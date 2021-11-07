Connect with us

News

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Nov. 5-11

Published

7 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
What to Watch on Streaming This Week Nov 5 11
Regina King, Idris Elba, and LaKeith Stanfield in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. DAVID LEE/NETFLIX†© 2021

With Halloween over and the chill of autumn officially setting in, we’re in for another round of premieres throughout the month. On one hand, awards season is revving up; on the other, fall television premieres are starting to tumble out into the world. Between those and big releases that are coming out both in theaters and on streaming, there’s a lot to look forward to. So, to help you out a bit, here are some recommendations for the next week.

What to watch on Netflix:

Passing

Actress-turned-director Rebecca Hall creates a small but powerful film with Passing. A black-and-white feature set in 1920s New York City, the movie focuses on two Black women who followed very different paths in life depending on whether or not they have tried to “pass” as white. Tessa Thompson’s Irene, while light-skinned enough to pass in certain situations, has chosen a culturally African American life, residing in Harlem with her Black husband. Ruth Negga’s Clare, with bottle blonde hair, has been passing 24/7, even fooling her vehemently racist white husband. It’s an exceedingly thoughtful film, filled with quiet but poignant drama. Passing premieres on November 10th.

The Harder They Fall

If you want a thrilling new western with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and Regina King, then The Harder They Fall is an absolute must-watch. This revisionist western adds to the true story of Nat Love, a man born into slavery who became a famous cowboy in the late 1800s, and turns it into a tale of righteous revenge. With an all-Black cast overflowing with talent, The Harder They Fall promises to be one of the most exciting subversions of the western genre in recent memory—we thought so, at least. The Harder They Fall premiered on November 3rd, and it’s available to stream now.

What to watch on Hulu:

I, Tonya

While it may be niche to tell people to tune into the ongoing ISU Grand Prix series of figure skating events (of which I am an avid follower), it is definitely not niche to recommend that everyone watch I, Tonya. This 2017 mockumentary take on the life and times of figure skating’s most infamous celebrity is equally hilarious and heartbreaking, tracing the titular skater from her humble beginnings to the tragic end of her career. With staggering performances from Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney (who won just about every award she could for her role), and breakout Paul Walter Hauser, this is a movie that simply demands to be watched. I, Tonya is available on Hulu now.

What to watch on Amazon Prime:

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

For a fantastical take on the traditional biopic, Amazon has the new film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. The titular Victorian-era artist, played here by Benedict Cumberbatch, was best known for his kitschy and eccentric cat portraits (which actually helped popularize the adoption of cats as pets!). The movie uses his bombastic creativity to turn this story into something visually wondrous. With a sublimely British cast that also includes Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, the film is sure to be the cat’s meow. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain premieres Friday, November 5th.

What to watch on HBO Max:

Love Life

The second season of HBO’s Love Life takes off in a dazzling new direction, with the new anthology starring The Good Place favorite William Jackson Harper as the newest New Yorker looking for love. This season takes some risks, with Harper’s protagonist Marcus trying to pivot to find love at the tail end of his failing marriage. Plenty of women occupy his life, from SNL’s Punkie Johnson as his sister to the bevy of matches Marcus makes for himself, including Daily Show alum Jessica Williams and (another) SNL star Ego Nwodim. It’s a rom-com series with something for everyone. Love Life Season 2 premiered October 28th, with new batches of episodes rolling out on November 4th and 11th.

What to watch on Apple TV+:

Finch

Tom Hanks has settled into a pretty solid genre of “dad movies,” from last year’s News of the World and Greyhound to his role as Mr. Rogers to being a Steven Spielberg regular in movies like The Post and Bridge of Spies. This isn’t to knock Tom Hanks, of course—that would simply be evil. Rather, it’s to emphasize how interesting his newest movie, Finch, is; this sci-fi drama takes place in an apocalyptic world, where the last man on Earth “dad movies,” the country with an android that he built and his trusty dog. Finch premieres Friday, November 5th.

Dickinson

The third and final season of Apple’s offbeat period comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld premieres this week, and it’s guaranteed to bring more drama and intrigue to the titular poet’s coming-of-age story. The series conclusion takes place during the Civil War, considered one of Emily Dickinson’s most productive eras of writing, and also boasts new faces like recent Succession guest star Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and SNL favorite Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath. Dickinson Season 3 premieres Friday, November 5th.

Keeping Watch is a regular endorsement of TV and movies worth your time.

What to Watch on Streaming This Week: Nov. 5-11

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Working fathers, economy benefit from paternity leave

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

Confidence, negotiation skills can close gender wage gap
google news

“Loser” and “a little weird” were among the more printable reactions after Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, took their twins home. The onslaught neatly encapsulated the stigma that’s kept some working fathers from taking advantage of such family policies, despite the social and economic benefits.

Buttigieg, who adopted Penelope Rose and Joseph August this year and announced his leave in August, said in an interview with ABC News that some good came of the criticism, because it started a conversation.

“We’re almost the only country left in the world that doesn’t have some kind of policy … and when parents take that parental leave, they need to be supported,” he said. “If there’s this idea that maybe men have access to paternity leave but it’s frowned on if they actually use it … that carries with it this assumption that the woman’s going to do all the work.”

The pandemic put the struggles of working parents at center stage. A child-care shortage has kept women in particular from rejoining the workforce and is dragging on job growth. Between February 2020 and February 2021, more than 2.3 million women left the workforce, bringing their participation rate to 57% — lower than at any time since 1988, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While more men are taking advantage of parental leave when it’s available, the criticism that erupted over Buttigieg is a reminder that a stigma still exists. Only 62% of men take the full amount of leave for which they are eligible, compared with 93% of women, according to a 2019 study by the Boston College Center for Work and Family. Some men take only part of the time available.

