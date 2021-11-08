News
‘Beautiful’ fall weather week on tap for Massachusetts
This week is for hiking, fishing, sailing, biking or anything truly autumn because it’s going to be “a beautiful week.”
So says National Weather Service meteorologist Kristie Smith, who said to plan for temperatures in the mid-60s into Thursday. She predicts Tuesday will be the winner with the mercury hitting 66.
A coastal storm off the Carolinas may sprinkle a few raindrops on Nantucket, but all that Greater Boston will see are high clouds,, those wispy travelers that float by against the blue sky that make your walks even more enjoyable.
A cold front rolls in Friday and with it some rain, but that’s after a week of sparkling days that will start with crisp mornings. Daylight savings time has hit, so early risers will get a jump on the week.
As for fall foliage, the reds jump out against the yellow and browns as winter approaches. But it’s still a sight to see. As philosopher Albert Camus wrote: “Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.”
New England is enjoying a delayed peak in foliage color due to the rainy and humid summer we just experienced.
That coastal storm did flood roads in South Carolina over the weekend.
Elsewhere, the Great Lakes are experiencing record warmth this fall as water temperatures spike well above normal seasonal levels, fueling lake-effect snow worries.
Much like a hot cup of coffee produces more steam on a cold day, warmer lakes lose more water through evaporation into cold air.
That phenomenon contributed to record-breaking lake-effect snowfall in northern Michigan on Wednesday after a blast of cold air swept through the region, National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Farina said. Parts of northern Michigan, especially around Gaylord, got almost 12 inches of snow that day, more than any single-day snowfall in November on record.
“It’s cold air over warm water that generates lake-effect snow,” Farina said. “The colder the air is and the warmer the lakes are, the more intense it will be.”
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
Patriots LB Jamie Collins makes insane play to pick off Sam Darnold
Jamie Collins’ crazy athleticism was on full display with his second half interception off Sam Darnold.
The Panthers quarterback delivered the ball, and Collins, who was just behind the line of scrimmage, made an insanely high leap in a split-second to somehow snag the fast ball delivered by Darnold.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said after the Patriots 24-6 win it was a play few could make in the NFL.
Fellow linebacker Dont’a Hightower said it’s just par for the course with Collins, who has a habit of making insane plays either jumping over the line to block field goals, or leaping to make interceptions.
“To me, I’m not really surprised. It’s almost expected,” said Hightower. “When you see a dude, who’s like, catching field goals out of the air and stuff, it’s just great to have him back.”
Collins is on his third tour with the Patriots, who re-acquired him in a trade with the Detroit Lions last month. It was just an instant-reaction type of play from the linebacker, who rose well about the line to make the pick.
“It was quick . . . but practice execution becomes game reality,” said Collins. “I always do it in practice, like (Hightower) said . . . I always do it in practice. It’s just something that came together in the game.”
Hightower said the defensive unit is really starting to come together with Collins in the mix.
“Whenever you got guys lot Jamie, and (Matt) Judon, and J.C. (Jackson) KV (Kyle Van Noy), the list goes on, when you got guys like that in the locker room, it makes playing for each other easier, it makes the locker room culture a lot better.”
Depth paves way for Acton-Boxboro’s first North girls swim title since 1998
WORCESTER — The last time Acton-Boxboro was in a fall North sectional swimming and diving championship, beloved late longtime coach Jeff Johnson was still at the helm, making a mark on the 2019 squad the same way he had for most of the athletes’ lives.
Two years removed from his death, with a pandemic-canceled season in-between, head coach Gretchen Turner – another Johnson mentee – used the teachings he instilled in her to help guide Acton-Boxboro to its first sectional title since 1998 on Sunday at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Behind a charged relay performance and a deep lineup of swimmers in the meet, the Colonials racked up a bevy of points in any way it could to cruise past the rest of the field with a 356.5 team score. The team’s lone event win from freshman Isabela Teixeira in the 100 freestyle (51.20) paled in comparison to North Andover’s six event victories, but top-three finishes in all three relays and 28 point-scoring performances in total kept the rest of the competition at a significant difference.
Andover – which had won 11 straight North championships entering the meet – came in second with 247 points, Central Catholic came in third with 207 points, North Andover was fourth with 206 points and Haverhill’s 190 points came in fifth.
“(Johnson) should be here. Definitely, he should (be coaching here) with us,” Turner said. “He’s been such a good role model for a lot of these kids.”
The relay teams were the star of the show for Acton-Boxboro, which Rachel Tsang, Teixeira, Sophie Juethner, Claudia Huang and Caroline Tyrrell all played major roles in on two units each. The 200 medley relay (1:50.53) and 400 free relay (3:41.34) both grabbed second, while the 200 free relay (1:43.64) finished third.
