The COVID-19 vaccine for children is here. For parents, it’s not always a simple call.
If Alejandra Castañeda had her way, her daughter Violeta would get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.
The Denver mother said she’s worried about the 11-year-old missing school if Violeta gets sick. She’d also like to take her child to see their out-of-state family.
But Castañeda’s ex-husband, Greg Benchwick, initially wasn’t sure whether he wanted his daughter to get immunized immediately. He said he wanted more evidence the shots won’t cause serious and lasting side effects in children her age.
“It’s a really tough question for parents,” said Denver resident Benchwick, reflecting the decision now facing families with young children.
Colorado began vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against the coronavirus on Wednesday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its go-ahead and ushered in what President Joe Biden called “a turning point in our battle against COVID-19.”
But as the state launches its campaign to administer shots to the 479,895 Coloradans in that age group, it faces parents wary of giving their consent.
Many parents who spoke to The Denver Post, like Castañeda, view the arrival of the vaccines for young children with anticipation, having spent months worrying about their kids becoming sick and transmission of the virus disrupting in-person learning at schools.
Other parents aren’t quite ready to get their children immunized over concerns about potential long-term side effects. Those parents don’t necessarily dismiss COVID-19 vaccines outright and they may be inoculated themselves.
Parents’ hesitation presents a challenge to Colorado public health officials’ stated goal of immunizing at least half of children ages 5 to 11 by the end of January.
“I’m not surprised,” Dr. Matthew Daley, a pediatrician and senior investigator for Kaiser Permanente’s Institute for Health Research, said of the hesitancy. “Parents — they’re always going to want to do what’s best for the child. They may be more risk-averse about their child.”
Colorado public health and medical experts said Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot — the only vaccine approved for use in young children — is safe for those between the ages of 5 and 11.
“The scrutiny these vaccines are under from our regulatory agency is pretty intense,” Dr. Lalit Bajaj, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Children’s Hospital Colorado. “We wouldn’t put it out there if we didn’t think it was safe and the benefit didn’t outweigh the risk. There’s a lot of hope for optimism.”
The arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine for young children comes at a critical time in the pandemic in Colorado when cases are rising as they did a year ago and state officials are concerned the approaching holidays and flu season could place further pressure on hospitals, which they warned could reach capacity by the end of the month.
The latest surge in cases started this summer when children returned to school, spurring an increase in infections among adolescents. Children continue to make up a large proportion of COVID-19 cases in Colorado, according to the state health department.
“I have a lot of emotions about the vaccine,” said 8-year-old Noah Carey, who will get his first shot later this month. “A lot of very unpleasant emotions… of feeling scared to get this because I don’t like needles. But it is the only way it can inject in my system.”
Children are less likely to experience severe cases of COVID-19 that can lead to hospitalizations, but risk from the disease exists, according to medical experts. Young children can be vulnerable to developing a rare but potentially deadly condition called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C, after a coronavirus infection. The condition can cause the heart, lung, kidneys and other organs to become inflamed, according to the CDC.
Children can also become what are known as long-haulers, with symptoms and after-effects that can persist for weeks or months.
Additionally, children can spread the virus to others, including to people with a higher risk for complications, according to officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“Getting our children vaccinated now is an important thing we can all do before gathering with our families over the holidays,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said in a statement following the CDC’s approval of the shots on Tuesday.
Parents worry about vaccine side effects
Brittney Montoya, of Manassa, said she was apprehensive before she received two shots of Moderna’s vaccine in the spring. Still, she heard Conejos County officials had extra doses that were about to go to waste and decided that “if they are going to test it on anybody, then they can test it on me,” she said.
But Montoya, 35, said she did not like the mobile clinic where she received her shots. She said she thought it would be safer to get vaccinated at the family’s doctor’s office where physicians and nurses are more familiar with a patient’s medical history and can make a more informed decision on whether a person should get a shot.
“I can’t do that with my kids,” she said of taking them to a mobile clinic. “They’re used to their doctor.”
So, Montoya, who has five children between the ages of 2 and 13, remains undecided on whether to get her four eligible children vaccinated, saying she will wait until the family’s doctor gets doses before making a final decision with her husband.
One third of American parents plan to wait and see how well the COVID-19 vaccine works before inoculating their young child, according to an Oct. 28 poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Another 30% of parents said they won’t get their 5- to 11-year-old vaccinated at all, while 27% of parents said they will take their young child to get inoculated “right away,” according to the poll.
