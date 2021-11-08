Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.
Fatal head-on collision closes Muegge Road in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A serious head-on crash closed Muegge Road near Cutright Lane this morning. One driver died in the crash at around 7:00 am. The second driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The road is expected to be closed while crews work to clear the scene. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter was over the area.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Investigators are still notifying their next of kin.
Wesley Bell says he’s prosecuted 58% more homicides than predecessor
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – FOX 2 is sitting down to speak with those on the front lines in the fight against crime – the area’s chief prosecutors and state’s attorneys.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he’s been aggressive in prosecuting homicide cases as well as other violent acts, adding that he’s prosecuted 58% more homicide cases than his predecessor.
Bell continues to emphasize the need for aversion programs for non-violent offenders.
So far, 1,100 are in those programs, which are designed to keep them out of jail.
One of the biggest cases he had to review was the death of Michael Brown Jr. at the hands of police that sparked the Ferguson riots and unrest across the nation.
Bell decided not to pursue the case, saying the evidence just wasn’t there to bring charges.
Review: Marvel’s “The Eternals” is oppressively beautiful, puzzlingly bad
Two stars. 2 hours and 37 minutes. PG-13
Gorgeous and vacant, “The Eternals” is the most numbing entry in Marvel’s 13-year-old MCU franchise — even as it struggles to be its weirdest and most philosophical.
An Oscar-winning director (Chloé Zhao of 2020’s “Nomadland”) and exciting ensemble cast are no match for corporate demands in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is clearly building to another Infinity Saga-style climax after 25-odd movies.
But Disney isn’t necessarily to blame for the movie’s Swiss-cheese plot holes, oppressive cinematography and flat delivery (of everything, including action sequences). That’s on the filmmakers.
Set throughout modern human history, “The Eternals,” opening on Nov. 5, stars a diverse ensemble as the title-beings, with most of the focus on the slight, stoic Sersi (Gemma Chan) and similarly fleet, expressionless Ikaris (Richard Madden). Their fellow Eternals — a.k.a. super-powerful buildings living secretly on Earth for the last 7,000 years — are led in their shiny, form-fitting suits by Ajak (Salma Hayek), who also lords over Thena (Angelina Jolie), Phastos (Bryan Tyree Henry), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Gilgamesh (Don Lee) and Druig (Barry Keoghan).
Add to that a hunky love interest (“Game of Thrones” co-star Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, who will soon become the MCU’s Black Knight), a comic-relief Harish Patel (as Kingo’s manager, Karun) and other gods and monsters, and you’ve got a mess of script.
And yet Zhao at least gets this part right, giving all characters their due as they grapple with orders from their celestial, Marvel-demigod master, Arishem (David Kaye), who first dispatched the Eternals to Earth to defeat the Deviants. The latter are a squishy, skinless bundle of neon muscle that need to be eradicated to protect humankind.
Having been scattered centuries ago, the Eternals must now reunite to confront the resurgent, mysterious Deviants. But there’s little agreement on how to do that. Thena’s grappling with the weight of thousands of years of memories; Druig and Phastos are breaking the Eternals’ pledge not to interfere with human history; Kingo is clinging to a career as a Bollywood star. Their clashing personalities — some like children, others like wizened owls — make for agreeable sparks, especially with comic masters like Nanjiani and Henry delivering solid, affecting performances.
Still, the general sleepiness dulls otherwise appealing scenes as the movie takes an enormous amount of time to say almost nothing. My enduring sense of it is tiny people set against huge landscapes, dwarfed by nature, history and the unrelenting, same-y cinematography. “Doctor Strange”-style spells and visuals feel pat at this point.
It’s the inverse of most MCU films, which can sound inane or arbitrary on paper but which can also translate beautifully to the screen (think “Guardians of the Galaxy,” for starters).
In real life, though, it’s a depressing waste of its $200 million budget. As with its last few genre-shaped MCU widgets (the wuxia-influenced “Shang Chi,” the spy-thriller “Black Widow”), “The Eternals” would have looked better without the Marvel logo, which figuratively undermines Zhao’s languid pace and Ben Davis’ hazy, beachfront frames (he also shot “Guardians” and “Captain Marvel”).
By contrast, Denis Villeneuve’s new “Dune” masterfully dispatches with this sort of complex, atmospheric world-building by leaning away from the blockbusters’ tentpoles. You know them well: crowd-sourced, toy-friendly designs (“Eternals” Happy Meal toys are already out); a puzzle-piece script; and an unintelligible, CG-driven third-act.
Suspension of disbelief frequently pancakes in “The Eternals,” with gods acting like spoiled Gen X’ers and soulless white-collar workers. But the MCU’s numbing regularity is the real enemy, constantly crying wolf on Earth’s destruction while depicting millions of deaths from environmental and cosmic disasters — a precipice so high that audiences may eventually just plummet to their boredom.
