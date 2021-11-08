News
Culinary icon Julia Child gets the documentary treatment
Julia Child, who single-handedly changed the way Americans eat and buy food, is the focus of a documentary portrait called, simply, “Julia.”
Thanks to her celebrated cookbook “The Art of French Cooking” in 1961, Child (1912-2004) reigned among the most famous women in America, starring for decades in her wildly popular home cooking series on WGBH. She was parodied on “SNL” and Meryl Streep played her in the movies.
But why a Child documentary now?
“Her story is so extraordinary but there are parts of it that we felt people didn’t know,” said Betsy West who directed “Julia” with Julie Cohen. Their films include “RBG” and the current “My Name is Pauli Murray.”
“Also,” West continued, “just the fact that Julia has such a profound impact on our world. She really changed the way Americans think about food, changed the kind of people who could be on television. In the early 1960s, that was pretty revolutionary.”
Child met her husband, Paul Child, when they worked in the Office of Strategic Services — the precursor of the CIA — in the Far East during WWII. When he was transferred to Paris, she graduated, the only woman, from the famous Le Cordon Bleu school in 1951.
“She opened the doors for women in culinary fields,” West said. “We felt the impact was huge and deserves to be explored.”
Super chef David Chang, asked what he knew about Child, declared, “She set the tone for how we eat today. If there was a sainthood in the food world, she’d be on it.”
“We tried to present a complete picture of Julia,” Cohen noted of the woman born into an upper-class conservative California Republican family who left that “very narrow background to discover the world alongside the discovery of food.”
“Julia” charts how, in the 1980s, Child made a major attitude change, regarding homosexuality. “We want to show how she evolved,” West said, “and that included some chapters where she didn’t change. We wanted to dig into that as well.
“We see her attitude about homosexuality, and how her relationship with her lawyer, who died of AIDS, really affected her. She had a real 180 degree turn on that.”
Perhaps most amazing is that for all of her towering achievements and global celebrity, Julia’s marriage thrived — until Paul’s death in 1994.
“All their friends talked about how devoted they were,” Cohen said. “It was very clear it was a genuine romance. A ‘feminist marriage’ — with Paul’s becoming Julia’s No. 1 supporter. That was also a part of the story that really appealed to us.”
“Julia” opens Friday.
News
Esports now a degree pursuit, path to a career
For several years, colleges in the hunt for students have transformed campus spaces into esports venues where young video gamers immersed in Dota 2, Fortnite or Arena of Valor could compete at the club and varsity level.
Now, a small but growing number of colleges and universities nationally are making esports an academic pursuit.
Starting in fall 2022, West Virginia University, for example, will offer a 15-credit minor in esports — video games, played in highly organized and competitive environments in person or online, as the university describes it.
Nine credits will be dedicated to esports coursework offering a foundation in the endeavor’s history and ethics, as well as legal, regulatory and cultural issues, said Louis Slimak, assistant provost for curriculum and assessment at WVU. The business of esports, marketing promotion and finance will be available, too, as will elective studies in sports psychology, strategic communication and social communications including venue and event management.
Some detractors scoff at awarding college credit for what they see as a dorm room obsession. But universities including WVU “need to innovate academically and transform ourselves to be relevant,” said Slimak, explaining why his school is betting on an area with job growth in a billion-dollar-plus industry.
“It’s not just esports.” he added. “The video game industry is monstrous. It’s bigger than the movie industry.”
WVU Provost Maryanne Reed noted video gaming’s huge reach. Her university already has recruited a star player, Noah Johnson, a 19-year-old economics major from Baltimore.
Nationwide, a handful of schools, notably Ohio State University, are creating degrees in esports and related fields, though it’s hard to know the exact tally since federal guidelines do not strictly define how such studies are identified, officials said.
Esports studies, while embraced in some quarters of academia, also face skeptics who question whether the programs have adequate scholarly rigor and whether — as a career pursuit — the discipline has legs or is merely an enrollment-generating fad.
