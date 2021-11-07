News
St. Paul officer and therapist wife, both veterans, start fishing nonprofit to combat PTSD ‘one cast at a time’
Lindsay and Richard Puente were poised to start a food truck as a side business to their regular work — he is a St. Paul police officer and she is a licensed professional clinical counselor — when he had a dream that changed their path.
He woke up in June and told Lindsay, who is a veteran like him, that they should begin an organization to take first responders and veterans out fishing to help them deal with the trauma of what they’ve seen in their work.
“I could tell he had a strong conviction and I said, ‘Let’s do this,’ ” Lindsay said.
Cast & Hook Fishing was off the ground three days later. Their motto is “Combating PTSD one cast at a time.”
Richard Puente and another officer happened to be the first to arrive at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar shooting last month that injured 15 people and killed a woman. It was a busy and difficult night, though it wasn’t the most gut-wrenching of some of the death scenes he’s responded to in his four years as an officer.
Most people in military service do not regularly see people who are deceased, “but I can’t tell you one first responder who hasn’t seen it, smelled it, experienced it,” Puente said.
The Puentes are thankful for resources that are already in place for veterans to get help for post-traumatic stress disorder, but they think it’s more difficult for first responders — especially at a time when law enforcement officers are feeling increased hostility since the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd last year.
PEACE ON THE WATER
Both Lindsay and Richard Puente, who have been married for eight years, grew up fishing. “As soon as I could cast a pole, I was probably out there,” he said.
“Being out on the water is my getaway, it’s therapeutic,” Richard said. “I forget about everything when I’m out, so Lindsay and I both wanted to share that with others.”
They spread the word about Cast & Hook on Facebook, and heard back from veterans and first responders offering to volunteer for their organization, and also people who said they could use some help and some time on the water. The Puentes started taking people out on their boat.
So far, Cast & Hook has taken more than 100 veterans and first responders and their families out fishing. Beyond law enforcement officers, they’ve worked with firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, 911 call-takers and dispatchers, and corrections officers.
They don’t ask people questions about their job or PTSD, but Richard said most open up. “There’s a lot of common ground without even having to say anything,” Lindsay added.
Lindsay served in the Army National Guard for eight years, and Richard spent 12 years in the Army Reserve and deployed to Baghdad in 2009. They’ve both been affected by PTSD and Richard’s brother, Michael Puente, died by suicide three months after Richard returned from Iraq.
Richard and Lindsay Puente said they would do anything to give people a lifeline of hope.
“You can get help and there’s no shame in that,” said Lindsay, who focuses as a counselor on working with women who are veterans and also with health care providers. “It takes a lot of courage and strength to say, ‘I need help.’ ”
BREAKING THE STIGMA
After the Seventh Street Truck Park bar shooting, Richard spent time fishing. It’s often where he goes to decompress after a long week of work.
Many of the situations that first responders are called to are traumatic.
“These are situations that nobody is prepared to cope with because they’re atypical situations,” Lindsay said.
Departments offer employee assistance programs and peer support, which can be helpful, but the Puentes like the idea of fishing as therapeutic because the stakes are lower — people don’t have to wait for an appointment and it’s easier to say, “I’m struggling, I’m going out fishing.”
“We want to break that stigma with law enforcement, first responders,” Richard said. “We’re expected to be mentally tough and the strong person, but it’s kind of hard to protect people when you’re struggling with stuff yourself. You have to take care of yourself, ultimately, to take care of others.”
SUPPORT FROM BUSINESSES, VOLUNTEERS
Volunteers and St. Paul businesses have been instrumental in helping Cast & Hook expand their cause.
Brian and Sarah Ingram, owners of Purpose Driven Restaurants, gave them an extra boat.
“We had a boat that we would use every once in a while to go out with our family, but it just seemed like their need was much bigger than our need,” Brian Ingram said. “And we thought, ‘How great would it be if they could stay out longer and take more people fishing?’ ”
Cast & Hook provides equipment and fishing licenses if people can’t afford or don’t have them, and they also teach people how to fish. The location depends on where people want to go — some of the places they head to are the St. Croix River to catch walleye and Cedar Lake in western Wisconsin for crappies.
One retired colonel was interested in learning fly-fishing, so he could teach other veterans. Pat Mancini, co-owner of Mancini’s Char House on West Seventh Street, has taken him out a couple of times — to the Kinnickinnic and Rush rivers in Wisconsin.
“These fighting men and women, they’ve been through a lot,” Mancini said. “Being in the restaurant business, I do a lot of listening.”