How does paid paternity leave work?

While many countries provide paid leave for both parents after the birth of a child, the U.S. doesn’t, so it varies by state.

Nine states plus the District of Columbia have paid family-leave programs ranging from six to 12 weeks off, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center. Federal government workers, meanwhile, qualify for as much as 12 weeks paid leave.

In most states, employers decide how much leave to provide workers. That’s led to inequities, with mostly better-compensated workers getting paid time off.

What is the stigma around paternity leave?

Some men who have access to paid leave say they’re reluctant to take it. They worry doing so will damage their reputations, put them at a disadvantage for promotions and affect their earning potential.

A 2016 survey by Deloitte found that men were far more likely to indicate they didn’t plan to use paid parental leave, with one in three saying their jobs could be in jeopardy. Men who take paternity leave tend to lose status in the workplace, with employers questioning their commitments to their jobs if they take too much time off, according to research by Willamette University law professor Keith Cunningham-Parmeter.

Money also figures into leave decisions. Men were more likely take longer leaves if their full salaries weren’t reduced, according to a 2019 paper from the Boston College Center for Work & Family. A study by the center in 2014 found that five out of six employed fathers said they wouldn’t take paternity leave unless at least 70% of their salary was paid.

— Tribune News Service

google news
Continue Reading

News

As You Were Saying: Observing the ugly truth about smartphones

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

As You Were Saying: Observing the ugly truth about smartphones
google news

At this point, the use of smartphones has become as commonplace as using utensils to eat. No longer just high-tech gadgets for early adopters, smartphones are inextricably embedded in the lives of 85% of  American adults, according to Pew Research.

If you’re someone who is actively engaged in work, family and friendships and still don’t own a smartphone, you’re a rare breed. I must admit that I am one of these holdouts, and I am proud of it. I stand firm in my belief that smartphones, as a result of their use and misuse, continue to have a negative impact on the psychological, emotional and spiritual well-being of our society. Having unapologetically eschewed these addictive devices, I have only allowed my children to own and use basic phones, effectively  keeping my two sons well grounded, at least for the time being.

A few weeks ago, in an effort to try to rekindle a connection my younger son had with another teen while at an overnight summer camp, I contacted his family and arranged for the two boys to meet up at the local mall. The plan was to drop my son off at the mall, where my son and his friend could wander around for a few hours and spend time reconnecting. After meeting him and his parents at a designated location, I left the area, and both boys headed inside. A few hours later, I picked up my son who appeared distraught.

He had been completely ignored for the entire afternoon. Within minutes, the other teen had pulled out an iPhone and was instantly detached from his surroundings, and of course, my son in the process. What started as such a promising social opportunity turned into a painfully awkward, hurtful fiasco.

I’m in a constant state of dismay as disconnected dysfunction unfolds around me. At the gym, people can barely complete a set without having to reach for their phones. At a booth inside a local 99 restaurant, a family sat in silence and texted away, oblivious to one another. On the way out of the local Stop and Shop, a glassy-eyed cashier, who had barely finished handing me change, instantly grabbed her phone from the counter.

Certainly, the notion that the over-dependence on and misuse of smartphones can have harmful effects is old news by now. We’ve read the studies and seen the statistics on how drastic an impact smartphones have had on society and culture.

I’m not going to suggest you pore over the data again. What I do encourage is that people step back and observe, as I have been doing, how those around you are interacting — or not — with each other and their devices.

Scott Liftman is a freelance journalist who lives in Framingham.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Dogs can introduce hookworms to humans

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

Dogs can introduce hookworms to humans
google news

A very close friend of mine told me recent reports suggest that dog worms are becoming resistant to medications and the real risk is to our kids. I have two young kids at home, along with a 2-year-old dog who plays with them all the time. Is this something I need to be concerned with and what precautions should I be taking for my kids? Are there any specific types of worms that I should be on the lookout for? I didn’t think dog worms could cause a problem for people even though there are human parasites as well. Any thoughts on this would be appreciated. 

As you were informed, there are reports emerging about a kind of dog intestinal parasite, known as hookworm, that suggests these worms are indeed becoming resistant to various commonly used medications and it is spreading across the U.S. Interestingly, not all of the hookworms are resistant to all drugs. As a result of these reports, veterinarians are increasingly vigilant about watching out for persistent infections by hookworms in dogs. This is a good reason why people should have their dogs have a fecal exam every year and more often if they have a history of parasite infestation.

If a dog tests positive and is treated, it should have a follow-up test 2-4 weeks later to be sure the dog is rid of the worms and not reinfested. People, and especially kids, can be infected by contact with the immature forms of the worms found outdoors where dogs have gone to the bathroom. This is another reason to make sure that one cleans up after a dog. The dog’s feces, if the dog has the parasite, is the mode of transmission into the environment and then into people. The signs in people are diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, occasional vomiting and, in some cases, something called cutaneous larva migrans where lines appear on the skin. The good news is that despite the associated pain and irritated skin, it is treatable.

Children afflicted with canine hookworm for long periods can have slower development, both physical and mental, due to the effect of having less iron and protein, which is taken up by the parasites. Not to give you an additional scare, but other dog intestinal worms can also cause issues in people. Roundworms can cause visceral and ocular larva migrans. The visceral form can affect various organs and the clinical signs that result are specific to the organ affected. The ocular form can lead to blindness, and it is not treatable or reversible. Again, good cleaning practices and regular testing and deworming of your dog can prevent these kinds of issues.

Dr. John de Jong owns and operates the Boston Mobile Veterinary Clinic. He can be reached at 781-899-9994.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending