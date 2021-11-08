News
Colorado Democrats’ transportation moves are agitating out-of-power Republicans as they look to 2022 election
Colorado Republicans’ latest howl about the state’s approach to transportation took the form of a sternly worded letter.
The three-page missive, sent to the Colorado Transportation Commission by two dozen GOP legislators on Oct. 28, accused its 11 members of carrying water for Gov. Jared Polis, who appointed them, and suggested they serve increasingly as a “rubber stamp” for the Colorado Department of Transportation, which they’re supposed to oversee. The litany of concerns included an increasing shift of project money away from highway expansions, the Polis administration’s drive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on roads and CDOT’s awarding of big project contracts to out-of-state contractors.
In short: all things that exasperated Republicans have had little ability to influence as the party shut out of power in state government for nearly three years.
Heading into 2022, expect GOP candidates for state offices to talk a lot about transportation as they seek to regain a toehold by winning back a majority in one of the legislative chambers or by retaking the governor’s office.
Colorado Democrats have made big moves that will affect nearly every resident, including passing a $5.4 billion transportation bill last spring with help from just one Republican legislator. The most tangible campaign targets are likely to be new fees to help pay for that massive spending on road, transit and electric vehicle programs over the next decade. They will take effect just months before the November 2022 election, tacking on a little extra for a gallon of gas, retail deliveries, Uber and Lyft rides, car rentals and electric vehicle registrations.
The minority party sees an opportunity to make the case that Democrats have gone too far, even in blue-trending Colorado. Its hopes of a pendulum swing back in its direction were buoyed by Republicans’ big wins in Virginia and a close governor’s race in New Jersey last week.
“I definitely think Republicans oppose the gas taxes that the Democrats are trying to do,” said Colorado Republican Party Chair Kristi Burton Brown, referring to the new fees, “because that hits the middle class and that hits rural Coloradans at a time when they’re obviously struggling. I think that will come back to bite the Democrats. I also think the things they have proposed over the last decade … have not done anything to help people get to work easier or to ease traffic.”
One of CDOT’s most ardent critics in recent years has been state Sen. Ray Scott, a Grand Junction Republican who’s term-limited next year. He organized the Transportation Commission letter and also submitted a pending request for the Legislative Audit Committee to order an audit of CDOT’s contracting practices, which he contends favor large firms over smaller Colorado contractors. So far, the bipartisan committee has authorized an initial review of Scott’s claims, which CDOT has disputed, but not a full audit.
Scott contends both efforts were motivated by a desire for government transparency and accountability — not partisan politics. But he hasn’t hidden his distaste with CDOT’s direction under Democrats.
“Over the last decade, there’s been a huge shift away from what people in Colorado want — which is fixing roads and bridges,” Scott said in an interview last week.
“Voters are expecting us to take action,” Democrat says
One of the lead architects of the Colorado General Assembly’s recent transportation and climate legislation says Democrats have been on the same page as the state’s voters as they’ve found solutions to address the state’s infrastructure problems.
They’re ready to defend their record against Republican attacks.
“We are currently in a climate emergency,” said state Sen. Faith Winter, a Westminster Democrat. “The No. 1 emitter is transportation. I think after the worst air quality we’ve ever seen (last summer), voters are expecting us to take action.
“Our constituents are demanding that we address air quality and climate, and they also expect us to address transportation — and we can do both.”
During the debate over the transportation package, Senate Bill 260, Scott and several other Republicans cried foul at Democrats’ side-step around the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The state constitutional amendment would have required seeking voter approval to enact more straightforward taxes, so legislators opted for a more complex setup involving fees.
In the end, only Sen. Kevin Priola, a moderate Republican from an Adams County swing district, joined Democrats in supporting the bill. He’s among 15 Republican lawmakers who didn’t sign onto Scott’s recent letter.
“I know that it’s easy to throw rocks at departments,” Priola said. “I also understand just the basic dollars and cents” of Colorado’s inflation-eroded gas-tax income. While there’s room for improvement at the commission and he respects Scott’s advocacy, Priola said, “I don’t always agree with his tactics.”
This fall, Republicans from around the state have been among the most vocal critics of CDOT’s proposed greenhouse gas rules, which would require state and regional transportation planners to meet emission reduction targets as they prioritize road and transit projects.
The dividing lines haven’t been strictly geographic, with many mountain communities joining Front Range cities — along with environmental groups — either in support of the plan or pushing to toughen it even more.
The proposed rules, which the Transportation Commission could adopt in mid-December, functionally would result in the shifting of substantial project money away from road expansions, boosting projects that provide less-polluting alternatives to driving. CDOT executive director Shoshana Lew, a Polis appointee, has been adamant, however, that important highway rebuilding projects and targeted widening projects on major interstates still would proceed.
