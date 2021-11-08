News
Become a marijuana master with this sommelier-like certification for cannabis
When you’re looking for a wine expert, you call a sommelier. When you’re looking for a beer expert, you call a cicerone. But who do you call when looking for a cannabis expert? (Hint: It’s not your “guy.”)
Enter Ganjier (pronounced gone-je-ay), a first-of-its-kind certification program that turns enthusiasts and industry professionals into marijuana masters. Launched in 2020, the program aims to expand education about the long-prohibited substance and facilitate a broader appreciation of craft cannabis in the process.
Managing director Derek Gilman said there’s a lack of understanding about — and therefore a lack of appreciation for — quality cannabis since the legal market was flooded with products. Dispensaries often price weed based on how much tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is in it, he said, which does a disservice to both the products and consumers.
“My personal passion is cannabis connoisseurship. I’m really into the tools, the techniques, you know, elevating the enjoyment of your experience with cannabis. For me, it’s no different than people who enjoy a fine wine or a fine coffee or a fine chocolate,” Gilman said. “Those epicurean industries I mentioned — alcohol, chocolate, coffee — they don’t measure quality based off of the alcohol content or the caffeine content. It’s the aroma, the flavor, the experience.”
In September, 36 people received certifications following the inaugural Ganjier training. Enrollment is now open for the next session, meaning you, too, can graduate from casual enthusiast to bonafide weed snob.
How it works
The Ganjier program includes a mix of self-guided online courses and in-person training before enrollees complete a written test and two oral exams. The curriculum extensively covers all aspects of marijuana, including the history and science of the plant, the various ways it’s grown and processed, and modern consumption methods, among other topics.
Like the sommelier and cicerone programs, customer service and sensory analysis are essential to the curriculum. Service training focuses on how cannabis professionals can help each consumer find the appropriate product for their liking and level of experience.
When it comes to sensory analysis, aspiring Ganjiers will learn how to properly taste flower and concentrates by studying terpenes and breaking down other elements that affect flavor and aroma. Students also learn how to evaluate the quality of buds by looking at trichome structure and learning to identify contaminants such as mold or mildew.
Each program registrant receives a kit with terpene inhalers and flashcards, and a professional-grade jeweler’s lens to aid in home study, as well as access to a proprietary app that facilitates evaluation. (For those familiar with the Beer Judge Certification Program, the app is similar to a beer scoresheet.)
“You can’t assess cannabis without actually consuming it,” Gilman said. “Similar to the sommelier, [students] learn the techniques, but then they go home and practice.”
After the self-guided online classes, Ganjier participants register to attend a two-day intensive in the Emerald Triangle, California’s most famous cannabis cultivation area, where they’ll tour a marijuana farm, learn more about the customer service guidelines, and practice sensory analysis techniques in real-time with a teacher.
After that, it’s time for exams. Testing is comprised of a written knowledge assessment, a role-playing assessment that focuses on cannabis customer service, and a blind tasting assessment.
While these are all valuable skills, the certification itself is not essential to landing a job in the cannabis industry, according to Kelsea Appelbaum, vice president of partnerships for cannabis recruiting firm Vangst. And just because an applicant has the certification does not guarantee they’ll land a job, at least not yet.
“It’s the type of program that’s getting its footing right now, and we’re trying to figure out if this is the type of certification or process that’s actually going to add value,” she said.
Part of the reason is that because marijuana is regulated at the state level, markets vary widely across the country. The same strain of cannabis grown in California may be vastly different from its counterpart grown in New York because of how it’s grown and the climate, she said, which presents a challenge in analysis.
Appelbaum has never heard of a company requiring such a certification of job applicants, whether they be budtenders or in the C suite. Still, cannabis is a nascent industry that’s guaranteed to evolve as legalization spreads, she said.
“Especially as we push to federal legalization, that could change,” Appelbaum said, “but we’re at a point where there’s too much change between one market and another to standardize education.”
If the knowledge from courses such as the Ganjier program provides applicants with the confidence to talk about cannabis, she believes it’s worth pursuing. In fact, Appelbaum said she might register to get a feel for the program and its potential.
