Bill & Hillary Clinton Are Proud Parents Greeting Daughter Chelsea At NYC Marathon Finish Line
Bill and Hillary Clinton showed up to the NYC Marathon to congratulate their daughter Chelsea, who finished the race, and pose for epic pics, less than a month after Bill was released from a hospital.
Bill Clinton, 75, and Hillary Clinton, 74, were all smiles when they cheered on their daughter Chelsea Clinton, 41, at the 2021 New York City Marathon on Sunday. The former president and first lady happily posed for pics with their only child at the Central Park finish line after she finished the race and it looked like quite an emotional moment! A tired but thrilled looking Chelsea wore a bright green tee and baseball cap and held flowers in her hand as she leaned in toward her mom, who was wearing an olive green jacket, as a blue jacket was placed over her shoulders.
Bill stood on the other side of her while wearing a plaid button-down shirt under a dark blue jacket. He also had a black face mask brought down to rest on his neck as he posed for the photos. The event took place on the marathon’s 50th anniversary and was the first marathon to happen in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to pics taken by photographers. Chelsea took to her Twitter to share a pic that showed her posing with her parents and more and looking just as happy as in the other snapshots. “Running the @nycmarathon has been a longtime goal. It was an honor to run with Team @CityHarvest, an organization I’ve been proud to support for many years. If you are able, hope you will join me in supporting their vital work to feed New Yorkers, she wrote in the caption while also adding the City Harvest website.
Running the @nycmarathon has been a longtime goal. It was an honor to run with Team @CityHarvest, an organization I’ve been proud to support for many years. If you are able, hope you will join me in supporting their vital work to feed New Yorkers: https://t.co/Z4NPlqyCOK pic.twitter.com/7piJI4dHcV
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 7, 2021
Bill’s visit to the NYC marathon was his first public appearance since spending time at a hospital for a sepsis infection last month. He was last seen leaving the facility with Hillary on Oct. 17 and didn’t attend former Secretary of State Colin Powell‘s funeral on Nov. 5 due to still recovering from the infection.
“His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics,” Bill’s spokesman Angel Ureña tweeted upon his discharge. “On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress.”
RHOP: Gizelle Bryant on What Didn’t Air at Dinner Fight, Shares Nicki Minaj’s Favorite to Least Favorite Costars, Shades Producers
Gizelle Bryant was truly bothered by a moment with her dad that aired on the fifth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.
During her recent podcast interview with castmate Robyn Dixon, Gizelle revealed what bothered her about the situation before seemingly shading Wendy Osefo for changing herself to please her critics, discussing why she doesn’t prepare for reunions, and sharing who she believes is Nicki Minaj‘s favorite cast member.
“What bothered me was when they caught my dad on a mic and my dad was just running his mouth,” Gizelle said on the November 3 episode of the Because Life podcast. “I wasn’t mad at my dad, I was mad at production. [They were] trying to make it so messy [and] so horrible.”
On the episode, Gizelle’s dad, Curtis Graves, made it clear that he was not on board with her reconciliation with Jamal Bryant, saying, ‘This is not a good move for her… This guy’s got six, seven baby mamas.” Then, when Gizelle approached him about the hot mic moment, he told her, “Oh, well. Y’all need drama on the show now, don’t ya?’”
Throughout season six, Gizelle’s main issues have been with Wendy. And, while she didn’t mention her by name, she did appear to shade the changes she brought to her sophomore season.
“A lot of times, based off of the critiques of social media and things people say, the next season a person will come back and change and edit themselves so that they can make sure they’re not going to get that commentary and that’s not a show people want to watch,” Gizelle noted.
When the ladies were then asked about their RHOP reunions, Robyn said she goes into tapings looking for “resolution” and “adult conversations” as Gizelle revealed she never does any preparation.
