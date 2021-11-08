News
Charlie Baker punts questions about whether he’ll seek third term, again
Gov. Charlie Baker may be “focused on the job” he’s got but he’s still refusing to say if it’s a job he wants to keep, once again punting questions about whether he’ll see a third term in office.
“So far, I consider it to have been the greatest honor and the greatest opportunity and the hardest and — in many ways — best job I’ve ever had,” the Republican governor said during an appearance on WCVB’s “On The Record” Sunday morning when facing questions about his re-election from hosts Ed Harding and Janet Wu.
Reporters have pelted Baker with questions about a potential third term in office with the 2022 election less than a year out. But despite promising reporters an answer “soon” back in July, Baker has yet to articulate his aspirations and again on Sunday’s program declined to give an answer.
“I’m focused on the job I’ve got, and that’s been where I’ve been spending my time,” Baker said on WCVB.
Other potential heavyweight candidates — in particular Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey — are also keeping voters guessing. Healey is widely thought to be considering a run for the corner office. The two-term AG has yet to declare whether she’ll run for re-election as the state’s top law enforcement official or run for governor.
Several Democrats including state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, D-Boston, former state Sen. Ben Downing, a Democrat from Pittsfield, and Harvard Professor Danielle Allen have announced their runs.
If Baker runs again, he’ll be running against fellow Republican and former Whitman state Rep. Geoff Diehl in a primary for a party with which he is at odds.
Baker, a moderate who characterized himself as a “Bill Weld Republican” has frequently and publicly sparred with Diehl and MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons, a Trump loyalist. The division between the two party leaders is indicative of the division cracking through the state party as whole as the party get pulled between its conservative and moderate members.
Should Baker throw his hat in the ring for a third time, it would pit him against the Trump-endorsed Diehl — putting the party in-fighting on the primary ballot.
Diehl has come out swinging against Baker over business restrictions and mandates — including the vaccine mandate for 42,000 state employees with no test-out option — designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
It’s a message a recent poll suggests could be resonating with Massachusetts Republican voters — a Public Policy Polling survey had Diehl leading Baker by as many as 20 points in a GOP primary.
News
Barriers, crowd control in focus in Houston concert deaths
HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators are expected to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control in determining what led to a crush of spectators at a Houston music festival that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured.
Authorities planned to use videos, witness interviews and a review of concert procedures to figure out what went wrong Friday night during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. The tragedy unfolded when the crowd rushed the stage, squeezing people so tightly they couldn’t breathe.
Billy Nasser, 24, who had traveled from Indianapolis to attend the concert, said about 15 minutes into Scott’s set, things got “really crazy” and people began crushing one another. He said he “was picking people up and trying to drag them out.”
Nasser said he found a concertgoer on the ground.
“I picked him up. People were stepping on him. People were like stomping, and I picked his head up and I looked at his eyes, and his eyes were just white, rolled back to the back of his head,” he said.
Over the weekend, a makeshift memorial of flowers, votive candles, condolence notes and T-shirts took shape outside at NRG Park.
Michael Suarez, 26, visited the growing memorial after the concert.
”It’s very devastating. No one wants to see or hear people dying at a festival,” Suarez said. “We were here to have a good time — a great time — and it’s devastating to hear someone lost their lives.”
The dead, according to friends and family members, included a 14-year-old high school student; a 16-year-old girl who loved dancing; and a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton. The youngest was 14, the oldest 27.
Houston officials did not immediately release the victims’ names or the cause of death, but family and friends began to name their loved ones and tell their stories Sunday.
Thirteen people remained hospitalized Sunday. Their conditions were not disclosed. Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital at the concert.
City officials said they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out Astroworld festival, an event founded by Scott. About 50,000 people were there.
Authorities said that among other things, they will look at how the area around the stage was designed.
Julio Patino, of Naperville, Illinois, who was in London on business when he got a middle-of-the-night call informing him his 21-year-old son Franco was dead, said he had a lot of questions about what happened.
“These concerts should be controlled,” Patino said. “If they don’t know how to do that, they should have canceled the concert right then, when they noticed there was an overcrowd.” He added: “They should not wait until they see people laying down on the floor, lifeless.”
Steven Adelman, vice president of the industry group Event Safety Alliance, which was formed after the collapse of a stage at the Indiana State Fair in 2011 killed seven people, helped write industry guidelines widely used today.
Besides looking at safety barriers and whether they correctly directed crowds or contributed to the crush of spectators, Adelman said, authorities will look at whether something incited the crowd besides Scott taking the stage.
Adelman said another question is whether there was enough security there, noting there is a nationwide shortage of people willing to take low-wage, part-time security gigs.
“Security obviously was unable to stop people. Optically, that’s really bad-looking,” he said. “But as for what it tells us, it’s too early to say.”
Contemporary Services Corp., headquartered in Los Angeles, was responsible for security staff at the festival, according to county records in Texas. Representatives for the company — which advertises online as being “recognized worldwide as the pioneer, expert and only employee owned company in the crowd management field” — did not immediately respond to emails and phone messages seeking comment.
Houston police and fire department officials said their investigation will include reviewing video taken by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips from people at the show.
Officials also planned to review the event’s security plan and various permits issued to organizers to see whether they were properly followed. In addition, investigators planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and concertgoers.
Izabella Ramirez of Texas City was celebrating her 21st birthday and said that once Scott came on stage, no one could move.
“Everybody was squishing in, and people were trying to move themselves to the front. You couldn’t even lift up your arms,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said a security guard pulled her over the barricade, while her date, Jason Rodriguez, lifted her up.