Institutions that have gone all in on esports see it differently. One Connecticut university put it this way on its web site promoting a new bachelor of science degree:
“The University of New Haven’s interdisciplinary major in esports and gaming is designed to maximize our strengths in business, technology, engineering and computer science, to create pioneering opportunities that prepare our students to be the future leaders in this high-growth field,” it reads.
At WVU, Slimak recalls many years ago when social media’s emergence posed a dilemma for educators over its legitimacy as an area of study.
“Social media, when it took off, was kind of this giant money generating thing tied to the Internet,” he said.
But with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram now a huge part of the nation’s political and personal discourse, the phenomenon and its effects are commonly accepted as legitimate areas of inquiry. Then there’s the job potential in studies that span various disciplines.
“Any technological or medical STEM kind of field does pay well,” said Slimak. “It’s a diverse field, which is why I like it. It spans multiple fields. The skills are transferable.”
— Tribune News Service
News
Dear Abby: Cheating wife’s lover makes cheating hubby insecure
Dear Abby: My wife and I have been married for 21 (mostly) happy years. However, last year I had an affair that lasted for several months. I confessed to my wife, and we separated for about a month while I tried to evaluate what I should do. In the end, I returned home and asked for forgiveness and reconciliation.
Obviously, my wife has struggled with my infidelity, but, to her credit, she’s trying hard to make things work.
During our separation, we had little contact, and she told me that for revenge she had slept with someone else. I know that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, but the guy is less than half our age, and I’m struggling with the mental image and thoughts of trying to match his level of stamina and energy (if you know what I mean).
I know I messed up, but I love my wife with my whole heart and I’m working hard to demonstrate it. How do I purge my thoughts of the image of my wife with another man?
— Remorseful in California
Dear Remorseful: It may not be easy. (Don’t you think your wife has had similar mental images of you and the woman you cheated with?) Infidelity hurts everyone involved. You and your wife are working to remain reunited. Concentrate on THAT rather than preoccupy yourself with your insecurities, and you’ll both be better off.
Dear Abby: I am medically healthy and in my mid-60s. I have two adult children, and my grandchildren range in age from 14 to 20. I have a loving relationship with everyone. However, my family members are self-involved and have indirectly expressed that they do not want me to live with them when I am no longer able to live by myself.
I have raised the subject and seen eyerolls and facial gestures between them. My daughter lives several states away and has said I’m welcome in her home — but as a “snowbird” only. Abby, I don’t want to be placed in a nursing home, only to be abandoned and alone. What do you advise?
— Unwanted in New Jersey
Dear Unwanted: Because your children are averse to you eventually living permanently with them, start now to prepare for the time when you may no longer be able to live by yourself. Begin by talking to friends — of both genders — and find out if they may have a similar problem. If they do, consider banding together and buying a house or a condo together so you can help EACH OTHER. This has worked for other seniors and it may be the solution to your problem.
Dear Abby: My teenage grandson plays on his middle school’s football team. He is a great player, but the team never wins. It’s hard to watch him play his heart out when the team loses in the 38-0 range. I’m proud of his efforts, and I want to encourage him to continue to do his best no matter what the final score is. Do you have any suggestions on the healthiest way to sympathize with him about the loss without discouraging him?
