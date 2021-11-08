Decentralized Virtual Reality Boom! Find out Top 3 Metaverse Crypto to Buy!

Users may self-govern and fund their digital economy.

Sandbox, like Decentraland, allows developers to construct virtual worlds.

There has been a renewed interest in this industry as the metaverse has grown from a tool for social interaction to one for employment and other forms of entertainment. Consequently, investors are increasingly interested in metaverse cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, these digital currencies are linked to decentralized blockchain virtual worlds where users have the final say.

Moreover, considered to weaken internet behemoths like Meta Platforms Inc. (previously Facebook) while driving the industry forward. Furthermore, Virtual Reality allows anybody and anything to exist and accomplish anything. In this rapidly growing new realm of digital communication, Meta understands this. Moreover, Meta’s rebranding comes with a first peek at the company’s impending metaverse.

However, many do not want this problematic corporation engaged in something people value for its freedom. Meta’s laws and algorithms still apply, although many prefer their own rules and freedoms. Decentralized blockchain metaverses enable users to do just that. Users may self-govern and fund their digital economy, which often translates to real-world benefits. Three of the most popular metaverse cryptos, listed here.

1. Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is a popular virtual world for those interested in blockchain and social media. A MANA-powered virtual economy creates real-world passive revenue for its participants. The user creates an avatar and can do practically anything. Furthermore, there’s no limit to what one may do online. Moreover, the first major virtual music festival, Metaverse Festival, was hosted by the network.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Decentraland price today is $2.85 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,706,325,677 USD.

2. Enjin Coin (ENJ)

According to a recent Enjin article, the company wants to help build a decentralized metaverse. The blockchain-powered gaming platform announced on November 4th a $100 million fund. Moreover, the ‘Efinity Metaverse Fund’, created to help its ecosystem partners and promote the construction of a decentralized metaverse.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Enjin Coin price today is $3.29 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $987,214,378 USD.

3. The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox, now rated third among metaverse tokens. Sandbox, like Decentraland, allows developers to construct virtual worlds where they may sell things and socialize with others.

Moreover, like Decentraland, Sandbox users may maximize their experience by acquiring and developing land. Individuals and corporations alike own plots here, utilized for any purpose. SAND, like Decentraland, has a marketplace that allows for revenue generation. According to CoinMarketCap, the Sandbox price today is $2.63 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $589,299,720 USD.