Parents surveyed cited safety as one of the leading reasons why they are still unsure about the vaccine for their child.
Benchwick, the father of 11-year-old Violeta, said he worried that the size of the Pfizer vaccine trial, which studied the safety of the shot in about 3,100 young children, wasn’t large enough to catch side effects. He would prefer to wait until two million shots have been delivered to the age group to see how they work, he said.
The vaccine study may appear small, but it is actually larger than normal for such a small age group, said Daley, the pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente.
Montoya said she is also concerned about potential side effects, especially because high blood pressure and diabetes run in her family. She is particularly concerned about the potential risk of myocarditis, a condition that inflames the heart and has been reported in some older patients after receiving a vaccination.
Daley and Bajaj, the Children’s Hospital physician, said younger children are at a greater risk of developing myocarditis after a COVID infection than from the vaccine.
“What we are finding is natural COVID in kids can cause severe disease, especially heart disfunction,” Bajaj said. “Anything related to the vaccine is much rarer and even if it does occur it is very mild.”
The study of Pfizer’s vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 found that the age group was less likely than teens or young adults to experience the typical immediate but temporary vaccine side effects — such as fever, fatigue and headache.
The difference could be because the children’s dose is lower, said Bajaj, who served as the executive sponsor of the trial at Children’s Hospital that examined Pfizer’s vaccine in young children.
The vaccine available to children ages 5 to 11 still involves two shots, given three weeks apart, but in lower doses. The age group is given 10 micrograms rather than the 30 micrograms that people 12 years and older receive, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Montoya said she’s not opposed to vaccines. Her children have received others, including this year’s flu shot, and she encourages adults to get immunized against the coronavirus, but she wants more time to decide whether to vaccinate her children because they are homeschooled and have less exposure, she said.
“I trust the science, I do,” Montoya said, adding, “I just want to be sure what they are giving them is going to protect them and not cause anything else.”
“I hope everyone out there gets their vaccine”
Other parents, including 8-year-old Noah’s mother, have already booked appointments for their children to get the vaccine.Vanessa Vargas, of Westminster, reserved a slot on Nov. 14. for Noah to get his first injection.
Once Noah gets vaccinated, he wants to go to the public library and Disneyland, he said.
“I hope everyone out there gets their vaccine, too,” he said. “And I wish great happiness to everyone throughout these dark times and I’m very sorry to the people who have been vulnerable and have died to this virus.”
Paul McPherson of Westminster also is comfortable getting his 9-year-old daughter vaccinated. He said his father and aunt were given polio shots by Dr. Jonas Salk, the man who developed one of the world’s first successful polio vaccines.
“I believe in the system,” McPherson said.
Over the past few days, Benchwick and Castañeda kept talking through their differences, and ultimately came to a compromise, deciding to have Violeta vaccinated at her upcoming annual checkup this month.
“I still feel like the right thing is waiting,” Benchwick said. “But I saw how important it was for (Castañeda) and we decided to compromise. That’s what you have to do when you’re co-parenting.”
Election results in Aurora a “gut punch” to recently ascendant progressives on city council
After two election cycles that moved the Aurora City Council increasingly to the left, voters last week decidedly turned the political dial back in the opposite direction in Colorado’s third-largest city.
Voters on Tuesday put into office conservative or moderate candidates in three open seats, delivering what Juan Marcano, one of the more outspoken progressive members of Aurora’s 11-member council, called a “gut punch” to those hoping city leadership was on an inexorable leftward tack.
Gone — at least for the next two years — are any meaningful police reform efforts, legal defense measures for immigrants or ordinances allowing on-site consumption of marijuana, he said. In their place, Marcano said, Mayor Mike Coffman’s proposal to ban urban camping will likely re-emerge and prevail in 2022.
“Our middle class is disappearing, housing is unattainable for far too many people, and wages haven’t kept up with the cost of living,” said Marcano, who was swept into office in 2019 amid social justice and immigrant rights protests at city hall. “I know a majority of our residents want to see a change, and our progressive candidates had the will to enact that change, but unfortunately the minority that showed up to vote elected a majority body of the same mindset that created those problems to begin with.”
Aurora has been dominated by conservatives for at least a half-century and unfortunately, that will continue for at least another two years.”
