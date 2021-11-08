News
Coronavirus cases by occupation: Students and unemployed with highest rates
Students, the unemployed and children have had the most coronavirus infections since July 2020 when cases were organized by occupation, according to public health data.
The state has been able to categorize more than 41,000 coronavirus infections by profession, which includes categories that are not necessarily occupations, such as child cases and retired individuals.
Of the 41,000 cases tracked by occupation, students account for the largest share — about 21% from July 1, 2020, to Nov. 3, 2021. Unemployed people account for 12% of the cases and children make up 10% of the infections.
People who are retired make up 10% of the cases, followed by office workers at 3%.
The state lists 61 different occupations ranging from barbers to construction workers to commercial sex workers in the dataset that is updated daily. Commercial sex workers reported less than 25 cases.
Construction workers reported 624 cases since July 2020, daycare workers logged nearly 1,000 infections and teachers reported 701.
Much of the occupation data on positive cases is missing because such information is not routinely captured in a standard way on health records or at testing sites, according to a state Department of Public Health spokesman.
Occupation information is typically found through case investigations which are done to inform people of exposures and ask about their close contacts.
However, throughout the pandemic, various workers have sounded the alarm about exposure risks and many industries suffered significant outbreaks including construction workers, grocery store employees, police officers, health-care workers and employees of long-term care facilities.
An April 2021 report from the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health shows that the top jobs with above average mortality rates from coronavirus include health-care workers, transportation workers, food service employees, maintenance workers and production workers.
“Occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 has made thousands of workers in Massachusetts sick and likely resulted in hundreds, if not thousands, of fatalities. Because the Commonwealth has failed to accurately track the occupation of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, we may never know the real impact,” the report states.
MassCOSH data from March 2020 to March 2021 shows 11,243 workers’ compensation reports were filed from employees missing five or more days of work due to what the worker believed was a work-related case of COVID-19.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, front line workers, such as healthcare providers, bus drivers and grocery store employees, have faced a deadly infectious disease every day on the job,” read the report.
Many of the high risk employees were the first in line to get a coronavirus vaccine and are now up first to qualify for a booster shot.
Biden over-hypes $1T bill’s impact on electric cars
Boasting about his $1 trillion infrastructure package, President Biden overstated its reach by claiming it would result in 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and meet his pledge to nudge half of U.S. drivers into EVs by decade’s end.
The measure receiving final congressional passage late Friday cuts in half the money that Biden had said was needed for the charging stations. Money could start flowing to the states within a month after the bill is signed, although construction can’t begin until the Transportation Department approves their spending plans.
While a step forward, automakers have made clear they won’t meet White House targets that half of all new car sales be electric by 2030 based on federal investment in that legislation alone.
A look at the claims vs. the facts:
BIDEN: “We’re going to build out the first-ever national network of charging stations all across the country — over 500,000 of them. … So, you’ll be able to go across the whole darn country, from East Coast to West Coast, just like you’d stop at a gas station now. These charging stations will be available.” — remarks Saturday.
THE FACTS: Not so much.
The legislation, which awaits Biden’s signature, provides $7.5 billion in federal grants to build a national network of charging stations. That’s less than the $15 billion originally cited by Biden to pay for the half a million charging stations he promised during the presidential campaign.
Analysts say the money is a good start but isn’t enough to spur widespread electric vehicle adoption.
The International Council on Clean Transportation, a research group, for instance, says the United States would need 2.4 million electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 if about 36% of new car sales were electric. In 2020, there were about 216,000.
New chargers should be located based on models that predict where they will be needed, such as along travel corridors for people going long distances, as well as in areas where people spend lots of time, such as hotels, apartment building parking lots and even along public streets, says Jessika Trancik, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who studies EV charging.
Direct current fast chargers, which can charge a car up to 80% of its battery capacity in 20 to 45 minutes, are quite expensive, costing $40,000 to $100,000. So those should be placed where people need to charge quickly and get back on the road.
Chargers that run on 240-volt electricity similar to what powers a clothes dryer are far cheaper, around $2,000. But they take around eight hours to fully recharge a car, which won’t be as feasible along a highway.
The White House has acknowledged the infrastructure bill alone will not be enough and has said it will use “all the tools and resources available” to cover Biden’s half-million target.
Biden’s approval rating fall to all-time low of 38%
A dismal approval rating just forced President Biden to pull up short on his victory lap over the passage of his $1 trillion infrastructure package.
His approval rating has now hit a new low of 38% — actually, that’s rounded up from 37.8%.
At least he’s ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris who came in at 28% — rounded up from 27.8%.
Both anemic ratings came out Sunday from Suffolk University pollster David Paleologos.
“The poll is a historic low point for the Biden administration, no matter how you look at it,” he writes in his USA Today critique.
His bottom line is Democrats should start to worry about the midterms if they haven’t already. But there’s a rift in the party that flared up anew this weekend.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called out political activist/commentator James Carville for blaming the Democratic candidate’s loss in Virginia on progressives’ “stupid wokeness,” the New York Post reports. Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe.
“Like the average audience for people seriously using the word ’woke’ in a 2021 political discussion are James Carville and Fox News pundits so that should tell you all you need to know,” AOC tweeted.
The Suffolk/USA Today poll is bad news no matter how the Dems spin it.
Nearly half of those surveyed, 46%, say Biden has done a worse job as president than they expected, including 16% of those who voted for him. Independents, by 7-1 (44%-6%), say he’s done worse, not better, than they expected, the paper writes.
Friday’s strong jobs report and the late passage of the infrastructure package may help turn the tide, but it appears the Biden camp is falling into a hole as the honeymoon is over.
As the Herald reported this weekend, jump ahead to 2024, and projections show Biden losing to former President Donald Trump by 2 points.
That’s according to a new Emerson College poll that shows a MAGA win 45-43 — with some wiggle room for a third-party candidate.
“With over a tenth of voters voicing support for someone else in another Trump-Biden match-up, 2024 could perhaps witness a third-party candidate reaching the required 15% support to get on the debate stage,” Emerson pollster Spencer Kimball said.
Biden has declared he will see re-election. He’s 78 years old now, and polls show Democrats prefer someone else, according to the Washington Post. Trump is 75 and is considering a run in 2024.
Patriots might need help at running back, as injuries mount
The Patriots enjoyed their best day running the football, with 151 yards on the ground, but they paid the price.
Both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson left the game with injuries.
The two backs, along with returner Gunner Olszewski, all suffered head injuries at various points in the game, and didn’t return.
Jakobi Meyers filled in as the punt returner. Stevenson took kickoffs, until he left.
Rookie Stevenson was having his best game as a pro when he left. He ran for 62 yards on 10 carries. He also had a big gain with a 41-yard reception.
Harris didn’t put up great numbers (15 carries, 30 yards) but did have a touchdown run.
With two running backs out, and possibly missing time given the uncertain nature of head injuries, the Patriots are very thin at the position.
Brandon Bolden, who starred against the Panthers, and J.J. Taylor, a healthy scratch his second straight game, are basically left, so the Patriots might have to make a move, depending on the status of both injured backs going forward.
Tight end Jonnu Smith left after re-aggravating a shoulder injury. Special teams captain Matthew Slater also got dinged up, but didn’t leave the field.
