RHOP: Candiace Claims There’s A ‘Double Standard’ When It Comes To Her Shade, Points To THIS #MarriedToMedicine Clip

Candiace Dillard isn’t exactly sorry that she issued a “ya mama” diss Mia Thornton’s way, because The Real Housewife of Potomac insists that there’s a double standard.

In an #RHOPReunion preview, Andy Cohen asks a viewer question to Candiace about the “ya mama is low budget” shade she issued to Mia whose mother struggled with substance abuse and was previously incarcerated.

The viewer wondered if Candiace was really unaware of Mia’s mother’s history and Candiace once again insisted that she had no idea. She also added that Mia should be “grateful” that she only “joned” her with the “ya mama” diss.

“I did not know. I did not,” said Candiace. “If I knew that she had the trauma that she has with her mother, I would not have said that. I would’ve talked about something else. What I will say is, that was– in the Black community, it’s referred to as ‘joning.’ I was going light on you and what happened was, you were ungrateful.”

Candiace’s comments made her fellow housewives including Gizelle Bryant cringe and Andy questioned Candiace about her sharp tongue.

Andy: “So if you say, ‘Your mom is low budget,’ she’s supposed to thank you?!” Candiace: “What am I supposed to do when she insults me?” Gizelle: “You saw that episode and you thought to yourself, ‘Wow. I was justified in all of this!’ I didn’t feel like your actions toward her were justifiable…” Candiace: “What actions?!” Gizelle: “Things coming out your mouth!” Candiace: “If I want to respond verbally, hello, welcome to the stage! That’s what we do!”

Andy then hops in and asks Candiace candidly, “How’s that working for you? Honestly, How is the way that you respond to people working for you? You almost were physically attacked last year…” he adds hinting to the Cabernet Combat that took place in season 5 with Monique Samuels.

“So that’s my fault that I was physically attacked?!” asks Candiace. “Well, you’re the common denominator…” responds Candiace who adds that “every housewife on stage” has said “nasty” and “disrespectful” things. “But because I am better at it, I am somehow crucified!”

Unfortunately for Andy, some Bravo watchers took great umbrage with him seemingly blaming Candiace for last year’s physical altercation and several agreed that Candiace’s disses actually arent’ that bad.

I do not like Candiace…. but how dare Ashley, has she forgotten about her mouth? And where was Andy with the same energy for Erika, Heavenly, Phaedra, Porsha… all these people are hypocrites https://t.co/UNFP0cg79c — Bongiwe (@Bongiwe_sibanda) November 6, 2021

Hot box, ur a whore from Hampton, you look like a whore on the street corner, you need to fill the hole in your heart and not between your legs, you miscarried due to drunk driving, Mail order cooch – Ashley & Karen. why is Andy gaslighting Candiace with these colorist birds? https://t.co/ZhG3iL4Vyl pic.twitter.com/cW3nVKYHEw — It’s a clear if I approve it 🤷🏾‍♂️😶 (@Tea_witdre) November 5, 2021

IMO, Candiace’s mouth is no worse than the rest…The shade Phaedra has thrown, Heavenly from Married to Med, s.8 Reza from Shahs, Lala from PRules, the list goes on..#RHOP pic.twitter.com/fmPBXDSoUc — Blabbing Bravo. (@blabbingbravo) November 5, 2021

Candiace herself even retweeted a clip from “The Married To Medicine” season 4 reunion where Heavenly said “that’s your mother” to Mariah Huq, a diss she used several times on the show.

“Candiace slander sells tickets,” tweeted the housewife.

The answer is obviously B. Lol. But we love rhetorical questions. https://t.co/SGyvuCaGY8 — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) November 6, 2021

Candiace slander sells tickets. Move the bar for Candiace and the show sells out. Argue with your mother. And stream #DEEPSPACE https://t.co/LW1lPAyEyz — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) November 7, 2021

Paging, Dr. Heavenly! #MarriedToMedicine’s shade-sending dentist has definitely been known to send “ya mama” shade, but viewers don’t think Andy was appalled by it.

So @andy it was funny when Dr.Heavenly said your momma but it’s wrong when Candiace says it???? — Drea (@DiamondLuv81) November 6, 2021

Heavenly repeatedly said ‘yo mama’ on Married2Med. I don’t recall Andy having a segment to tell her to watch her mouth. Pretty sure he laughed when she said it at the reunion also. But when Candiace says it, it’s the worst thing in the world #RHOP — Bloop 🍑💎🌸 (@realitytvhooked) November 5, 2021

This is FAR from the first time that Candiace has alleged that there’s a double standard when it comes to her. In fact, during a recent BOSSIP #RealityRecap, Candiace said [again] that people get pissed off when it comes to her shade because she’s “better at reading than them.”