— Proud of Him in the West
Dear Proud of Him: I think what you are already doing is the right approach. By attending these events, you are telling your grandson how proud you are of the fact that he gives his all when he competes and that you respect him for it. Then take him out for a postgame dinner and a treat.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
News
Statewide tournament results and highlights from Sunday
FIELD HOCKEY
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Acton-Boxboro at Wellesley, 2:30
Arlington at Wachusett, 4:30
Bishop Feehan at Winchester, 4:30
Central Catholic at Franklin, 5
Chelmsford at Concord-Carlisle, 5
Lexington at Andover, 5
Newton North at Walpole, 5
Doherty at Shrewsbury, 6
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Grafton at Holliston, 3:45
Dartmouth at Danvers, 4
Canton at Reading, 5
Notre Dame (H) at Nashoba, 5
Somerset Berkley at Falmouth, 5:30
Oliver Ames at Masconomet, 6:30 (Essex Tech)
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Bishop Fenwick at Longmeadow, 6 (Holyoke)
Norwood at Westwood, 6:30
DIVISION 3
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Austin Prep 3, Pembroke 0
Hanover 1, Nipmuc 0
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Ashland 3, North Reading 0
Bishop Stang 2, Wilmington 1
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Weston 1 (2 ot)
Dover-Sherborn 3, Medway 1
Foxboro 3, Middleboro 0
Medfield 1, Dedham 0
Notre Dame (W) 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 0
Oakmont 3, Gloucester 0
Pentucket 5, Norwell 0
Sandwich 4, Quabbin 0
Swampscott 4, North Middlesex 0
Watertown 6, Martha’s Vineyard 0
Wayland 2, Newburyport 0
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Old Rochester at Triton, 5
DIVISION 4
FIRST ROUND – Friday
Cohasset 5, Bellingham 1
Littleton 5, St. John Paul 0
South Hadley 2, Tyngsboro 1
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Case 3, Blackstone Valley 2
Frontier 1, Hopedale 0
Georgetown 3, Northbridge 2
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Amesbury 0 (ot)
Ipswich 3, Seekonk 2
Lynnfield 6, North Brookfield 1
Manchester Essex 5, Franklin County 0
Monomoy 7, Southwick 1
St. Mary’s (L) 2, Greenfield 1 (ot)
Sutton 5, Carver 0
Uxbridge 8, Narragansett 0
West Bridgewater 4, Leicester 0
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Lunenburg 2, Nantucket 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Case at Cohasset, 6
West Bridgewater at Littleton, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Georgetown at Lynnfield, 2:30
Hamilton-Wenham at Sutton, 2:30
Frontier at Manchester Essex, 4
South Hadley at Monomoy, 5
St. Mary’s (Lynn) at Ipswich, 6
SECOND ROUND – TBD
Lunenburg at Uxbridge, TBD
FOOTBALL
DIVISION 1
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Wachusett at St. John’s Prep, 6
Methuen at Franklin, 7
St. John’s (S) at Central Catholic, 7
Springfield Central at Xaverian, 7
DIVISION 2
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Reading at Catholic Memorial, 6:30
Lincoln-Sudbury at Marshfield, 7
Mansfield at King Philip, 7
Natick at Milford, 7
DIVISION 3
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Westfield at Plymouth South, 6
Hanover at Billerica, 7
Masconomet at Marblehead, 7
Milton at North Attleboro, 7
DIVISION 4
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Ashland at Scituate, 7
Bedford at Grafton, 7
Danvers at Duxbury, 7
Wilmington at Foxboro, 7
DIVISION 5
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Norton at North Reading, 6
Dover-Sherborn at Swampscott, 7
Hudson at Bishop Fenwick, 7
QUARTERFINAL – TBD
Old Rochester at Pentucket
DIVISION 6
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Medway at St. Mary’s (Lynn), 6
Winthrop at Rockland, 6
Blackstone Valley at Stoneham, 6:30
Sandwich at Abington, 7
DIVISION 7
QUARTERFINALS — Friday
Clinton at Wahconah, 6
Mashpee at Amesbury, 7
West Boylston at Northbridge, 7
