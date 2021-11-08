Biden over-hypes $1T bill’s impact on electric cars

Boasting about his $1 trillion infrastructure package, President Biden overstated its reach by claiming it would result in 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and meet his pledge to nudge half of U.S. drivers into EVs by decade’s end.

The measure receiving final congressional passage late Friday cuts in half the money that Biden had said was needed for the charging stations. Money could start flowing to the states within a month after the bill is signed, although construction can’t begin until the Transportation Department approves their spending plans.

While a step forward, automakers have made clear they won’t meet White House targets that half of all new car sales be electric by 2030 based on federal investment in that legislation alone.

A look at the claims vs. the facts:

BIDEN: “We’re going to build out the first-ever national network of charging stations all across the country — over 500,000 of them. … So, you’ll be able to go across the whole darn country, from East Coast to West Coast, just like you’d stop at a gas station now. These charging stations will be available.” — remarks Saturday.

THE FACTS: Not so much.

The legislation, which awaits Biden’s signature, provides $7.5 billion in federal grants to build a national network of charging stations. That’s less than the $15 billion originally cited by Biden to pay for the half a million charging stations he promised during the presidential campaign.

Analysts say the money is a good start but isn’t enough to spur widespread electric vehicle adoption.

The International Council on Clean Transportation, a research group, for instance, says the United States would need 2.4 million electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 if about 36% of new car sales were electric. In 2020, there were about 216,000.

New chargers should be located based on models that predict where they will be needed, such as along travel corridors for people going long distances, as well as in areas where people spend lots of time, such as hotels, apartment building parking lots and even along public streets, says Jessika Trancik, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who studies EV charging.

Direct current fast chargers, which can charge a car up to 80% of its battery capacity in 20 to 45 minutes, are quite expensive, costing $40,000 to $100,000. So those should be placed where people need to charge quickly and get back on the road.

Chargers that run on 240-volt electricity similar to what powers a clothes dryer are far cheaper, around $2,000. But they take around eight hours to fully recharge a car, which won’t be as feasible along a highway.

The White House has acknowledged the infrastructure bill alone will not be enough and has said it will use “all the tools and resources available” to cover Biden’s half-million target.