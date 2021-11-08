42-year-old dead in St. Charles mobile home fire

Suggest a Correction
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal is assisting in an investigation of a fatal fire at a mobile home park in St. Charles.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Charles Fire Department, the fire took place around 3:10 p.m. at Fox Run Mobile Estates on Pembrook Drive.
A family member identified the man inside as 42-year-old Jacob Jones. Neighbors said Jones lived in the area for about six months.
St. Charles Police Captain Ray Floyd said foul play is not suspected.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 20-year-old Festus woman died Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Interstate 270 in south St. Louis County. Two adults and two young children were also injured in the crash.
The accident happened at 2:05 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Gravois Road.
According to a St. Louis County Police spokesperson, five people were in a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer when it rolled over.
A traffic crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated the SUV went off the interstate, struck the guardrail, and overturned. One of the occupants, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene at 2:25 p.m.
The 22-year-old driver and a 39-year-old passenger, both adult males, suffered serious injuries. Two children, ages 1 and 3, suffered minor injuries. All four were transported to a nearby hospital.
Four lanes of traffic were closed for hours for accident cleanup and investigation.
ST. LOUIS – One man was rushed to the hospital after being shot inside the city-run homeless shelter.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. at the Biddle Housing Opportunity Center at N. 13th and Biddle streets.
The victim had been shot in the back but was said to be conscious and breathing.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police responding to a report of a car crash on Saturday evening found themselves having to investigate a shooting instead.
According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a police spokeswoman, officers in south county were called around 9:20 p.m. to Interstate 55 near Butler Hill Road for an accident.
But instead of a crash scene, officers found a man lying on the ground near a car suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Panus said officers found no evidence of a car crash and have since reclassified the incident to a shooting.