Still, depth is what carried the Colonials as they had 33 slots they qualified to compete in at the championships. Teixeira and Juethner led the way with multiple top-five finishes in their individual events, but it truly was a combined effort.
It’s always impressive to see two double-winners on one team, but North Andover took it even further with Malia Amuan and Diya Ackerman-Vallala each taking home four first place finishes with their roles on two relay-winning groups. Amuan broke meet records in the 200 freestyle (1:48.40) and 100 backstroke (55.82), receiving an All-American automatic bid in the former and a consideration in the latter. Ackerman-Vallala didn’t break meet records, but beat her 2019 champion time in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:06.20 mark after also winning the 200 individual medley (2:08.36).
Claire Neilly starred for Andover by winning in the 400 free relay and the 100 butterfly, while teammate Charlotte Moulson added a pair of top-three finishes herself.
MIAA FALL NORTH SECTIONAL SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
TEAM – WOMEN
1. Acton-Boxboro, 356.5
2. Andover, 247
3. Central Catholic, 207
4. North Andover, 206
5. Haverhill, 190
TEAM – MEN
1. Methuen, 360
2. Billerica, 220
3. Stoneham, 130
EVENT 1 – WOMEN 200 MEDLEY RELAY
1. North Andover 1:48.83
2. Acton-Boxboro 1:50.53
3. Haverhill 1:54.84
EVENT 2 – MEN 200 MEDLEY RELAY
1. Methuen 1:53.18
2. Billerica 1:54.57
3. Stoneham 2:11.12
EVENT 3 – WOMEN 200 FREESTYLE
1. Malia Amuan, North Andover, 1:48.40
2. Isabela Teixeira, Acton-Boxboro, 1:52.80
3. Charlotte Moulson, Andover, 1:56.48
EVENT 4 – MEN 200 FREESTYLE
1. Craig Fiorino, Billerica, 1:54.95
EVENT 5 – WOMEN 200 IM
1. Diya Ackerman-Vallala, North Andover, 2:08.36
2. Claire Neilly, Andover, 2:11.56
3. Kaitlin Patt, Wakefield, 2:14.97
EVENT 6 – MEN 200 IM
1. Matthew Jo, Methuen, 2:14.41
2. Johnathan Phan, Methuen, 2:18.59
3. Daniel Burns, Billerica, 2:21.65
EVENT 7 – WOMEN 50 FREESTYLE
1. Anna Boemer, Reading, 23.67
2. Maddison McAloon, Central Catholic, 24.72
3. Sophie Juethner, Acton-Boxboro, 24.81
EVENT 8 – MEN 50 FREESTYLE
1. Cory Boisselle, Methuen, 24.42
2. Gabriel Flores, Billerica, 24.52
3. Danny Mirick, Stoneham, 26.15
EVENT 9 – WOMEN 1-METER DIVE
1. Tabitha Chen-Fiske, Winchester, 524.70
2. Donna Zhang, Winchester, 483.80
3. Cailey Simard, Haverhill, 450.70
EVENT 10 – MEN 1-METER DIVE
1. Lexander Flores, Methuen, 381.55
2. Jan Polanco, Methuen, 309.25
EVENT 11 – WOMEN 100 BUTTERFLY
1. Claire Nelly, Andover, 58.92
2. Hannah Wieczorek, North Andover, 59.08
3. Samantha Brabeck, Reading, 1:00.53
EVENT 12 – MEN 100 BUTTERFLY
1. Johnathan Phan, Methuen, 59.41
2. Rory Walsh, Billerica, 59.91
EVENT 13 – WOMEN 100 FREESTYLE
1. Isabela Teixeira, Acton-Boxboro, 51.20
2. Anna Boemer, Reading, 51.23
3. Hannah Wieczorek, North Andover, 54.16
EVENT 14 – MEN 100 FREESTYLE
1. Gabriel Flores, Billerica, 54.08
2. Cory Boisselle, Methuen, 54.35
3. Danny Mirick, Stoneham, 57.77
EVENT 15 – WOMEN 500 FREESTYLE
1. Charlotte Kaduson, Winchester, 5:09.28
2. Charlotte Moulson, Andover, 5:10.40
3. Neva Sa, Chelmsford, 5:22.83
EVENT 16 – MEN 500 FREESTYLE
1. Craig Fiorino, Billerica, 5:13.42
2. Carter DeLano, Methuen, 5:18.94
EVENT 17 – WOMEN 200 FREESTYLE RELAY
1. North Andover 1:38.74
2. Central Catholic 1:40.21
3. Acton-Boxboro 1:43.64
EVENT 18 – MEN 200 FREESTYLE RELAY
1. Methuen, 1:46.09
2. Stoneham, 1:53.70
EVENT 19 – WOMEN 100 BACKSTROKE
1. Malia Amuan, North Andover, 55.82
2. Kaitlin Patt, Wakefield, 59.98
3. Emma Kawai, Winchester, 1:00.90
EVENT 20 – MEN 100 BACKSTROKE
1. Rory Walsh, Billerica, 1:05.96
2. Philip Nguyen, Methuen, 1:10.87
EVENT 21 – WOMEN 100 BREASTSTROKE
1. Diya Ackerman-Vallala, North Andover, 1:06.20
2. Amelia Barron, Andover, 1:08.97
3. Audrey Cook, Wakefield, 1:10.35
EVENT 22 – MEN 100 BREASTSTROKE
1. Matthew Jo, Methuen, 1:06.37
2. Carter DeLano, Methuen, 1:07.09
3. Daniel Burns, Billerica, 1:16.26