Meanwhile, Soapy Joe’s Car Wash donated $1,000 for Cast & Hook to get kayaks, which participants can sign out to spend time on the water.
“It’s been a very challenging couple of years for police officers,” said Joe Lindsay, general manager and part owner of the West Seventh Street business. “I really admire and appreciate what Cast & Hook is doing for the health and well-being of the people who serve and protect us.”
FOR MORE INFO
People can go through the Cast & Hook website at castandhookfishing.com to volunteer or donate to the organization, which is registered as a nonprofit in Wisconsin. First responders and veterans who are dealing with trauma and want to find out about fishing with Cast & Hook can also do so through the website.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached around the clock at 800-273-8255.
News
Gophers men’s hockey earns split with Badgers and survives scare to goalie Jack LaFontaine
MADISON, Wis. — The tried-and-true formula for winning your conference in college hockey is to sweep your home series and split your road series. If that equation holds true, the Gophers are right on track for a Big Ten men’s hockey title.
After sweeping Notre Dame in Minneapolis last weekend and an overtime loss at Wisconsin on Friday, the Gophers pounced on their archrivals Saturday night at the Kohl Center, winning 4-1 for a split of their weekend series.
The Gophers (6-4-0) survived a scare when All-American goalie Jack LaFontaine left the game with an injury. He returned and finished with 35 saves.
For the first 18 minutes or so, the Gophers did everything needed to do to dominate a road game. They got quick-hit goals from Matthew Knies and Aaron Huglen to lead 2-0 and scored on a power play later in the first to take a commanding lead. Then there was a moment of great concern in the other end of the rink.
LaFontaine stopped a puck that went behind the net. Following the play, Badgers forward Brock Caufield made contact with the goalie, and the impact appeared to push LaFontaine’s right skate back into the goalpost. Rolling over, the goalie laid on the ice holding his upper leg as play was stopped. He was helped from the ice by trainer Jeff Winslow, and backup goalie Justen Close finished the period, which included killing a minute of Badgers power play.
LaFontaine returned for the second period and surrendered a power-play goal, but Wisconsin’s momentum was short-lived. Just 16 seconds later, the Gophers’ combination of Sammy Walker and Blake McLaughlin answered for a 4-1 lead. That was all Badgers coach Tony Granato needed to see from Badgers starting goalie Cameron Rowe, who was pulled after making 12 saves on 16 shots. Jared Moe, who had beaten the Gophers — his former team — with 44 saves on Friday night, came in and finished the game with 12 saves.
The Gophers got a lengthy test of their penalty kill a short time later after defenseman Matt Staudacher blasted Badgers defenseman Corson Ceulemans into the boards, drawing a major penalty and a game misconduct for contact to the head. Ceulemans left the game and did not return. Gophers forward Jonny Sorenson left the game in the third period after absorbing an open-ice hit from Badgers center Dominick Mersch.
Wisconsin fell to 4-6-0 overall.
Close finished with three saves in his brief stint relieving LaFontaine.
The Gophers return to Minneapolis for a two-game series with Ohio State next weekend.
News
Massachusetts hospitals see sharp increase in demand for monoclonal antibody treatment
Demand for monoclonal antibodies to treat coronavirus has surged at Massachusetts hospitals in recent months as awareness about the once-little-known drug and its incredible effects is increasing, bringing patients in from a dozen different states.
Over the summer, UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester was offering about 40 slots per week for coronavirus patients to come get an infusion of monoclonal antibodies, which stave off the virus and halt it from replicating further in the body, according to UMMC infectious disease physician Dr. Sandeep Jubbal.
Now, they have 130 to 140 weekly appointments available, which they have no problem filling up.
“Hands down, this is the best antiviral treatment that exists against this virus,” Jubbal told the Herald. He said patients have come to UMass from 12 different states to get the treatment.
The drug can be given as an infusion or a series of four shots. The lab-made antibodies bind to the coronavirus spike protein, which prevents the virus from infecting healthy cells, therefore stopping COVID from progressing.
The antibody cocktail has proven to be effective for many high profile public figures who caught coronavirus including Donald Trump, who received it before it was available to the public. Side effects are minimal, though some people have a minor skin reaction.
Monoclonal antibodies have been shown to reduce coronavirus hospitalizations or deaths in high-risk patients by 70%.
“A few patients have called us within 24 to 48 hours after to thank us,” Jubbal said. “The symptoms just go away, or they decrease significantly.”
Jubbal said that since UMMC started offering monoclonal antibodies in July, they’ve used them to treat about 1,500 patients. Of those patients, a mere 2% ended up being admitted to the hospital for COVID.
