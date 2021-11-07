Connect with us

Saturday’s high school football scores and highlights

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Abby Kelley 44, Keefe Tech 22

Greater Lawrence 15, Saugus 14

Holbrook/Avon 16, Tri-County 14

Waltham 22, Malden 7

Whittier 32, Georgetown 24

FRIDAY’S GAMES

DIVISION 1 FIRST ROUND

Central Catholic 35, Weymouth 14

Franklin 42, Braintree 6

Methuen 25, Everett 22

St. John’s Prep 28, Shrewsbury 0

St. John’s (S) 35, Taunton 28

Springfield Central 42, Lawrence 8

Wachusett 35, Andover 9

Xaverian 48, Brockton 21

DIVISION 2 FIRST ROUND

Catholic Memorial 41, Woburn 0

King Philip 35, Chelmsford 0

Lincoln-Sudbury 42, Wellesley 0

Mansfield 28, Barnstable 21

Marshfield 37, Beverly 28

Milford 24, Hingham 0

Natick 31, North Andover 21

Reading 25, Bishop Feehan 23

DIVISION 3 FIRST ROUND

Billerica 35, West Springfield 0

Hanover 35, Minnechaug 0

Marblehead 21, Norwood 7

Masconomet 28, Walpole 21

Milton 45, Dartmouth 21

North Attleboro 48, Plymouth North 6

Plymouth South 17, Stoughton 0

Westfield 7, Fitchburg 6

DIVISION 4 FIRST ROUND

Ashland 42, Northampton 14

Bedford 28, Tewksbury 21

Danvers 17, Wayland 12

Duxbury 41, South High 6

Foxboro 45, Newburyport 13

Grafton 35, Marlboro 7

Scituate 42, East Longmeadow 0

Wilmington 31, Middleboro 20

DIVISION 5 FIRST ROUND

Bishop Fenwick 49, Maynard 14

Dover-Sherborn 21, Watertown 7

North Reading 56, Fairhaven 21

Swampscott 55, Apponequet 19

DIVISION 6 FIRST ROUND

Abington 48, St. Paul 13

Medway 44, Bellingham 21

Rockland 27, Easthampton 0

St. Mary’s 34, Boston English/New Mission 8

Sandwich 27, Norwell 14

Stoneham 34, Seekonk 0

Winthrop 35, South Hadley 0

DIVISION 7 FIRST ROUND

Amesbury 50, East Boston 14

Clinton 27, Latin Academy 20

Cohasset 26, Nantucket 13

Mashpee 41, Blue Hills 13

Northbridge 41, Greenfield 7

Wahconah 38, Lunenburg 0

West Boylston 29, St. Bernard’s 8

DIVISION 8 FIRST ROUND

Hoosac Valley 14, Lynn Tech 6

Hull 28, Millis 7

KIPP 40, Manchester Essex 21

Narragansett 34, Lowell Catholic 20

Oxford 28, Quaboag 14

Palmer 45, Brighton 19

Randolph 24, Lee 9

Ware 35, Old Colony 14

NON PLAYOFF GAMES

Acton-Boxboro 7, Lowell 0

Archbishop Williams 7, Dighton-Rehoboth 6

Attleboro 42, New Bedford 0

Bourne 30, Atlantis Charter/Bishop Connolly 0

Bridgewater-Raynham 24, BC High 20

Bristol-Plymouth 26, Cathedral/Matignon 0

Burlington 42, Somerville 0

Cardinal Spellman 21, East Bridgewater 7

Carver 35, Nauset 14

Chelsea 22, Tech Boston 6

Dedham 21, Brookline 13

Dennis-Yarmouth 48, Bishop Stang 43

Diman 49, South Shore 36

Dracut 55, Boston Latin 6

Essex Tech 39, Ipswich 30

Gloucester 34, Arlington Catholic 13

Greater Lowell 21, Weston 20

Holliston 21, Needham 14

Lynn English 20, Melrose 7

Lynnfield 28, Shawsheen 0

Martha’s Vineyard 38, St. John Paul 6

Medfield 34, Sharon 0

Newton North 26, Hopkinton 14

Nashoba Tech 24, South Boston/Burke 0

North Quincy 22, Framingham 14

O’Bryant 30, Minuteman 0

Peabody 42, Wakefield 19

Salem 37, Medford 12

Silver Lake 34, Quincy 28

Somerset Berkley 33, Oliver Ames 31 (ot)

