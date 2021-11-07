News
Working fathers, economy benefit from paternity leave
“Loser” and “a little weird” were among the more printable reactions after Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, took their twins home. The onslaught neatly encapsulated the stigma that’s kept some working fathers from taking advantage of such family policies, despite the social and economic benefits.
Buttigieg, who adopted Penelope Rose and Joseph August this year and announced his leave in August, said in an interview with ABC News that some good came of the criticism, because it started a conversation.
“We’re almost the only country left in the world that doesn’t have some kind of policy … and when parents take that parental leave, they need to be supported,” he said. “If there’s this idea that maybe men have access to paternity leave but it’s frowned on if they actually use it … that carries with it this assumption that the woman’s going to do all the work.”
The pandemic put the struggles of working parents at center stage. A child-care shortage has kept women in particular from rejoining the workforce and is dragging on job growth. Between February 2020 and February 2021, more than 2.3 million women left the workforce, bringing their participation rate to 57% — lower than at any time since 1988, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
While more men are taking advantage of parental leave when it’s available, the criticism that erupted over Buttigieg is a reminder that a stigma still exists. Only 62% of men take the full amount of leave for which they are eligible, compared with 93% of women, according to a 2019 study by the Boston College Center for Work and Family. Some men take only part of the time available.
How does paid paternity leave work?
While many countries provide paid leave for both parents after the birth of a child, the U.S. doesn’t, so it varies by state.
Nine states plus the District of Columbia have paid family-leave programs ranging from six to 12 weeks off, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center. Federal government workers, meanwhile, qualify for as much as 12 weeks paid leave.
In most states, employers decide how much leave to provide workers. That’s led to inequities, with mostly better-compensated workers getting paid time off.
What is the stigma around paternity leave?
Some men who have access to paid leave say they’re reluctant to take it. They worry doing so will damage their reputations, put them at a disadvantage for promotions and affect their earning potential.
A 2016 survey by Deloitte found that men were far more likely to indicate they didn’t plan to use paid parental leave, with one in three saying their jobs could be in jeopardy. Men who take paternity leave tend to lose status in the workplace, with employers questioning their commitments to their jobs if they take too much time off, according to research by Willamette University law professor Keith Cunningham-Parmeter.
Money also figures into leave decisions. Men were more likely take longer leaves if their full salaries weren’t reduced, according to a 2019 paper from the Boston College Center for Work & Family. A study by the center in 2014 found that five out of six employed fathers said they wouldn’t take paternity leave unless at least 70% of their salary was paid.
— Tribune News Service
News
As You Were Saying: Observing the ugly truth about smartphones
At this point, the use of smartphones has become as commonplace as using utensils to eat. No longer just high-tech gadgets for early adopters, smartphones are inextricably embedded in the lives of 85% of American adults, according to Pew Research.
If you’re someone who is actively engaged in work, family and friendships and still don’t own a smartphone, you’re a rare breed. I must admit that I am one of these holdouts, and I am proud of it. I stand firm in my belief that smartphones, as a result of their use and misuse, continue to have a negative impact on the psychological, emotional and spiritual well-being of our society. Having unapologetically eschewed these addictive devices, I have only allowed my children to own and use basic phones, effectively keeping my two sons well grounded, at least for the time being.
A few weeks ago, in an effort to try to rekindle a connection my younger son had with another teen while at an overnight summer camp, I contacted his family and arranged for the two boys to meet up at the local mall. The plan was to drop my son off at the mall, where my son and his friend could wander around for a few hours and spend time reconnecting. After meeting him and his parents at a designated location, I left the area, and both boys headed inside. A few hours later, I picked up my son who appeared distraught.
He had been completely ignored for the entire afternoon. Within minutes, the other teen had pulled out an iPhone and was instantly detached from his surroundings, and of course, my son in the process. What started as such a promising social opportunity turned into a painfully awkward, hurtful fiasco.
I’m in a constant state of dismay as disconnected dysfunction unfolds around me. At the gym, people can barely complete a set without having to reach for their phones. At a booth inside a local 99 restaurant, a family sat in silence and texted away, oblivious to one another. On the way out of the local Stop and Shop, a glassy-eyed cashier, who had barely finished handing me change, instantly grabbed her phone from the counter.
Certainly, the notion that the over-dependence on and misuse of smartphones can have harmful effects is old news by now. We’ve read the studies and seen the statistics on how drastic an impact smartphones have had on society and culture.
I’m not going to suggest you pore over the data again. What I do encourage is that people step back and observe, as I have been doing, how those around you are interacting — or not — with each other and their devices.
