Ben Affleck Smiles As He Watches J.Lo Leaves His House In A Gucci Fiat — Photos
Ben Affleck looked lovingly at his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as she drove away from his house in a Gucci-branded car. See the sweet snaps!
Ben Affleck has been spotted smiling while watching his love Jennifer Lopez leave his house. The Oscar winner gazed lovingly at the 2020 Super Bowl Half Time star as she drove away from his Los Angeles home in a black Gucci branded Fiat. He cut a casual figure in a black crewneck sweater while Jen looked chic in a white turtleneck with a pair of gold hoop earrings and her hair pulled back into a messy bun.
The outing came less than two months after Ben opened up about the rekindled Bennifer 2.0 romance in an interview with AdWeek. As fans would know, the A-listers got back together in May 2021 after breaking off their engagement in the early 2000s. “All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them,” Ben told the outlet.
The Good Will Hunting actor continued, “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. [She’s] inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country.” Ben said of his beautiful girlfriend, “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”
The actress and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer have been practically inseparable since they got back together this year. They’ve been spotted on multiple vacations and trips together, as well as some family outings with Jen’s twins Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben’s children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.
Vinetria: 5 Things About The Model, 22, Reportedly Dating Kanye West
While Kanye West’s ex Kim Kardashian is romancing Pete Davidson, he is reportedly dating young model Vinetria. Get to know more about her!
It seems ‘Ye has a new bae! Kanye West, 44, is reportedly romancing 22-year-old model Vinetria, a report from Page Six has claimed. It comes after the rapper’s split from Kim Kardashian, 41, with whom he shares his four kids. Although little is known about ‘Ye’s potential new relationship with the young model, here’s everything you need to know about Vinetria.
1. She was spotted court side with Kanye.
Fans were quick to notice Kanye had a beautiful brunette by his side when he appeared at a basketball game on November 7. The pair were photographed at ‘Ye’s Donda Academy for the first basketball game in Minneapolis. They sat courtside at the game, with Vinetria stunning in an all black ensemble, featuring jeans and a sweater. Kanye rocked a casual pair of jeans and varsity style jacket with leather sleeves — see the photos here.
2. A report claimed they had been linked for ‘a while’.
Page Six claimed that she had been “hooking up with” Kanye “for a while now.” The outlet also noted that she was in Miami with the rapper when he recorded the Drink Chimps podcast. The claims were seemingly corroborated by Instagram posts which placed her in Florida at the time.
3. She is a signed model.
She is signed with Public Image Management. According to the agency’s website, she is five foot nine with green eyes, and has stunned in several high-fashion photoshoots.
4. She has attended Kanye’s Sunday Services.
Although she only has a handful of photos on her Instagram page, she has several story highlights, including a short clip of young children dressed in all white performing at a Sunday Service. She captioned it simply with an angel emoji.
5. She has more than 300k Instagram followers.
Vinetria boasts almost 400,000 followers on her Instagram page at the time of publishing. Her profile features gorgeous shots of her in high-fashion ‘fits and flawless glam.
Bill & Hillary Clinton Are Proud Parents Greeting Daughter Chelsea At NYC Marathon Finish Line
Bill and Hillary Clinton showed up to the NYC Marathon to congratulate their daughter Chelsea, who finished the race, and pose for epic pics, less than a month after Bill was released from a hospital.
Bill Clinton, 75, and Hillary Clinton, 74, were all smiles when they cheered on their daughter Chelsea Clinton, 41, at the 2021 New York City Marathon on Sunday. The former president and first lady happily posed for pics with their only child at the Central Park finish line after she finished the race and it looked like quite an emotional moment! A tired but thrilled looking Chelsea wore a bright green tee and baseball cap and held flowers in her hand as she leaned in toward her mom, who was wearing an olive green jacket, as a blue jacket was placed over her shoulders.
Bill stood on the other side of her while wearing a plaid button-down shirt under a dark blue jacket. He also had a black face mask brought down to rest on his neck as he posed for the photos. The event took place on the marathon’s 50th anniversary and was the first marathon to happen in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to pics taken by photographers. Chelsea took to her Twitter to share a pic that showed her posing with her parents and more and looking just as happy as in the other snapshots. “Running the @nycmarathon has been a longtime goal. It was an honor to run with Team @CityHarvest, an organization I’ve been proud to support for many years. If you are able, hope you will join me in supporting their vital work to feed New Yorkers, she wrote in the caption while also adding the City Harvest website.
