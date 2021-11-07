News
Saturday’s high school football scores and highlights
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Abby Kelley 44, Keefe Tech 22
Greater Lawrence 15, Saugus 14
Holbrook/Avon 16, Tri-County 14
Waltham 22, Malden 7
Whittier 32, Georgetown 24
FRIDAY’S GAMES
DIVISION 1 FIRST ROUND
Central Catholic 35, Weymouth 14
Franklin 42, Braintree 6
Methuen 25, Everett 22
St. John’s Prep 28, Shrewsbury 0
St. John’s (S) 35, Taunton 28
Springfield Central 42, Lawrence 8
Wachusett 35, Andover 9
Xaverian 48, Brockton 21
DIVISION 2 FIRST ROUND
Catholic Memorial 41, Woburn 0
King Philip 35, Chelmsford 0
Lincoln-Sudbury 42, Wellesley 0
Mansfield 28, Barnstable 21
Marshfield 37, Beverly 28
Milford 24, Hingham 0
Natick 31, North Andover 21
Reading 25, Bishop Feehan 23
DIVISION 3 FIRST ROUND
Billerica 35, West Springfield 0
Hanover 35, Minnechaug 0
Marblehead 21, Norwood 7
Masconomet 28, Walpole 21
Milton 45, Dartmouth 21
North Attleboro 48, Plymouth North 6
Plymouth South 17, Stoughton 0
Westfield 7, Fitchburg 6
DIVISION 4 FIRST ROUND
Ashland 42, Northampton 14
Bedford 28, Tewksbury 21
Danvers 17, Wayland 12
Duxbury 41, South High 6
Foxboro 45, Newburyport 13
Grafton 35, Marlboro 7
Scituate 42, East Longmeadow 0
Wilmington 31, Middleboro 20
DIVISION 5 FIRST ROUND
Bishop Fenwick 49, Maynard 14
Dover-Sherborn 21, Watertown 7
North Reading 56, Fairhaven 21
Swampscott 55, Apponequet 19
DIVISION 6 FIRST ROUND
Abington 48, St. Paul 13
Medway 44, Bellingham 21
Rockland 27, Easthampton 0
St. Mary’s 34, Boston English/New Mission 8
Sandwich 27, Norwell 14
Stoneham 34, Seekonk 0
Winthrop 35, South Hadley 0
DIVISION 7 FIRST ROUND
Amesbury 50, East Boston 14
Clinton 27, Latin Academy 20
Cohasset 26, Nantucket 13
Mashpee 41, Blue Hills 13
Northbridge 41, Greenfield 7
Wahconah 38, Lunenburg 0
West Boylston 29, St. Bernard’s 8
DIVISION 8 FIRST ROUND
Hoosac Valley 14, Lynn Tech 6
Hull 28, Millis 7
KIPP 40, Manchester Essex 21
Narragansett 34, Lowell Catholic 20
Oxford 28, Quaboag 14
Palmer 45, Brighton 19
Randolph 24, Lee 9
Ware 35, Old Colony 14
NON PLAYOFF GAMES
Acton-Boxboro 7, Lowell 0
Archbishop Williams 7, Dighton-Rehoboth 6
Attleboro 42, New Bedford 0
Bourne 30, Atlantis Charter/Bishop Connolly 0
Bridgewater-Raynham 24, BC High 20
Bristol-Plymouth 26, Cathedral/Matignon 0
Burlington 42, Somerville 0
Cardinal Spellman 21, East Bridgewater 7
Carver 35, Nauset 14
Chelsea 22, Tech Boston 6
Dedham 21, Brookline 13
Dennis-Yarmouth 48, Bishop Stang 43
Diman 49, South Shore 36
Dracut 55, Boston Latin 6
Essex Tech 39, Ipswich 30
Gloucester 34, Arlington Catholic 13
Greater Lowell 21, Weston 20
Holliston 21, Needham 14
Lynn English 20, Melrose 7
Lynnfield 28, Shawsheen 0
Martha’s Vineyard 38, St. John Paul 6
Medfield 34, Sharon 0
Newton North 26, Hopkinton 14
Nashoba Tech 24, South Boston/Burke 0
North Quincy 22, Framingham 14
O’Bryant 30, Minuteman 0
Peabody 42, Wakefield 19
Salem 37, Medford 12
