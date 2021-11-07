News
State cross country: St. Michael-Albertville’s Ali Weimer, Minnetonka’s Nick Gilles win 3A races
St. Michael-Albertville’s Ali Weimer won the 1,600-meter race at the Class 2A track and field state meet in the spring. But that didn’t do much to calm her nerves heading into Saturday’s Class 3A cross country state meet.
The Gophers commit wanted this title badly.
“I’m a big cross country girl. … (The last few years) I was like, ‘I want that so bad,’ ” she said. “I knew going into my senior year, I have to get it. … I was like ‘this is my time.’ ”
It was indeed. Weimer held off Minnetonka freshman Sydney Drevlow with a winning time of 17 minutes, 42.8 seconds to win the state title by 15 seconds. Drevlow’s teammate, Daphne Grobstein, finished third, with East Ridge’s Halle Mestery, Central’s Iris Guider and Forest Lake’s Nora Hushagen rounded out the top six.
But it was Weimer and Drevlow competing for the crown.
“I knew Sydney was not going to let me have it easily,” Weimer said. “Running into the prairie, we kind of broke away from the pack a little bit, and she was pushing me. I thought she was going to get ahead of me, but once we came through the two miles, I was like ‘OK, I’ve got to bring it home.’ I just kept surging and lengthening the gap as much as I could without dying.”
Edina topped Wayzata for the team title. Prior Lake placed third, while Farmington was fifth.
BOYS
Math and endurance led Nick Gilles to a state title.
Early in the race, on straightaways heading into sharp turns, you’ll see droves of runners taking wide angles. Not Gilles.
“I just run the tangent,” Gilles said. “Everyone else is all the way over this way … I’m like all the way on my own.”
He likened it to a race car driver hugging the inside line. Travel the shortest path. That strategy helped the Minnetonka junior get to the front of the pack. His love for hills helped him stay there.
Throughout the second half of the race, Gilles yo-yoed from the front of the lead pack to third or fourth. He re-captured the lead on inclines, grabbing it for good on the last uphill stretch.
“I knew I had to do it then,” he said.
Gilles won the race with a time of 15 minutes, 22.8 seconds, edging Robbinsdale Armstrong junior Noah Brecker by two and a half seconds for the Class 3A boys title. Forest Lake senior Daniel Vanacker was third, with White Bear Lake’s Ernest Mattson placing fifth.
Vanacker said he wasn’t aware of who Gilles was until early this season. There was no true state meet last year — though an event was put on by an outside organization — because of COVID-19, so if there was a fall for surprise runners to pop up, this was it. Gilles quickly appeared on the radar early in the season.
“This whole season, he’s just kind of been going nuts,” Vanacker said.
Wayzata won the team title by 22 points over Minneapolis Southwest. Mounds View was third, and Rosemount was fifth.
News
Appeals court halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the action stops Democrat President Joe Biden “from moving forward with his unlawful overreach.”
“The president will not impose medical procedures on the American people without the checks and balances afforded by the constitution,” said a statement from Landry, a Republican.
At least 27 states filed lawsuits challenging the rule in several circuits, some of which were made more conservative by the judicial appointments of former Republican President Donald Trump.
The Biden administration has been encouraging widespread vaccinations as the quickest way to end the pandemic that has claimed more than 750,000 lives in the United States.
The administration says it is confident that the requirement, which includes penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation, will withstand legal challenges in part because its safety rules pre-empt state laws.
The 5th Circuit, based in New Orleans, said it was delaying the federal vaccine requirement because of potential “grave statutory and constitutional issues” raised by the plaintiffs. The government must provide an expedited reply to the motion for a permanent injunction Monday, followed by petitioners’ reply on Tuesday.
News
Denver breaks record-high temperature on Saturday with 80 degrees
Denver snapped a record-high temperature on Saturday when it hit 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The prior 79-degree high for Nov. 6 in Denver was set in 1934.
Saturday’s high is tied for the second highest November temperature in Denver, behind the highest temperature recorded in Denver this month — 81 degrees on Nov.17, 2017.
Denver may set, or tie, another daily record-high temperature on Sunday as the forecast high temperature in the city is expected to be about 78 degrees, according to the weather service. The record high for Nov. 7 is 78 degrees set in 1999.
A cool down is expected Monday with more seasonal temperatures, and a Denver forecast high of 58 degrees.
🌡 Update: A temperature of 80°F was recorded at 1:13PM and again between 2-2:30pm. This breaks the daily record for November 6th, and is tied for the 2nd warmest November temperature on record for Denver (81 on 11/17/2017). #cowx
[Corrected date from previous tweet] https://t.co/ddCN1FZe0G
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 6, 2021
News
Wisconsin boys soccer: Hudson drops state final 1-0 to Milwaukee Marquette
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Hudson allowed just one perfectly placed early goal, but that was all that nationally ranked Milwaukee Marquette needed.
Sean Dankert’s wind-aided shot in the eighth minute curved just beyond the diving effort by Hudson goalkeeper Lucas Biederman, and the Hilltoppers made the lone goal stand up for 1-0 victory in the WIAA Division 1 boys soccer championship match Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park.
Marquette (23-1-1), ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin State Soccer Coaches poll and third nationally by the United Soccer Coaches Association, was undefeated against Wisconsin opponents. The only blemishes on the Hilltoppers’ record were a 2-1 loss to Palatine Fremd (Ill.) and a 1-1 tie with Chaminade (Mo.).
Hudson was playing in the championship match for the first time in 11 state tournament appearances.
“It’s an honor to be here and be in the championship game,” said Hudson coach Steve Sollom, whose team lost to Marquette 3-0 in the semifinals of last season’s state tournament. “But, if you’re going to lose, you want to lose to the team you think is the best team. And, in my mind there’s no question the last two years, Marquette was the best team in our state. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best.”
Over the final 72 minutes, Hudson (17-3-2) stayed within one bounce or break of tying the Hilltoppers, who have won seven of the past eight state titles and 16 WIAA soccer championships overall.
But Marquette’s stifling defense held the Raiders without a shot on goal the entire match and just two shots overall.
“They’re well-coached. Everybody is very technical with the ball,” Hudson’s Darren Chukel said of Marquette. “They don’t make too many mistakes, and when they do, they make up for it defensively. … They are extremely quick and each player understands where they need to be, when they need to be there. They just read the game so well.”
After being bottled up in the first half, the Raiders took advantage of the wind to pressure the Hilltoppers but couldn’t turn that into a score. With seven minutes remaining, Brett Hauser’s straight-on shot from about 30 yards out sailed just over the crossbar.
Biederman kept Hudson within one goal with a sensational diving save at the right post in the 70th minute.
Marquette allowed just 10 goals all season and won 12 of its final 13 games by shutout, including the final eight.
Dankert put the Hilltoppers up 1-0 when he gathered in a pass from Joey Sikorski just outside the left post and just beyond the 18-yard box. Moving away from the goal and toward the corner, Dankert drilled the left-footed shot back across just the reach of Biederman into the lower right corner.
“It just barely went in,” Biederman said. “I was pretty much covering the post. It was just a very well-placed shot, and I really couldn’t do anything about it. It was just a very good shot at a very tight angle.”
Dankert didn’t expect the early goal to be the game winner.
“I kind of just saw the back post and no one in front of me and just shot it and hoped for the best and it went in,” he said. “I thought we were going to get a few more, but one goal is enough, I guess.”
