42-year-old dead in St. Charles mobile home fire

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal is assisting in an investigation of a fatal fire at a mobile home park in St. Charles.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Charles Fire Department, the fire took place around 3:10 p.m. at Fox Run Mobile Estates on Pembrook Drive.

A family member identified the man inside as 42-year-old Jacob Jones. Neighbors said Jones lived in the area for about six months.

St. Charles Police Captain Ray Floyd said foul play is not suspected.

FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.