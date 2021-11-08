News
Cowboys give away blocked punt and see 6-game win streak end
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had their offense back on the field ready to line up deep in Broncos’ territory after a big special teams play early in the second half. They didn’t even get a chance to snap the ball.
On a day when the NFC East-leading Cowboys and their NFL-best offense didn’t score until after being down by 30 points in the fourth quarter, they didn’t get to keep the ball after blocking a punt in a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos.
“It’s the height of disappointment,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “It’s putting the cake out in front of you and letting you put your finger in the icing and then turning around and taking the whole (thing) back.”
Already down 16-0 on Sunday, the Cowboys’ defense had a three-and-out to start the second half. Malik Turner then blocked the punt, but rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright touched the ball after it crossed the original line of scrimmage, and it was recovered by Denver linebacker Jonas Griffith at the 19. That was 12 yards short of what the Broncos needed for a first down, but they kept the ball and drove for another field goal.
“It’s a big play, and a tough lesson to learn there,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “That would have been a huge momentum play for us, especially coming in at halftime. You have a chance to reset your jaw, and you get back out there and get three-and-out, and block the punt, and in scoring position. And you’re on the board, and maybe you do something with that momentum.”
The Cowboys (6-2) had their six-game winning streak snapped, but still reached the midpoint of their season with a significant NFC East lead. They are home again next week against Atlanta before playing three of their four games after that on the road.
Prescott was back after missing a game because of a strained right calf, though he missed some throws before two short TD passes to Turner in the final 4:08 of the game.
“We didn’t throw and catch the ball as we normally do, and it just wasn’t our best performance by any means. Obviously our worst of the year,” Prescott said, though he felt good physically. “It held up fine. It was great, I mean, did a lot of moving, did a lot of scrambling getting out of the pocket. No issues, haven’t felt it. I’m fine.”
Prescott finished 19 of 39 for 232 yards with those two TDs and one interception, ending his franchise-record streak of four consecutive games with at least three passing touchdowns.
Things had started so well for the Cowboys when Tony Pollard returned the game’s opening kickoff 54 yards into Denver territory. But they didn’t even get a first down, with Ezekiel Elliott stuffed for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1.
After forcing a three-and-out, Prescott had a 32-yard pass to Amari Cooper while Dallas got to the 20 before bypassing a field goal. Prescott threw an incompletion on fourth-and-2.
Brandon McManus kicked a 27-yard field goal for a 19-0 lead midway through the third quarter after the blocked punt recovery by the Broncos.
“That stuff hurts, I just feel like we couldn’t get no momentum, couldn’t get anything going,” rookie linebacker Micah Parsons said. “We’ve got to bend, not break. Things like that are going to happen and we’ve got to hanker down and try to get the ball back. I mean, there’s just no excuses.”
On the ensuing drive, Dallas had fourth-and-1 from its 40 when going again. Prescott, who scrambling to the right could have likely run for the first down, instead overthrew CeeDee Lamb after he had gotten behind a defender.
As for the blocked punt recovery, there was a tweet on the verified account for NFL Officiating with an explanation on why the Broncos got the ball back.
“In #DENvsDAL, the punt is blocked & goes beyond the line of scrimmage, where it’s touched by the receiving team. Since the receiving team touches the ball beyond the line of scrimmage, the kicking team is eligible to recover the ball. DEN recovers the ball, but cannot advance it,” the tweet read.
McCarthy, who said he was well aware of the rule, was then asked if he liked it.
“It doesn’t matter,” he said. “It’s not going to solve anything today.”
How U.S. rules on international travel are changing
More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status.
Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated — with a few exceptions.
The U.S. is also reopening the land borders with Canada and Mexico for vaccinated people. Most trips from Canada and Mexico to the U.S. are by land rather than air.
Here are some questions and answers about the changes:
WHY ARE THESE CHANGES HAPPENING?
The goal is to restore more normal travel while limiting the spread of COVID-19, the government says. The travel industry and European allies have pushed for an end to country-specific bans. Americans have been allowed to fly to Europe for months, and Europeans have been pushing the U.S. to change its policies.
In 2019, before the pandemic, about one-fifth of the roughly 79 million visitors to the U.S. came from Europe.