High-risk patients are eligible for the drug if they are infected with coronavirus or if they were a close contact of an infected person, even if they haven’t tested positive yet.
Jubbal said that in the coming months he expects a steady demand for the antibodies, but perhaps not quite as high as it is right now.
Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest hospital system, has also seen a skyrocketing desire for the treatment.
In early August, MGB was offering 27 appointments per week, and has now scaled to 160 weekly slots across 11 different sites, according to Dr. Inga Lennes, who directs the program.
Patients typically only need one infusion which lasts in the body for a month. If they were to get infected with coronavirus again, they could get the treatment a second time.
Lennes said getting patients an appointment quickly is crucial. The treatment works best the earlier it is given, typically within 10 days of symptoms.
“We are really trying to make sure people don’t fall out of the treatment window and we get them in as soon as we can,” Lennes told the Herald.
Lennes said that with decreasing coronavirus cases but increasing public awareness about monoclonal antibodies, demand will likely be steady.
Should there be short supply, the highest risk patients are prioritized, but shortages have not been an issue. A greater challenge right now is staffing the treatment clinics, Lennes said.
Tufts Medical Center was one of the first in the state to have monoclonal antibodies in December 2020, about a month after they were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
A spokesman said demand has dramatically increased in recent months with the hospital receiving 10 to 16 referrals a day, which is even higher than during the peak surge last winter. Tufts has done upwards of 700 infusions since they began offering the treatment.
“I just want people to know that this is a safe treatment, which is very effective,” Jubbal said, “so come in if you have symptoms.”
News
Wild rally to beat Penguins in shootout
PITTSBURGH — It had been one pandemic and 617 days — Feb. 28, 2020, to be exact — since the Minnesota Wild had last played a game in the Eastern Time Zone.
Well, it had been even longer since the Wild had beaten the Penguins in Pittsburgh. It had been 1,821 days since the Wild had done that. But who is counting?
Apparently not the 2021-22 edition of the Wild.
Kirill Kaprizov scored his second goal in as many games as the Wild rallied for a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind shootout win over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, their first in Pittsburgh since Nov. 16, 2016.
“It was a fun one to be part of,” said Nick Bjugstad, who sealed the win in the fourth round of the shootout in his return to Pittsburgh. “An emotional win. Definitely excited.”
Trailing 3-1 at one point, the Wild mounted a furious third-period rally as Jared Spurgeon scored on a seeing-eye wrister at 16:41. Then, in the dying moments of regulation and with the Wild net empty, Ryan Hartman won a key face-off and then scored on a goal-mouth scrum to tie the game at 4-4.
“I was just looking to put it on net,” Hartman said.
And, as he was for the first 60 minutes, Cam Talbot was brilliant in overtime, stopping former Wild teammate Jason Zucker and then John Marino on a pair of consecutive breakaways.
“Cam gave us every opportunity to come back even thought we were down two,” Hartman said. ‘He made some big saves down the end.”
Talbot, who picked up his first career win in seven starts against the Penguins, turned aside 35 of 39 shots in regulation and overtime, and stopped three of four shots in the shootout before Bjugstad ended it.
Not that this latest comeback should come as a surprise. Six of their first seven wins this season have seen them trailing at some point.
What does that say about these Wild?
“It says we can’t hold a lead,” deadpanned coach Dean Evason. “We challenged them after the first period. We have to learn to deal with success a little better than we have. We score that early goal and played really well … Again, we’ve got to understand that teams don’t quit. This is the National Hockey League, and teams don’t just quit.”
The Wild took the lead on Kaprizov’s first-period goal, his first at even strength, a sure sign that the Calder Trophy winner is rounding into form. Yet the Wild quickly found themselves trailing 2-1 on the first two of Kasperi Kapanen’s three goals on Saturday, his first three of the season.
Woodbury’s Jake Guentzel extended the Pittsburgh lead to 3-1 in the second, but the Wild pulled to within one late in the middle frame when Joel Eriksson Ek scored on a double deflection of a Spurgeon shot.
Facing what could have been their third loss in four games, the Wild composed themselves in the third period.
“We talked about it between the second and third, just staying with it,” said Matt Dumba. It didn’t matter how long it was going to take. It was right there.”
“It shows what kind of character we have in that room. Guys are willing to play the full 60 minutes for each other and not give up on each other. That’s a feeling we haven’t had here in a long time.”
However, the Wild won’t have long to celebrate as they will be right back in action Sunday night against the New York Islanders at Exel Energy Center. That game is part of a stretch of five games in eight days.
