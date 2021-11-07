News
Wild rally to beat Penguins in shootout
PITTSBURGH — It had been one pandemic and 617 days — Feb. 28, 2020, to be exact — since the Minnesota Wild had last played a game in the Eastern Time Zone.
Well, it had been even longer since the Wild had beaten the Penguins in Pittsburgh. It had been 1,821 days since the Wild had done that. But who is counting?
Apparently not the 2021-22 edition of the Wild.
Kirill Kaprizov scored his second goal in as many games as the Wild rallied for a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind shootout win over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, their first in Pittsburgh since Nov. 16, 2016.
“It was a fun one to be part of,” said Nick Bjugstad, who sealed the win in the fourth round of the shootout in his return to Pittsburgh. “An emotional win. Definitely excited.”
Trailing 3-1 at one point, the Wild mounted a furious third-period rally as Jared Spurgeon scored on a seeing-eye wrister at 16:41. Then, in the dying moments of regulation and with the Wild net empty, Ryan Hartman won a key face-off and then scored on a goal-mouth scrum to tie the game at 4-4.
“I was just looking to put it on net,” Hartman said.
And, as he was for the first 60 minutes, Cam Talbot was brilliant in overtime, stopping former Wild teammate Jason Zucker and then John Marino on a pair of consecutive breakaways.
“Cam gave us every opportunity to come back even thought we were down two,” Hartman said. ‘He made some big saves down the end.”
Talbot, who picked up his first career win in seven starts against the Penguins, turned aside 35 of 39 shots in regulation and overtime, and stopped three of four shots in the shootout before Bjugstad ended it.
Not that this latest comeback should come as a surprise. Six of their first seven wins this season have seen them trailing at some point.
What does that say about these Wild?
“It says we can’t hold a lead,” deadpanned coach Dean Evason. “We challenged them after the first period. We have to learn to deal with success a little better than we have. We score that early goal and played really well … Again, we’ve got to understand that teams don’t quit. This is the National Hockey League, and teams don’t just quit.”
The Wild took the lead on Kaprizov’s first-period goal, his first at even strength, a sure sign that the Calder Trophy winner is rounding into form. Yet the Wild quickly found themselves trailing 2-1 on the first two of Kasperi Kapanen’s three goals on Saturday, his first three of the season.
Woodbury’s Jake Guentzel extended the Pittsburgh lead to 3-1 in the second, but the Wild pulled to within one late in the middle frame when Joel Eriksson Ek scored on a double deflection of a Spurgeon shot.
Facing what could have been their third loss in four games, the Wild composed themselves in the third period.
“We talked about it between the second and third, just staying with it,” said Matt Dumba. It didn’t matter how long it was going to take. It was right there.”
“It shows what kind of character we have in that room. Guys are willing to play the full 60 minutes for each other and not give up on each other. That’s a feeling we haven’t had here in a long time.”
However, the Wild won’t have long to celebrate as they will be right back in action Sunday night against the New York Islanders at Exel Energy Center. That game is part of a stretch of five games in eight days.
News
Colorado Buffs upsets Oregon State in double overtime, 37-34
BOULDER — When push came to shove, the Colorado Buffaloes refused to buckle Saturday night at Folsom Field.
Their just reward was a wild, 37-34 double-overtime upset of Oregon State.
CU won the game on Cole Becker’s 43-yard field goal, which came after Oregon State’s Everett Hayes missed a 38-yarder.
On the first possession of overtime, CU freshman quarterback Brendan Lewis turned a quarterback keeper into a 9-yard touchdown. He barely made it into the corner of the end zone.
Oregon State countered with B.J. Baylor’s 2-yard touchdown to send the game into the second overtime.
The Buffs improved to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the Pac-12. The Beavers (5-4, 3-3), trying to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2013, suffered a huge defeat in that quest.