WHAT ARE THE MAIN REQUIREMENTS?
All adult foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. must be fully vaccinated before boarding their flight. Like before, travelers will still have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure to the U.S.
EVERYONE NEEDS TO BE VACCINATED?
Yes, with some exceptions. Children under 18 don’t need to be vaccinated but they do need to take a COVID test. Kids 2 and younger are exempt from testing requirements.
WHAT ABOUT ADULTS WHO AREN’T VACCINATED?
Since half the world remains unvaccinated, and vaccine distribution has been so skewed to rich countries, the Biden administration is leaving a loophole for people who live in countries where vaccines are scarce. That list includes about 50 countries where fewer than 10% of people have been vaccinated. Travelers from those countries will need permission from the U.S. government to come, and it can’t be just for tourism or business travel.
The U.S. government says it will permit unvaccinated international visitors to enter the country if there is a humanitarian or emergency reason, such as an emergency medical evacuation. Those exceptions will be applied “extremely narrowly” and require approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There could also be a medical exception, with documentation from a doctor.
WHAT WILL AMERICANS HAVE TO DO?
Americans who are unvaccinated have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of international travel. If you’re vaccinated, you need to take a test within three days of your departure, for both Americans and citizens of other countries. This does not apply to flights within the U.S.
WHO IS GOING TO ENFORCE THE VACCINE RULES?
That’s up to airlines. They will have to verify vaccine records and match them against ID, and if they don’t, they could face fines of up to nearly $35,000 per violation. Airlines will also collect information about passengers for contact tracing efforts. There will be CDC workers spot-checking travelers for compliance in the U.S.
WHICH VACCINES WILL LET YOU IN?
Most but not all of them. Any COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, which include the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines used in the U.S. as well as most used overseas, such as AstraZeneca and China’s Sinovac. Not currently allowed is Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, which is authorized in 70 countries. The WHO is reviewing Sputnik but hasn’t approved it.
WHAT IF YOU DRIVE IN FROM MEXICO OR CANADA, OR TAKE A FERRY?
The land borders have only been open for “essential” travel. Now, anyone can come, if they’re vaccinated against COVID. Be prepared to show proof of the shot to Customs and Border Protection agents. Children are exempt from the requirement.
HOW WILL THIS AFFECT TRAVEL?
While the administration is characterizing this as a reopening, some people who were technically allowed to fly to the U.S. earlier in the pandemic are now blocked because of their vaccination status. Other roadblocks to normal travel resuming are big delays in issuing U.S. visas, which people in most countries need to visit the U.S. for business and tourism, and restrictions in other countries that make travel difficult.
Even though people coming from China will now be allowed into the U.S., for example, not many are expected to travel because of restrictions at home. Before the pandemic, Chinese tourists were a lucrative market for the U.S. travel industry.
Industry experts do expect a big influx in people flying from Europe, and hope that a broader recovery in travel follows as more people globally get vaccinated, U.S. visa processing speeds up, other countries lift their own restrictions and people feel less scared about getting COVID because of travel.
Aspiring border agent, dancer, engineer among dead at Astroworld Festival
A teen who loved dancing. An aspiring Border Patrol agent. A computer science student. An engineering student working on a medical device to help his ailing mother. And his friend and high school football teammate.
Clearer pictures began to emerge Sunday of some of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott.
Authorities said Sunday they wouldn’t release the names of the dead, but family members and friends shared accounts of their loved ones with journalists and through social media. Mary Benton, a spokeswoman in Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office, said identities were expected to be made public on Monday.
The dead ranged from 14 to 27 years old, according to Houston officials. As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized.
City officials said they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out event founded by Scott. About 50,000 people were there.
Experts who have studied deaths caused by crowd surges say they are often a result of density — too many people packed into a small space. The crowd is often either running away from a perceived threat or toward something, such as a performer, before hitting a barrier.
“LOVED HIS MOM”
Franco Patino, 21, was working toward a mechanical engineering technology degree at the University of Dayton, with a minor in human movement biomechanics, his father, Julio Patino, said in an interview. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and was working in an engineering co-op program.
Patino described his son as a charismatic, energetic leader who was active in his community and intent on helping people with disabilities.
