Hailey Baldwin’s Parents: What She’s Said About Her Relationship With Stephen & Kennya
Hailey Baldwin is one of two daughters born to Stephen and Kennya Baldwin. Find out about the model’s parents and take a look back at some of the most memorable things she’s said about them over the years.
Hailey Baldwin, 24, comes from the legendary Baldwin family known for its many actors, including her dad Stephen Baldwin, 55. Stephen and his wife Kennya Baldwin, 53, whom he married in 1990, welcomed the model in 1996, three years after welcoming her older sister Alaia Baldwin, and have been an important part of her life ever since. Although she tends to keep her personal life with her parents private most of the time, Hailey has occasionally opened up about them and their impact throughout her time in being in the spotlight, and we’re looking back on those moments here.
From getting introduced to her future husband Justin Bieber by her dad when she was a kid, to admitting she feels “lucky” that her folks are still married, there’s a lot of interesting tidbits Hailey’s confirmed about Stephen and Kennya and how they’ve changed her life for the better. Find out more below!
Stephen Introduced Hailey To Justin Backstage At The ‘Today’ Show In 2009.
The future husband and wife could be seen awkwardly greeting each other and quickly shaking hands in a now viral video after Stephen introduces his “daughter Hailey” to the pop star and tells him they’ve been “enjoying” his “music. Although Hailey later admitted she didn’t know much about Justin at the time of their first exchange, he later joined her and her parents for a family dinner and bowling outing after her dad “connected” with him and his mom as friends.
“To be honest, this is the truth. He was so new that I didn’t really know a lot about him yet,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It was really kinda before anything. I met him and his mom and my dad kind of just connected as friends and we invited them over to our house the next day. So him and his mom just came over for family dinner with me and my family and we went bowling.”
Hailey Admitted She Turned To Her Parents First After Justin Proposed In 2018.
Hailey talked about how she asked for Stephen and Kennya’s advice after the “Baby” singer surprised her with a proposal shortly after they began dating. “In my heart I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” she said about saying “yes” to marrying Justin on his YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, but wanted to see if her parents would “stop” her “from doing something crazy.”
After seeking them out, Hailey thought they would tell her to “relax and take a breath and think about this and see how you feel in like 24 hours or a week” but instead, they were fully supportive. She explained that they said, “Honestly, we think that this is meant to be for you and we know that this is what you want, so we trust you.” The rest is history.
Hailey Once Said Politics Caused A Negative Situation With Her Dad.
In an interview with The Times, Hailey opened up about her and Stephen’s clashing opinions when it came to the presidential election in 2020. Since she’s reportedly a Democrat and and he was a Donald Trump supporter, it affected her in a not so great way. “That was a very hurtful situation for me,” she told the outlet. “I love my father, he’s an amazing dad, but we so strongly disagreed on [the election]. He and my sister strongly disagreed on it. My sister’s husband, like everyone on our side, just doesn’t agree with him. We don’t talk about it now. It’s not worth the argument.”
“It was a very big issue for me, but my dad’s still my dad,” she continued. “I would never let politics get in the way of family.”
Kennya Talked Hailey Back From A Breaking Point In Her Marriage.
“I remember I called her a few different times, one particular time when we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,’” Hailey said on the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast about calling Kennya during a tough moment in her marriage to Justin.
“And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, and you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we’re here for you,’” she continued. “And I do feel like we just had a lot of support. I feel like if I didn’t have support, it would’ve been 10 times harder, and it was already the hardest thing in my life at the time.”
Hailey’s Mom Taught Her About ‘Clean Beauty.’
“My mother is Brazilian and I grew up in a house where she and my grandmother only used organic products, from hair dyes to cleaning products,” the blonde beauty said about Kennya, who is the daughter of legendary Brazilian composer Eumir Deodato, in an interview with Vogue. “I’ve been surrounded by natural and clean beauty my whole life.”