Gilman said most of the people in the initial class of graduates are already in the weed industry, but that the Ganjier certification is open to those looking to get into the industry as well. He hopes anyone with an interest in bettering the quality of products on the market will get involved.
“The market has been flooded with commercial, mid-grade cannabis from these large producers with these huge commercial greenhouses or these large industrial indoor grows. It’s strangling the small farmer,” Gilman said. “Without a market that understands quality and without a market that values quality, there’s not going to be a market for craft cannabis much longer.”
“That’s been my personal mission to save the craft farmer,” he added. “Because if they go away, then we’re all going to be stuck with mids and that won’t be any fun for anybody.”
Enrollment in the Ganjier certification program costs $2,997. Those looking to break up the cost can pay $699 upfront for the online courses and an additional $2,697 when they’re ready to book in-person training. Visit ganjier.com for more information.
News
Want to cut your own Christmas tree this year? Here’s what you need to know.
Many families regard a road trip to cut down a fresh Christmas tree in the high country over the Thanksgiving weekend as a holiday tradition. Most public lands agencies have set their policies for this year’s cutting season, and some are already selling permits. Others begin selling them next week.
For Golden Gate Canyon State Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is holding a random lottery draw for 250 permits. The entry period for the lottery has begun and runs through Nov. 15. Only one permit will be allowed per household and the cost for the permit is $35. The park is located 13 miles northwest of Golden in Jefferson and Gilpin counties.
Applicants will be notified regarding the result of their lottery application by email the week of Nov. 15. Those who receive permits will be allowed to visit the park for cutting their tree on Dec. 4 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. To enter the lottery or get more information, including the rules for cutting down trees, go to CPW’s sales site, cpwshop.com/licensing.page. Type your age in the drop-down box (unless you already have an account), click on “Go” and scroll down to the Christmas tree tab.
In national forests, rules vary from forest to forest and even district to district.
- Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, which take in national forest lands in the Front Range from Mount Evans north to the Wyoming border (not including Rocky Mountain National Park): Permits will be available at recreation.gov beginning Tuesday. That’s also where you will find the rules governing cutting. In Grand County’s Sulphur Ranger District, cutting will be permitted from Nov. 9 through Jan. 6. Roads will be plowed in the Elk Creek cutting area near Fraser from Dec. 4-12. In the Canyon Lakes Ranger District (national forest land in Larimer County), cutting is permitted Nov. 26 through Jan. 8. The cost is $20 per tree, up to a maximum of five.
- Pike and San Isabel National Forests, including areas south of Mount Evans, west of Pikes Peak and the Arkansas River Valley from Leadville to Salida: Permits are on sale for the South Park and South Platte ranger districts. Permits for the Leadville, Salida and San Carlos ranger districts go on sale Nov. 9, while permits for the Pikes Peak Ranger District will be available Nov. 26. The cost is $20 per tree, up to a maximum of five. Permits are available at recreation.gov, which also has a list of the rules governing cutting.
- White River National Forest, including Summit County and areas around Vail, Aspen and north of Glenwood Springs: Permits will go on sale at recreation.gov on Nov. 15. Details have not yet been announced but will be soon.
Reid Armstrong, public affairs specialist for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, urges tree-cutters to thoroughly research dates, rules and locations in advance.
“Know before you go,” Armstrong said. “Make sure you’ve got snow tires and a shovel and a sled and warm clothes, (and) you’re ready to go slog through the snow. Lots of trails and roads this time of year are going to be snow-covered, not plowed.”
Armstrong also recommends downloading forest service maps from the Avenza app. Last year, some people cut down trees on landscaped private property.
“You can download the maps, and even if you don’t have cell service, it will geo-locate you so you know exactly where you are with GPS,” Armstrong said. “It will do that with forest service visitor use maps, which you do have to pay for. The forest service motor vehicle maps are free.”
Armstrong notes that areas of those two forests were affected by the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires in 2020, the two largest wildfires in Colorado history. She suggests consulting online maps of the burn scars to avoid places that may have no usable trees to cut.