“Everyone was yelling for different things. They were either yelling for Travis or they were yelling for help,” Rodriguez said.
On video posted to social media, Scott could be seen stopping the concert at one point and asking for aid for someone in the audience: “Security, somebody help real quick.”
There is a long history of similar catastrophes at concerts, sporting events and even religious events. In 1979, 11 people were killed as thousands of fans tried to get into Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum to see a concert by The Who. Other past crowd catastrophes include the deaths of 97 people at a soccer match in Hillsborough Stadium in 1989 in Sheffield, England, and numerous disasters connected with the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
Experts who have studied deaths caused by crowd surges say they are often a result of too many people packed into too small a space.
Also Sunday, one of the first of many expected lawsuits was filed on behalf of a man injured in the crush of people in state court in Houston. Attorneys for Manuel Souza sued Scott, Live Nation and others, saying they were responsible.
In a tweet posted Saturday, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place.” He pledged to work “together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”
___
Associated Press writers Jake Bleiberg in Dallas; Randall Chase in Dover, Delaware; Kristin M. Hall in Nashville and Bob Christie in New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.
News
Schools take lead role in promoting vaccines for youngsters
With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, many elementary schools around the U.S. are preparing to offer the shots, which educators see as key to keeping students learning in person and making the classroom experience closer to what it once was.
Massachusetts education and public health officials are “strongly” encouraging school districts and local officials to “take an active role” in COVID-19 vaccinations for kids younger than 12.
Some district leaders say offering vaccine clinics on campus, with the involvement of trusted school staff, is key to improving access and helping overcome hesitancy — particularly in communities with low overall vaccination rates.
Still, many school systems are choosing not to offer elementary schools as hosts for vaccination sites after some middle and high schools that offered shots received pushback.
The Biden administration plans to send a letter to U.S. elementary schools in the next week asking them to host clinics. The Education Department is also urging schools to host town halls and webinars at which parents can talk to doctors about the vaccine.
Districts that have held or are planning clinics for younger children span from Alaska to Vermont, said Hayley Meadvin, an Education Department senior adviser. Where schools choose not to host clinics, families can turn to doctor’s offices, hospitals and other sites.
“There are many points of access, and there’s no wrong door, honestly,” Meadvin said.
School vaccine drives have faced pushback and protests in Ohio and elsewhere, and some opponents say they plan to keep up pressure as the focus of the vaccination effort shifts to younger students.
Sarah Kenney, who represents the group Mainers for Health and Parental Rights, argues that schools should not be getting involved or even talking to young children about the vaccine. She worries about its newness and potential for long-term side effects.
A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found the vaccine was almost 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections. The FDA examined 3,100 vaccinated kids in concluding the shots are safe.
Kenney also expressed concern about stigma against children who do not get vaccinated.
“These conversations and personal decisions have been difficult enough to navigate for adults, we shouldn’t be putting this on our kids,” she said.
Parents are required to give authorization for their children’s shots. The vaccines are typically administered before or after school in partnerships with local hospitals and government health officials.
Liz Hamel, the vice president of opinion and survey research at KFF, a nonprofit that studies health-care issues, said their recent surveys show parents are more likely to accept vaccine information from their pediatrician than from government or educational sources.
News
‘Beautiful’ fall weather week on tap for Massachusetts
This week is for hiking, fishing, sailing, biking or anything truly autumn because it’s going to be “a beautiful week.”
So says National Weather Service meteorologist Kristie Smith, who said to plan for temperatures in the mid-60s into Thursday. She predicts Tuesday will be the winner with the mercury hitting 66.
A coastal storm off the Carolinas may sprinkle a few raindrops on Nantucket, but all that Greater Boston will see are high clouds,, those wispy travelers that float by against the blue sky that make your walks even more enjoyable.
A cold front rolls in Friday and with it some rain, but that’s after a week of sparkling days that will start with crisp mornings. Daylight savings time has hit, so early risers will get a jump on the week.
As for fall foliage, the reds jump out against the yellow and browns as winter approaches. But it’s still a sight to see. As philosopher Albert Camus wrote: “Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.”
New England is enjoying a delayed peak in foliage color due to the rainy and humid summer we just experienced.
That coastal storm did flood roads in South Carolina over the weekend.
Elsewhere, the Great Lakes are experiencing record warmth this fall as water temperatures spike well above normal seasonal levels, fueling lake-effect snow worries.
Much like a hot cup of coffee produces more steam on a cold day, warmer lakes lose more water through evaporation into cold air.
That phenomenon contributed to record-breaking lake-effect snowfall in northern Michigan on Wednesday after a blast of cold air swept through the region, National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Farina said. Parts of northern Michigan, especially around Gaylord, got almost 12 inches of snow that day, more than any single-day snowfall in November on record.
“It’s cold air over warm water that generates lake-effect snow,” Farina said. “The colder the air is and the warmer the lakes are, the more intense it will be.”
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
Charlie Baker punts questions about whether he’ll seek third term, again
Barriers, crowd control in focus in Houston concert deaths
Schools take lead role in promoting vaccines for youngsters
‘Beautiful’ fall weather week on tap for Massachusetts
Patriots LB Jamie Collins makes insane play to pick off Sam Darnold
Depth paves way for Acton-Boxboro’s first North girls swim title since 1998
Revolution celebrate despite 1-0 loss to Miami in season finale
Anti-maskers clash with counterprotesters on Boston Common as rally turns violent
TA: Ethereum Sets New ATH, What Could Pump ETH To $5K
Coronavirus cases by occupation: Students and unemployed with highest rates
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side