Hailey’s Expressed Her Gratitude For Her Parents On Social Media.
Once in a while, Hailey will dote on Stephen and Kennya in posts that honor holidays like Father’s or Mother’s Day and/or their birthdays. “Happy Birthday Daddio. You are my most favorite person forever and ever. I love you 💕,” she wrote alongside photos of some tender moments with her dad in May 2018.
Meredith on What Was Suspicious About Jen Shah’s Business Prior to Arrest as Casting Begins on RHOSLC Season 3
Meredith Marks had questions about Jen Shah‘s businesses long before she was arrested and charged with crimes of money laundering and fraud.
During a recent interview, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member admitted to having concerns about Jen’s explanation of her career endeavors, explaining that her own business savvy led to a series of red flags when it came to her castmate.
“Yeah, of course, I did,” Meredith admitted to The Things. “As a businesswoman, I do consider myself intelligent, and [despite that] I couldn’t understand what she did, so that was a question mark to me. I had asked her when we first met, and she said she had these marketing companies, and she had three of them, and I didn’t quite understand why she needed three. That didn’t make sense to me.”
Meredith also wondered, “Why was there no marketing of her marketing companies?”
Looking back at her past conversations with Jen, Meredith recalled questioning certain comments Jen had made about writing algorithms, which didn’t seem to align with her past comments.
“She talked about writing algorithms, which is something totally different, and lead generation, and all these different things, and I was just like…I don’t get it. It didn’t make sense,” Meredith confessed.
According to Meredith, she has extensive knowledge about the law because she has a degree in the topic.
“There is something to be said for thinking like a lawyer. You’re trained to analyze, and legal reason is very logical. You can’t go from A to D. You have to go A, to B, to C, to D,” she explained.
In other RHOSLC news, casting is underway for the series’ upcoming third season.
In an advertisement recently shared on Twitter, potential housewives for the new season are encouraged to email [email protected]
Casting has OFFICIALLY started for Season 3! #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/OMxxPyU7ly
— The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) November 1, 2021
While there have been swirling questions pertaining to Jen’s potential firing from the show, due to the allegations being made against her, Bravo has yet to comment on her future.
Mary Cosby has also been dealt with some legal drama in recent months after being accused, along with her son, Robert Cosby Jr., of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway.
Both Jen and Mary have pleaded not guilty.
RHOSLC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s all-new episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the episode airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
Kanye West Reportedly Dating Model Vinetria Amid Kim’s Romance With Pete Davidson
As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson appears to heat up, Kanye West has been romantically linked to model Vinetria — see photos of them at a basketball game!
Kanye West, 44, has met someone amidst his split from Kim Kardashian, 41: the Yeezy designer is reportedly dating model Vinetria, 22, according to Page Six. The two have been “hooking up for a while,” the outlet reports.
The stunning model, who has over 300,000 followers on Instagram, was also by Kanye’s side at his Donda Academy’s first basketball game in Minneapolis per photos on social media. The pair sat courtside for the event, with Vinetria in all black. Kanye rocked a casual pair of jeans and varsity style jacket with leather sleeves — see the photos here.
The outlet adds that she was in Miami with him last weekend when he recorded the Drink Chimps podcast. Per Vinetria’s Instagram, the timeline adds up as has a post up from Miami shared last Saturday.
Since Kim filed for divorce in February, Kanye was also briefly dating Irina Shayk, 35. The Chicago native and Russian model were seen celebrating his 44th birthday with a getaway to Provence, France in June.
Kim has also appeared to move on, going on back-to-back dates with Pete Davidson, 27. The duo weren’t shy about being seen in public while at Knott’s Berry Farm, with Kim even holding the comedian’s hand as they went down a rollercoaster drop. While the SKIMS founder is enjoying her time with Pete, she’s also concerned about Kanye having a “meltdown.”
“Everybody in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete,” a source said to Page Six. “Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can’t be taking this well,” they also said. Notably, Kanye also just unfollowed his wife of seven years on Instagram.