QUARTERFINAL – Saturday
Cohasset at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
DIVISION 8
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
KIPP Academy at Hull, 6
Narragansett at Hoosac Valley, 7
Oxford at Palmer, 7
Randolph at Ware, 7
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Lexington at Marshfield, 5
Algonquin at Leominster, 6
Brookline at Arlington, 6
Medford at Newton North, 6
Ludlow at Framingham, 6
Wellesley at St. John’s (S), 6
St. John’s Prep at Hingham, 7
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Concord-Carlisle at Needham, 5:15
DIVISION 2
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Hopkinton 2, Nashoba 1
Westwood 1, Westboro 0
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Amherst-Pelham 3, Silver Lake 2
Canton 3, Woburn 1
East Longmeadow 3, Dartmouth 1
Holliston 2, Somerset Berkley 1 (pk)
Longmeadow 7, Duxbury 0
Masconomet 6, Northampton 0
Nauset 2, Wakefield 1
Oliver Ames 2, Shepherd Hill 1
Plymouth North 4, Marblehead 3
Reading 1, Bedford 0
Scituate 1, Melrose 0
Wayland 1, Walpole 0
West Springfield 1, Milton 0 (ot)
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Agawam 5, Ashland 0
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Wayland at Masconomet, 2
Hopkinton at Holliston, 4
Canton at Agawam,, 5
Reading at Longmeadow, 5
Scituate at Nauset, 5
Westwood at East Longmeadow, 5
Oliver Ames at West Springfield, 6
Amherst-Pelham at Plymouth North, 7
DIVISION 3
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
North Reading 2, North Middlesex 1 (ot)
Tantasqua 1, Martha’s Vineyard 0
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Belchertown 1, Pittsfield 0
Cardinal Spellman 3, Bishop Stang 2 (ot)
Dighton-Rehoboth 1, Latin Academy 0
Gloucester 5, East Boston 0
Greater New Bedford 3, Lynnfield 1
Medfield 3, Essex Tech 0
Medway 4, East Bridgewater 1
Newburyport 2, Excel Academy Charter 1
Nipmuc 2, Watertown 1 (2ot)
Norwell 3, Austin Prep 1
Old Rochester 2, Sandwich 0
Pembroke 4, Oakmont 1
Stoneham 3, Hanover 2 (ot)
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Dover-Sherborn 2, Foxboro 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Dover-Sherborn at Belchertown, 3:30
Stoneham at Pembroke, 5
Tantasqua at Norwell, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Medfield at Dighton-Rehoboth, 2
Nipmuc at Cardinal Spellman, 5
North Reading at Newburyport, 5:30
Greater New Bedford at Gloucester, 6
Medway at Old Rochester, 6
DIVISION 4
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Pope Francis 2, Littleton 1
FIRST ROUND – Friday
Blackstone Valley 4, Tech Boston 2
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Mashpee 1
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Amesbury 2, Manchester Essex 0
Burke 1, South Hadley 0 (pk)
Cohasset 3, Lunenburg 0
Easthampton 3, Bellingham 0
Frontier 4, Abington 1
Hampshire 5, Ipswich 0
Lynn Tech 2, Whitinsville Christian 0
Monument Mountain 3, Sturgis West 1
Rockland 4, Advanced Math 0
Wahconah 2, Northeast 1
West Bridgewater 4, Mahar 1
Winthrop 8, Bishop Connolly 3
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Nantucket 2, Shawsheen 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Pope Francis at Monument Mtn., 5
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Lynn Tech at West Bridgewater, 4
Blackstone Valley at Easthampton, 5 (South Hadley)
Hamilton-Wenham at Hampshire, 5
Winthrop vs. Rockland, 5 (Holbrook)
Burke at Frontier, 5:30
Amesbury at Cohasset, 7
Nantucket at Wahconah, TBD
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
KIPP Academy at Westport, 2
Falmouth Academy at Millis, 4
Oxford at Sutton, 4
St. Joseph Prep at Mount Greylock, 5
Keefe Tech at Maynard, 6
Bromfield vs. Tahanto, 6:30 (Assabet)
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Springfield Int’l at Hopedale, 2 (NEFC)
Granby at Douglas, 7 (Millbury)
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Winchester 2, Lexington 1
