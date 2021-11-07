News
You’ll know the right time to remarry
Five years ago my wife passed away suddenly of a heart attack at age 43. I have since met a wonderful woman and we have been seeing each other for three years. My daughter, 14, gets along with her and her 11-year-old daughter very well. We are considering marriage, but within the last year my daughter has changed. She has become self-centered and very intolerant of my fiancee. It’s become such a problem that my fiancee and I are thinking about putting our wedding plans on hold. What’s good ex-etiquette?
Studies show that people who want to marry again after a spouse has passed indicates they had a happy marriage and look forward to creating the same sort of relationship again. However, the children of the deceased parent may not feel the same way. It’s quite probable your daughter feels that by getting close to someone else, she is betraying the memory of her own mother. The nicer your partner is to your daughter, the more belligerent your daughter becomes.
There may be other issues contributing to your daughter’s behavior.
First, she’s 14. There are all sorts of changes 14-year-olds face that they may not be expecting — and neither are their parents.
It’s usually around 14 that teens have their first serious crush. They are dealing with body image and raging hormones as well. This can make them moody and unpredictable and see things only from their own perspective. Young teens may not have the emotional capacity to stand back and analyze why they may be feeling something and then adjust. They just react.
How to deal with it? The best thing you can pass on to your daughter is that loving your fiancee in no way diminishes the love or close relationship she had with her mother. They are two separate people and should not be compared. It’s right for her to have a special place in her heart for her mother and she’s not betraying anyone by also accepting someone else. The definitive word here is “also,” not “instead of.” When she can personally make that distinction, the acceptance and “blending” will get easier.
We all move on at our own speed. Because it’s been five years since the passing does not mean your child doesn’t need counseling now to deal with her feelings. Ask her counselor at school for some names of therapists who specialize in talking to teens. And you may want to postpone the wedding for a short time. Going too fast will sabotage the blending effort. You will know when it’s the right time. That’s good ex-etiquette.
Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. This column provided by Tribune News Service.
Vax stance can be cause for custody adjustment
I live with and care for my mother who has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. COVID has made this arrangement tough on our family because I have primary custody of our two children who until now were not eligible for vaccination. My ex husband has insisted they continue with all of their sports (hockey, soccer and swim team). There are no longer mask requirements in many places and children follow their parents’ examples. If I take them in a store, we all wear masks. I know when he takes them places he does not wear a mask nor does he require them to. They always complain to me about wearing masks because dad doesn’t require it.
At home I often have to keep the children away from my mother — especially when they are in quarantine, which happens frequently based on other children in school having COVID or being exposed in sports. It makes parenting while caring for my mother incredibly hard and I worry about the risk to my mother and the kids. I even suggested he take the kids more until the end of the pandemic if he wanted to keep them in all their activities and take them out maskless. He rejected my offer.
I was so relieved to learn our kids could be vaccinated and made appointments for next week. My ex just informed me he objects to vaccination and because we have joint legal custody, I cannot overrule him. Do I have any options here? Can I get a judge to order vaccination?
Every judge is different and every situation is different but the judges are sensitive to the issue. I do not know why your ex objects to vaccinations, but I do know some judges are ordering vaccinations when the issue is contested. The larger impact of this decision falls on your shoulders where the children spend most of their time with you, you are caring for your mother, and he has rejected the idea of doing more of the parenting. So from a purely impact driven approach, you should have more of a say in whether or not to vaccinate.
You should file a compliant for modification seeking sole legal custody for purposes of making medical decisions regarding vaccinations. You can narrowly carve out this exception to pure joint legal custody. The changed circumstance is the pandemic, the impact it is having on your home life and your ex’s position on vaccinations. Then, once you serve him with the complaint, file a motion for temporary order granting you sole legal custody for vaccination decision purposes. Be sure to provide all of the details you gave me in an affidavit supporting your request, i.e. his insistence on participation in sports, unwillingness to spend more time with them, having to keep them away from your mother when they are regularly exposed, etc. The more detail you provide to the judge the more likely you will get a temporary order allowing you to decide to vaccinate.
Email questions to [email protected]
Make holidays extra beautiful with season’s best new makeup
With Halloween in the rearview, it’s time for the winter holidays. This is the first time in a while that we can get together with family and friends for a holiday toast without big safety concerns, so I personally can’t wait to see everyone flaunting a little more holiday beauty than usual.