Polls released this year by partisan groups have attempted to capture voters’ attitudes about all these shifts in approach to transportation, which began during former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s two terms and have accelerated since Polis’ election in 2018.
Before the transportation bill was introduced last winter, Americans for Prosperity Colorado floated the results of a survey of five battleground state Senate districts by a Republican pollster, Public Opinion Strategies. It found that despite high marks for Polis among the 750 voters surveyed, the idea of a fee on gas purchases was opposed 56% to 38%; those voters opposed a fee on deliveries 61% to 31%.
But after the bill’s details were fleshed out and then signed into law by the governor, the Rocky Mountaineer Poll, conducted by the Democratic pollster Global Strategy Group in June, found wide support for the bill as a whole. Asked about the $5.4 billion spending package and the types of fees adopted, 66% of 800 registered voters statewide voiced support, while 31% opposed it.
More recently, a poll of 800 registered voters conducted by the same Democratic pollster for Conservation Colorado found 66% support for this statement: “The Colorado Department of Transportation should implement policies that would encourage more use of walking, biking, and mass transit.”
Commission members take issue with letter
Scott questions whether voters really want CDOT to stray from its traditional focus on roads. And while Democrats “made it CDOT’s mission” to take on climate and transit initiatives by passing legislation, he conceded, he argues “there’s no oversight” in the form of skepticism or pushback by the commission.
“The Commission is designed to have an independence from CDOT and not be a rubber stamp of any Governor or Executive Director,” the GOP lawmakers’ letter says.
It suggests Polis has replaced critical members, but Scott could not name one in an interview.
He provided a copy of a bill draft he plans to propose next year that would make the transportation commissioners into elected positions and would charge them with appointing CDOT’s executive director, taking that power from the governor. But the bill likely has little chance of passing the Democratic-majority legislature.
Two commission members took issue with questions about their independence.
“It was personally insulting to me to have anyone think that (I’m) a rubber-stamper, or that anyone on the commission is a rubber-stamper — and that we don’t look out for the whole state,” said Karen Stuart, a former Broomfield mayor who was appointed by Hickenlooper in 2017 and reappointed this year by Polis.
She said casual observers of the commission’s monthly meetings might notice that its votes on CDOT requests and policies tend to be unanimous. But those actions often follow weeks or months of discussions in workshops as commissioners’ suggestions result in changes, Stuart said.
The commission’s membership has become more Democratic in recent years, with eight current members affiliated with that party on their voter registrations, including Stuart. One member is unaffiliated, and two are Republicans — including current chair Kathy Hall, a former Mesa County commissioner in Grand Junction. She’s served since 2015, with Polis reappointing her during his first year in office.
“Members of the Transportation Commission have worked throughout our tenures to hold CDOT to the highest standards, and we have worked for years to oversee a number of initiatives and reforms to bring needed growth and improvement to the department,” Hall said in a statement provided by CDOT. She took issue with many of the characterizations in the Republican lawmakers’ letter.
So did CDOT spokesman Matt Inzeo, writing: “The letter seems to suggest that CDOT should roll back the clock. … Colorado is fortunate to have a legislature that passed one of the most forward-thinking transportation bills in the country with clear direction on these issues and more, and a Transportation Commission that is committed to taking their direction seriously.”
Become a marijuana master with this sommelier-like certification for cannabis
When you’re looking for a wine expert, you call a sommelier. When you’re looking for a beer expert, you call a cicerone. But who do you call when looking for a cannabis expert? (Hint: It’s not your “guy.”)
Enter Ganjier (pronounced gone-je-ay), a first-of-its-kind certification program that turns enthusiasts and industry professionals into marijuana masters. Launched in 2020, the program aims to expand education about the long-prohibited substance and facilitate a broader appreciation of craft cannabis in the process.
Managing director Derek Gilman said there’s a lack of understanding about — and therefore a lack of appreciation for — quality cannabis since the legal market was flooded with products. Dispensaries often price weed based on how much tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is in it, he said, which does a disservice to both the products and consumers.
“My personal passion is cannabis connoisseurship. I’m really into the tools, the techniques, you know, elevating the enjoyment of your experience with cannabis. For me, it’s no different than people who enjoy a fine wine or a fine coffee or a fine chocolate,” Gilman said. “Those epicurean industries I mentioned — alcohol, chocolate, coffee — they don’t measure quality based off of the alcohol content or the caffeine content. It’s the aroma, the flavor, the experience.”
In September, 36 people received certifications following the inaugural Ganjier training. Enrollment is now open for the next session, meaning you, too, can graduate from casual enthusiast to bonafide weed snob.
How it works
The Ganjier program includes a mix of self-guided online courses and in-person training before enrollees complete a written test and two oral exams. The curriculum extensively covers all aspects of marijuana, including the history and science of the plant, the various ways it’s grown and processed, and modern consumption methods, among other topics.