Kanye addressed his marriage on a recent podcast, and made it clear he still wants to make things work with him.“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. I never even seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said to the Drink Champs hosts. “They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”
Four Black Female Officers Speak Out Against Baltimore Police Department For Alleged Discrimination & Harassment
Four veteran Black female officers are speaking out against a culture of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation they say they faced while working for the Baltimore police department.
According to The Baltimore Sun, these women have all experienced discriminatory acts against them resulting in them speaking out regardless of the consequences. One officer reported that she had a fake rat left on her desk while another said she was harassed by fellow officers while on maternity leave. Another female officer said she was involuntarily transferred and passed over for a promotion when she made a complaint against a white male officer, per the Baltimore Sun.
All four women spoke at a news conference organized by their attorney, Dionna Maria Lewis, Friday outside City Hall. Their attorney set out to call attention to what she called the underlying culture of the department that mistreats minorities, especially Black women, per the Baltimore Sun.
“At what point will the BPD self-monitor against the department’s own known complicit, insidious and institutional culture of sex- and race-based discrimination and sexual harassment, and severe retaliation?” she said. “At what point will there be accountability and oversight?”
According to The Baltimore Sun, the allegations come as the department undergoes sweeping reforms mandated by a federal consent decree. The agreement was reached in 2017 after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation found officers routinely violated citizens’ civil rights, especially in predominantly poor black neighborhoods.
“If leaders of the Baltimore Police Department cannot get justice, cannot get respect, cannot be treated in a way that honors their civil rights, then what do the rest of us here in Baltimore have to hope for. When will the culture of corruption in the Baltimore Police Department finally change? There is still much work to be done.” said Kobi Little, president of the local NAACP, at Friday’s news conference.
Joining Little was Major Sabrina Tapp-Harper of the Baltimore City Sherriff’s Office who also serves as chair of the National Black Police Association.
The first officer suing was Sgt. Danika Yampierre. She filed her lawsuit in May, alleging she was discriminated against and harassed while she oversaw the City Hall security unit, and that the harassment continued even as she was on maternity leave.
“Officers colluded with the accused officers involved by tipping them off with confidential information pertaining to my complaint … the moment I spoke out I became the black sheep” and targeted by frivolous internal affairs complaints. “There are so many more Black women in the police department who are suffering in silence and terrified to speak out because of severe retaliation,” Yampierre said.
The next officer suing the department was Jasmin Rowlett who said at the news conference that toy rats were placed on her desk in an effort to intimidate her and that she was called a b***.
Her complaint filed in May also stated that she was repeatedly sexually harassed by another officer who worked with her when she was assigned to the Northeastern District.
Rowlett said Friday that her complaints to internal affairs were closed without investigation. Rowlett previously claimed in another lawsuit that she was unfairly accused of fraternizing with a male Hispanic officer and she received a $77,000 settlement from the city, per The Baltimore Sun.
The third officer to sue was Welai Grant. According to The Sun, she said that in 2019 she reported a police major for misconduct for calling an applicant an n-word. Her suit, filed in August, said she reported the complaint to the Inspector General’s Office, and that Police Commissioner Michael Harrison pulled her into a meeting in 2019 to discuss the complaint. After that, she said she was involuntarily transferred and passed over for promotion without a valid reason.
The last officer to sue was Tashawna Gaines, a former sergeant. According to The Sun, she said she used to work for the police department and, in 2017, sought to be reinstated at her former rank of sergeant but was denied by then-Commissioner Kevin Davis. She said the denial came at a time the force was severely understaffed.
Gaines said Friday at the news conference that she left in good standing and that white men were reinstated while she was the only Black female seeking the reinstatement at the time.
“I wasn’t one of the boys,” she said. “Discrimination and retaliation is an ongoing issue within the Baltimore Police Department.”
All four women have pending federal lawsuits against the department.
