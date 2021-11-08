News
Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood property sales rebound from pandemic slump
Interest in the Capitol Hill neighborhood waned in 2020 as downtown Denver area businesses closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. But buyers came roaring back this year.
Ryan Sanchez, 8z real estate agent, compared the disinterest in Capitol Hill to the urban flight that happened on the East and West Coasts during the pandemic.
“Why pay Capitol Hill prices when you can’t have the Capitol Hill experience,” Sanchez says. “All the things that are close and convenient were closed.”
In 2020, buyers purchased 10 homes and 255 attached homes in the neighborhood. Through Oct. 22, 23 houses and 398 attached homes have sold this year, he says. “As things reopened, people became interested in Capitol Hill again.”
Allie Carlson, West + Main managing broker, calls Capitol Hill charming and says its unique architecture will always appeal to buyers.
“It’s not cookie-cutter,” she says. “There are condo buildings that are two- to five-stories that have unique features building to building.”
Why move to Capitol Hill?
Carlson says that the neighborhood appeals to young professionals who want to live in a walkable neighborhood near downtown.
Many buyers are first-time buyers who choose condos or townhomes because they can’t afford to buy a house in other Denver neighborhoods, Sanchez says.
Carlson says that buyers often choose to keep their Capitol Hill condos and turn them into rental properties when they move on to a bigger home.
While the neighborhood primarily appeals to people who want to live near downtown, it also offers convenient access to Cheesman and Congress parks, Lower Downtown, and Cherry Creek.
What’s available?
Although Capitol Hill has some houses available, the majority of sales involve condos.
Those condo prices range from small, one-bedroom, 700-square-foot units in the high $200,000s to the low $300,000s to larger, remodeled, and upgraded condos for $600,000 to $700,000, Carlson says.
Sanchez says the average condo price is $365,000, but some units sell for as much as $2.3 million. That compares to the average price of $962,000 for a single-family home in the neighborhood. Houses in the area typically are bigger, older houses with about 2,600-square-feet of space.
While houses typically stay on the market for closer to a month, condos usually sell quickly and often are on the market for a week or less, Carlson says. “It’s not that much different than what’s happening across the Denver area housing market.”
One of the most significant factors affecting condo sales is the cost of homeowners’ association fees, Carlson says. Those fees range from $100 to $500 per month. At a bare minimum, the fees cover trash hauling, snow removal, landscaping, and exterior building maintenance. The higher fees typically apply to units that offer common areas like pools or workout facilities.
Who’s moving in?
Carlson says that the Capitol Hill neighborhood typically appeals to young, single professionals who want an active, hip lifestyle. “It draws people who want to be able to walk to their destinations or hop on a bus easily,” she says.”It’s not the neighborhood you look at for a family of five.”
Sanchez says he also sees younger newlyweds who want to stay in the city buying condos. “It’s definitely a younger demographic.”
Carlson agrees. “It’s an active, busy place,” she says. “It’s not a sleepy area by any means.”
What’s in the neighborhood?
Popular neighborhood restaurants include doughnut bites, biscuits, or eggs Benedict at Jelly’s Cap Hill, or fried chicken and cocktails at Lou’s Food and Bar.
Options for shopping include Argonaut Wine and Liquor or Wax Trax Records.
Neighborhood residents also can quickly get to the 16th Street Mall for meals or shopping.
People looking for a bit of history or culture can visit the Molly Brown House, the Colorado State Capitol, the Denver Art Museum, or the History Colorado Center.
Christian McCaffrey, Broncos’ Andrew Beck among nominees for NFL’s Salute to Service Award
Coaches Ron Rivera and Sean McDermott, standout players Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Demario Davis, team owner Arthur Blank, and the Houston Texans cheerleaders are among nominees from 31 teams for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award.
The award, presented by USAA and the league, recognizes players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate a strong commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities. Each NFL club nominates someone, though the Cincinnati Bengals did not have a nominee this year.