Like the sommelier and cicerone programs, customer service and sensory analysis are essential to the curriculum. Service training focuses on how cannabis professionals can help each consumer find the appropriate product for their liking and level of experience.
When it comes to sensory analysis, aspiring Ganjiers will learn how to properly taste flower and concentrates by studying terpenes and breaking down other elements that affect flavor and aroma. Students also learn how to evaluate the quality of buds by looking at trichome structure and learning to identify contaminants such as mold or mildew.
Each program registrant receives a kit with terpene inhalers and flashcards, and a professional-grade jeweler’s lens to aid in home study, as well as access to a proprietary app that facilitates evaluation. (For those familiar with the Beer Judge Certification Program, the app is similar to a beer scoresheet.)
“You can’t assess cannabis without actually consuming it,” Gilman said. “Similar to the sommelier, [students] learn the techniques, but then they go home and practice.”
After the self-guided online classes, Ganjier participants register to attend a two-day intensive in the Emerald Triangle, California’s most famous cannabis cultivation area, where they’ll tour a marijuana farm, learn more about the customer service guidelines, and practice sensory analysis techniques in real-time with a teacher.
After that, it’s time for exams. Testing is comprised of a written knowledge assessment, a role-playing assessment that focuses on cannabis customer service, and a blind tasting assessment.
While these are all valuable skills, the certification itself is not essential to landing a job in the cannabis industry, according to Kelsea Appelbaum, vice president of partnerships for cannabis recruiting firm Vangst. And just because an applicant has the certification does not guarantee they’ll land a job, at least not yet.
“It’s the type of program that’s getting its footing right now, and we’re trying to figure out if this is the type of certification or process that’s actually going to add value,” she said.
Part of the reason is that because marijuana is regulated at the state level, markets vary widely across the country. The same strain of cannabis grown in California may be vastly different from its counterpart grown in New York because of how it’s grown and the climate, she said, which presents a challenge in analysis.
Appelbaum has never heard of a company requiring such a certification of job applicants, whether they be budtenders or in the C suite. Still, cannabis is a nascent industry that’s guaranteed to evolve as legalization spreads, she said.
“Especially as we push to federal legalization, that could change,” Appelbaum said, “but we’re at a point where there’s too much change between one market and another to standardize education.”
If the knowledge from courses such as the Ganjier program provides applicants with the confidence to talk about cannabis, she believes it’s worth pursuing. In fact, Appelbaum said she might register to get a feel for the program and its potential.
Gilman said most of the people in the initial class of graduates are already in the weed industry, but that the Ganjier certification is open to those looking to get into the industry as well. He hopes anyone with an interest in bettering the quality of products on the market will get involved.
“The market has been flooded with commercial, mid-grade cannabis from these large producers with these huge commercial greenhouses or these large industrial indoor grows. It’s strangling the small farmer,” Gilman said. “Without a market that understands quality and without a market that values quality, there’s not going to be a market for craft cannabis much longer.”
“That’s been my personal mission to save the craft farmer,” he added. “Because if they go away, then we’re all going to be stuck with mids and that won’t be any fun for anybody.”
Enrollment in the Ganjier certification program costs $2,997. Those looking to break up the cost can pay $699 upfront for the online courses and an additional $2,697 when they’re ready to book in-person training. Visit ganjier.com for more information.
Want to cut your own Christmas tree this year? Here’s what you need to know.
Many families regard a road trip to cut down a fresh Christmas tree in the high country over the Thanksgiving weekend as a holiday tradition. Most public lands agencies have set their policies for this year’s cutting season, and some are already selling permits. Others begin selling them next week.
For Golden Gate Canyon State Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is holding a random lottery draw for 250 permits. The entry period for the lottery has begun and runs through Nov. 15. Only one permit will be allowed per household and the cost for the permit is $35. The park is located 13 miles northwest of Golden in Jefferson and Gilpin counties.
Applicants will be notified regarding the result of their lottery application by email the week of Nov. 15. Those who receive permits will be allowed to visit the park for cutting their tree on Dec. 4 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. To enter the lottery or get more information, including the rules for cutting down trees, go to CPW’s sales site, cpwshop.com/licensing.page. Type your age in the drop-down box (unless you already have an account), click on “Go” and scroll down to the Christmas tree tab.
In national forests, rules vary from forest to forest and even district to district.
- Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, which take in national forest lands in the Front Range from Mount Evans north to the Wyoming border (not including Rocky Mountain National Park): Permits will be available at recreation.gov beginning Tuesday. That’s also where you will find the rules governing cutting. In Grand County’s Sulphur Ranger District, cutting will be permitted from Nov. 9 through Jan. 6. Roads will be plowed in the Elk Creek cutting area near Fraser from Dec. 4-12. In the Canyon Lakes Ranger District (national forest land in Larimer County), cutting is permitted Nov. 26 through Jan. 8. The cost is $20 per tree, up to a maximum of five.
