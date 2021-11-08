News
Boulder-born Shalane Flanagan completes her quest: 6 marathons in 6 weeks
NEW YORK — It’s not uncommon for elite runners to take as many as six weeks off from running after a grueling marathon.
Then there is Shalane Flanagan, 40, the New York City Marathon champion in 2017, who did the opposite. With all six of the world’s major marathons packed into as many weeks this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, Flanagan saw an opportunity to do something extraordinary. She decided to run them all — Berlin, London, Chicago, Boston, Tokyo and New York — in under three hours each.
Flanagan, who is retired from professional running, traveled roughly 10,000 miles round-trip with her toddler son for Berlin and London. She ran Chicago and Boston on back-to-back days. Organizers ultimately canceled the Tokyo race, but Flanagan still ran a marathon on her own near her home in Oregon two weeks ago to make up for it. Her slowest time was in Chicago, which she completed in 2 hours, 46 minutes, 39 seconds. She completed three of the races in under 2:40, including an extremely fast 2:35:04 in London.
But she saved the best for last, finishing in 2:33:32 in New York.
Flanagan, a coach with Nike’s Bowerman Track Club in Portland who has had two reconstructive knee surgeries, has finally completed her quest, one that seemed ridiculous when she first went public with it.
Ridiculous, that is, to everyone except her.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
News
Shooting victim at Rittenhouse trial: ‘I was going to die’
By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A witness at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial says he confronted a rifle-toting Rittenhouse with a gun of his own to try to stop the bloodshed.
When asked what was going through his mind as he neared Rittenhouse, 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz testified, “That I was going to die.”
Grosskreutz took the stand Monday.
Rittenhouse, now 18, wounded Grosskreutz in the arm and killed two other men during a turbulent protest against racial injustice in Kenosha during the summer of 2020.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A man who was shot and wounded in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a night of protests against racial injustice took the stand Monday, saying he went there to use his paramedic training to help others and carried a loaded pistol because he is a believer in gun rights.
Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, who had his gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse, was wounded moments after Rittenhouse fatally shot two others in the streets of Kenosha.
Grosskreutz, who was trained as a paramedic, testified that he volunteered as a medic at protests in Milwaukee in the days after George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. Grosskreutz said he attended around 75 protests before the night he was shot in August 2020, offering help to anyone needing medical attention.
Grosskreutz said he was wearing a hat that night that said “paramedic” and was carrying medical supplies, in addition to a loaded pistol. Grosskreutz said his permit to carry a concealed weapon had expired and he did not have a valid permit that night.
“I believe in the Second Amendment. I’m for people’s right to carry and bear arms,” he said, explaining why he was armed. “And that night was no different than any other day. It’s keys, phone, wallet, gun.”
He said he provided medical assistance to about 10 other people that night.
Rittenhouse kept his eyes on Grosskreutz as he testified. When asked questions by prosecutors, Grosskreutz turned and looked straight at the jurors, who sat just feet away.
Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with wounding Grosskreutz and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. The one-time police youth cadet from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 when he went to Kenosha with an AR-style rifle and a medical kit in what he said was an effort to safeguard property from the demonstrations that broke out over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer.
Rittenhouse is white, as are the three men he shot, but the case has raised polarizing questions about racial justice, policing, vigilantism and the right to bear arms.
In the first week of Rittenhouse’s trial, prosecutors played numerous videos that showed the events of that night from different angles. Jurors heard testimony from people who were with Rittenhouse, as well as from police officers and loved ones of the men who died.
Jason Lackowski, a former Marine who was on the streets of Kenosha carrying his own rifle, testified Friday about Rosenbaum, the first man Rittenhouse shot. Lackowski said Rosenbaum was acting “belligerently” but did not appear to pose a serious threat.
Other witnesses testified last week that a “hyperaggressive” Rosenbaum angrily threatened to kill Rittenhouse that night and that Rosenbaum was gunned down after he chased Rittenhouse and lunged for his rifle.
Prosecutors have portrayed Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed as well as an inexperienced teen who misrepresented his age and medical training to others that night. Rittenhouse’s lawyer has argued that he acted in self-defense, suggesting among other things that Rittenhouse feared his weapon would be taken and used against him.
The prosecution suffered a potential blow when Rosenbaum’s fiancée, Kariann Swart, disclosed that he was on medication for bipolar disorder and depression but hadn’t filled his prescriptions because the local pharmacy was boarded up due to the unrest — information Rittenhouse’s lawyers could use in their bid to portray Rosenbaum as the aggressor.
On the day he was killed, Rosenbaum, 36, had been released from a Milwaukee hospital. The jury was told that much, but not why he had been admitted — after a suicide attempt.
Rosenbaum’s killing has emerged as one of the most crucial moments that night because it set in motion the bloodshed that followed moments later.
Rittenhouse shot and killed Huber, a 26-year-old protester seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. Rittenhouse then wounded Grosskreutz.
Rittenhouse could get life in prison if convicted.
___
Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin; Forliti from Minneapolis.
___
Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
News
Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood property sales rebound from pandemic slump
Interest in the Capitol Hill neighborhood waned in 2020 as downtown Denver area businesses closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. But buyers came roaring back this year.
Ryan Sanchez, 8z real estate agent, compared the disinterest in Capitol Hill to the urban flight that happened on the East and West Coasts during the pandemic.
“Why pay Capitol Hill prices when you can’t have the Capitol Hill experience,” Sanchez says. “All the things that are close and convenient were closed.”
In 2020, buyers purchased 10 homes and 255 attached homes in the neighborhood. Through Oct. 22, 23 houses and 398 attached homes have sold this year, he says. “As things reopened, people became interested in Capitol Hill again.”
Allie Carlson, West + Main managing broker, calls Capitol Hill charming and says its unique architecture will always appeal to buyers.
“It’s not cookie-cutter,” she says. “There are condo buildings that are two- to five-stories that have unique features building to building.”
Why move to Capitol Hill?
Carlson says that the neighborhood appeals to young professionals who want to live in a walkable neighborhood near downtown.
Many buyers are first-time buyers who choose condos or townhomes because they can’t afford to buy a house in other Denver neighborhoods, Sanchez says.
Carlson says that buyers often choose to keep their Capitol Hill condos and turn them into rental properties when they move on to a bigger home.
While the neighborhood primarily appeals to people who want to live near downtown, it also offers convenient access to Cheesman and Congress parks, Lower Downtown, and Cherry Creek.
What’s available?
Although Capitol Hill has some houses available, the majority of sales involve condos.
Those condo prices range from small, one-bedroom, 700-square-foot units in the high $200,000s to the low $300,000s to larger, remodeled, and upgraded condos for $600,000 to $700,000, Carlson says.
Sanchez says the average condo price is $365,000, but some units sell for as much as $2.3 million. That compares to the average price of $962,000 for a single-family home in the neighborhood. Houses in the area typically are bigger, older houses with about 2,600-square-feet of space.
While houses typically stay on the market for closer to a month, condos usually sell quickly and often are on the market for a week or less, Carlson says. “It’s not that much different than what’s happening across the Denver area housing market.”
One of the most significant factors affecting condo sales is the cost of homeowners’ association fees, Carlson says. Those fees range from $100 to $500 per month. At a bare minimum, the fees cover trash hauling, snow removal, landscaping, and exterior building maintenance. The higher fees typically apply to units that offer common areas like pools or workout facilities.
Who’s moving in?
Carlson says that the Capitol Hill neighborhood typically appeals to young, single professionals who want an active, hip lifestyle. “It draws people who want to be able to walk to their destinations or hop on a bus easily,” she says.”It’s not the neighborhood you look at for a family of five.”
Sanchez says he also sees younger newlyweds who want to stay in the city buying condos. “It’s definitely a younger demographic.”
Carlson agrees. “It’s an active, busy place,” she says. “It’s not a sleepy area by any means.”
What’s in the neighborhood?
Popular neighborhood restaurants include doughnut bites, biscuits, or eggs Benedict at Jelly’s Cap Hill, or fried chicken and cocktails at Lou’s Food and Bar.
Options for shopping include Argonaut Wine and Liquor or Wax Trax Records.
Neighborhood residents also can quickly get to the 16th Street Mall for meals or shopping.
People looking for a bit of history or culture can visit the Molly Brown House, the Colorado State Capitol, the Denver Art Museum, or the History Colorado Center.
News
Christian McCaffrey, Broncos’ Andrew Beck among nominees for NFL’s Salute to Service Award
Coaches Ron Rivera and Sean McDermott, standout players Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Demario Davis, team owner Arthur Blank, and the Houston Texans cheerleaders are among nominees from 31 teams for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award.
The award, presented by USAA and the league, recognizes players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate a strong commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities. Each NFL club nominates someone, though the Cincinnati Bengals did not have a nominee this year.
Finalists will be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, the televised awards show during the week of the Super Bowl at which The Associated Press individual season award winners are revealed. Last year’s winner was Steve Cannon, CEO of the Atlanta Falcons’ parent company AMB Sports and Entertainment. Cannon will serve on the award panel.
“Now more than ever, it’s essential that our nation come together to support and show appreciation for those Americans who are serving and have served our country, as well as their families,” said Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs. “This year’s nominees for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA all deserve special recognition for stepping up to support our military community, and we are encouraged to see this list of diverse nominees coming from all areas of the NFL organization.”
USAA, which provides insurance and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient’s name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL will match that contribution by donating $25,000 to the awardee’s military or veteran charity of choice.
Also nominated:
- ARIZONA CARDINALS: Teresa Miller, (Director, Financial Planning & Analysis)
- BALTIMORE RAVENS: Jarret Johnson (former player)
- CHICAGO BEARS: Jimmy Graham (tight end)
- CLEVELAND BROWNS: Baker Mayfield (quarterback)
- DALLAS COWBOYS: Charlotte Jones (executive vice president, chief brand officer)
- DENVER BRONCOS: Andrew Beck (tight end)
- DETROIT LIONS: Maurice Pearson (manager of player and alumni relations)
- GREEN BAY PACKERS: Chris Gizzi (strength and conditioning coach)
- INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Brian Decker (director of player development)
- JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Myles Jack (linebacker)
- KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Bobby Bell (former player, Pro Football Hall of Famer)
- LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Vance Mueller (offensive tackle)
- LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Joe Lombardi (offensive coordinator)
- LOS ANGELES RAMS: Andrew Whitworth (offensive tackle)
- MIAMI DOLPHINS: Blake Ferguson (long snapper)
- MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Pete Bercich (former player)
- NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Joe Cardona (long snapper)
- NEW YORK GIANTS: Emlen Tunnell (former player and Pro Football Hall of Famer)
- NEW YORK JETS: Harrison Berstein (staff alumni)
- PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Chris Sharkoski (director of event operations)
- PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Jon Kolb (former player)
- SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: Nino Gray (community engagement manager)
- TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Ryan Jensen (center)
- TENNESSEE TITANS: John Williams (stadium operations manager)
Boulder-born Shalane Flanagan completes her quest: 6 marathons in 6 weeks
Saweetie tweets she wants some babies, Nick Cannon offers to help
Shiba Inu Beats Out Cardano, Dogecoin On Top 10 Watch-Listed Tokens
RHOBH’s PK Kemsley Doxes Blogger and Threatens Legal Action, Accuses Her of “Abusing” His Family as Dorit Reacts
Shooting victim at Rittenhouse trial: ‘I was going to die’
Rihanna Is The Proudest GF Cheering On A$AP Rocky In The Front Row At ComplexCon — Photos
Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood property sales rebound from pandemic slump
Sweet Swirly Matrimony-dom: Monyetta Shaw Marries Fiancé Heath Carter In Extravagant Ceremony
Christian McCaffrey, Broncos’ Andrew Beck among nominees for NFL’s Salute to Service Award
Astroworld: Lawsuits Filed Against Travis Scott, Live Nation & More — What We Know
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side