Councilman Curtis Gardner, who was not on the ballot this year, said the reason for the electorate’s mood change was more straightforward.
“I think the message from voters on Tuesday was that they want City Council to stick to municipal issues — land use, roads, public safety, things like that,” he said. “In the last few years, we’ve spent more time on national issues and I think our residents want us to focus on what impacts them every day.”
And at the top of the list of concerns for residents is Aurora’s spiking crime numbers over the last two years, especially when it comes to gun violence, Gardner said. More people were injured in shootings in the first half of this year than in all of 2019, Aurora police data show.
The crime surge has come at a time during which Aurora found itself at the forefront of social justice demonstrations nationally, with protests over police treatment of Elijah McClain — a Black man who died after police apprehended him and paramedics injected him with a sedative — erupting into violence and a shooting that injured a man.
“Public safety is a core function of government at all levels so I’m not surprised to see voters elect candidates that placed a high emphasis on public safety,” Gardner said.
The two victorious at-large candidates on Tuesday, Air Force vet Danielle Jurinsky and business owner Dustin Zvonek, both highlighted in their campaigns the importance of public safety, while featuring endorsements from the city’s police and fire department unions on their websites and in their mailers.
“They had a very clear message about public safety,” said JulieMarie Shepherd Macklin, a political science instructor at the University of Colorado at Boulder and a lifelong Aurora resident who keeps a close eye on city politics. “I think Tuesday night was a vote saying we want to get back to issues that are important to us in our everyday lives.”
But the election results weren’t just about voters strategically attempting to re-set the political complexion of the council, Shepherd Macklin said. There were larger historical trends in play too, as was evident in the poor showing by Democrats nationwide last week.
“An off-year election, after a presidential election, tends to favor the out party,” she said.
All was not lost for the progressive wing of Aurora’s council. Ruben Medina, who was backed by labor unions, conservation groups and an immigrant rights organization in Ward III, declared victory Friday over opponent Jono Scott, after taking a late 104-vote lead out of more than 8,000 ballots cast.
And no sitting liberal council member actually lost a seat on Tuesday. Crystal Murillo, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, was re-elected to her Ward I seat after voters first put her on the council with two other progressive candidates in 2017.
Murillo told The Denver Post she was still processing the election results and wasn’t prepared to talk about her next term. Shepherd Macklin said Murillo was likely helped by her incumbency, especially in an election with such low voter turnout.
“These are relatively low information races — name identification goes a long way,” she said.
So what comes next for the Aurora City Council as the new council members prepare to take their seats?
For the mayor, whose term expires in 2023, Tuesday’s results were a “repudiation of the ‘defund the police’ mentality” that swept through the country following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last year.
“The election result means that I will be able to put forward an agenda that will continue the necessary reforms for our police department while supporting a law enforcement strategy that addresses our rising crime rate,” Coffman said.
The mayor also plans to tackle Aurora’s transportation challenges and resurrect a proposal to “provide safe alternative locations for those living in encampments that are away from our schools, neighborhoods and our businesses.” The council in August turned down a measure to ban urban camping via the slimmest of margins — a 5-5 tie.
But Marcano, who calls Coffman’s camping ban idea “ill-conceived,” hasn’t given up hope that the city council has moved past its decades-long conservative makeup to eventually give Aurora the “progressive majority it deserves.” In Colorado’s most ethnically diverse city where one in five residents is foreign born, the “days are numbered” for those unwilling to recognize the profound shifts happening in the city, Marcano said.
“I believe that tipping point will be upon us soon as the inequity in our city continues to grow as a result of a continuation of their policies,” he said.
Post Premium: Top stories for the week of Nov. 1-Nov.7
When a manager insisted last November that she work remotely despite suffering from COVID-19, Jesenia Ramos knew she had reached a breaking point and needed to make a change. But it wasn’t until late July when she and her husband, Alberto Cordero, also unhappy with his treatment at work during the pandemic, made the leap to self-employment.
“We wanted to make our dream come true. We wanted to open a restaurant. We thought about it a lot because we knew it was going to be a big change,” Ramos said.
The pair, who moved from Puerto Rico to Colorado in 2016, left behind careers in the retail industry and poured their life savings into a “ghost” kitchen in the Aurora Mall that serves the dishes they grew up with, as well as a second concept serving lighter fare like shakes and sandwiches.