Scott Liftman is a freelance journalist who lives in Framingham.
News
Dogs can introduce hookworms to humans
A very close friend of mine told me recent reports suggest that dog worms are becoming resistant to medications and the real risk is to our kids. I have two young kids at home, along with a 2-year-old dog who plays with them all the time. Is this something I need to be concerned with and what precautions should I be taking for my kids? Are there any specific types of worms that I should be on the lookout for? I didn’t think dog worms could cause a problem for people even though there are human parasites as well. Any thoughts on this would be appreciated.
As you were informed, there are reports emerging about a kind of dog intestinal parasite, known as hookworm, that suggests these worms are indeed becoming resistant to various commonly used medications and it is spreading across the U.S. Interestingly, not all of the hookworms are resistant to all drugs. As a result of these reports, veterinarians are increasingly vigilant about watching out for persistent infections by hookworms in dogs. This is a good reason why people should have their dogs have a fecal exam every year and more often if they have a history of parasite infestation.
If a dog tests positive and is treated, it should have a follow-up test 2-4 weeks later to be sure the dog is rid of the worms and not reinfested. People, and especially kids, can be infected by contact with the immature forms of the worms found outdoors where dogs have gone to the bathroom. This is another reason to make sure that one cleans up after a dog. The dog’s feces, if the dog has the parasite, is the mode of transmission into the environment and then into people. The signs in people are diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, occasional vomiting and, in some cases, something called cutaneous larva migrans where lines appear on the skin. The good news is that despite the associated pain and irritated skin, it is treatable.
Children afflicted with canine hookworm for long periods can have slower development, both physical and mental, due to the effect of having less iron and protein, which is taken up by the parasites. Not to give you an additional scare, but other dog intestinal worms can also cause issues in people. Roundworms can cause visceral and ocular larva migrans. The visceral form can affect various organs and the clinical signs that result are specific to the organ affected. The ocular form can lead to blindness, and it is not treatable or reversible. Again, good cleaning practices and regular testing and deworming of your dog can prevent these kinds of issues.
Dr. John de Jong owns and operates the Boston Mobile Veterinary Clinic. He can be reached at 781-899-9994.
News
You’ll know the right time to remarry
Five years ago my wife passed away suddenly of a heart attack at age 43. I have since met a wonderful woman and we have been seeing each other for three years. My daughter, 14, gets along with her and her 11-year-old daughter very well. We are considering marriage, but within the last year my daughter has changed. She has become self-centered and very intolerant of my fiancee. It’s become such a problem that my fiancee and I are thinking about putting our wedding plans on hold. What’s good ex-etiquette?
Studies show that people who want to marry again after a spouse has passed indicates they had a happy marriage and look forward to creating the same sort of relationship again. However, the children of the deceased parent may not feel the same way. It’s quite probable your daughter feels that by getting close to someone else, she is betraying the memory of her own mother. The nicer your partner is to your daughter, the more belligerent your daughter becomes.
There may be other issues contributing to your daughter’s behavior.
First, she’s 14. There are all sorts of changes 14-year-olds face that they may not be expecting — and neither are their parents.
It’s usually around 14 that teens have their first serious crush. They are dealing with body image and raging hormones as well. This can make them moody and unpredictable and see things only from their own perspective. Young teens may not have the emotional capacity to stand back and analyze why they may be feeling something and then adjust. They just react.
How to deal with it? The best thing you can pass on to your daughter is that loving your fiancee in no way diminishes the love or close relationship she had with her mother. They are two separate people and should not be compared. It’s right for her to have a special place in her heart for her mother and she’s not betraying anyone by also accepting someone else. The definitive word here is “also,” not “instead of.” When she can personally make that distinction, the acceptance and “blending” will get easier.
We all move on at our own speed. Because it’s been five years since the passing does not mean your child doesn’t need counseling now to deal with her feelings. Ask her counselor at school for some names of therapists who specialize in talking to teens. And you may want to postpone the wedding for a short time. Going too fast will sabotage the blending effort. You will know when it’s the right time. That’s good ex-etiquette.
Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. This column provided by Tribune News Service.
Working fathers, economy benefit from paternity leave
As You Were Saying: Observing the ugly truth about smartphones
Dogs can introduce hookworms to humans
You’ll know the right time to remarry
Trillion Dollars to Enter Bitcoin (BTC) Funds
Vax stance can be cause for custody adjustment
Make holidays extra beautiful with season’s best new makeup
33rd Boston Jewish Film Festival goes virtual, gets global reach
Landshare is Bringing Real Estate to The Blockchain with Tokenized Properties
Franks: Energy – America has it, we should continue to use it
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care