Grandparents await hugs, spouses reunite as US borders open
By ELLIOT SPAGAT and JOHN LEICESTER
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the travel industry decimated by the pandemic.
The restrictions, among the most severe in U.S. history, kept families apart, including spouses who have not been able to hug in months, grandparents whose grandchildren doubled in age since they last saw them, and uncles and aunts who have not met nieces and nephews who are now toddlers.
Lines moved quickly Monday morning at San Diego’s border with Mexico, the busiest crossing in the United States, despite the added checks for vaccinations required to enter the country.
The new rules also allow air travel from a series of countries from which it has been restricted since the early days of the pandemic — as long as the traveler has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.
American citizens and permanent residents were always allowed to enter the U.S., but the travel bans grounded tourists, thwarted business travelers and often separated families.
Gaye Camara was already imagining her reunion with her husband, who she has not seen since before COVID-19 brought the fly-here-there-and-everywhere world to a halt.
“I’m going to jump into his arms, kiss him, touch him,” said Camara, 40, as she wheeled her luggage through Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, which could almost be mistaken for its pre-pandemic self, busy with humming crowds, albeit in face masks.
When Camara last saw him in January 2020, they had no way of knowing that they’d have to wait 21 months before holding each other again. She lives in France’s Alsace region, where she works as a secretary. He is based in New York.
“It was very hard at the beginning. I cried nearly every night,” she said.
Video calls, text messages, phone conversations kept them connected — but couldn’t fill the void of separation.
“I cannot wait,” she said. “Being with him, his presence, his face, his smile.”
Airlines are preparing for a surge in activity — especially from Europe — after the pandemic and resulting restrictions caused international travel to plunge.
The 28 European countries that were barred under the U.S. policy that just ended made up 37% of overseas visitors in 2019, the U.S. Travel Association says. As the reopening takes effect, carriers are increasing flights between the United Kingdom and the U.S. by 21% this month over last month, according to data from travel and analytics firm Cirium.
In a sign of the huge importance of trans-Atlantic travel for airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic celebrated the reopening by synchronizing the departures of their early-morning flights to New York on parallel runways at London’s Heathrow Airport. BA CEO Sean Doyle was aboard his company’s plane.
“Together, even as competitors, we have fought for the safe return of trans-Atlantic travel — and now we celebrate that achievement as a team. Some things are more important than one-upmanship, and this is one of those things,” Doyle wrote in a message to customers, noting that the flight carried the number that used to belong to the supersonic Concorde.
For Martine Kerherve, being separated from loved ones in the United States was filled with worries that they might not survive the pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people worldwide.
“We told ourselves that we could die without seeing each other,” said Kerherve, who was heading for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from Paris. “We all went through periods of depression, anxiety.”
Before the pandemic, it was a trip Kerherve and her partner, Francis Pasquier, would make once or twice a year. When they lost that, “we lost our bearings,” Pasquier said.
Maria Giribet, meanwhile, has not seen her twin grandchildren Gabriel and David for about half of their lives. Now 3 1/2, the boys are in San Francisco, which during the height of the pandemic might as well have been another planet for 74-year-old Giribet, who lives on the Mediterranean isle of Majorca.
“I’m going to hug them, suffocate them, that’s what I dream of,” Giribet said after checking in for her flight. A widow, she lost her husband to a lengthy illness before the pandemic and her three grown children all live abroad.
“I found myself all alone,” said Giribet, who was flying for the first time in her life by herself.
On the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada, where traveling back and forth was a way of life before the pandemic, the change meant another step toward normalcy.
Malls, restaurants and Main Street shops in U.S. border towns have been devastated by the lack of visitors from Mexico. On the boundary with Canada, cross-border hockey rivalries that were community traditions were upended. Churches that had members on both sides of the border are hoping to welcome parishioners they haven’t seen in nearly two years.
River Robinson’s American partner wasn’t able to be in Canada for the birth of their baby boy 17 months ago. She was thrilled to hear about the U.S. reopening.
“I’m planning to take my baby down for the American Thanksgiving,” said Robinson, who lives in St. Thomas, Ontario. “If all goes smoothly at the border, I’ll plan on taking him down as much as I can.”
It’s “crazy to think he has a whole other side of the family he hasn’t even met yet,” she added.
The U.S. will accept travelers who have been fully vaccinated with any of the shots approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, not just those in use in the U.S. That’s a relief for many in Canada, where the AstraZeneca vaccine is widely used.
But millions of people around the world who were vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, China’s CanSino or others not OK’d by the WHO won’t be able to travel to the U.S.
The moves come as the U.S. has seen its COVID-19 outlook improve dramatically in recent weeks since the summer delta surge that pushed hospitals to the brink in many locations.
___
Leicester reported from Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport. Associated Press writers Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee, and Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