Southeastern 27, Upper Cape 0

Wareham 18, Cape Cod Tech 12

West Bridgewater 42, Case 7

Westford Academy 28, Malden Catholic 13

Westwood 35, Canton 14

Whitman-Hanson 32, Pembroke 14

ISL/PREPS

Dexter Southfield 41, Albany Academy 34

Governor’s Academy 39, Noble & Greenough 0

Lawrence Academy 1, Brooks 0 (forfeit)

Milton Academy 25, BB&N 13

Pingree 48, Portsmouth Abbey 8

Rivers 42, Middlesex 21

St. Sebastian’s 28, Belmont Hill 8

St. George’s 35, Roxbury Latin 7

Tabor 27, St. Mark’s 0

Thayer Academy 38, Groton 0

SATURDAY’S GAMES

DIVISION 5 FIRST ROUND

Hudson 27, Austin Prep 6

Norton 28, Pittsfield 12

Old Rochester 26, Northeast 6

Pentucket 20, Triton 10

DIVISION 6 FIRST ROUND

Blackstone Valley 41, Oakmont 6

DIVISION 7 FIRST ROUND

Hamilton-Wenham 28, Leicester 14

NON PLAYOFF GAMES

Arlington 42, Cambridge 14

Concord-Carlisle 33, Belmont 13

Falmouth 21, Durfee 14

Lexington 20, Haverhill 9

Newton South 21, Lynn Classical 12

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

 

Colby Cerrone ran for 134 yards and a pair of scores as Norton (7-1) defeated Pittsfield 28-12 in a Div. 5 first round contest. Trailing 6-0 early, the Lancers took the lead for good when Evan Lander returned an interception for a touchdown.

Chris Domoracki found the endzone three times and added 173 rushing yards as Hamilton-Wenham handled Leicester 28-14 in a Div. 7 first-round contest. … Brady Johnston ran for three scores and threw for two more as Mashpee (7-2) eliminated Blue Hills, 41-13.

Mahkhi Barnes rushed for a pair of touchdowns as Randolph (5-4) defeated Lee 24-9 in a Div. 8 first-round contest.

Tyler DeMattio ran for five touchdowns as North Attleboro (5-3) rolled to a 48-6 win over Plymouth North in a Div. 3 first-round matchup, giving Red Rocketeer coach Don Johnson his 100th win.

Jesse Ofurie hauled in a pair of touchdown passes from Jack Perry as St. John’s Prep (7-2) advanced to the Div. 1 quarterfinals with a 28-0 win over Shrewsbury.

Jayden Moore had nine catches for 186 yards and also added an interception as Dennis-Yarmouth (3-5) outscored Bishop Stang 48-43 in a nonplayoff contest. … Eric Zylinski  returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown as Falmouth (3-4) defeated Durfee, 21-14.

Averin Chipaseueth rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown as Greater Lowell (3-6) edged Weston, 21-20. … Hayden Willen threw three touchdown passes in the second half as Newton North (2-6) rallied to defeat Hopkinton, 26-14. … Everson Quissanga tossed a pair of touchdown passes as Newton South (6-3) defeated Lynn Classical, 21-12.

Shea Lynch threw four touchdown passes, three to Eli Baptista, as Peabody (5-4) defeated Wakefield, 42-19. … Ahmad Hanberry had a 35-yard TD catch and also returned an interception 70 yards for a score as Lexington (2-6) defeated Haverhill, 20-9. … Kayden Mills ran for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries as Arlington defeated Cambridge, 42-14.

 

 

SATURDAY’S BOXSCORES

 

FALMOUTH 21, DURFEE 14

Durfee       (1-7)   7    7   0   0   –   14

Falmouth  (4-5)   0  21   0   0   –   21

DU – Brian Hayden 1 run (Sebastian Inacio kick)

FA – Nolan Murphy 2 run (kick failed)

DU – Jaden Lewis 8 pass from Isaiyah Thomas (Sebatian Inacio kick)

FA – Colin Govoni 80 kickoff return (Aiden North run)

FA – Eric Zylinski 50 Interception return (Asa Mille kick)

 

HUDSON 27, AUSTIN PREP 6

Hudson (8-1)        7   12   0     8   –   27

Austin Prep (4-5)           0    0    6    0   –     6

HU – Will Jackson 1 pass from Jake Attaway (Ty Mullahy kick)

HU – Marcus Bass 8 pass from Attaway (kick failed)

HU – Quinn O’Brien 66 run (kick failed)

AP – Thomas Skeffington 22 pass from Aidan Driscoll (rush failed)

HU – Kyle Areias 7 pass from Attaway (Caleb Luz pass from Attaway)

 

LEXINGTON 20, HAVERHILL 9

Lexington   (2-6)    0   14   6   0   –   20

Haverhill     (0-9)    0    0    9   0   –     9

LE – Ahmad Hanberry 35 pass from Nelson Mendes-Stephens (Eduardo Auerbach kick)