Finally, Boulder County Open Space also will conduct a lottery for issuing 100 permits for Christmas tree cutting at the Reynolds Ranch Open Space near Nederland. Cutting will be permitted during specific time slots the first weekend in December, with 25 permits being issued for each of four two-hour time slots. Nov. 14 is the deadline to enter the lottery and notifications regarding results will go out the next day. Permits will cost $20.
News
This local produce box actually caters to single people, minimizing waste
Editor’s note: Each week in Staff Favorites, we offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We’ll also let you in on some hidden gems).
Let’s face it, the world is not built for single people.
Bunch of bananas? Those are going brown on my counter. Whole head of lettuce? Will be thrown out in shame in two weeks when it starts to smell.
Cooking for one is difficult. And as someone who loves to cook and cares about sustainability, it feels nearly impossible to pull off without throwing out food.
When grocery stores seemed daunting during the early months of the pandemic, I went on a hunt for local produce boxes. I thought it would be the best of both worlds: I would save myself a trip to a public space while supporting local organizations and farms.
I tried four different produce boxes, disappointed in all of them because the portions are easily for a family of four despite claiming to be for two people. As a single person, I was wasting just as much as if I bought from the store.
That’s when I found LittleJohn Produce Box Project. This nonprofit was born out of a pandemic problem. Founder Alexandra LittleJohn started buying produce from local suppliers whose normal restaurant clients had dried up due to pandemic closures.
Now, it’s turned into a nonprofit that offers locally grown, restaurant-quality produce for either delivery or pick-up in Denver and Boulder, while also addressing food insecurity through its donation program.
-
Courtesy of LittleJohn Produce Box Project
-
Courtesy of LittleJohn Produce Box Project
-
Courtesy of LittleJohn Produce Box Project
-
Courtesy of LittleJohn Produce Box Project
LittleJohn Produce normally offers four different boxes: The Balanced Box (fruit + veggies) for families priced at $27, Organic Box (veggies + greens) for families for $42, the Fruit & Avocado Box for $22, and my personal favorite, the Single Lady Box (fruit + veggies), for singles or pairs at $17.
The veggies and fruit offerings change week to week, according to what’s available, and there currently is a Thanksgiving box being offered.
For me, the Single Lady Box is the perfect portion for a bi-monthly subscription. I eat the more perishable stuff in the first week and use up the rest in the second.
The best part about this organization is how flexible it is. When I’m out of town for my pickup day, I can easily change days, skip a week or even donate my box while I am away.
Plus, this company is all about community. The pickup locations are at neighborhood businesses, so I love to treat myself to a coffee at Copper Door Coffee Roasters while I’m there. LittleJohn even offers add-ons like sourdough loaves from Rebel Bread or fresh eggs from Amish Acres.
And if you have money to spare, you can buy community boxes that go to families facing food insecurity in your own city.
Check out LittleJohn Produce on Instagram each Tuesday to see the local box offerings each week.
News
Witnesses to the End: Young Marines in Kabul Were Left to Run Final Days of Evacuation
The Marines at Abbey Gate were racing against time. The crowd at the gate didn’t know it, but the Marines had been told to close it at 6 p.m.
That left just 30 minutes for Capt. Geoff Ball, 33, commander of 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines’ Ghost Company, to pluck out a few more people with that elusive combination of affiliation and luck that would get them onto a plane out of Afghanistan. Just 30 more minutes for Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, to grab another child out of the sewage canal where hundreds jostled. Just 30 minutes for Capt. Andres Rodriguez, 31, to scan the crowd for men who fit the descriptions in dozens of text messages from people in the United States trying to save their interpreters.
The plan for the final “retrograde” of the American war in Afghanistan was clear: On Aug. 26, the British troops stationed at the nearby Baron Hotel would fall back. A few hours later, the 82nd Airborne would take up the Marines’ forward positions, allowing Ghost Company to fold into the terminal. And, finally, the 82nd Airborne would fall back in to the airport, to waiting planes, ending America’s longest war.
The Afghans, who had been on their feet for hours, were passing out in the heat from dehydration. They had been coming by bus, car and foot for 10 straight days, assembling near the jersey barriers, or standing knee-deep in the foul-smelling canal near Abbey Gate, a main entryway to the airport.