He said his son was working with a team on a new medical device, and that he wanted to find a way to help his mother walk again after she was severely injured in an automobile accident in Mexico two years ago.
Through tears, Patino described how his son — who enjoyed weight lifting, football and rugby — used his strength to break a door and free his mom from the wreckage.
“He loved his mom,” Patino said. “He said everything that he was doing, it was trying to help his mom. The entire goal.”
Julio Patino, of Naperville, Illinois, was in London on business when the phone rang around 3 a.m. He answered it and heard his wife, Teresita, crying. She said someone had called from a hospital about their 21-year-old son, Franco, and that a doctor would be calling her soon. About 30 minutes, she called back with the doctor on the line.
“The doctor was giving us the news that our son had passed away,” Patino said.
Patino said he had last spoken with his son about 2 p.m. Friday. Franco told his dad that there weren’t a lot a people at the festival site yet
“Don’t worry, I’m fine,” Patino recalled his son saying. “I just said, ‘Ok, just be careful.‘”
“HUGE HOLE IN OUR LIVES”
Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20, was a junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he was “pursuing his passion for art and media,” his family said in a statement Sunday. He was just a over two weeks short of his 21st birthday.
He was attending the concert with Patino, his friend and former high school football teammate, according to Patino’s father Julio Patino. He was deeply committed to his family and was known as “Big Jake” by his younger cousins.
He will be missed by his father, Ron Jurinek, with whom Jake became especially close after Jake’s mother died in 2011.
“In the decade since, Jake and Ron were inseparable – attending White Sox and Blackhawks games, sharing their love of professional wrestling, and spending weekends with extended family and friends at Jake’s favorite place, the family cottage in Southwestern Michigan,” the family’s statement said.
“We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives,” his father, Ron Jurinek, added in an emailed statement.
“HARD-WORKING MAN”
Danish Baig, who identified himself on Facebook as a district manager for AT&T, and appeared to be a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, was among those who died at the the concert, his brother Basil Baig said on Facebook.
“He was (an) innocent young soul who would always put others before him. He was a hard-working man who loved his family and took care of us. He was there in a heartbeat for anything. He always had a solution to everything,” Basil Baig told ABC News.
A funeral for Danish Baig was held Sunday in Colleyville in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. Messages left with Basil Baig were not returned.
LOVED TO DANCE
Brianna Rodriguez’s family told People magazine that she was among those who perished at the concert. She was 16, a student at Heights High School and loved dancing, according to the family the magazine spoke with. A message left with the family was not immediately answered.
COMPUTER SCIENCE STUDENT
Axel Acosta, 21, was a computer science major at Western Washington University. His father, Edgar Acosta, told KOMO-TV his son was among the victims who died at the festival.
The school in Bellingham, Washington, released a statement Sunday: “By all accounts, Axel was a young man with a vibrant future. We are sending our condolences to his family on this very sad day.”
ASPIRING BORDER AGENT
Rudy Pena, of Laredo, Texas, was a student at Laredo College and wanted to be Border Patrol agent, his friend Stacey Sarmiento said. She described him as a people person.
“Rudy was a close friend of mine,” she said. “We met in high school. He was an athlete… He brought happiness anywhere he went. He was easy to get along with. It was like positive vibes from him at all times.”
“We all came to have a good time … it was just horrible in there,” she added.
Associated Press writers Jamie Stengle and Juan Lozano in Houston contributed to this report. Chase reported from Dover, Delaware. Catalini reported from Trenton, New Jersey.
Texas Tech to hire Baylor’s Joey McGuire as coach, AP source says
Texas Tech is finalizing a deal to hire Baylor assistant and longtime Texas high school coach Joey McGuire as its next head coach.
A person familiar with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday that Tech was planning to announce the hiring of McGuire soon. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of an agreement were still be completed.
The hiring was first reported by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,
McGuire is in his fifth season with Baylor. He was hired by former Bears coach Matt Rhule and retained as associate head coach when Dave Aranda took over in 2020 after Rhule went to the NFL as coach of the Carolina Panthers.
McGuire is a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor who led Cedar Hill High School to three state championships in 14 seasons.
Texas Tech fired Matt Wells last month in the middle of the former Utah State coach’s third season with the Red Raiders at 5-3.