Finalists will be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, the televised awards show during the week of the Super Bowl at which The Associated Press individual season award winners are revealed. Last year’s winner was Steve Cannon, CEO of the Atlanta Falcons’ parent company AMB Sports and Entertainment. Cannon will serve on the award panel.
“Now more than ever, it’s essential that our nation come together to support and show appreciation for those Americans who are serving and have served our country, as well as their families,” said Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs. “This year’s nominees for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA all deserve special recognition for stepping up to support our military community, and we are encouraged to see this list of diverse nominees coming from all areas of the NFL organization.”
USAA, which provides insurance and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient’s name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL will match that contribution by donating $25,000 to the awardee’s military or veteran charity of choice.
Also nominated:
- ARIZONA CARDINALS: Teresa Miller, (Director, Financial Planning & Analysis)
- BALTIMORE RAVENS: Jarret Johnson (former player)
- CHICAGO BEARS: Jimmy Graham (tight end)
- CLEVELAND BROWNS: Baker Mayfield (quarterback)
- DALLAS COWBOYS: Charlotte Jones (executive vice president, chief brand officer)
- DENVER BRONCOS: Andrew Beck (tight end)
- DETROIT LIONS: Maurice Pearson (manager of player and alumni relations)
- GREEN BAY PACKERS: Chris Gizzi (strength and conditioning coach)
- INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Brian Decker (director of player development)
- JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Myles Jack (linebacker)
- KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Bobby Bell (former player, Pro Football Hall of Famer)
- LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Vance Mueller (offensive tackle)
- LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Joe Lombardi (offensive coordinator)
- LOS ANGELES RAMS: Andrew Whitworth (offensive tackle)
- MIAMI DOLPHINS: Blake Ferguson (long snapper)
- MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Pete Bercich (former player)
- NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Joe Cardona (long snapper)
- NEW YORK GIANTS: Emlen Tunnell (former player and Pro Football Hall of Famer)
- NEW YORK JETS: Harrison Berstein (staff alumni)
- PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Chris Sharkoski (director of event operations)
- PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Jon Kolb (former player)
- SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: Nino Gray (community engagement manager)
- TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Ryan Jensen (center)
- TENNESSEE TITANS: John Williams (stadium operations manager)
Ride The Rockies Bicycle Tour sold to a subsidiary of Gannett USA Today
The internationally-popular Ride The Rockies Bicycle Tour, founded by The Denver Post in 1986, has been sold to a subsidiary of Gannett USA Today.
Ventures Endurance Events acquired the cycling tour from the Denver Post Community Foundation, according to a Gannett Ventures Endurance news release.
“Ride The Rockies has a strong tradition as one of the country’s premier cycling events,” said Brad Scudder, senior vice president of development, USA Today Network Ventures. “We look forward to building on the legacy of this great event while continuing to support its host communities.”
Ventures Endurance Events’ has a growing portfolio of cycling events, including the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa — the largest multi-day bicycle ride in the world, according to the release.
Ride The Rockies annually hosts more than 2,000 bicyclists from across the country, and around the world, who pedal 60 to 80 miles daily for six days, supporting nonprofit agencies that help Coloradans in the communities, towns and cities hosting RTR cycling events. The 2021 RTR tour, covered 418 miles over six days in southern Colorado with 28,484-feet gained in elevation. Over the years, nearly 50 Colorado locales have benefited from the fund raising ride.
“We have had the honor of producing this great event for over 35 years and are now looking forward to its new chapter under the accomplished leadership and expertise of the Venture Endurance Events team,” said Tracy Ulmer, president and CEO, The Denver Post Community Foundation.
A purchase price for RTR was not disclosed.
Carjacking leads to St. Louis police chase
CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Health is now taking appointments for children to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Kids as young as 5-years-old were approved by federal authorities last week to start getting the vaccine. County Executive Dr. Sam Page says that you can schedule an appointment by visiting ReviveSTL.com.
Pediatric COVID vaccine doses differ slightly from those for adults. They are a little smaller and contain a different buffer. Smaller needles will be used, it is still a two-shot regiment with the shots being given three weeks apart. 15 million child-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine are already being shipped across the country.