Lopez saw a little girl getting crushed and plunged into the mass of people to get her. About 5:45 p.m., Ghost Company’s Maxton “Doc” Soviak, a 22-year-old Navy corpsman, got a call that someone had fainted next to the jersey barrier; he and another medic went to help.
As it turned out, the Marines at Abbey Gate didn’t have 30 minutes left; they had 18. A suicide bomber detonated at 5:48 p.m.
More than 100,000 Marines served in Afghanistan over the 20-year war; 474 of them died. They fought in Marjah in 2010, only to see the Taliban reestablish themselves there weeks later. They stepped on roadside bombs in Helmand province. They sometimes committed crimes or crossed the line, including urinating on dead combatants and burning Qurans. Some of the 170 Afghans who died after the suicide bomb went off at Kabul airport may have been killed by American troops, including Marines, who in the chaos believed they were returning fire.
But the Marines at Abbey Gate were also witnesses to the end of America’s longest war. During the frenzied last days of August, these Marines were left to determine who would be evacuated from Afghanistan, and who would be left behind. Young men and women just out of their teens became visa officers, forced to make Solomonic decisions that would determine the path of life of thousands of men, women and children.
“War is young men dying and old men talking,” Franklin D. Roosevelt once said. The final act of the Afghanistan war was certainly that — negotiated by old men in Doha, Qatar, under the direction of two septuagenarian American presidents.
But it was the young who faced the fallout in what would become the largest noncombatant evacuation ever conducted by the U.S. military. Of the 13 American service members — 11 of them Marines — killed in the suicide bombing on Aug. 26, five were 20 years old, and seven more were in their early 20s. One was 31. Their platoonmates, young men and women themselves, are still sifting through the emotional repercussions of those extraordinary last 10 days.
Ghost Company
Capt. Geoff Ball, call sign “Ghost Six,” joined the Marine Corps because, he says, “it didn’t feel right having other guys go out and fight, while I just sit at home and benefit from their sacrifice without doing anything myself.” After growing up in Littleton, Colorado, he got a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from George Washington University, and was commissioned in 2012. He said goodbye to his pregnant wife and deployed to Jordan with Ghost Company in April, his green seabag filled with 40 books, including Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables.”
On the night of Aug. 12, Ball, called “Six” by his Marines, was on a training exercise in Jordan when he received a text from his gunnery sergeant. “Look at the news right now,” it said. The Taliban had captured Kandahar and Herat, Afghanistan’s second- and third-largest cities. The U.S. military had withdrawn from Afghanistan, so President Joe Biden ordered 3,000 troops to Kabul to evacuate Americans. Soon that number would be 5,800. Ball returned to base to the news that Ghost Company of the “2/1,” as the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines is known, should be ready to deploy in 96 hours.
Ghost Company evolved from 2/1’s Ghost Battalion, which earned its name, according to Marine Corps legend, through a history of rapid helicopter assaults in Vietnam that left frustrated North Vietnamese commanders in their wake. Senior commanders often gave the toughest missions to the Ghosts of 2/1.
On Aug. 18, 110 Marines of Ghost Company landed at Hamid Karzai International Airport on a tarmac that had been cleared after a tragic melee two days earlier, when people surged onto an American warplane’s wings and fell from the sky after it took off. The Marines had seen the news reports and half-expected to see refugees running to their plane when it landed.
The tarmac in the middle of the night was “intense, but controlled,” Ball recalled in an interview with The New York Times at Camp Pendleton, California, where Ghost Company and 2/1 are based. There was rifle fire just outside the airport, and tracers and flares were going up. Troops from other NATO countries, evacuating their own civilians, occupied almost every part of the sprawling airport. When it came time to sleep, service members found space wherever they could, including in one case on a treadmill.
This was the first time in Afghanistan for Ball, and he would not see the country beyond the airport.
On Aug. 19, Ghost Company received orders to open Abbey Gate. The Marines hadn’t brought any transportation to get around the airport complex, so they hot-wired a blue bus nearby. They called it Big Blue. They also took a motorized baggage cart and called it Casper, because, Ghost Company. Altogether, Ghost Company commandeered 10 vehicles to use at the airport.