“By the time we get to the reunion, it’s like, ‘Well b-tch I done told you how I felt in the moment.’ I feel like the reunion is for everyone else, not necessarily for me, because I have said it already,” she explained. “But most people, they watch the show, they look on Twitter, they see what the world is saying, they write it down, they go to the mirror, they practice it about 15 times.”
Gizelle also seemingly threw some more shade at Wendy, failing to mention her name but saying that there’s a “big goofy” receipt on this year’s taping, which started at 6 a.m. and went until 11 p.m.
In addition to revealing that fans saw the “nice version” of Candiace Dillard‘s dinner party fight with husband Chris Bassett, Gizelle and Robyn agreed the drama was far worse, and funnier than what was shown.
“We were embarrassed. You didn’t see it all. We were embarrassed. And we had a streaker,” Robyn shared.
“A man… He had on no shirt. We’re in the back of the restaurant. He’s coming from the front of the restaurant full-speed, like running. So I think he was going to jump on the table or something,” Gizelle recalled. “And our security… they tackled him to the ground, threw him over, slammed him out the restaurant. It was great.”
As for Nicki’s favorite cast members, Robyn said Nicki appeared to be most attracted to Robyn.
“She didn’t say this, but she wants to have very hot sex with Robyn. I can’t say that? Okay, I take it back. There was some energy,” Gizelle shared. “Then me, then Karen. I think me and Karen are probably equal.”
Coming in the next two spots, in Gizelle’s opinion, are Mia Thornton and Wendy, who are “probably equal,” and Candiace, followed by Nicki’s presumed least favorite cast member, Ashley.
RHOP Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s new episode of the Real Housewives of Potomac season six, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the new episode airs at 8/7c on Bravo.
Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir Is The Female Winner Of The 2021 New York City Marathon
Peres Jepchirchir was the first woman to cross the finish line of the 2021 New York City Marathon, completing it in just 2 hours and 22 minutes.
Peres Jepchirchir from Kenya was named the female winner of the 2021 New York City Marathon on Sunday November 7! She completed the 26.2 mile course through the five boroughs in just two hours and 22 minutes. After starting in Staten Island and running through every borough up to the Bronx, runners went back into Manhattan for the finish line outside of Central Park. Peres completed the course after the male winner of the marathon Albert Korir, also of Kenya, who completed the marathon in 2 hours and 8 minutes. He previously came in second in 2019.
Five American women finished in the top 10 this year, including Olympic bronze-medalist Molly Seidel who finished fourth with a time of two minutes and 24 seconds. It was an American course record, beating Kara Goucher’s previous record of two hours and 25 minutes. “I’m so incredibly honored, there are so many good women who’ve run on this course,” Molly told media said after the race. “I think it’s really a testament to the women who are in this race that I was able to kind of just hang out with that group. And obviously I fell off the main pack. But I kind of just kept pushing and trying to stay on that pace.”
She was one of 33,000 runners who ran for the Marathon‘s 50th celebration. Stephanie Bruce from the United States won the women’s virtual marathon in 2020 with a 2:35:28 time. The last in-person winner was Joyciline Jepkosgei from Kenya who won the 2019 event with a 2:22:38 time. The NYC Marathon returned in 2021, after being cancelled in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A virtual marathon was held instead over a period of 15 days, according to a press release. The event hadn’t been cancelled since 2012, when it was stopped by Hurricane Sandy. Due to the ongoing health crisis, the field size was modified for the race in collaboration with the mayor’s office and the state of New York. “This will be an unprecedented and historic year for the TCS New York City Marathon as one of the most iconic New York sporting events makes its return,” TCS NYC Marathon Race Director Ted Metellus said in a May press release. “As we stage a safe and memorable race for the 50th running, this year’s marathon will showcase our great city’s strength, inspiration, and determination.”
Hailey Baldwin’s Parents: What She’s Said About Her Relationship With Stephen & Kennya
Hailey Baldwin is one of two daughters born to Stephen and Kennya Baldwin. Find out about the model’s parents and take a look back at some of the most memorable things she’s said about them over the years.