For much of the game, the Buffs did everything they needed to do in order to pull the upset; they had a solid, creative offensive game plan and a defense — even without star linebacker Nate Landman — that was up to the task of slowing the Beavers’ potent rushing attack.
But late in the fourth quarter, the Buffs saw their 20-10 lead vanish.
CU had a seven-play, 72-yard drive, culminating in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Montana Lemonious-Craig.
What appeared to be the winning TD pass came after Brendan Rice’s 11-yard score on a beautiful reserve was wiped out by a holding call near the goal line on wide receiver La’Vontae Shenault. Still, CU didn’t fold.
The Buffs led 27-24. The game appeared to be over.
But, as time expired, OSU’s Everett Hayes booted a 60-yard field to send the game into overtime. His kick tied Mason Crosby for the longest field goal in Folsom Field history. Crosby connected from 60 yards against Iowa State on Oct. 16, 2004.
With 5:30 left in the third quarter, CU appeared to be in complete control and looked to be in no need of late-game heroics.
On third and 3 from his own 40, Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan failed to gain a first down on a keeper when he was stuffed by strong safety Isaiah Lewis. The Beavers decided to go for it on fourth down, but Nolan, harassed by Carson Wells, wobbled an incomplete pass.
CU’s offense quickly took advantage, scoring in six plays to take a 20-10 lead. Lewis scrambled in the pocket before finding Rice with a 5-yard touchdown pass.
But very quickly, CU’s lead disappeared.
Beavers sophomore Trey Lowe busted loose for a 31-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, cutting CU’s lead to 20-17. Then came an impressive, 14-play, 80-yard TD drive, culminating with a 27-yard pass from Chance Nolan to Tre’Shaun Harrison, giving OSU a 24-20 lead.
CU came out hot. Taking a cue from Ralphie in the first quarter, the Buffs stampeded out of the gate for a 10-0 lead. With Lewis completing 6-of-8 passes for 117 yards, the Buffs produced 144 yards off offense — their best first quarter of the season.
The Buffs’ plan to attack the Beavers’ secondary was expected. Lewis showed poise and accuracy in CU’s loss at Oregon last week, plus, and the Beavers entered the game giving up 273.5 yards pass a game, ranking 113th in the nation.
CU’s first drive stalled at the OSU 10, but Becker connected on a 28-yard field goal. CU’s second drive — a well-executed, seven-play, 79-yard beauty — was capped off by a 43-yard TD pass from Lewis to a wide-open Daniel Arias.
Oregon State’s Jack Colletto, a linebacker/short-yardage running back, strong-armed several Buff defenders en route to a 14-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter, cutting CU’s lead to 10-7.
The Beavers were poised to take a 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter, but CU strong Lewis intercepted Nolan’s pass at the Colorado 7 and returned it 38 yards.
The first half ended with CU leading 13-10. Becker’s career-long, 52-yard field goal came with 39 seconds left, but the Beavers needed just five plays to go 45 yards to set up Hayes’ 45-yard field goal at time expired.
News
Local college sports roundup: St. Thomas men’s hockey swept by Bowling Green State
The St. Thomas men’s hockey team was swept for a second-consecutive series after falling 3-0 to Bowling Green State (5-1-2) on Saturday in Ohio. The loss marks the Tommies’ 11th loss this season as they have only won one game since their leap to Division I play.
Graduate student goaltender Peter Thome made 27 saves on 30 shots for a .900 save percentage in the Tommies’ loss.
VOLLEYBALL
Gophers 3, No. 25 Illinois 0: The 11th-ranked Gophers swept No. 25 Illinois (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) 25-22, 25-16, 25-14 to earn their third consecutive top-25 win and extend their win streak to five. They
are 13-0 when they win the first set of a match this season.
Redshirt senior Stephanie Samedy led the Gophers’ attack with 15 kills, while tallying eight digs, two blocks, two service aces and one assist.