EVENT 23 – WOMEN 400 FREESTYLE RELAY
1. Andover, 3:40.05
2. Acton-Boxboro, 3:41.34
3. Winchester, 3:48.98
EVENT 24 – MEN 400 FREESTYLE RELAY
1. Billerica, 3:37.27
2. Methuen, 3:40.44
3. Stoneham, 4:21.10
Revolution celebrate despite 1-0 loss to Miami in season finale
The New England Revolution closed out their record-breaking season with a 1-0 loss to Inter Miami CF before 31,635 fans on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.
The Revolution finished 22-5-7 with an MLS single-season record 73 points and tied the league mark for the most wins. Revolution head coach Bruce Arena is tied with Sigi Schmid for career wins (240) in the regular season.
“I think it was a good game and give Miami a lot of credit,” said Arena. “They played a very disciplined game and we just have to convert our chances. We were in a position to win the game.”
The inexplicable setback did not dampen the festive mood. The Revolution players, family members, coaches and management assembled in front of The Fort for the presentation of the club’s first Supporters’ Shield under a shower of red, white and blue confetti.
Joining in the celebration that included a victory lap with the shield were the club’s official support groups, the aptly named Midnight Riders and The Rebellion.
“It was the culmination of all the hard work we’ve put in this season,” said center back Henry Kessler. “It was great to get our hands on some silverware and I have certainly been anxious to do so since we had it clinched for three games now.”
The Revolution will get a first round bye in the Eastern Conference of the MLS Cup playoffs and are unlikely to see the pitch before Nov. 30. Three Revolution players, keeper Matt Turner (United States), forward Tajon Buchanan (Canada) and midfielder Arnor Traustason (Iceland) will compete for their respective national teams in this week’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
“They had a fabulous season, really historical with the most points in the history of the league,” said Arena. “That was a nice moment but now we need to get ourselves prepared for the playoffs.
“We will have a plan by the time the guys come back on Tuesday. The goal is going to be challenging like it is for every team every year and hopefully we will have our team ready.”
The Revolution brought the heat on Inter Miami keeper John McCarthy, who maintained a clean sheet despite facing 16 shots with three on target.
Inter Miami went up 1-0 in the 58th minute due to a defensive breakdown. Midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro made a cross to Blaise Matuidi in the penalty area. Matuidi pivoted and fired a low strike that beat Turner to the far post for his first of the season.
An altercation broke out in the 63rd minute that resulted in yellow cards issued to Inter Miami’s Julian Carranza and Pizarro. Center back Andrew Farrell intervened in the dispute and was pushed to the ground by Pizarro. Farrell got into it with Pizarro and took an addition shot from Christian Makoun before order was restored.
“I think this felt like a playoff game and playoff games aren’t going to be 5-0,” said Arena. “There are going to be one-goal games and I think the lesson we learned tonight is finish our chances, because playoffs games are tight games.”
Striker Gustavo Bou had two opportunities to equal Adam Buksa’s team lead of 16 goals. Bou scored on a pass from Emmanuel Boateng in the 72nd minute but the play was ruled offside, then had an open shot in the 78th minute that sailed just wide of the right post.
The Revolution announced the recipients of their annual team award winners prior to the game. Midfielder Carles Gil, the league leader with 18 assists, was named team MVP, Andrew Farrell was named Defender of the Year for the fourth time and forward Teal Bunbury received his second straight Humanitarian of the Year Award. Buksa, who was inactive with a foot injury, won the Golden Boot Award as the team leader with 16 goals.
