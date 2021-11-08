Connect with us

News

Athletes Unlimited signs more WNBA players for new league

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Athletes Unlimited signs more WNBA players for new league
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

NEW YORK — The chance to stay home this winter and work on her craft and get paid was appealing to Indiana Fever center Jantel Lavender.

The fifth pick in the 2011 draft is one of five WNBA players who are joining the newly formed Athletes Unlimited basketball league that’s starting this winter. Lavender usually goes overseas after her WNBA season ends.

“I have played 18 straight seasons with one week in between,” Lavender said in a phone interview. “It was taxing on my body. Being home this winter and working out, I have time to do recovery and do a lot of things that will help for the next WNBA season. In Athletes Unlimited, you can see what you worked on and feel our bodies.”

The league also announced on Monday that it signed Courtney Williams, Odyssey Sims and Tianna Hawkins, who played in the WNBA last season. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan missed the 2021 season because she was pregnant.

Williams is a WNBA free agent this offseason after she scored a career-high 16.5 points last season for Atlanta. The Dream have said they won’t re-sign her after video surfaced last month on social media that showed Williams and Atlanta teammate Crystal Bradford throwing punches in a confrontation with a number of women in late May near a food truck in the Atlanta area.

Lavender said she was reached out to by Natasha Cloud, who is on the Athletes Unlimited players’ executive committee to join the league.

“We talked about how WNBA players don’t always want to go overseas since we miss everything with our families,” Lavender said.

She also said that the Fever front office had encouraged her to join the new league that will feature 44 players, including Cloud and former WNBA players Sydney Colson and Ty Young.

The season will be played in Las Vegas running from Jan. 29 through Feb. 28. Players will earn points each week based on their team’s results, as well as some individual stats. At the end of the week, the leading four players will draft the teams for the next week’s games.

The rules will be similar to the WNBA. There will be over $1 million for the 44 players to earn with the winner receiving roughly $50,000.

Athletes Unlimited started in 2020 and has softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues in which there are no team owners and players share directly in league profits. Basketball is the first one that has an already well-established pro domestic league with the WNBA.

Choosing Las Vegas as the city was a no-brainer to Athletes Unlimited Co-Founder/CEO Jon Patricof.

“Having it in Las Vegas is terrific,” he said. “It will create a great athlete experience. It’s a global city that has a rich basketball history and support women’s basketball.”

Patricof said that the venue the league will run in is close to the airport and players will stay in apartments nearby.

“It’s the same thing we’ve done always for the other leagues,” he said. “I know we have at least three moms playing in the league already. We expect them to be bringing their kids. We want to be accommodating to players and their families and whoever they bring with them. Part of the experience is games, but also creating a great training environment for players off the court.”

Athletes Unlimited already has 13 players signed, including former WNBA player Essence Carson.

“I think we’re ahead of where we expected to be in my opinion,” Patricof said. “The fact we’re finding 10 high caliber players off the bat and announcing Las Vegas. We’re ahead of pace at this time.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Cowboys give away blocked punt and see 6-game win streak end

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

Cowboys give away blocked punt and see 6-game win streak end
google news

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had their offense back on the field ready to line up deep in Broncos’ territory after a big special teams play early in the second half. They didn’t even get a chance to snap the ball.

On a day when the NFC East-leading Cowboys and their NFL-best offense didn’t score until after being down by 30 points in the fourth quarter, they didn’t get to keep the ball after blocking a punt in a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos.

“It’s the height of disappointment,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “It’s putting the cake out in front of you and letting you put your finger in the icing and then turning around and taking the whole (thing) back.”

Already down 16-0 on Sunday, the Cowboys’ defense had a three-and-out to start the second half. Malik Turner then blocked the punt, but rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright touched the ball after it crossed the original line of scrimmage, and it was recovered by Denver linebacker Jonas Griffith at the 19. That was 12 yards short of what the Broncos needed for a first down, but they kept the ball and drove for another field goal.

“It’s a big play, and a tough lesson to learn there,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “That would have been a huge momentum play for us, especially coming in at halftime. You have a chance to reset your jaw, and you get back out there and get three-and-out, and block the punt, and in scoring position. And you’re on the board, and maybe you do something with that momentum.”

The Cowboys (6-2) had their six-game winning streak snapped, but still reached the midpoint of their season with a significant NFC East lead. They are home again next week against Atlanta before playing three of their four games after that on the road.

Prescott was back after missing a game because of a strained right calf, though he missed some throws before two short TD passes to Turner in the final 4:08 of the game.

“We didn’t throw and catch the ball as we normally do, and it just wasn’t our best performance by any means. Obviously our worst of the year,” Prescott said, though he felt good physically. “It held up fine. It was great, I mean, did a lot of moving, did a lot of scrambling getting out of the pocket. No issues, haven’t felt it. I’m fine.”

Prescott finished 19 of 39 for 232 yards with those two TDs and one interception, ending his franchise-record streak of four consecutive games with at least three passing touchdowns.

Things had started so well for the Cowboys when Tony Pollard returned the game’s opening kickoff 54 yards into Denver territory. But they didn’t even get a first down, with Ezekiel Elliott stuffed for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1.

After forcing a three-and-out, Prescott had a 32-yard pass to Amari Cooper while Dallas got to the 20 before bypassing a field goal. Prescott threw an incompletion on fourth-and-2.