Silver Lake 34, Quincy 28
Somerset Berkley 33, Oliver Ames 31 (ot)
Southeastern 27, Upper Cape 0
Wareham 18, Cape Cod Tech 12
West Bridgewater 42, Case 7
Westford Academy 28, Malden Catholic 13
Westwood 35, Canton 14
Whitman-Hanson 32, Pembroke 14
ISL/PREPS
Dexter Southfield 41, Albany Academy 34
Governor’s Academy 39, Noble & Greenough 0
Lawrence Academy 1, Brooks 0 (forfeit)
Milton Academy 25, BB&N 13
Pingree 48, Portsmouth Abbey 8
Rivers 42, Middlesex 21
St. Sebastian’s 28, Belmont Hill 8
St. George’s 35, Roxbury Latin 7
Tabor 27, St. Mark’s 0
Thayer Academy 38, Groton 0
SATURDAY’S GAMES
DIVISION 5 FIRST ROUND
Hudson 27, Austin Prep 6
Norton 28, Pittsfield 12
Old Rochester 26, Northeast 6
Pentucket 20, Triton 10
DIVISION 6 FIRST ROUND
Blackstone Valley 41, Oakmont 6
DIVISION 7 FIRST ROUND
Hamilton-Wenham 28, Leicester 14
NON PLAYOFF GAMES
Arlington 42, Cambridge 14
Concord-Carlisle 33, Belmont 13
Falmouth 21, Durfee 14
Lexington 20, Haverhill 9
Newton South 21, Lynn Classical 12
SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
Colby Cerrone ran for 134 yards and a pair of scores as Norton (7-1) defeated Pittsfield 28-12 in a Div. 5 first round contest. Trailing 6-0 early, the Lancers took the lead for good when Evan Lander returned an interception for a touchdown.
Chris Domoracki found the endzone three times and added 173 rushing yards as Hamilton-Wenham handled Leicester 28-14 in a Div. 7 first-round contest. … Brady Johnston ran for three scores and threw for two more as Mashpee (7-2) eliminated Blue Hills, 41-13.
Mahkhi Barnes rushed for a pair of touchdowns as Randolph (5-4) defeated Lee 24-9 in a Div. 8 first-round contest.
Tyler DeMattio ran for five touchdowns as North Attleboro (5-3) rolled to a 48-6 win over Plymouth North in a Div. 3 first-round matchup, giving Red Rocketeer coach Don Johnson his 100th win.
Jesse Ofurie hauled in a pair of touchdown passes from Jack Perry as St. John’s Prep (7-2) advanced to the Div. 1 quarterfinals with a 28-0 win over Shrewsbury.
Jayden Moore had nine catches for 186 yards and also added an interception as Dennis-Yarmouth (3-5) outscored Bishop Stang 48-43 in a nonplayoff contest. … Eric Zylinski returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown as Falmouth (3-4) defeated Durfee, 21-14.
Averin Chipaseueth rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown as Greater Lowell (3-6) edged Weston, 21-20. … Hayden Willen threw three touchdown passes in the second half as Newton North (2-6) rallied to defeat Hopkinton, 26-14. … Everson Quissanga tossed a pair of touchdown passes as Newton South (6-3) defeated Lynn Classical, 21-12.
Shea Lynch threw four touchdown passes, three to Eli Baptista, as Peabody (5-4) defeated Wakefield, 42-19. … Ahmad Hanberry had a 35-yard TD catch and also returned an interception 70 yards for a score as Lexington (2-6) defeated Haverhill, 20-9. … Kayden Mills ran for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries as Arlington defeated Cambridge, 42-14.