Arriving at Abbey Gate around midday, the Marines saw thousands of desperate people pressed together. Many had been there for days, under the stern watch of Taliban fighters standing on cars, rifles in their arms. People were yelling and holding up whatever documentation they thought would help get them through: yellowed letters of appreciation from an Army colonel in Kandahar, completion certificates for courses taken with American troops.
But before the Marines could start looking at any of this documentation, they had to impose some kind of order. That meant working with British forces and other troops to clear a path from Abbey Gate all the way to the Baron Hotel, where the Afghans were backed up. And that meant pushing through the crowd, which sparked a panic that led to a stampede.
Marines got swept up in the crowd, and it started to look like there was going to be another surge onto the airport runway. Ball turned to 1st Lt. Sam Farmer and yelled, “Get your platoon, get them into the crowd and push them back!”
The 41 Marines of Ghost Company’s 1st Platoon tried to provide a barrier. For the next 45 minutes, the Marines were in a shoving match with the crowd. The people in front were being pushed by the Marines, but they were also being pushed by people behind them.
“You are smashed in there so badly that your arms are stuck above your head,” Ball said. Cpl. Xavier Cardona and Lance Cpl. Jordan Houston saw one of their platoonmates fall; he was quickly engulfed, then trampled. The two young men pushed forward, picked up their fellow Marine and dragged him back to Abbey Gate.
Ball pulled back and looked out over the scene. “It was layers — civilians, then Marines, then another layer of civilians, then Marines,” he said. “And we’re just pushing each other; it’s like we don’t know what to do.”
Ball started wading back into the crowd, and Cpl. Wyatt Wilson, 23, pulled him back. “No you don’t, Six,” he said, before moving into the crowd himself. Ball climbed atop a vehicle to see. There was no pressure release for the crowd, he realized. To impose order, the Marines needed to let some people into Abbey Gate.
Once the British troops and the Marines let in around 300 Afghans, corralling them to one side, there was a little space to maneuver. But thousands of people remained, pushing and crying, while the Marines tried to hold their lines. By 5 p.m., as the sun was starting to dip, it became clear that there still was no pathway to the gate that wasn’t thronged with people.
Gunnery Sgt. Brett Tate, a Marine with 2/1’s Fox Company, came up with a plan: Just talk to the Afghans. Ball sent the order down the ranks, then asked an interpreter to relay the message to the Afghans. But the interpreter told him that “you have to talk. They have to hear you.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, I need you to move backwards,” Ball yelled. “Then we can start processing you tomorrow.” But people had been guarding their precious spots at the gate for days. A few of them shifted. Ball kept talking. A few more moved. As Ball walked into the crowd, still talking, Lopez put his hand on his flak jacket. “Grab the Six,” he said. Soon two other Marines were holding onto Ball as well.
“I was pretty nervous to be walking into that crowd,” Ball said. “But once they grabbed me, the fear left.” Slowly, the Marines walked the crowd backward.
For 12 more hours, the Marines worked to clear the path. Late into the night, a British major told Ball that they had to tell the Taliban what they were doing. Before he knew it, Ball was walking to a dark alley behind the Baron Hotel to meet Taliban fighters. “I realize I need to look confident,” he said. He tried his best and let the British major do the talking. Soon, the Taliban fighters were moving cars out of the way to help the Marines and the British. They worked through the night.
At dawn on Aug. 20, Abbey Gate opened. It had been the most intense 20 hours most of the Ghost Company Marines had ever experienced. And it was only the first day.
The Lost and the Missing
The Marines were under orders: Anyone in the crowd with one of four golden tickets — American passport, green card, special immigrant visa, yellow badge from the American Embassy — or who fit some special nebulous exception that the Biden administration was calling “vulnerable Afghans” could be allowed into the airport. But those criteria didn’t cover most of the people clamoring to get in, and there were so many people that the Marines often couldn’t find the ones who had golden tickets anyway. On top of that, the Marines were inundated with phone calls and text messages from senators in Washington, D.C.; Afghan War veterans in California; news organizations; and nonprofit groups, all trying to get vulnerable Afghans through the gate.