Brandon McManus kicked a 27-yard field goal for a 19-0 lead midway through the third quarter after the blocked punt recovery by the Broncos.

google news
Continue Reading

News

How U.S. rules on international travel are changing

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

How U.S. rules on international travel are changing
google news

More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status.

Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated — with a few exceptions.

The U.S. is also reopening the land borders with Canada and Mexico for vaccinated people. Most trips from Canada and Mexico to the U.S. are by land rather than air.

Here are some questions and answers about the changes:

WHY ARE THESE CHANGES HAPPENING?

The goal is to restore more normal travel while limiting the spread of COVID-19, the government says. The travel industry and European allies have pushed for an end to country-specific bans. Americans have been allowed to fly to Europe for months, and Europeans have been pushing the U.S. to change its policies.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Aspiring border agent, dancer, engineer among dead at Astroworld Festival

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

Aspiring border agent, dancer, engineer among dead at Astroworld Festival
google news

A teen who loved dancing. An aspiring Border Patrol agent. A computer science student. An engineering student working on a medical device to help his ailing mother. And his friend and high school football teammate.

Clearer pictures began to emerge Sunday of some of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott.

Authorities said Sunday they wouldn’t release the names of the dead, but family members and friends shared accounts of their loved ones with journalists and through social media. Mary Benton, a spokeswoman in Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office, said identities were expected to be made public on Monday.

The dead ranged from 14 to 27 years old, according to Houston officials. As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized.

City officials said they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out event founded by Scott. About 50,000 people were there.

Experts who have studied deaths caused by crowd surges say they are often a result of density — too many people packed into a small space. The crowd is often either running away from a perceived threat or toward something, such as a performer, before hitting a barrier.

“LOVED HIS MOM”

Franco Patino, 21, was working toward a mechanical engineering technology degree at the University of Dayton, with a minor in human movement biomechanics, his father, Julio Patino, said in an interview. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and was working in an engineering co-op program.

Patino described his son as a charismatic, energetic leader who was active in his community and intent on helping people with disabilities.

He said his son was working with a team on a new medical device, and that he wanted to find a way to help his mother walk again after she was severely injured in an automobile accident in Mexico two years ago.

Through tears, Patino described how his son — who enjoyed weight lifting, football and rugby — used his strength to break a door and free his mom from the wreckage.

“He loved his mom,” Patino said. “He said everything that he was doing, it was trying to help his mom. The entire goal.”

Julio Patino, of Naperville, Illinois, was in London on business when the phone rang around 3 a.m. He answered it and heard his wife, Teresita, crying. She said someone had called from a hospital about their 21-year-old son, Franco, and that a doctor would be calling her soon. About 30 minutes, she called back with the doctor on the line.

“The doctor was giving us the news that our son had passed away,” Patino said.

Patino said he had last spoken with his son about 2 p.m. Friday. Franco told his dad that there weren’t a lot a people at the festival site yet

“Don’t worry, I’m fine,” Patino recalled his son saying. “I just said, ‘Ok, just be careful.‘”

“HUGE HOLE IN OUR LIVES”

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20, was a junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he was “pursuing his passion for art and media,” his family said in a statement Sunday. He was just a over two weeks short of his 21st birthday.

He was attending the concert with Patino, his friend and former high school football teammate, according to Patino’s father Julio Patino. He was deeply committed to his family and was known as “Big Jake” by his younger cousins.

He will be missed by his father, Ron Jurinek, with whom Jake became especially close after Jake’s mother died in 2011.

“In the decade since, Jake and Ron were inseparable – attending White Sox and Blackhawks games, sharing their love of professional wrestling, and spending weekends with extended family and friends at Jake’s favorite place, the family cottage in Southwestern Michigan,” the family’s statement said.

“We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives,” his father, Ron Jurinek, added in an emailed statement.

“HARD-WORKING MAN”

Danish Baig, who identified himself on Facebook as a district manager for AT&T, and appeared to be a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, was among those who died at the the concert, his brother Basil Baig said on Facebook.

“He was (an) innocent young soul who would always put others before him. He was a hard-working man who loved his family and took care of us. He was there in a heartbeat for anything. He always had a solution to everything,” Basil Baig told ABC News.

A funeral for Danish Baig was held Sunday in Colleyville in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Messages left with Basil Baig were not returned.

LOVED TO DANCE

Brianna Rodriguez’s family told People magazine that she was among those who perished at the concert. She was 16, a student at Heights High School and loved dancing, according to the family the magazine spoke with. A message left with the family was not immediately answered.

COMPUTER SCIENCE STUDENT

Axel Acosta, 21, was a computer science major at Western Washington University. His father, Edgar Acosta, told KOMO-TV his son was among the victims who died at the festival.

The school in Bellingham, Washington, released a statement Sunday: “By all accounts, Axel was a young man with a vibrant future. We are sending our condolences to his family on this very sad day.”

ASPIRING BORDER AGENT

Rudy Pena, of Laredo, Texas, was a student at Laredo College and wanted to be Border Patrol agent, his friend Stacey Sarmiento said. She described him as a people person.

“Rudy was a close friend of mine,” she said. “We met in high school. He was an athlete… He brought happiness anywhere he went. He was easy to get along with. It was like positive vibes from him at all times.”

“We all came to have a good time … it was just horrible in there,” she added.

Associated Press writers Jamie Stengle and Juan Lozano in Houston contributed to this report. Chase reported from Dover, Delaware. Catalini reported from Trenton, New Jersey.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending