News
Broncos Report Card: Only special teams keeps team from straight A’s in win over Dallas
Offense — A
The Broncos posted season highs in points (30), rushing yards (190) and time of possession (41:12). They also did great work on third down (8 of 15) and in the red zone (2 of 3) and hit for big plays of 30, (Javonte Williams rush), 40 (Kendall Hinton reception) and 44 (Tim Patrick touchdown catch) yards. They did all this with only one starting offensive lineman (center Lloyd Cushenberry) still playing at the end of the game. The run game was punishing. Williams finished with 111 yards on 17 attempts and Melvin Gordon churned out 80 yards on 21 rushes. Teddy Bridgewater played turnover-free, completing 19 of 28 passes for 249 yards and a 107.6 rating. The Broncos should be encouraged by Jerry Jeudy’s six catches for 69 yards and using him on quick passes.
Defense — A
Dallas entered with the NFL’s best offense in terms of yards per game (454.9), but the Cowboys didn’t score until garbage time, touchdowns with 4:08 and :55 remaining. Two early fourth-down stops set the tone and the defense also forced Dallas into 5-of-13 work on third down. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, in his return from a calf injury, tried to keep plays alive but was only 19-of-39 passing. Rookie outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper had the first two sacks of his NFL career, safety Kareem Jackson made a team-high nine tackles and safety Caden Sterns intercepted his second pass of the year. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was limited to 51 yards on 10 carries and the receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper had two catches apiece.
Special teams — D
As Fangio said afterward, “Our special teams took the day off.” That’s putting it lightly. Brandon McManus missed his first point-after attempt of the season and was wide right on a 53-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter that would have stretched the Broncos’ lead to 22-0. McManus was good from 53 (season-best), 27 and 42 yards. Dallas’ Tony Pollard opened the game with a 54-yard kick return. Punter Sam Martin averaged 31.3 yards on three attempts. What saved the Broncos from an F was giving up a blocked punt in the third quarter … but coming away with a fresh set of downs when a Cowboys player touched it past the line of scrimmage.
Coaching — A
In his 35th game as the Broncos’ coach, Fangio may have had his best day. His offense was down four starting linemen by the start of the fourth quarter. No matter. Starting cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby didn’t finish the game. No matter. And the Broncos were playing the hottest offense in pro football. No matter. The Cowboys simply had no answers for the Broncos and who would have imagined that when the game started? In a week in which Von Miller was traded, prompting chatter about looking ahead to 2022, Fangio kept his team in the moment and focused on man-handling the Cowboys.
News
Vikings’ Harrison Smith sits on Sunday on COVID-19 list; will also miss Chargers game
BALTIMORE — Vikings safety Harrison Smith was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Sunday and sat out the 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at A&T Bank Stadium.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Smith also will be out for next Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Unvaccinated players who test positive must be out a minimum of 10 days.
Smith was replaced on the active roster Sunday by practice squad safety Myles Dorn and in the lineup by rookie Cam Bynum, who made his first NFL start and had an interception. Smith is the third Vikings player to be placed on a COVID-19 list in the past four days, following starting center Garrett Bradbury on Thursday and practice squad offensive lineman Dakota Dozier.
Vikings inactive Sunday were nose tackle Michael Pierce, quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and linebacker Chazz Surratt,
Pierce, who played for the Ravens from 2016-19, sat out his fourth straight game. He again was replaced by Armon Watts.
Bradbury had his 39-game streak of games played end. He was replaced at center by Mason Cole.
Inactive for the Ravens were running back Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017-18, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, safety Ar’Darius Washington, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.
News
University of Colorado students protest sexual assaults
Hundreds of University of Colorado Boulder students surrounded the Pi Kappa Alpha house Friday night to protest recent sexual assaults and demand accountability from the fraternity and campus leaders.
The Boulder Police Department has received two reports of females being sexually assaulted at a fraternity house in the 1000 block of 12th Street, the first late Oct. 23 or early Oct. 24 and the second on Oct. 31.
“Both are in the early stages of investigation. The Department takes all such reports seriously and are unable to release further details at this time without compromising the integrity of the investigations,” department spokesperson Dionne Waugh said in a statement.
While the department did not identify Pi Kappa Alpha in its statement, freshman Morgan Hughes said her friend was assaulted at the house on Halloween night.
Hughes, freshman Selena Powell and other students organized the protest to raise awareness of sexual assault on campus.
“We want to send the message that this is not OK,” Powell said. “I feel like time and again these things happen, and it’s really sad — we’re basically trying to send a message that sexual assault is not part of the college experience.”
Students gathered on campus before marching down Broadway and Euclid Avenue, holding signs and chanting. Police at the scene estimated 500 to 600 people surrounded the Pi Kappa Alpha house, which is also known as PIKE.
Surrounding streets were blocked off by police cars, and the fraternity house was fenced off and blinds drawn, but students surrounded the building for more than an hour chanting messages of accountability, justice and insults.
Several protesters threw their signs over the fence and, at one point, a few people briefly broke through the fencing, which was set up again by police officers. As it grew dark, students used their phones as flashlights to illuminate the house.
Campus leaders sent a letter to students this week outlining how the university handles sexual assault and resources available through the campus, including support, advocacy and counseling.
“I think it’s really encouraging to see our students using their voices to talk about this incredibly important topic,” said Llen Pomeroy, interim associate vice chancellor and Title IX coordinator.
“Sexual assault has a devastating impact on victims, survivors and our campus as a whole,” she continued.
Powell and Hughes said they want to see PIKE be held accountable for the assaults.
“We want to show students and survivors that people are willing to fight for them,” Powell said.
Freshman Mikieh Sullivan and Bianca Rubini-Tapernoux chose to attend the protest because they wanted to show their support. Hearing about sexual assaults on campus makes them feel scared, they said.
“The first week I got here I ordered pepper spray, and all my friends own pepper spray,” Rubini-Tapernoux said. “It shouldn’t be this way.”
The Interfraternity Council on the Hill, which oversees PIKE and other fraternities not affiliated with the university, declined to comment for this story.
Greek Advocate Marc Stine provided a statement the organization issued earlier this week, which states that IFC on the Hill is and will continue to cooperate with the university and police investigations.
“We deplore inappropriate sexual conduct and when presented with evidence of such conduct we take action with a member chapter within the context of our Constitution and Bylaws,” the statement said.
Resources for sexual assault survivors
To contact the Moving to End Sexual Assault (MESA) 24-hour hotline, call 303-443-7300 or text BRAVE to 20121.
To file a police report, contact the CU Police Department for on-campus incidents at 303-492-6666 or the Boulder Police Department for off-campus incidents at 303-441-3333.
Additional student resources are available at colorado.edu/dontignoreit.
News
Tension rising in Iraq after failed assassination bid of PM
The failed assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister at his residence on Sunday has ratcheted up tensions following last month’s parliamentary elections where the Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers.
Helicopters circled in the Baghdad skies throughout the day, while troops and patrols were reinforced on the streets and near the capital’s fortified Green Zone, where the overnight attack occurred.
Supporters of the Iran-backed militias held their ground in a protest camp outside the Green Zone to demand a vote recount. Leaders of the Iran-backed factions converged for the second day on a funeral tent held at the nearly month-old sit-in to mourn a protester killed Friday in clashes with security. Many of the faction leaders blame the prime minister for the violence.
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi suffered a light cut and appeared in a televised speech soon after the attack by armed drones on his residence. He appeared calm and composed, seated behind a desk in a white shirt and what appeared to be a bandage around his left wrist.
Seven of his security guards were wounded in the attack by at least two armed drones, according to two Iraqi officials.
Al-Khadimi called for calm dialogue.
“Cowardly rocket and drone attacks don’t build homelands and don’t build a future,” al-Kadhimi said in his televised speech.
Later Sunday, he met with Iraqi President Barham Salih and headed security and Cabinet meetings.
A security video showed the damage to his residence: a van parked outside the residence badly mangled, a shallow crater near the stairs, cracks in the ceiling and walls of a balcony and broken parts of the building’s roof.
Two unexploded rockets were filmed at the scene.
There was no claim of responsibility, but suspicion immediately fell on Iran-backed militias. They had been blamed for previous attacks on the Green Zone, which also houses foreign embassies.
The militia leaders condemned the attack, but most sought to downplay it.
It was a dramatic escalation in the already tense situation following the Oct. 10 vote and the surprising results in which Iran-backed militias lost about two-thirds of their seats.
Despite a low turnout, the results confirmed a rising wave of discontent against the militias that had been praised years before as heroes for fighting Islamic State militants.
But the militias lost popularity since 2018, when they made big election gains. Many hold them responsible for suppressing the 2019 youth-led anti-government protests, and for undermining state authority.
Broncos Report Card: Only special teams keeps team from straight A’s in win over Dallas
Bill & Hillary Clinton Are Proud Parents Greeting Daughter Chelsea At NYC Marathon Finish Line
Vikings’ Harrison Smith sits on Sunday on COVID-19 list; will also miss Chargers game
How Bitcoin Has Performed Compared To Top Stocks
RHOP: Gizelle Bryant on What Didn’t Air at Dinner Fight, Shares Nicki Minaj’s Favorite to Least Favorite Costars, Shades Producers
University of Colorado students protest sexual assaults
Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir Is The Female Winner Of The 2021 New York City Marathon
Tension rising in Iraq after failed assassination bid of PM
Michael Saylor Wants Elon Musk to Buy Bitcoin Worth $25 Billion
Panthers’ Haasan Reddick accuses Mac Jones of being a ‘dirty player’
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side