SATURDAY’S BOXSCORES
FALMOUTH 21, DURFEE 14
Durfee (1-7) 7 7 0 0 – 14
Falmouth (4-5) 0 21 0 0 – 21
DU – Brian Hayden 1 run (Sebastian Inacio kick)
FA – Nolan Murphy 2 run (kick failed)
DU – Jaden Lewis 8 pass from Isaiyah Thomas (Sebatian Inacio kick)
FA – Colin Govoni 80 kickoff return (Aiden North run)
FA – Eric Zylinski 50 Interception return (Asa Mille kick)
HUDSON 27, AUSTIN PREP 6
Hudson (8-1) 7 12 0 8 – 27
Austin Prep (4-5) 0 0 6 0 – 6
HU – Will Jackson 1 pass from Jake Attaway (Ty Mullahy kick)
HU – Marcus Bass 8 pass from Attaway (kick failed)
HU – Quinn O’Brien 66 run (kick failed)
AP – Thomas Skeffington 22 pass from Aidan Driscoll (rush failed)
HU – Kyle Areias 7 pass from Attaway (Caleb Luz pass from Attaway)
LEXINGTON 20, HAVERHILL 9
Lexington (2-6) 0 14 6 0 – 20
Haverhill (0-9) 0 0 9 0 – 9
LE – Ahmad Hanberry 35 pass from Nelson Mendes-Stephens (Eduardo Auerbach kick)
LE – Russel Lebert 34 pass from Mendes-Stephens (Eduardo Auerbach kick)
LE – Hanberry 70 interception return (conversion failed)
HA – Tristan Naylor 25 pass from Adrian Sarrette (Jordan Damske kick)
HA – Safety
MASHPEE 41, BLUE HILLS 13
Blue Hills (7-2) 0 6 0 7 – 13
Mashpee (7-2) 8 14 14 8 – 41
MA – Kayden Eaton 31 run (Eaton run)
MA – Brady Johnston 1 run (pass failed)
BH – Eric Mann 77 run (rush failed)
MA – Johnston 2 run (Danny Mitchell pass from Johnston)
MA – Johnston 58 run (pass failed)
MA – Erick Menke 5 pass from Johnston (kick failed)
MA – Mitchell 85 pass from Johnston (Johnston kick)
BH – Jake Reissinfaider 9 yard rush (Ryan Chandler kick)
NEWTON NORTH 26, HOPKINTON 12
Newton North (2-6) 6 0 14 6 – 26
Hopkinton (3-6) 0 14 0 0 – 14
NN – Subomi Soyoye 80 pass from TJ Cox pass failed)
HO – Seamus Murphy 43 pass from Robbie Litscher (Avery Ravech kick)
HO – Joe Carozza 2 run (Ravech Kick)
NN – Nate Day 25 pass from Hayden Willen (Akeale Rather pass from Willen)
NN – Akeale Rather 25 pass from Willen (kick failed)
NN – Soyoye 40 pass from Willen (kick failed)
NEWTON SOUTH 21, LYNN CLASSICAL 12
Newton South (6-3) 7 0 7 7 – 21
Lynn Classical (4-5) 6 0 0 6 – 12
LC – Darren Omoregie 16 pass from Brian Vaughan (run failed)
NS – Owen Dunker 75 pass from Everson Quissanga (Kamran Daftary kick)
NS – Zach Gabriel 2 run (Kamran Daftary kick)
LC – Brian Vaughan 20 run (run failed)
NS – Jack Foster 20 pass from Everson Quissanga (Kamran Daftary kick)
NORTH ATTLEBORO 48, PLYMOUTH NORTH 6
Plymouth North (5-4) 6 0 0 0 – 6
North Attleboro (5-3) 14 14 20 0 – 48
PN – Killian Murphy 3 run (run failed)
NA – Tyler DeMattio 2 run (DeMattio kick)
NA – DeMattio 23 run (DeMattio kick)
NA – DeMattio 10 run (DeMattio kick)
NA – DeMattio 24 run (DeMattio kick)
NA – Danny Curran 80 kickoff return (Connor Ruppert kick)
NA – DeMattio 20 run (Ruppert kick)
NA – Garrett Inglese 16 run (kick failed)
PEABODY 42, WAKEFIELD 19
Peabody (5-4) 14 14 14 0 – 42
Wakefield (4-4) 0 13 0 6 – 19
PE – Colin Ridley 80 kickoff return (Jordan Tompkins kick)
PE – Dariel Canela 4 run (Tompkins kick)
PE – Eli Baptista 16 pass from Shea Lynch (Tompkins kick)
WA – Bobby Defeo 11 run (Mark Letchford kick)
PE – Baptista 75 pass from Lynch (Tompkins kick)
WA – Letchford 4 run (Letchford kick)
PE – Danny Barrett 13 pass from Lynch (Tompkins kick)
PE – Baptista 45 pass from Lynch (Tompkins kick)
WA – Leo Yardumian 3 rin (kick failed)
PENTUCKET 20, TRITON 10
Triton (3-5) 3 7 0 0 – 10
Pentucket (7-2) 7 0 0 13 – 20
PE – CJ Condon 38 pass from Chase Dwight (Henry Hartford kick)
TR – Elliot Lent 37 field goal
TR – Nathan Miller 27 pass from Max Ciamataro (Lent kick)
PE – Luke Zavaski 4 run (Hartford kick)
PE – Johnny Igoe 4 run (kick blocked)
ST. JOHN’S PREP 28, SHREWSBURY 0
Shrewsbury (4-5) 0 0 0 0 – 0
St. John’s (7-2) 0 14 14 0 – 28
SJ – Carson Browne 7 run (kick failed)
SJ – Jesse Ofurie 40 pass from Jack Perry (Browne rush)
SJ – Browne 2 run (kick failed)
SJ – Ofurie 46 pass from Perry (Browne rush)
News
What happens to empty St. Paul schools after consolidation? Possibly preschools or magnet schools
If the St. Paul school board votes next week to close several schools in response to declining enrollment, what happens next in those buildings could turn on the whims of two U.S. senators and a Hennepin County judge.
