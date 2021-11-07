‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser: Rip Will Go ‘As Far As Is Necessary’ To Get Revenge For The Duttons

Rip Wheeler is out for blood after this hit on the Duttons. HL got EXCLUSIVE season 4 scoop from Cole Hauser about Rip’s next moves, what’s going on with Beth, and more.
Someone put a hit out on the Duttons, and Rip is not going to rest until vengeance is served. Yellowstone returns for season 4 on November 7, and it’s Rip’s job to figure out what happened. When it comes to revenge after this brutal attack on John, Beth, and Kayce, Cole Hauser told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rip will go “as far as is necessary, I think, and maybe even a little further.”
This hit will change the lives of those living on the Dutton ranch forever. “It can’t not change, but I think what you’ll see in [season] 4 is that you’re going to see a change in a lot of people’s stories,” Cole said. “I think that’s what’s really brilliant this year. Taylor [Sheridan] really, once again, kind of outdid himself in the sense of being able to identify all the characters and show these different stories and how this really affects the rest of the year on so many different aspects — physically, mentally. The characters are obviously going to go through a lot so, yeah, just another great year of Taylor doing his thing.”
The last time we saw Beth, she was caught up in an explosion at work. Her fate is still somewhat unknown, but Cole has all the faith in the world that Beth will make it out. “She’s tough as nails. She’ll be alright,” Cole noted.
Finn Little has joined the cast of season 4 as Carter, a young boy Beth takes under her wing. So, how will Rip take to this new kid in his life?
“He’s not like Rip,” Cole told HollywoodLife. “He’s definitely a tortured soul, but we didn’t have the same upbringing, same relationships. He is kind of his own thing, but I think what hopefully the audience will see [and] I know Kelly and I really worked hard at was being able to manage this kid within our relationship and the growth of it. I think he’s somebody that brings out different colors in us, and you get to see us being able to have to deal with something other than each other.” Yellowstone season 4 airs Sundays on Paramount Network.
The fired Amazon driver who was seen in a viral video sneaking a woman out of his delivery truck finally explains what happened.
In a video call with TMZ, Tywan George confirmed that the woman captured on surveillance video was a working girl.
“It ain’t nothing like I know her personally, you know what I’m sayin’?” he told TMZ.
Tywan said rent is high in the Tampa, Florida area, and the young lady was doing what she had to do to “make ends meet.”
The viral surveillance footage, uploaded to TikTok by user @patrickhook01, shows the barefoot, scantily-clad woman slipping out the backdoor of an Amazon Prime delivery truck last month.
Tywan says he knew he would probably be fired because Amazon has strict policies against unauthorized people in delivery vehicles.
“There was no packages reported missing – nothing was reported stolen, you know what I’m saying? It was just the incident just went viral, you know what I’m saying? That’s pretty much what cost me my job.”
With nothing to lose, Tywan admitted he did what any other red-blooded American male in his situation would do.
“Honestly, I just look at it like it is what it is now, you feel me?”
TMZ
In a second video, Tywan is seen rapping and dancing in his delivery truck.
Brock Davies‘ ex-wife had one request when he joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for season nine.
During a podcast appearance earlier this week, Brock detailed the conversation he had with his ex prior to filming before fiancee Scheana Shay dished on their 2022 wedding plans and explained why their daughter, Summer Moon, may have convinced her against having more kids.
“Starting this season off, we spoke with my ex and during that conversation, she was like, ‘Look, you can do you but leave me and the kids out of it,’” Brock revealed on the November 2 episode of Bachelors in the City. “[And] I was like, ‘I can respect that space and boundaries.’ I chose this life. My ex, our relationship, and those two kids, did not choose to be talked about.”
But at the time, Brock was a reality rookie and didn’t anticipate the drama that was to come.
As Pump Rules viewers have seen, Lala Kent has put a spotlight on Brock’s relationship with his former spouse, as well as his estrangement from their two children. And, while Brock initially thought he could engage in the conversation and quickly “nip it in the bud,” that’s not at all how things played out.
Looking back, Brock said it was difficult to try and explain a situation that was so complex.
“As much as you think you know somebody, I was 19 to 23 during this time of my life with my ex and my two little ones and the whole cycle was, I tried to explain it but it’s really difficult to explain 10 years of my life,” he stated.
While Brock and Scheana were able to maintain a healthy relationship with one another, despite the many questions he faced amid season nine, the couple, who met at a music festival in San Diego, admitted to struggling throughout the pandemic.
“We had some blowouts. It wasn’t simple,” Brock noted.
“For sure,” Scheana agreed. “He tried to pack his bags and leave one day. And I was like, ‘You leave, you’re not coming back.’ And then he unpacked his suitcase.”
Although Brock and Scheana, like many other couples, had some hiccups amid the pandemic, they made it through and are now planning for a November 2022 wedding in Bali.
“That’s where we fell in love. It’s my favorite place I’ve ever been in the world,” Scheana explained. “With travel restrictions in Australia, we’re hoping that next November, when it’s summer there, that we can get married then. That’s the plan but we haven’t set a date yet.”
As for her new role as a mom, Scheana said her daughter Summer is “the best thing that ever happened to [her].”
“It’s the best. We have a very good child. She is a little angel. I’m just obsessed with her. It makes me not want to have another because we wouldn’t have a better baby. So I’m like, ‘Maybe we’re just one and done.’”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Several musicians have spoken out after the devastating loss of life at Travis Scott’s Astroworld, with many revealing they were totally in shock.
A slew of celebs have taken to social media after Travis Scott‘s Astroworld music festival ended in tragedy. While eight people were confirmed dead, hundreds more were left injured after a massive stampede at the November 5 event held at NRG Park in Houston. SZA, who performed at the festival earlier in the night, said she was still in shock. “Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say,” the 31-year-old singer tweeted. “Just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives.”
Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives 😔🙏🏾
Kehlani also took to Twitter, writing, “not enough prayers in the world for the families of these kids and the kids themselves. not enough. no compensation could amount. this should never ever ever in a million years happen.” Rapper Master P, who performed earlier in the day, said he was mourning the lives lost. “I performed early in the day at AstroWorld but I was supposed to perform at night, because I had a show in Baltimore,” he wrote on Instagram. “I heard what happened at the show, My condolences go out to the people who lost their lives. Man this was supposed to be a historical event.”
In another post, he continued, “Life is too short, tell your loved ones you love them when you walk out the door because you never know.” Other A-listers in the industry also shared their reactions to the shocking event. “Heart goes out for the lives lost and all those affected by what took place in Houston. It’s all so unimaginable and very sad. Prayers up,” Trey Songz tweeted, while “The Bones” singer Maren Morris, who hails from Texas, tweeted, “Thinking of those who lost loved ones in Houston last night. No one should fear going to a show and not coming back safely.”
Thinking of those who lost loved ones in Houston last night. No one should fear going to a show and not coming back safely. 💔
Travis himself released a statement on November 6, mourning the loss of the eight young fans, who died as the result of a crowd surge. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper wrote in a statement released on Twitter. Travis’ on again/off again girlfriend, Kylie Jenner was in attendance, along with their daughter Stormi Webster and Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner.
Kylie took to Instagram on November 7, writing, “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”