Rodriguez had arrived from Kuwait two days earlier than Ball, with his own 2/1 company. They had thrown their sleeping bags in a room next to the chow hall used by Turkish troops.
Second-generation Cuban American on his dad’s side and second-generation Mexican American on his mom’s side, Rodriguez followed his father, who had been a Navy reservist, into the military. He got his Bachelor of Science in human resources management at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and then ended up at Marine Corps basic school in Quantico, Virginia, at the same time as Ball, in 2013. This was his first time in Afghanistan as well. And, like Ball, he had left a pregnant wife at home.
In Kabul, Rodriguez found himself on a mission to rescue 32 Afghan female athletes. Jeff Phaneuf, a former Marine in Princeton, New Jersey, working with an American organization that was trying to evacuate the athletes, had gotten the captain’s cellphone number.
The athletes were in separate groups en route to the airport or already at Abbey Gate. Rodriguez pushed into the crowd to find them.
It was like a game of telephone with higher stakes. “It was as simple as, ‘What are they wearing?” he recalled of his texts with Phaneuf. “Then he would relate to me, ‘They’re 200 meters from the canal. They’re wearing this,’ and then, ‘They’re in the canal, they’re wearing that.’” And thus, over the course of four hours, Rodriguez found the athletes.(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)Nearby, other Marines were doing the same thing.
Back in Virginia, Lt. Col. Justin Bellman had been trying to get his former interpreter, Walid, through Abbey Gate for 60 hours. During one melee, Walid’s son had fallen and lost a shoe. Finally, an unfamiliar number showed up on Bellman’s cellphone while he stood at a bus stop. The caller identified himself as a Marine.
“Did you give a sign with your phone number on it to an Afghan at Abbey Gate?” the voice asked. “Can you vouch for him?”
His voice shaking, Bellman said yes.
“I’ve got eyes on him,” the Marine said. “We’re gonna pull him in.”
Forty-five minutes later, Bellman’s phone rang again. This time, it was Walid. “My son,” he said, “will be coming to America with one shoe.”
Rodriguez, meanwhile, was on a new mission, to find a country willing to take a brother and sister, ages 8 and 10. They had arrived at Abbey Gate by themselves and ended up in the sewage canal. A Marine pulled them out and called Rodriguez. She showed him the children tucked into a corner outside the gate, under some netting. The girl looked stoic, her arm around her little brother, who looked numb, Rodriguez recalled. Through an interpreter, the girl said their parents had been killed.
Rodriguez was not about to send the two back to the sewage canal. He thought about his wife’s pregnancy — she was in her eighth month — as he searched for someone to take the children. He went first to State Department officials. They said the United States was not taking in unaccompanied children. The Norwegians said they were full. The Italians said no.
It was the next day now, and the siblings had been in Marine Corps custody for more than 12 hours. They ate a couple of MREs and slept on the concrete under blankets.
Deliverance came around noon. “Can you take two children?” Rodriguez asked the Finnish ambassador, who gave a thumbs-up. Rodriguez, his eyes watering, hugged the two children and watched them disappear with the Finns.
(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)Deadline Draws Near(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)Lopez had joined the Marine Corps just three months after he graduated from La Quinta High School in Westminster, California, in 2017. Both of his parents worked for the Riverside County sheriff’s office, and when he got through basic training, he joined an elite Marine anti-terrorism team before ending up in Ghost Company. At the Kabul airport, Lopez was all over the place, especially when children were involved.
At one point, he made it his mission to get an orphaned boy to safety. But the airport orphanage that was being run by the Norwegians was 2 1/2 miles away, and Lopez couldn’t find a vehicle. So he put the boy on his shoulders and walked.
The boy didn’t have shoes when they started out. By the time the two arrived, Lopez had found him a pair.
But for every success, there were 10 failures, people who didn’t make the State Department criteria and were sent back out. And most of the people who were rejected were sent back out through Abbey Gate, where it was often left to Ghost Company to deliver the bad news.
