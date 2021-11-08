News
Ask Amy: Parents struggle to cope with child’s antics
Dear Amy: My wife and I are parents of four children under the age of 10.
Life during the pandemic has been a challenge for us, to say the least.
We have very close friends, “Roberta and Vincent.” We have spent quite a bit of time with them, and our children have become close.
Here is the rub: One of their children (“Steven,” age 7) is prone to breakdowns and meltdowns. He seems to demand to be the center of attention.
Steven is a nice, sweet boy, but it is hard to continue watching the same movie play out time and again with this young man.
Honestly, my 3-year-old seems much easier to be around.
As parents of four children, we understand how difficult it is to raise children.
We love our friends. We do not want to lose our friendship, but also have grown tired of the same antics from Steven.
What should we do? Should we say anything to the parents?
It seems like a delicate dance.
— Uncertain in Sacramento
Dear Uncertain: You and your wife are seasoned parents, very much in the thick of family life, but surely you know from raising your own children that each child has their own temperament.
If “Steven” is extremely sensitive, the noise and pandemonium of a large gathering of adults and multiple children may be too much for him to handle.
Just as your family has struggled through the pandemic, he has not had access to the familiar routines, services and support he might receive in school. He has missed a year of social growth, during a very important developmental phase of his life. And while your children might roll with the punches, he hasn’t mastered these skills.
You might ask these parents if there are ways you can help when Steven has a meltdown, or if there are things you and your family could do differently in order to avoid one.
I hope you will approach this challenging situation with patience and compassion toward everyone.
Dear Amy: I am absolutely distraught because my adult son refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He thinks it’s a hoax and there is no convincing him otherwise.
He lives in another state. I haven’t seen him in a little over two years.
I am fully vaccinated. My daughter who lives far away is also vaccinated.
Her 3-year-old daughter is not yet eligible for the vaccine.
My son is traveling to the town where my daughter lives for a wedding.
She told him that she can’t see him unless he’s vaccinated.
I too have told my son that I cannot see him without him being vaccinated.
My health is just too compromised.
This is tearing me apart. My son is placing his misguided logic on me and is blaming me for not wanting to see him.
I love him and I know he loves me deeply as well.
I thought that if I told him I could only see him if he’s vaccinated, then he’d come around. It’s clear now that’s not going to happen.
I understand that he has the right to make his own choices. He’s educated and yet refuses to follow the science.
How can I get past this?
— Sad Mom
Dear Sad: You’ve gone round and round with your son and now you both know everything you need to know about where each of you stands.
Your attempts to control him have failed, and now he is blaming you for trying.
Stop discussing this with him. Your son lives far away, and you should assume that you will have to continue having a relationship with him from a distance, without the focus and pressure of seeing one another in person.
Perhaps as the pandemic continues to fade, you will be able to reassess your own risk regarding being in the presence of unvaccinated people, but until then, anchor to the fact that you love him and know that he loves you. Accept his limitations, and yours and make a choice to move forward.
Dear Amy: Wow, you really missed the mark to “Family Afterthought” who was having a milestone birthday on Thanksgiving this year and wanted to finally have a birthday and not share it with a holiday.
You suggested the person disregard their wishes again and celebrate the birthday after the holiday.
You are no more thoughtful than the family.
— Upset
Dear Upset: I can’t make “Family Afterthought’s” family more thoughtful and kind.
My advice was geared toward urging this “afterthought” to find ways to cope with it.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Emily’s Bakery and Deli in Hastings to close permanently
Emily’s Bakery and Deli in Hastings will be closing at the end of the month.
The decades-old bakery posted its impending closure on Facebook, saying “there are many factors involved” in the decision to close. In a subsequent post, the owners said they do not condone a Go Fund Me campaign that was started to keep the bakery in business. The post simply said, “this is not about money.”
Here’s the initial post, announcing the closure, in its entirety:
“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that Emily’s Bakery and Deli, Inc. will be closing its doors for the final time on Saturday, November 27th. Our family has been a part of the Hastings business community for over 73 years. We are so, so thankful and blessed to have been a part of this community. We know that many of you will be sad or upset or even mad about this. Please know that we are very sad also. There are many factors involved with this decision and we did not make it lightly. Please be gentle with our store front staff, it is not their decision. We plan to be here through November 27th. Thank you for the many, many years of LOVE you have shown us!!! We LOVE you all back!
Norine Bishop and Steve Fox, owners”
Patriots odds to make the postseason continue to rise
Little by little, the Patriots’ chances for making it to the postseason have grown from slim to pretty darn good.
With three straight wins, and their record improving to 5-4 after beating Carolina, their odds to qualify for the postseason jump up to 62%, according to ESPN’s Power Football Index.
If the season ended today, in fact, the Patriots would be in, as they moved into the 7th overall position in the AFC. That would earn them the third wild card.
In the big picture, they also inched closer to the Bills, who were upset by the Jaguars, so they also have a shot at the top spot in the AFC East, sitting a half game behind Buffalo.
So the playoffs are in clear view with eight games still to play. The AFC is wide open.
Right now, the seven playoff teams would be: Tennessee (7-2), Baltimore (6-2), Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Buffalo (5-3), Las Vegas (5-3), Pittsburgh (4-3), and New England (5-4).
Kansas City, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Denver, all with 5-4 records, would be on the bubble.
For a team that started at 1-3, the Patriots have come a long way, winning four of the last five games.
“We’ll just keep trying to string these weeks together,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said following the win.
Ten wins is almost a sure bet to get in, so the Pats are halfway home. Going 5-3 from here on out would put them in position for the wild card, if not the division, especially with two games with the Bills remaining on the schedule.
With the Bills faltering, 9-6 losers to the Jags, winning the AFC East isn’t as far-fetched as it once seemed.
Next Sunday, the Patriots host the Browns (5-4), then have a quick turnaround, facing the Falcons (4-4) in Atlanta on Thursday night.
“One game at a time,” linebacker Matthew Judon said. “I think if you ask anybody on this team, that is how we have been taking it. We had some tough games and we had some tough losses, but right now it is one game at a time.
“We have to continue to stack the wins and not get too far ahead of ourselves. We have good opponents in the next coming weeks and we have got a short week coming up. So, we have to make sure we stack these wins. It is one week at a time.”
After the rough start, the players insisted they were better than their record suggested. It sure looks that way right now.
“It’s a long season,” said linebacker Jamie Collins, who had an interception against the Panthers in the 24-6 win. “It don’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish. It’s how you go through what you’re going through and coming out the other side. Guys don’t blink over here.”
Thompson: Fairness for American workers requires E-Verify
Polls taken globally have found that some 1 billion people alive today would like to migrate to a country with better opportunities. Taking those over 65 and under 18 out of the mix in a global population of 7.8 billion means more than one in five working-age folks want to move somewhere else.
Most want to come to the United States.
You can’t blame them for wanting to come here. But whether they should be allowed to do so is a question for Americans to decide — through our immigration laws. In particular, we have to make clear that American employers can hire only individuals eligible to work here. We have the technology to do just that — the federal government’s web-based E-Verify system for employment screening. States must insist that employers use it for all new hires.
Less than a year into his presidency, Joe Biden has all but dismantled the Trump administration’s robust measures to deter illegal immigration. Predictably, illegal crossings have reached record levels. Anyone wanting to enter the U.S. now knows that very little stands in the way.
The E-Verify system is one such tool — provided officials have the determination to use it the way it should be used.
Those seeking to come here are predominantly poor and unskilled. Even now, the 11 million persons in the country illegally constitute a heavy economic burden. They pay little in taxes while receiving substantial benefits. Yet because most don’t qualify for full federal benefits, the burden they impose falls heavily on states and localities. In Massachusetts, each of the estimated 236,000 unlawful residents receives an average of $8,500 in benefits, costing each taxpaying household $785 on average. If President Biden keeps his promise of full amnesty — with full federal benefits — the costs will explode.
Illegal immigration is especially devastating to low-skilled American workers — who either can’t find jobs due to competition from illegal foreign workers or must accept substandard wages and working conditions. This is particularly unjust since medium- and low-skilled workers have fared badly at the workplace for a generation. The real average wage for all Americans hasn’t risen in three decades, while wages of the lowest 20% have fallen appreciably.
A new surge of unskilled workers would aggravate this already bad situation and obliterate what remains of our system of worker rights and social protections. Since the 1930s at least, our society has pledged to protect its most vulnerable members — including the less educated, unemployed, disabled and elderly — with a “social safety net” of programs like Social Security, unemployment insurance and Medicaid. Workers, meanwhile, could reasonably expect rising wages and upward mobility for themselves and their children. As part of the bargain, the government would adjudicate a balance between labor and business through minimum wages, workplace health and safety laws, and union rights.
An open border would shatter what remains of this social compact.
While progressives often lament wage stagnation and declining social mobility, they frequently are indulgent toward illegal immigration out of compassion for impoverished vulnerable people. Nevertheless, there is no escaping the fact that those most harmed by the present system are low-skilled Americans.
The single most effective — and most humane — measure to avert an enlarged border surge would be to prevent employers from hiring unauthorized foreign workers. Although hiring unauthorized workers is illegal, enforcement is lax and the market in forged and stolen documents is robust. The Biden administration even recently announced it would cease workplace raids.
Nevertheless, technological means are available to prevent employers from hiring unauthorized workers. E-Verify can accurately check the eligibility of any job applicant in seconds.
The system is mandatory for the federal government and federal contractors — but not for all American employers. Some 20 states currently require at least some businesses to utilize the system. Right here in the commonwealth, some legislators recently introduced a bill requiring employers to use E-Verify.
A system that’s fair to American workers must not allow their bargaining position with employers to be undermined by a black market in illegal workers. E-Verify can prevent exactly that.
John Thompson is co-chair of the Massachusetts Coalition for Immigration Reform.