Running the @nycmarathon has been a longtime goal. It was an honor to run with Team @CityHarvest, an organization I’ve been proud to support for many years. If you are able, hope you will join me in supporting their vital work to feed New Yorkers: https://t.co/Z4NPlqyCOK pic.twitter.com/7piJI4dHcV
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 7, 2021
Bill’s visit to the NYC marathon was his first public appearance since spending time at a hospital for a sepsis infection last month. He was last seen leaving the facility with Hillary on Oct. 17 and didn’t attend former Secretary of State Colin Powell‘s funeral on Nov. 5 due to still recovering from the infection.
“His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics,” Bill’s spokesman Angel Ureña tweeted upon his discharge. “On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress.”
RHOP: Gizelle Bryant on What Didn’t Air at Dinner Fight, Shares Nicki Minaj’s Favorite to Least Favorite Costars, Shades Producers
Gizelle Bryant was truly bothered by a moment with her dad that aired on the fifth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.
During her recent podcast interview with castmate Robyn Dixon, Gizelle revealed what bothered her about the situation before seemingly shading Wendy Osefo for changing herself to please her critics, discussing why she doesn’t prepare for reunions, and sharing who she believes is Nicki Minaj‘s favorite cast member.
“What bothered me was when they caught my dad on a mic and my dad was just running his mouth,” Gizelle said on the November 3 episode of the Because Life podcast. “I wasn’t mad at my dad, I was mad at production. [They were] trying to make it so messy [and] so horrible.”
On the episode, Gizelle’s dad, Curtis Graves, made it clear that he was not on board with her reconciliation with Jamal Bryant, saying, ‘This is not a good move for her… This guy’s got six, seven baby mamas.” Then, when Gizelle approached him about the hot mic moment, he told her, “Oh, well. Y’all need drama on the show now, don’t ya?’”
Throughout season six, Gizelle’s main issues have been with Wendy. And, while she didn’t mention her by name, she did appear to shade the changes she brought to her sophomore season.
“A lot of times, based off of the critiques of social media and things people say, the next season a person will come back and change and edit themselves so that they can make sure they’re not going to get that commentary and that’s not a show people want to watch,” Gizelle noted.
When the ladies were then asked about their RHOP reunions, Robyn said she goes into tapings looking for “resolution” and “adult conversations” as Gizelle revealed she never does any preparation.
“By the time we get to the reunion, it’s like, ‘Well b-tch I done told you how I felt in the moment.’ I feel like the reunion is for everyone else, not necessarily for me, because I have said it already,” she explained. “But most people, they watch the show, they look on Twitter, they see what the world is saying, they write it down, they go to the mirror, they practice it about 15 times.”
Gizelle also seemingly threw some more shade at Wendy, failing to mention her name but saying that there’s a “big goofy” receipt on this year’s taping, which started at 6 a.m. and went until 11 p.m.
In addition to revealing that fans saw the “nice version” of Candiace Dillard‘s dinner party fight with husband Chris Bassett, Gizelle and Robyn agreed the drama was far worse, and funnier than what was shown.
“We were embarrassed. You didn’t see it all. We were embarrassed. And we had a streaker,” Robyn shared.
“A man… He had on no shirt. We’re in the back of the restaurant. He’s coming from the front of the restaurant full-speed, like running. So I think he was going to jump on the table or something,” Gizelle recalled. “And our security… they tackled him to the ground, threw him over, slammed him out the restaurant. It was great.”
As for Nicki’s favorite cast members, Robyn said Nicki appeared to be most attracted to Robyn.
“She didn’t say this, but she wants to have very hot sex with Robyn. I can’t say that? Okay, I take it back. There was some energy,” Gizelle shared. “Then me, then Karen. I think me and Karen are probably equal.”
Coming in the next two spots, in Gizelle’s opinion, are Mia Thornton and Wendy, who are “probably equal,” and Candiace, followed by Nicki’s presumed least favorite cast member, Ashley.
RHOP Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s new episode of the Real Housewives of Potomac season six, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the new episode airs at 8/7c on Bravo.