“Honestly, we work a lot because when you have your own business you have to work. But I find what I am doing right now is more rewarding,” Ramos said. “When we decided to do the business, it was a way to be able to work as a family together.”
Full story via Aldo Svaldi, The Denver Post
Road to Retirement: The Fed is gaslighting investors
Over the last several years, the term “gaslighting” has become a popular way of describing an attempt to manipulate someone’s perception of the world so they question their own reality. It’s used all the time by people in a position of power to build support for an agenda. Let’s see how gaslighting might apply to the way the Federal Reserve (“the Fed”) has been communicating with investors.
For the first nine months of this year, Fed President Jerome Powell advanced the narrative that inflation was “transitory.” Powell conveniently never defined transitory. By using open-ended language, he could attempt to counter the public’s concern that once inflation takes hold, it’s hard to get rid of. Moreover, the Fed does not have a good history of predicting inflation, and it knows this. Thus, to confidently say it’s transitory was a stretch.
Then, at the end of September, Powell said current inflation was “frustrating” and he blamed it on problems with the supply chain. And he said he sees those things resolving. Well, he must see something that most leaders of S&P 500 companies don’t see. In earnings report after earnings report, companies are highlighting problems with the supply chain. Business leaders don’t clearly understand what’s happening and can’t accurately assess when they’ll be fixed. By saying he sees them resolving, Powell is creating a perception of a solution that doesn’t reflect what business leaders are experiencing on the ground.
Then, in October, with inflation more clearly entrenched, Powell said the most likely scenario was that inflation moves back to “trend” as the supply chain issues sort themselves out. Yet, he offers no workable timeframe or evidence for how the supply chain issues will disappear. The reality is the Fed has little insight into what’s ailing the supply chain and the coincident labor shortage issues. There is no doubt that what is happening is unusual and unprecedented. But don’t expect the Fed to admit that. The Fed must appear as if it is all knowing and all seeing. Gaslighting helps accomplish that goal.
Then, we have the mother of all inflation disconnects, which is what’s going on in the housing market. As you may know, the formula used to calculate housing inflation in the CPI is quite convoluted. According to this formula, housing inflation over the last year is running at about 3%. Yet, anyone who has recently tried to buy a house or rent an apartment knows that housing inflation is probably above 10%. Given this disconnect, you’d think the Fed might say, “Gosh, our housing inflation numbers may not be capturing what’s happening.” But you don’t hear that.
The point of highlighting these issues is to help investors understand that the Fed has an agenda. And when powerful people have an agenda, don’t expect them to highlight the multiple ways they could be wrong. The Fed’s current agenda is that inflation isn’t a problem, and it will vanish soon. But consumers are seeing sizeable inflation everywhere: autos, houses, rent, gas, utilities, food, insurance, travel, health care and the list goes on. To keep investors calm, the Fed resists acknowledging what we are all seeing.
The challenge for the Fed is that expectations can have consequences. For example, if we all expect that there will be a shortage of chicken wings this weekend, it’s likely there will be as we all run out to stock up on wings. So, if investors expect inflation will run higher for longer, we’ll start doing things to actually create that inflation. Thus, in the Fed’s mind, it is gaslighting for the common good. It helps achieve its policy objectives.
I hope the Fed is right about inflation and that within the next four to six months it significantly subsides. If that happens, the gaslighting will be seen as a prudent technique to calm the masses long enough for the solution to arrive. But if they Fed is wrong, it is faced with some interesting choices.
If the Fed can keep the stock market going up and our homes appreciating, maybe we’ll all accept more inflation. This would be a way of moving the goalposts. Four percent inflation isn’t bad if your 401(k) is going up 12% a year.
But if the Fed must kill the bull market and tank home prices to get control of inflation, folks won’t be too happy with the Fed. Some will argue the Fed created the bubble, sucked investors into it, and then crushed their retirement dreams. That’s not a great narrative for the Fed or for the politicians in control when it happens.
If the Fed is faced with those prospects, expect the Fed to come to the markets with new potential solutions. And our political leaders will encourage it. When chaos strikes, it’s interesting how just about everybody rallies around a bailout. Even if inflation doesn’t subside, there may be a way to keep the party going.
Charlie Farrell is a partner, managing director at Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC. The information contained in this article is for general informational purposes only. Opinions referenced are as of the publication date and may be modified because of changes in the market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. All investments involve risks, including the loss of principal.