Hailey Baldwin, 24, comes from the legendary Baldwin family known for its many actors, including her dad Stephen Baldwin, 55. Stephen and his wife Kennya Baldwin, 53, whom he married in 1990, welcomed the model in 1996, three years after welcoming her older sister Alaia Baldwin, and have been an important part of her life ever since. Although she tends to keep her personal life with her parents private most of the time, Hailey has occasionally opened up about them and their impact throughout her time in being in the spotlight, and we’re looking back on those moments here.
From getting introduced to her future husband Justin Bieber by her dad when she was a kid, to admitting she feels “lucky” that her folks are still married, there’s a lot of interesting tidbits Hailey’s confirmed about Stephen and Kennya and how they’ve changed her life for the better. Find out more below!
Stephen Introduced Hailey To Justin Backstage At The ‘Today’ Show In 2009.
The future husband and wife could be seen awkwardly greeting each other and quickly shaking hands in a now viral video after Stephen introduces his “daughter Hailey” to the pop star and tells him they’ve been “enjoying” his “music. Although Hailey later admitted she didn’t know much about Justin at the time of their first exchange, he later joined her and her parents for a family dinner and bowling outing after her dad “connected” with him and his mom as friends.
“To be honest, this is the truth. He was so new that I didn’t really know a lot about him yet,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It was really kinda before anything. I met him and his mom and my dad kind of just connected as friends and we invited them over to our house the next day. So him and his mom just came over for family dinner with me and my family and we went bowling.”
Hailey Admitted She Turned To Her Parents First After Justin Proposed In 2018.
Hailey talked about how she asked for Stephen and Kennya’s advice after the “Baby” singer surprised her with a proposal shortly after they began dating. “In my heart I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” she said about saying “yes” to marrying Justin on his YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, but wanted to see if her parents would “stop” her “from doing something crazy.”
After seeking them out, Hailey thought they would tell her to “relax and take a breath and think about this and see how you feel in like 24 hours or a week” but instead, they were fully supportive. She explained that they said, “Honestly, we think that this is meant to be for you and we know that this is what you want, so we trust you.” The rest is history.
Hailey Once Said Politics Caused A Negative Situation With Her Dad.
In an interview with The Times, Hailey opened up about her and Stephen’s clashing opinions when it came to the presidential election in 2020. Since she’s reportedly a Democrat and and he was a Donald Trump supporter, it affected her in a not so great way. “That was a very hurtful situation for me,” she told the outlet. “I love my father, he’s an amazing dad, but we so strongly disagreed on [the election]. He and my sister strongly disagreed on it. My sister’s husband, like everyone on our side, just doesn’t agree with him. We don’t talk about it now. It’s not worth the argument.”
“It was a very big issue for me, but my dad’s still my dad,” she continued. “I would never let politics get in the way of family.”
Kennya Talked Hailey Back From A Breaking Point In Her Marriage.
“I remember I called her a few different times, one particular time when we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,’” Hailey said on the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast about calling Kennya during a tough moment in her marriage to Justin.
“And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, and you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we’re here for you,’” she continued. “And I do feel like we just had a lot of support. I feel like if I didn’t have support, it would’ve been 10 times harder, and it was already the hardest thing in my life at the time.”
Hailey’s Mom Taught Her About ‘Clean Beauty.’
“My mother is Brazilian and I grew up in a house where she and my grandmother only used organic products, from hair dyes to cleaning products,” the blonde beauty said about Kennya, who is the daughter of legendary Brazilian composer Eumir Deodato, in an interview with Vogue. “I’ve been surrounded by natural and clean beauty my whole life.”
Hailey’s Expressed Her Gratitude For Her Parents On Social Media.
Once in a while, Hailey will dote on Stephen and Kennya in posts that honor holidays like Father’s or Mother’s Day and/or their birthdays. “Happy Birthday Daddio. You are my most favorite person forever and ever. I love you 💕,” she wrote alongside photos of some tender moments with her dad in May 2018.