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Acton-Boxboro 3, Waltham 0
Algonquin 1, Lincoln-Sudbury 0
Andover 1, Marshfield 0
Arlington 4, Shrewsbury 0
Bishop Feehan 5, Methuen 0
Brookline 2, Hopkinton 0
Concord-Carlisle 1, Peabody 0
Franklin 1, Reading 0 (ot)
Hingham 2, Newton North 0
King Philip 2, Westford Academy 1
Natick 4, Attleboro 0
Needham 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 1
Newton South 4, Central Catholic 0
Wellesley 5, Wachusett 0
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
North Andover 2, Framingham 1 (so)
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Winchester at Newton South, 4:30
Arlington at Acton-Boxboro, 5
North Andover at Hingham, 5
Brookline at Franklin, 6
King Philip at Bishop Feehan, 6
Andover at Algonquin, 7
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Concord-Carlisle at Wellesley, 2
Needham at Natick, 7
DIVISION 2
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Mansfield 3, Canton 0
FIRST ROUND – Friday
Agawam 1, Longmeadow 0 (so)
Minnechaug 2, Duxbury 1 (so)
Notre Dame (Hingham) 2, Scituate 1
Walpole 3, East Longmeadow 2 (so)
Westboro 2, Marblehead 1
Westwood 2, Nashoba 1
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Danvers 1, North Attleboro 0 (pk)
Grafton 2, Wakefield 0
Holliston 2, Ludlow 1
Masconomet 4, Dartmouth 0
Medfield 2, West Springfield 0
Oliver Ames 4, North Middlesex 0
Silver Lake 3, Wilmington 0
Whitman-Hanson 6, Northampton 0
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Plymouth North 5, Billerica 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Minnechaug at Whitman-Hanson, 5
Masconomet at Westboro, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Walpole at Grafton, 3:30
Holliston at Danvers, 4
Agawam at Silver Lake, 5
Notre Dame (H) at Plymouth North, 5
Westwood at Oliver Ames, 6
Mansfield at Medfield, 6:30
DIVISION 3
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Austin Prep 3, Lynnfield 1
Belchertown 1, Old Rochester 0
Dedham 4, Rockland 0
East Bridgewater 2, Nipmuc 1
Groton-Dunstable 2, North Reading 1
Hanover 4, Archbishop Williams 0
Medway 1, Pentucket 0
Newburyport 1, Swampscott 0
Norton 1, Apponequet 0
Norwell 4, Saugus 0
St. Paul 2, Dover-Sherborn 1
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Foxboro 1, Cardinal Spellman 0
Stoneham 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
Weston 3, Bishop Stang 0
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Tantasqua at Bishop Fenwick, 5
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
St. Paul at Groton-Dunstable, 2
Weston at Norwell, 3:30
Norton at Belchertown, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Medway at Dedham, 5
Newburyport at Foxboro, 5:30
Stoneham at Hanover, 6
East Bridgewater at Ursuline, TBD
Tantasqua/Bp. Fenwick vs. Austin Prep, TBD
DIVISION 4
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Blackstone Valley 4, Clinton 0
Northbridge 2, Southwick 1 (ot)
Uxbridge 5, Bay Path 0
Wahconah 2, Easthampton 0
FIRST ROUND – Friday
Hampshire 1, Notre Dame (W) 0
Ipswich 3, St. Mary’s (W) 0
Leicester 4, Mahar 1
Monument Mountain 2, Arlington Catholic 1
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Amesbury 5, Malden Catholic 0
Cohasset 6, Sturgis West 0
Littleton 3, Monomoy 1
Mashpee 6, Tyngsboro 2
Millbury 4, Blackstone-Millville 0
Pope Francis 2, Manchester Essex 0
West Bridgewater 8, Lunenburg 0
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Hamilton-Wenham 8, Bishop Connolly 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham, 2
Mashpee at Blackstone Valley, 2
Northbridge at Uxbridge, 2:30
Leicester at Hampshire, 5
Wahconah at Millbury, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Monument Mountain at Cohasset, 4:30
Amesbury at West Bridgewater, 6
Pope Francis at Littleton, 6
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Carver at Whitinsville Christian, 2