This season is always a tad more glittery, a shade more daring and just a hair more fun than the rest of the year. So here’s a preview of what to order right now — holiday shades for lips, nails, eyeshadows, highlighter and the like—so you’ll have it all in time for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Nails: There’s absolutely nothing basic about festive red nails for the holidays. (Classic? Yeah. Basic? No.) But I’m also a sucker for something unexpected — especially with a little shimmer. So go ahead and give it up for Smith & Cult’s A Little Underground ($18 on smithandcult.com). It’s a cruelty-free and vegan, deep purple shade laced with pearlescent festivity. It’s gutsy, original and beautiful. Most importantly, it reminds me of sugarplums.
Lips: Special occasions call for red lips, I always say. And in one fell swoop, you can get three indispensable shades in the Red Trio Matte Lipstick from Mented ($50 on mentedcosmetics.com): Red & Butter, Red Carpet and Red Rover. That means you’ll be able to easily reach for the exact right shade of red, demanding on what each holiday night calls for.
Eyeshadow: Somehow, Dior always manages to get it right with holiday color. Especially when gold is involved — and gold should always be at play this time of year. So when I set eyes on Dior’s 5 Couleurs Couture — The Atelier of Dreams Limited Edition ($65 on dior.com), I was sold. The handful of warm browns, beige, mocha and gold can be blended for a dramatic evening effect. Or you can work with just light brown and beige for a barely-there day look, or smooth just the gold all around the eye for an otherworldly, all-that-glitters glow.
Bronzer and blush: Cheeky glam is a must around the holidays, and the High Profile Cheek Palette ($59 on narscosmetics) in holiday-themed colors spotlights six super pretty shades: Nude Revue (shimmering bronze); Spin Off (shimmering mauve pink); High Demand (shimmering cinnamon); Hit It Off (shimmering candy pink); Showdown (shimmering coral); and Just Lust (shimmering raspberry). They’re just what you need to add a dash of shine and contour, and build a perfectly shadowed and highlighted holiday profile.
Highlighter: It may look like a piece of Christmas candy with its optical red-striped packaging, but MAC’s Hyper Real Glow Duo from the Hypnotizing Holiday Collection ($38 on maccosmetics.com) is the real deal, when it comes to adding just the right amount of subtle shine. The two colors go on with a cream-like, glowing finish.
Mascara: Lashes are a crucial ingredient to any beauty strategy. So take a moment now to order up a Lash Idôle Mascara by Lancome ($22.10 on nordstrom.com); it volumizes every single lash, lifts each one, and adds length. It also layers on so easily, you’ll be set and batting those lashes in record time — meaning you’ll have that much more time between now and the end of the year to enjoy the holidays themselves.
33rd Boston Jewish Film Festival goes virtual, gets global reach
As the country was altered by the pandemic, so too was the 33rd Boston Jewish Film Festival, which begins today.
A virtual event with one live and in-person exception, this year’s edition, said director Susan Adler, is “better than ever. We find things where people can expand the conversation through Jewish culture and are thrilled to bring our community together for a virtual (experience).
“We have perfected our ticketing; we were fortunate to have a lot of action before people even knew what the films are.”
This year, she noted, there are “about 35 titles and three shorts programs, which is new for us. There are documentaries from around the world and we have one live event at the Museum of Science Boston: ‘Space Torah’ about the NASA astronaut Jeff Hoffman, who took a Torah into space. It’s sold out, limited to COVID capacity, with a Q&A with Hoffman and director Rob Cooper.”
The BJFF runs until Nov. 21. “The number is slightly smaller than in the past,” she said, because distributors are undecided whether “they want their film to be screened virtually or wait for an in-theater booking.
“We go for quality not quantity. We want a rich, diversified program that has something for everyone over the two weeks — and it’s good to be able to watch on your own schedule.
“Now we’re able to bring people from around the world as our guests. It’s exciting to have somebody talking to you from their country even though it’s 3 in the morning. We used to fly them in but with virtual we can expand our audience — from California, Florida, Canada! That is exciting, to just grow your audience.”
Among the highlights: “Persian Lessons,” a Holocaust subject “but from a different country with a different story. It’s very compelling and unexpected and I think going to be a big hit for us. It’s part of our ‘Social Justice’ film series.”
The documentary “Irmi’ chronicles a woman born in Germany. “She left before the Holocaust and had to reinvent her life a couple of times,” Adler said. “The film is made by her daughter and there’s a great musical score. We’re honoring one of our board members, who is introducing that film and the director.
“We’re also excited about our three shorts programs, 20 documentaries and narrative films. We always have ‘FreshFlix,’ a new filmmakers section with an audience award. This year we also have ‘Shorts Made in Quarantine,’ showing other things that happened during lockdown.”
The third is ‘In 32 Minutes or Less!,” which is self-explanatory. “It’s the best shorts that were out there. It’s great to have some lighter things.”
For more information and tickets, go to bostonjfilm.org.