LE – Russel Lebert 34 pass from Mendes-Stephens (Eduardo Auerbach kick)

LE – Hanberry 70 interception return (conversion failed)

HA – Tristan Naylor 25 pass from Adrian Sarrette (Jordan Damske kick)

HA – Safety

 

MASHPEE 41, BLUE HILLS 13

Blue Hills (7-2)   0     6    0    7   –   13

Mashpee (7-2)   8   14   14   8   –   41

MA – Kayden Eaton 31 run (Eaton run)

MA – Brady Johnston 1 run (pass failed)

BH – Eric Mann 77 run (rush failed)

MA – Johnston 2 run (Danny Mitchell pass from Johnston)

MA – Johnston 58 run (pass failed)

MA – Erick Menke 5 pass from Johnston (kick failed)

MA – Mitchell 85 pass from Johnston (Johnston kick)

BH – Jake Reissinfaider 9 yard rush (Ryan Chandler kick)

 

NEWTON NORTH 26, HOPKINTON 12

Newton North (2-6)   6    0   14    6   –  26

Hopkinton       (3-6)   0  14     0    0   –  14

NN – Subomi Soyoye 80 pass from TJ Cox pass failed)

HO – Seamus Murphy 43 pass from Robbie Litscher (Avery Ravech kick)

HO – Joe Carozza 2 run (Ravech Kick)

NN – Nate Day 25 pass from Hayden Willen (Akeale Rather pass from Willen)

NN – Akeale Rather 25 pass from Willen (kick failed)

NN – Soyoye 40 pass from Willen (kick failed)

 

NEWTON SOUTH 21, LYNN CLASSICAL 12

Newton South  (6-3)     7      0      7       7   –    21

Lynn Classical  (4-5)     6      0      0      6    –    12

LC – Darren Omoregie 16 pass from Brian Vaughan (run failed)

NS – Owen Dunker 75 pass from Everson Quissanga (Kamran Daftary kick)

NS – Zach Gabriel 2 run (Kamran Daftary kick)

LC – Brian Vaughan 20 run (run failed)

NS – Jack Foster 20 pass from Everson Quissanga (Kamran Daftary kick)

 

NORTH ATTLEBORO 48, PLYMOUTH NORTH 6

Plymouth North (5-4)    6     0     0   0  –     6

North Attleboro (5-3)   14   14  20   0   –   48

PN – Killian Murphy 3 run (run failed)

NA – Tyler DeMattio 2 run (DeMattio kick)

NA – DeMattio 23 run (DeMattio kick)

NA – DeMattio 10 run (DeMattio kick)

NA – DeMattio 24 run (DeMattio kick)

NA – Danny Curran 80 kickoff return (Connor Ruppert kick)

NA – DeMattio 20 run (Ruppert kick)

NA – Garrett Inglese 16 run (kick failed)

 

PEABODY 42, WAKEFIELD 19

Peabody (5-4)    14   14   14    0   –   42

Wakefield (4-4)    0    13    0    6   –   19

PE – Colin Ridley 80 kickoff return (Jordan Tompkins kick)

PE – Dariel Canela 4 run (Tompkins kick)

PE – Eli Baptista 16 pass from Shea Lynch (Tompkins kick)

WA – Bobby Defeo 11 run (Mark Letchford kick)

PE – Baptista 75 pass from Lynch (Tompkins kick)

WA – Letchford 4 run (Letchford kick)

PE – Danny Barrett 13 pass from Lynch (Tompkins kick)

PE – Baptista 45 pass from Lynch (Tompkins kick)

WA – Leo Yardumian 3 rin (kick failed)

 

PENTUCKET 20, TRITON 10

Triton (3-5)        3   7   0    0   –   10

Pentucket (7-2) 7   0   0   13   –   20

PE – CJ Condon 38 pass from Chase Dwight (Henry Hartford kick)

TR – Elliot Lent 37 field goal

TR – Nathan Miller 27 pass from Max Ciamataro (Lent kick)

PE – Luke Zavaski 4 run (Hartford kick)

PE – Johnny Igoe 4 run (kick blocked)

 

ST. JOHN’S PREP 28, SHREWSBURY 0

Shrewsbury (4-5)   0      0     0   0   –   0

St. John’s (7-2)       0   14   14   0   –  28

SJ – Carson Browne 7 run (kick failed)

SJ – Jesse Ofurie 40 pass from Jack Perry (Browne rush)

SJ – Browne 2 run (kick failed)

SJ – Ofurie 46 pass from Perry (Browne rush)

Trending