Sophomore Jenna Wenaas contributed 13 kills for Minnesota (16-6; 11-3), marking her 15th double-digit kill match this season. Senior CC McGraw led the Gophers’ defense with 16 digs.
South Dakota 3, St. Thomas 1: For a second-straight match, St. Thomas lost in four sets after they won the first, falling 25-20, 15-25, 13-25, 23-25 to South Dakota (15-8). The Tommies hold a 3-22 record this season.
Junior Selena Levendoski led the Tommies’ attack with 13 kills, while freshman Lauren Galvin added 11 and sophomore Claire Ricard set her career-high with 10 kills.
Ricard also contributed four blocks as Levendoski matched that total. Seniors Fran Egan and Carrie Rutledge each recorded 10 digs, which marked a career-best for Egan.
News
State girls soccer: Minnehaha Academy earns school’s second crown
Heckled a bit from the opposing student section, Berit Parten quickly quieted them with the first of her two goals.
Parten and her Minnehaha Academy teammates then made sure the loudest teenagers in the stands the rest of the night were their supporters.
Parten and Greta Carlson each scored twice, and the Redhawks beat Breck 4-2 to win the Class 1A girls soccer state championship Saturday night at U.S Bank Stadium.
In the tournament for the fifth time – and first time since 2004 – Minnehaha Academy (16-2-2) also won the crown in 1998.
“They came out extremely aggressive in this game … and at no point in the game did we shy away from their physicality and their speed,” said coach Bryan Hollaway.
With the match tied at 1, Parten lined up a free kick roughly 20 yards in front of the white-shirted Mustangs students. Her perfectly placed 30-yard kick sailed into the far corner of the goal for a 2-1 lead with 3:42 left in the opening half.
Before celebrating with her teammates, Parten quickly looked toward the Breck students.
“I heard them all throughout the game. … It’s part of my game to just like egg ‘em on and be like, ‘Yeah, yeah,’ so some little hearts for them,” she said playfully. “ … I made a gesture because I was like, ‘You guys want to talk so much, but I’ll let my play show you just how good I am and how good my team is and how we can beat your team no matter what you guys want to say.’”
Parten netted her second of the game 2:36 into the second half with a left-footed shot from about 15 yards out.
The sophomore scored 47 times this season; Carlson 15. She, too, is a sophomore. Both made the all-tournament team, as did 10th graders Gabrielle Wamre and Charlotte Wold.
“We knew this was going to be a special class coming up through Minnehaha,” Hollaway said, with all four players sitting to his right. “When I took the team four years ago these four were all mentioned to me as a wave of players that were extremely talented, and it’s amazing just to see them mature as players and as young women in rising to the occasion and already getting a state championship in their sophomore year.”
Minnehaha Academy has just seven upperclassmen on the roster.
“There’ll be expectations of us in the next year, but I think that can be a positive thing,” Wold said. “… We’re losing three seniors, and they all start. We know we can go out there next year and play our game and hopefully win another state championship.”
Breck (10-5-4) has been thriving defensively, allowing just 17 goals in 2021, including two in four prior postseason games. The four goals allowed was a season high, eclipsing the three they allowed to Minnehaha Academy in a 3-2 loss Sept. 11. The conference foes also tied 2-2 Aug. 31.
The Redhawks won their last nine games, scoring at least four times in eight of those and three in the other.
Minnehaha Academy scored in the 13th minute as Parten beat a pair of defenders along the left end line. Her shot on goal was stopped by Eva Breiland, but the rebound went right to Carlson in front for a tap-in.
Breck quickly countered as Maggie Mixon converted a pass from Dylan Baker. Katie Theissen scored in the 67th minute.
“We contained the back line as much as possible, we just couldn’t enough possession in the midfield to go forward,” said Breck coach Jackie Loeffler.
Breiland finished with 10 saves, including a toe stop on Parten eight minutes in. Ayden Guild stopped seven shots for Minnehaha Academy.