Hull at Monson, 2
Bromfield vs. David Prouty, 4:30 (Assabet)
Georgetown at Sutton, 6
Mystic Valley at Palmer, 6
West Boylston at Lenox, 6 (BCC)
Douglas at Millis, 6:30 (Medway)
Gardner at Tahanto, TBD
VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Wellesley at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:30
Bishop Feehan at Concord-Carlisle, 6
Winchester at Newton North, 6
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Barnstable at Algonquin, 5
Boston Latin at Needham, 5
Shrewsbury at Franklin, 5
Arlington at Haverhill, 5:30
Peabody at North Andover, 5:30
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Duxbury at Westwood, 5
Notre Dame (H) at King Philip, 5
Burlington at Hopkinton, 6
North Quincy at Melrose, 6
Woburn at Oliver Ames, 6
Canton at Dartmouth, 6:30
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Nashoba at Westboro, 6
DIVISION 3
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Medfield at Holliston, 6
Ashland at Essex Tech, 7
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
North Middlesex at Bedford, 4:30
Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep, 5
Fairhaven at Cardinal Spellman, 5
Groton-Dunstable at Old Rochester, 5
Triton at Dennis-Yarmouth, 5:30
Greater New Bedford at Tewksbury, 6
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Norwell at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Nantucket at Ipswich, 4
Malden Catholic at Medway, 5
Nipmuc at Blackstone Valley, 5
Ursuline at Arlington Catholic, 5:15
Rockland at Case, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Weston at AMSA, 4 (ForeKicks)
South Lancaster at Lynnfield, 5
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Georgetown at Frontier, 6
Whitinsville Chr. at Mystic Valley, 6
SECOND ROUND — Tuesday
Mt. Greylock at Blackstone-Millville, 4
Douglas at Tri-County, 5
Turners Falls at Westport, 5
Millis at Lee, 6
Paulo Freire at Hopedale, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Innovation Academy at Bourne, 6
SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 6 Foxboro got single tallies from Jenny Gallagher, Kate Collins and Mia DiNunzio in a 3-0 win over No. 27 Middleboro in the Div. 3 first round. … No. 10 Dover-Sherborn took care of No. 23 Medway, posting a 3-1 win over their Tri-Valley League rivals behind goals from Nicole Mayer, Evie Schneider and Emily Waugh. … In another all TVL matchup, Maeve O’Hara struck for the only goal of the game for No. 21 Medfield in a 1-0 win over No. 12 Dedham.
No. 14 Bishop Stang received goals from Syndey Plouffe and Ava Pacheco in a 2-0 win over No. 19 Wilmington. … Ayla Hallock, Sophie Porter and Cam Geary all found the cage for No. 16 Ashland in it’s 3-0 blanking of No. 17 North Reading. …. Top-seeded Sandwich got goals from four different sources, including a score and a helper from Haley McLaughin, in a 4-0 win over No. 33 Quabbin.
Bailey Stock scored twice and Meg Freiermuth had a goal to two assists as No. 3 Pentucket rolled to a 5-0 victory against No. 30 Norwell. … Molly Driscoll had two goals and Ellie Monahan added two assists as No. 2 Watertown (19-0) handled Martha’s Vineyard, 6-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Harrison Smith scored once and set up Cathal Keating’s game-winner in the final minute for No. 17 Dover-Sherborn in a 2-1 victory over No. 16 Foxboro in the Div. 3 first round.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sabrina Sacco’s goal in the opening minute held up for No. 20 Stoneham in a 1-0 win over previously unbeaten No. 13 Dighton-Rehoboth in the Div. 3 first round. … Kailee McCabe buried a free kick late in the first half to provide the difference for No. 2 Foxboro against No. 31 Cardinal Spellman in a 1-0 victory.
Erika Wojcik buried her attempt in the fourth round of penalty kicks to deliver No. 17 North Andover a 2-1 shootout win over No. 16 Framingham in the Div. 1 first round.
