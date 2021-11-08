Festus woman killed in I-270 crash near Gravois Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 20-year-old Festus woman died Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Interstate 270 in south St. Louis County. Two adults and two young children were also injured in the crash.

The accident happened at 2:05 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Gravois Road.

According to a St. Louis County Police spokesperson, five people were in a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer when it rolled over.

A traffic crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated the SUV went off the interstate, struck the guardrail, and overturned. One of the occupants, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene at 2:25 p.m.

The 22-year-old driver and a 39-year-old passenger, both adult males, suffered serious injuries. Two children, ages 1 and 3, suffered minor injuries. All four were transported to a nearby hospital.

Four lanes of traffic were closed for hours for accident cleanup and investigation.