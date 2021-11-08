Church collects winter clothes to help children and their families

O’FALLON, Mo. – The weather is going to get colder in the next couple of months, and some families may not have the winter clothes they need.

SunRise Church in O’Fallon, Missouri partnered with Thrivent Financial for a winter coat drive Sunday morning, and those who donated got a coffee or baked item for free from Enjoy the Journey Coffee.

The church collected new and gently used coats, jackets, scarfs, gloves, and hats.

All items collected will be delivered to the local school districts for families in need.

“The need is great. Even though we live in a pretty well to do area, there are still lots of fragile families out there that need these type of items, ” said Andrea Filla, Director of Food for Hope at SunRise Church, And so we’re able to partner with the local school districts to help them alleviate some of the need here.”

The church partnered with Thrivent, a not-for-profit financial services organization.

“We give back to the community with some of our fraternal dollars. So I get, as an advisor, an amount to spend on community events, so I usually partner up with SunRise and other churches in the community,” said Kelly Brickner, Thrivent Wealth Advisor.

The church helps children and their families in other ways as well.

“Food for Hope here at SunRise helps to provide non-perishable food items for middle school and high school students and their families here around SunRise and O’Fallon and also down in the St. Louis City,” said Filla.

The clothes will be distributed over the next couple of weeks. There’s one more winter coat drive next Sunday at Living Lord Lutheran Church.