Superintendent Joe Gothard’s consolidation plan, Envision SPPS, seeks to create schools with enough students and funding to offer a well-rounded education, with field trips, science and arts specialists, counselors and nurses. To do so, he’s proposed clearing students out of eight school buildings next fall.
Whether the schools reopen anytime soon could depend on both legislation and litigation.
Democrats in Congress are working on a wide-ranging bill that would, among other things, provide full government funding for preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds. Without support from Republicans, though, Democratic leaders still need to persuade Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia to vote for the package.
If it does pass, some 8,000 St. Paul children will be eligible for free preschool — far more than the 1,400 the district already serves through a mix of local and state funding.
“The entire landscape will change,” said Lori Erickson, assistant director in the district’s Office of Early Learning.
MAGNET SCHOOLS
Another peripheral figure who could influence the school district’s plans is Hennepin County District Judge Susan Robiner, who presides over a 6-year-old school desegregation lawsuit, Cruz-Guzman v. State of Minnesota.
In the spring, the state reached a settlement agreement in the case that called for the creation of four new magnet schools in the metro area, at least two of which were to be located in Minneapolis or St. Paul.
State lawmakers never took action on the settlement, however, and the plaintiffs have since asked Robiner to decide the case in their favor. If the judge agrees that the state has violated the Constitution by enabling racial segregation in Twin Cities schools, she could impose any number of remedies, perhaps including magnet schools.
If Robiner rejects the motion for summary judgment, the settlement deal could be presented to the Legislature again next session, bringing the magnet school idea back to the table.
EARLY LEARNING
Whether Congress agrees to pay for more preschool or not, the St. Paul district plans to convert two schools — Galtier Elementary and the lower campus of L’Etoile du Nord French Immersion — into early learning hubs next fall. Galtier would absorb preschool classes from Obama Elementary and the Rondo building.
The concept is to bring together traditional and special-education preschoolers, family development classes and early childhood screening services, all in one building.
Erickson said she was impressed by a visit to a suburban district, where such a “one-stop shop” model was in place.
She said a district work group “highly recommended the movement to the hub model.”
But the congressional Democrats’ preschool plan has district leaders excited, too.
Erickson recently showed school board members a map of 4-year-old children and Parent Aware-rated child care centers in St. Paul. It showed a high concentration of quality care in the wealthier parts of the city, where there were relatively few children, and a low concentration of child care where more and poorer children lived.
If Congress does its part, the district intends to address that imbalance by adding preschools in the central and eastern parts of the city.
“I want you to think about equity,” Erickson said. “The children that are in that child care desert deserve to have quality programming, and that’s what we can bring to the table.”
DESEGREGATION LAWSUIT
Like the legislation in Congress, the judge’s ruling in the Cruz-Guzman lawsuit could come any day. If the plaintiffs win, or if they get lawmakers to agree on the settlement, it could transform school choice in the seven-county metro area.
The settlement agreement, made public in April, contained $63 million in new annual spending by the state.
It would have forced charter schools to follow the same rules as traditional school districts when it comes to working toward racial and economic integration, boosting student achievement and reducing academic disparities.
Schools populated with notably high or low shares of students from disadvantaged neighborhoods would have had to participate in a voluntary student busing program that sought to better balance the demographics in and among city and suburban schools.
And it would have created four new magnet schools, which historically have attracted white, suburban students to urban schools.
“It could potentially have an impact on everything that we do,” Gothard said of the lawsuit.
TEMPORARY CLOSURE?
State law requires school districts to hold a public hearing before they close a school for more than three years.
St. Paul initially wasn’t going to hold a public hearing for Envision SPPS, because it considers the school closures temporary. But the district added a public hearing to its schedule just in case.
If the school board approves the plan Nov. 16, the district will establish stakeholder groups in spring for each of the affected schools to discuss the future of those buildings.