- Pike and San Isabel National Forests, including areas south of Mount Evans, west of Pikes Peak and the Arkansas River Valley from Leadville to Salida: Permits are on sale for the South Park and South Platte ranger districts. Permits for the Leadville, Salida and San Carlos ranger districts go on sale Nov. 9, while permits for the Pikes Peak Ranger District will be available Nov. 26. The cost is $20 per tree, up to a maximum of five. Permits are available at recreation.gov, which also has a list of the rules governing cutting.
- White River National Forest, including Summit County and areas around Vail, Aspen and north of Glenwood Springs: Permits will go on sale at recreation.gov on Nov. 15. Details have not yet been announced but will be soon.
Reid Armstrong, public affairs specialist for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, urges tree-cutters to thoroughly research dates, rules and locations in advance.
“Know before you go,” Armstrong said. “Make sure you’ve got snow tires and a shovel and a sled and warm clothes, (and) you’re ready to go slog through the snow. Lots of trails and roads this time of year are going to be snow-covered, not plowed.”
Armstrong also recommends downloading forest service maps from the Avenza app. Last year, some people cut down trees on landscaped private property.
“You can download the maps, and even if you don’t have cell service, it will geo-locate you so you know exactly where you are with GPS,” Armstrong said. “It will do that with forest service visitor use maps, which you do have to pay for. The forest service motor vehicle maps are free.”
Armstrong notes that areas of those two forests were affected by the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires in 2020, the two largest wildfires in Colorado history. She suggests consulting online maps of the burn scars to avoid places that may have no usable trees to cut.
Finally, Boulder County Open Space also will conduct a lottery for issuing 100 permits for Christmas tree cutting at the Reynolds Ranch Open Space near Nederland. Cutting will be permitted during specific time slots the first weekend in December, with 25 permits being issued for each of four two-hour time slots. Nov. 14 is the deadline to enter the lottery and notifications regarding results will go out the next day. Permits will cost $20.
This local produce box actually caters to single people, minimizing waste
Editor’s note: Each week in Staff Favorites, we offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We’ll also let you in on some hidden gems).
Let’s face it, the world is not built for single people.
Bunch of bananas? Those are going brown on my counter. Whole head of lettuce? Will be thrown out in shame in two weeks when it starts to smell.
Cooking for one is difficult. And as someone who loves to cook and cares about sustainability, it feels nearly impossible to pull off without throwing out food.
When grocery stores seemed daunting during the early months of the pandemic, I went on a hunt for local produce boxes. I thought it would be the best of both worlds: I would save myself a trip to a public space while supporting local organizations and farms.
I tried four different produce boxes, disappointed in all of them because the portions are easily for a family of four despite claiming to be for two people. As a single person, I was wasting just as much as if I bought from the store.
That’s when I found LittleJohn Produce Box Project. This nonprofit was born out of a pandemic problem. Founder Alexandra LittleJohn started buying produce from local suppliers whose normal restaurant clients had dried up due to pandemic closures.
Now, it’s turned into a nonprofit that offers locally grown, restaurant-quality produce for either delivery or pick-up in Denver and Boulder, while also addressing food insecurity through its donation program.
-
Courtesy of LittleJohn Produce Box Project
-
Courtesy of LittleJohn Produce Box Project
-
Courtesy of LittleJohn Produce Box Project
-
Courtesy of LittleJohn Produce Box Project
LittleJohn Produce normally offers four different boxes: The Balanced Box (fruit + veggies) for families priced at $27, Organic Box (veggies + greens) for families for $42, the Fruit & Avocado Box for $22, and my personal favorite, the Single Lady Box (fruit + veggies), for singles or pairs at $17.
The veggies and fruit offerings change week to week, according to what’s available, and there currently is a Thanksgiving box being offered.
For me, the Single Lady Box is the perfect portion for a bi-monthly subscription. I eat the more perishable stuff in the first week and use up the rest in the second.
The best part about this organization is how flexible it is. When I’m out of town for my pickup day, I can easily change days, skip a week or even donate my box while I am away.
Plus, this company is all about community. The pickup locations are at neighborhood businesses, so I love to treat myself to a coffee at Copper Door Coffee Roasters while I’m there. LittleJohn even offers add-ons like sourdough loaves from Rebel Bread or fresh eggs from Amish Acres.
And if you have money to spare, you can buy community boxes that go to families facing food insecurity in your own city.
Check out LittleJohn Produce on Instagram each Tuesday to see the local box offerings each week.
