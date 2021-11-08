News
Editorial: Info on Afghan debacle must be declassified
Even as the Biden administration tries to close the book on U.S. misadventures in Afghanistan, it still has yet to open the books on embarrassing information that could expose how badly the 20-year stabilization effort was mismanaged.
Classified information was made available to the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction as he prepared his most recent report on waste, fraud and abuse in the war and rebuilding effort.
But the American public and some members of Congress still aren’t allowed to see it. President Joe Biden must honor pledges for full transparency and declassify this information immediately.
Although Biden presided over a disastrous, rushed withdrawal in August, the vast bulk of the war occurred under his three predecessors. Each committed blunders that deserve a full public airing to avoid repeating their mistakes in the future.
Special Inspector General John Sopko has monitored these failings since 2012, and anyone who has bothered to read his office’s 53 quarterly reports would probably agree with his assessment that the collapse of the Afghan security forces and rapid Taliban takeover was predictable.
“We really need to get information declassified. There is a lot of information that was classified or withheld from the American people over the years, particularly since 2015, to protect the Afghan government from embarrassment,” Sopko told National Public Radio.
Since the Taliban is now in power, there’s no one left in Afghanistan’s government to be embarrassed if this information were released. It’s not clear why the information was classified to begin with, since public embarrassment isn’t one of the standards by which the U.S. government labels national security information secret.
“A recent series of requests by the State Department to remove from public view wholesale parts of (the special inspector general’s) reports is a cautionary tale of why oversight agencies need to question an all-too-common impulse to remove information from Congressional and public view with little to no basis in fact or law,” Sopko’s latest report states.
Aside from the massive expenditures to support the U.S. military’s presence since 2001, U.S. taxpayers funded $145 billion trying to rebuild Afghanistan, train its security forces and strengthen its civilian government institutions, economy, and civil society, Sopko says in the 53rd quarterly report to Congress, released last month.
The Taliban takeover wiped out virtually everything the United States spent two decades trying to build.
“These are sobering facts, and we owe all who served in Afghanistan — as well as the American taxpayer — an accurate accounting of why the 20-year U.S. mission in Afghanistan ended so abruptly, with so little to show for it,” the report states.
For the federal government, Congress and taxpayers to learn from this experience, they need to have access to information arbitrarily kept from public view by an overly protective State Department.
Culinary icon Julia Child gets the documentary treatment
Julia Child, who single-handedly changed the way Americans eat and buy food, is the focus of a documentary portrait called, simply, “Julia.”
Thanks to her celebrated cookbook “The Art of French Cooking” in 1961, Child (1912-2004) reigned among the most famous women in America, starring for decades in her wildly popular home cooking series on WGBH. She was parodied on “SNL” and Meryl Streep played her in the movies.
But why a Child documentary now?
“Her story is so extraordinary but there are parts of it that we felt people didn’t know,” said Betsy West who directed “Julia” with Julie Cohen. Their films include “RBG” and the current “My Name is Pauli Murray.”
“Also,” West continued, “just the fact that Julia has such a profound impact on our world. She really changed the way Americans think about food, changed the kind of people who could be on television. In the early 1960s, that was pretty revolutionary.”
Child met her husband, Paul Child, when they worked in the Office of Strategic Services — the precursor of the CIA — in the Far East during WWII. When he was transferred to Paris, she graduated, the only woman, from the famous Le Cordon Bleu school in 1951.
“She opened the doors for women in culinary fields,” West said. “We felt the impact was huge and deserves to be explored.”
Super chef David Chang, asked what he knew about Child, declared, “She set the tone for how we eat today. If there was a sainthood in the food world, she’d be on it.”
“We tried to present a complete picture of Julia,” Cohen noted of the woman born into an upper-class conservative California Republican family who left that “very narrow background to discover the world alongside the discovery of food.”
“Julia” charts how, in the 1980s, Child made a major attitude change, regarding homosexuality. “We want to show how she evolved,” West said, “and that included some chapters where she didn’t change. We wanted to dig into that as well.
“We see her attitude about homosexuality, and how her relationship with her lawyer, who died of AIDS, really affected her. She had a real 180 degree turn on that.”
Perhaps most amazing is that for all of her towering achievements and global celebrity, Julia’s marriage thrived — until Paul’s death in 1994.
“All their friends talked about how devoted they were,” Cohen said. “It was very clear it was a genuine romance. A ‘feminist marriage’ — with Paul’s becoming Julia’s No. 1 supporter. That was also a part of the story that really appealed to us.”
“Julia” opens Friday.
Esports now a degree pursuit, path to a career
For several years, colleges in the hunt for students have transformed campus spaces into esports venues where young video gamers immersed in Dota 2, Fortnite or Arena of Valor could compete at the club and varsity level.
Now, a small but growing number of colleges and universities nationally are making esports an academic pursuit.
