in love. It’s my favorite place I’ve ever been in the world,” Scheana explained. “With travel restrictions in Australia, we’re hoping that next November, when it’s summer there, that we can get married then. That’s the plan but we haven’t set a date yet.”
As for her new role as a mom, Scheana said her daughter Summer is “the best thing that ever happened to [her].”
“It’s the best. We have a very good child. She is a little angel. I’m just obsessed with her. It makes me not want to have another because we wouldn’t have a better baby. So I’m like, ‘Maybe we’re just one and done.’”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.