“It is very hard to look at a family that doesn’t have the proper documentation, and then put them back into a sewage canal,” Ball said. “You’re looking at someone who believes that if they don’t get out through this airport that they will be killed by the Taliban.”
At first, Ball tried to spend time with the rejected families. “Listen, let me give you some very hard news right now,” he told one group. “I’m going to have to kick you out. There’s nothing you can tell me right now that’s going to change this situation. So I’m going to let you sit here for the next 15 minutes, and you need to start figuring out your plan for what you’re going to do next in life.”
But as the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline drew nearer, Ball realized he didn’t have time to talk to each person who was turned away.
“I saw everything from calm acceptance to hysteria,” he said. One woman, in particular, is still on his mind: She was miming, for him, the Taliban cutting off her nose and her ears. And there was nothing he could do.
(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)Ghost Company had half a day off on Aug. 22, and Ball slept for 13 hours straight. That was followed by some light work at the passenger terminal, where they were given a break from the Abbey Gate heartache and got to see little children getting on planes with their families. The next day, it was back to Abbey Gate for the final push. It had been quietly decided that the gate would close on Aug. 26.
The Afghans knew they were up against a deadline, although they didn’t know the date. “The closer we get to the 31st, the more agitated the crowd is,” Ball said.
All day on Aug. 26, he was walking along the jersey barrier. Ghost Company’s entire 1st platoon was out there, standing next to the canal or backed up against the wall or fetching people from the crowd. Hundreds of people, all day, were getting crushed against the jersey barrier. But they kept coming. All day, they kept coming.
As he spoke of the moments leading up to 5:48 p.m. when the bomb went off, Ball started using present and future tenses, as if to create some emotional distance for himself. “The suicide bomber will set up along the canal, directly across from us,” Ball said. “He’s got a bomb that produces fragmentation ball bearings; it’s directional in the sense that he’s able to spray directly into my Marines.”
He never saw the bomber. Around 75 feet away, he just saw the flash and heard the boom. He probably passed out, because the next thing he remembered is yelling, “Get security! Get security!” He couldn’t focus, and then a CS gas canister carried by a downed Marine was punctured by shrapnel and exploded, and he couldn’t breathe. Some of Ball’s Marines dragged him back to Abbey Gate, and he cleared the tear gas from his lungs and eyes and ran back to help.(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)The scene was hellish. He heard gunfire, and saw Marines dragging their wounded. In recalling what happened, Ball seemed to be insisting that people understand what his Marines did. “Cpl. Wyatt Wilson, one of the most severely wounded Marines, is going to take shrapnel from his ankle, all the way up the side of his body through his jaw,” he said, then pauses to gather himself. “He’s going to get thrown by the blast, and he is going to land near another wounded Marine, in the CS gas, with injuries that are so severe, he is pulseless when he gets to the airport’s trauma facility later.”
“In 30 minutes he is going to have his chest cut open, his heart massaged and tied off” by a military doctor, Ball continued, with effort. But before all that, Wilson tried to make sure others got help. He dragged the wounded Marine, 19-year-old Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart, to the fence, 65 feet away. “He is going to wave help away, deny treatment himself, and be like, take this Marine, and then he’s going to crawl his way to the casualty collection point all the way back, so others can go save others.”
(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)Ten of Ball’s Ghost Company troops were killed, including Lopez, who had snatched the little girl from the sewage canal just before the bombing; and Soviak, the Navy corpsman who was treating someone who had fainted near the gate. Wilson and 13 more injured were flown out for treatment. All of the Ghost Company Marines killed and wounded came from 1st Platoon, the ones who, on that first day, fought so hard to open Abbey Gate.
After the bombing, the surviving members of Ghost Company tried to get through each day. They found jobs for themselves in the passenger terminal at the airport — anything to stay occupied. They flew out of Kabul on Aug. 28, short 23 people. At a company memorial on Sept. 8, Ball spoke.
“The whole world was watching,” the Marine captain told his troops. “But the Marines at Abbey Gate, we pulled in 33,000 people, more than any other gate. We stayed open when other gates closed. We should take pride in that.”This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