For now, the schools that would be empty next fall with no plan for reuse are LEAP High School and Jackson and John A. Johnson elementaries; Highwood Hills and Wellstone elementaries also would close, but their recreation centers would stay open.
Obama Elementary likely would close next fall, too, only to reopen in 2024 or 2025 following a renovation, when it would absorb J.J. Hill Montessori’s students and that school would close.
The consolidation plans have been criticized by teachers and families who attend the targeted schools, but the prospect of leaving neighborhoods without their gathering places and hubs of activity has inspired pushback, too.
“I’m not comfortable with those schools being closed for a very long time,” board member Jim Vue said at a recent meeting.
Facilities Director Tom Parent said it costs $75,000 to $250,000 a year to maintain the building and grounds of a vacant elementary school — about one-third the cost of an occupied school.
OTHER IDEAS
Beside early learning hubs and magnet schools, one of the empty schools could serve as the physical location for the district’s online school, where staff could work and students could take standardized tests. John A. Johnson, because it has air conditioning, would be used for summer school.
Other ideas on the district’s list include a college and career center and some kind of student service center.
Jackie Turner, the district’s chief operating officer, said there are benefits to holding onto empty schools, too.
They can accommodate another school’s students during construction — reducing the time and cost of the renovation — or because of fire or water damage. Wellstone is likely to fill that role following an upgrade to its mechanical systems.
The district also is leery of shrinking too fast in case enrollment bounces back. It’s hard to find land in St. Paul, Turner said, and it’s a lot cheaper to retrofit an existing building than to build a new one.
News
Literary picks of the week: Toren and Lenfestey read from new essay collections
John Toren and James Lenfestey are reading in person from their new essay collections this week at Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
Toren will introduce “Cabin in the City” at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, and Lenfestey takes the podium at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, to introduce “Seasons of the Urban Coyote.” Both books are published by Minneapolis-based Nodin Press ($19.95).
It’s too bad the men aren’t reading together, because their books — and lives — are so similar, although Toren tends to read philosophy (and share hunks with his readers) while Lenfestey prefers poetry. Both enjoy the galleries, shops, parks and restaurants of Minneapolis.
Lenfestey, 76, and Toren, a few years away from the big 7-0, both write about biking the Minneapolis chain of lakes and mention events they love such as the Luminary Loppet at Lake of the Isles. Toren lives in Golden Valley and Lenfestey in Minneapolis’ Lowry Hill. Both write lovingly about birds of all kinds that populate the lakes.
Toren, who grew up in Mahtomedi, is the author of “The Seven States of Minnesota,” a travel guide in its third printing, and five books of essays. He and his wife, Hilary, have lived in their woodsy house for more than 30 years. They feel like they live in the woods, even though their woods aren’t very deep.
“I find that the French philosopher Gabriel Marcel and the English essayist Sir Thomas Browne pop up more often than I can explain,” he writes about his essays, “except to say that they write the kind of book I reach for when I’m in a meditative mood. … Social events — family and friends — figure in several essays, as does the preparing and eating of food, especially vegetables, which provide yet one more means of ‘letting the outside in’… ”
Lenfestey, a former member of the Minneapolis newspaper editorial board, and his wife, Susan, were part of the founding of Hill and Lake Press community newspaper for which he contributed monthly columns for 13 years. In 2012, missing the joys of discovering stories and observations, he returned to writing for the press. The best of those columns, from October, 2012, to spring, 2021, make up “Seasons of the Urban Coyote,” subtitled “Howlings on Family, Community and the Search for Peace and Justice.” This is his second collection as a coyote, after “The Urban Coyote: Howlings on Family, Community and the Search for Peace and Quiet,” published in 2000 by Nodin Press.
A winner of the Minnesota Book Awards Kay Sexton award for outstanding contributions to the local literary community, Lenfestey for 15 years programmed the Literary Witnesses Poetry Series at Plymouth Congregational Church in Minneapolis.
In his new collection, Lenfestey often returns to his worries about climate change, as well as pondering racism that affects decisions on housing, although he never beats you ever the head with his musings. He also doesn’t hesitate to call out some politicians in unflattering terms.
Lenfestey, who went to China to trace the life of Han Shan, the Chinese poet known as Cold Mountain, whose work he loves, includes his own poetry in the new collection in the form of prayers to the seasons. Prayer to Fall includes this stanzas:
“We with roots in cooler
climes, closer to earth’s
white cap than her
fecund, humid belly,
raise our autumn arms
in praise of harvest time…”
Reading Toren and Lenfestey’s books together is like having coffee with two old friends who love, and understand, what it means to live in Minnesota.