Starting in fall 2022, West Virginia University, for example, will offer a 15-credit minor in esports — video games, played in highly organized and competitive environments in person or online, as the university describes it.
Nine credits will be dedicated to esports coursework offering a foundation in the endeavor’s history and ethics, as well as legal, regulatory and cultural issues, said Louis Slimak, assistant provost for curriculum and assessment at WVU. The business of esports, marketing promotion and finance will be available, too, as will elective studies in sports psychology, strategic communication and social communications including venue and event management.
Some detractors scoff at awarding college credit for what they see as a dorm room obsession. But universities including WVU “need to innovate academically and transform ourselves to be relevant,” said Slimak, explaining why his school is betting on an area with job growth in a billion-dollar-plus industry.
“It’s not just esports.” he added. “The video game industry is monstrous. It’s bigger than the movie industry.”
WVU Provost Maryanne Reed noted video gaming’s huge reach. Her university already has recruited a star player, Noah Johnson, a 19-year-old economics major from Baltimore.
Nationwide, a handful of schools, notably Ohio State University, are creating degrees in esports and related fields, though it’s hard to know the exact tally since federal guidelines do not strictly define how such studies are identified, officials said.
Esports studies, while embraced in some quarters of academia, also face skeptics who question whether the programs have adequate scholarly rigor and whether — as a career pursuit — the discipline has legs or is merely an enrollment-generating fad.
Institutions that have gone all in on esports see it differently. One Connecticut university put it this way on its web site promoting a new bachelor of science degree:
“The University of New Haven’s interdisciplinary major in esports and gaming is designed to maximize our strengths in business, technology, engineering and computer science, to create pioneering opportunities that prepare our students to be the future leaders in this high-growth field,” it reads.
At WVU, Slimak recalls many years ago when social media’s emergence posed a dilemma for educators over its legitimacy as an area of study.
“Social media, when it took off, was kind of this giant money generating thing tied to the Internet,” he said.
But with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram now a huge part of the nation’s political and personal discourse, the phenomenon and its effects are commonly accepted as legitimate areas of inquiry. Then there’s the job potential in studies that span various disciplines.
“Any technological or medical STEM kind of field does pay well,” said Slimak. “It’s a diverse field, which is why I like it. It spans multiple fields. The skills are transferable.”
— Tribune News Service
Dear Abby: Cheating wife’s lover makes cheating hubby insecure
Dear Abby: My wife and I have been married for 21 (mostly) happy years. However, last year I had an affair that lasted for several months. I confessed to my wife, and we separated for about a month while I tried to evaluate what I should do. In the end, I returned home and asked for forgiveness and reconciliation.
Obviously, my wife has struggled with my infidelity, but, to her credit, she’s trying hard to make things work.
During our separation, we had little contact, and she told me that for revenge she had slept with someone else. I know that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, but the guy is less than half our age, and I’m struggling with the mental image and thoughts of trying to match his level of stamina and energy (if you know what I mean).
I know I messed up, but I love my wife with my whole heart and I’m working hard to demonstrate it. How do I purge my thoughts of the image of my wife with another man?
— Remorseful in California
Dear Remorseful: It may not be easy. (Don’t you think your wife has had similar mental images of you and the woman you cheated with?) Infidelity hurts everyone involved. You and your wife are working to remain reunited. Concentrate on THAT rather than preoccupy yourself with your insecurities, and you’ll both be better off.
Dear Abby: I am medically healthy and in my mid-60s. I have two adult children, and my grandchildren range in age from 14 to 20. I have a loving relationship with everyone. However, my family members are self-involved and have indirectly expressed that they do not want me to live with them when I am no longer able to live by myself.
I have raised the subject and seen eyerolls and facial gestures between them. My daughter lives several states away and has said I’m welcome in her home — but as a “snowbird” only. Abby, I don’t want to be placed in a nursing home, only to be abandoned and alone. What do you advise?
— Unwanted in New Jersey
Dear Unwanted: Because your children are averse to you eventually living permanently with them, start now to prepare for the time when you may no longer be able to live by yourself. Begin by talking to friends — of both genders — and find out if they may have a similar problem. If they do, consider banding together and buying a house or a condo together so you can help EACH OTHER. This has worked for other seniors and it may be the solution to your problem.
Dear Abby: My teenage grandson plays on his middle school’s football team. He is a great player, but the team never wins. It’s hard to watch him play his heart out when the team loses in the 38-0 range. I’m proud of his efforts, and I want to encourage him to continue to do his best no matter what the final score is. Do you have any suggestions on the healthiest way to sympathize with him about the loss without discouraging him?
— Proud of Him in the West
Dear Proud of Him: I think what you are already doing is the right approach. By attending these events, you are telling your grandson how proud you are of the fact that he gives his all when he competes and that you respect him for it. Then take him out for a postgame dinner and a treat.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