News
Ask Amy: Faulty corrections call out for correcting
Dear Amy: This holiday season, my cousin and his wife will visit after five or six years. He and I are close but the wife, apparently an introvert, enjoys her own space, which is fine. The times we have been together she is always on devices, also fine. However, she has an annoying habit of “fact-checking” everything anyone says. It really grates on me.
I am a retired editor who did this for a living, but now I keep my mouth shut unless consulted.
How can this be handled without causing hurt feelings?
I think it is rude and inconsiderate. She has no clue about sourcing, and her comments often are inaccurate — making it all the more annoying.
— Corrected to Death
Dear Corrected: I’ve passed your query along to my own longtime editor, Tracy Clark. In addition to saving me from my own errors “on the regular,” Tracy is the award-winning author of a wonderful series of crackling crime novels, all set in her hometown of Chicago. Her latest is: “Runner (A Chicago Mystery)” (Kensington, 2021).
Here’s Tracy’s response:
“Be strong, my friend. The Fraternal Order of Fact-checking Editors Who Must Tick-a-Lock to Save Christmas (FOFEWMTSC) sees you. We feel your pain.
We are the ones who drive past a highway billboard, see a comma in the wrong place, and lament the fact that we cannot fix it.
We are the ones who stand in the “15 items or less” line in the grocery store rolling our eyes in aggrieved silence.
And you are the one who must smile and nod at your cousin’s wife when she swears up and down that the Yalta Conference took place in the spring of 1944, not the winter of ’45.
In short, in the words of the immortal bard, “Elsa,” you must simply “Let it go.”
No good can come from arguing with the woman.
You’ve laid down your blue pencil. Your job is done. You don’t see a podiatrist examining every foot at a family christening, do you? No, you do not.
When your cousin’s wife starts up, go for another cheese ball, or hum “White Christmas.”
Pad over to the window and watch the snow fall, secure in the fact that you have single-handedly averted a family donnybrook.
Breathe, dear Corrected, and smile. The FOFEWMTSC is with you in spirit. Be secure in the knowledge that you have survived Christmas … correctly.”
Dear Amy: Many people (myself, included), have anguished over how to respond to those facing cancer.
I am now facing cancer, myself.
I understand and appreciate receiving positive vibes, prayers, “…You’ve got this,” etc. from friends, family and medical professionals.
Encouragement definitely has a place.
But it would also be helpful to LET me be scared, and to be scared with me from time to time.
Sometimes the positivity spin feels dismissive. To me, it can also seem like an overreaction to a situation that has many ups and downs.
Love and positive intentions from people are good, but I wish that people would let us share what we are feeling without trying to gloss over it.
It’s cancer, and it could end in death. Please don’t liken it to a root canal!
— Responding to Cancer
Dear Responding: I’ll toss another response onto the pile: “My cousin/sister-in-law/college roommate’s brother” had that and it’s no big deal.” (Or — even worse — noting someone they knew who suffered and died of the same disease.)
Oftentimes, the best response to another person’s tough personal news is to say, “I’m so sorry. That sounds tough. How are you doing with it?”
I agree completely that it can be a relief for someone to respond to your own sadness by expressing their own sadness about it – as long as you don’t end up having to comfort the other person through your own trauma.
Thank you for offering this helpful advice; I wish you all the very best.
Dear Amy: My husband and I faced the same dilemma as “Decluttered,” the parents who were overwhelmed with too many gifts for their children.
We asked our extended family members to consider giving each child one gift per occasion. If they wanted to do more, they could contribute to savings accounts we had started for them.
We eventually turned these into investment accounts.
The one stipulation before they got control of the funds was to attend a financial money management class.
— Been There
Dear Been There: A great gift, made more beautiful because it was from the entire family.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Saturday’s high school football scores and highlights
What happens to empty St. Paul schools after consolidation? Possibly preschools or magnet schools
Literary picks of the week: Toren and Lenfestey read from new essay collections
Ask Amy: Faulty corrections call out for correcting
Letters: Let’s invent a new pronoun, derived from ‘human’
Stillwater City Council to vote on one-year ban of new CBD sales
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: November is a stargazer’s paradise
World’s First (and Smallest) Manned Flying Car Is Safe, Says Regulator
Playing the revenge game against Bill Belichick and the Patriots
A Wales Museum Has Removed a Portrait of “Blood-Stained Governor” Thomas Picton
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care