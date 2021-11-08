Connect with us

News

Jon Gray becomes a free agent when Rockies don’t tender him a qualifying offer

Published

49 seconds ago

on

Jon Gray becomes a free agent when Rockies don’t tender him a qualifying offer
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Right-hander Jon Gray, who’s managed to tame the beast that is Coors Field like few other starting pitchers in Rockies history, became a free agent Sunday.

That’s because the Rockies did not tender Gray a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer.

However, as expected, the club did make a qualifying offer to star shortstop Trevor Story. Although Story has until Nov. 17 to accept or reject the offer, it’s expected that he will reject it and become a free agent. According to an industry source, at least four teams have already expressed an interest in Story. The chances of the shortstop negotiating a deal with Colorado are slim.

Gray, however, could still re-sign with the Rockies. Gray, 30, has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay in Colorado.

During the final week of the season, the Rockies approached Gray with a contract offer, thought to be a three- or four-year deal in the range of $35 to $40 million. He turned down the offer.

Major league sources say that although Gray remains interested in the Rockies, he wants to explore his options. Plus, Gray and his agent could investigate offers from other teams in order to leverage a better deal with Colorado.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Tim Patrick turns in another reliable performance, with 44-yard TD catch, 3 first-down receptions in Broncos’ win over Cowboys

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

Tim Patrick turns in another reliable performance, with 44-yard TD catch, 3 first-down receptions in Broncos’ win over Cowboys
google news

Tim Patrick is crushing his audition for free agency.

Patrick continued his superb season Sunday at AT&T Stadium, leading the Broncos with 85 receiving yards on four catches in Denver’s 30-16 rout of Dallas. His performance included a 44-yard touchdown catch as well as three first-down catches on third-and-long. Patrick continues to be Mr. Reliable.

“This game, receiver-wise, it wasn’t us worrying about their defense — it was about us outplaying their receivers,” Patrick said. “We knew if we outplayed their receivers, we had a really good chance of winning the game. And I feel like that’s what we did today.”

In the rout that saw Denver go up 30-0 in the fourth quarter before Dallas closed the gap with a couple of late TDs, Patrick’s touchdown catch on a stutter-and-go route early in the second put the Broncos in control 13-0. One play after an 11-yard grab on 3-and-10 set Denver up in Dallas territory, Patrick burned NFL interception leader Trevon Diggs on the route. He finished off the highlight play with a diving grab at the goal line.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Broncos Briefs: Drew Lock’s positive test creates pre-game angst for Teddy Bridgewater

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

Broncos Briefs: Drew Lock’s positive test creates pre-game angst for Teddy Bridgewater
google news

ARLINGTON, Texas — Not until five minutes before pre-game warm-ups Sunday did Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater get the all-clear to start against the Dallas Cowboys because of COVID-19 protocols.

According to a league source, backup quarterback Drew Lock reported to the team he was a close contact with a person outside the organization who tested positive. Lock tested negative on Saturday, allowing him to fly with the team to Texas.

But Lock, who is vaccinated, had a test come back positive before the game and was deactivated for the Broncos’ 30-16 win.

Bridgewater, who is vaccinated or he would have been ineligible to play, said there was an “error” in his test result. “They tested me (Sunday) morning and there was an error so I had to wait for results to come back,” he said. “I didn’t have to get swabbed again.”

Bridgewater wore a surgical mask to his post-game news conference for the first time this year.

“We thought it might be Kendall Hinton, the sequel,” coach Vic Fangio said.

Last November, Lock and the rest of the Broncos’ quarterbacks were ruled ineligible to play against New Orleans for COVID-19 protocol violations. Hinton, a college quarterback-turned-NFL receiver, had to play quarterback.

“I was nervous, but I’ve gotten better over the years,” Fangio said. “In fact, I’ve gotten really good when things I have no control over (happen), I don’t sweat it.”

Injuries pile up. The Broncos’ post-game injury list was lengthy and significant.

Offense: Right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) and right guard Graham Glasgow (ankle) were injured in the first half and did not return. Glasgow’s leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted to the locker room. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) returned to the game and receiver Tim Patrick (calf) returned to the game.

Defense: Lineman McTelvin Agim (knee) and cornerbacks Pat Surtain II (knee) and Ronald Darby (undisclosed) did not return to the game.

The Broncos started the game without nose tackle Mike Purcell (thumb), left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle), outside linebacker Malik Reed (hip), tight end Noah Fant (COVID-19 reserve list) and guard Netane Muti (COVID-19 reserve list).

Fuller gets game ball. Cornerback Kyle Fuller lost his spot in the starting lineup after the Week 5 Pittsburgh loss, playing only four snaps in Weeks 6-8. But the loss of Bryce Callahan (knee) thrust Fuller into a new role and he earned a game ball from Fangio on Sunday.

“Kyle hadn’t had a good season, hadn’t been playing much lately,” Fangio said. “He has never played nickel (against the slot receiver) in his entire career and we put him in there this week, gave him a crash course and he played nickel … some of the time. Then we had an injury (to Surtain) and he had to go to right corner. And then we had another injury (to Darby) and he had to go to left corner. He played three positions and I think played them well.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Photos: Dancers silently lose themselves on Venice Beach

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

Photos: Dancers silently lose themselves on Venice Beach
google news

LOS ANGELES — Once a week on Southern California’s most famous beach, just before the sun dips into the Pacific Ocean, dozens of people gather and silently dance like no one is watching.

Those swaying on the sand wearing wireless headsets with decorative LED lights streaming music from a nearby DJ are practitioners of ecstatic dance. Moving their bodies and losing themselves in the music, participants describe an almost spiritual experience.

The gatherings held on Venice Beach and organized by Ecstatic Dance LA are normally held indoors and under clear guidelines in part meant to limit participants from becoming self-conscious.

“Be free. Dance how you want. No judgment,” the dance community says in promotional material.

But when the coronavirus shut down indoor gatherings, the community moved their gatherings to the beach. Though they surrendered privacy and amplified live music, community co-founder Robin Parrish says the move has been a success and the sunset has been a fair trade-off.

Like all their events it is drug and alcohol-free. Cameras and phones are not allowed, though pets and kids can accompany you. Talking is discouraged.

According to Parrish, for some participants who are cooped up inside during the pandemic, the silent dance is the only social activity they are doing.

Chase Beckerman, a full-time mother of two children, is among them.

“I wasn’t actually interested in coming when it was indoors. Being here at Venice Beach and being at the sea actually is what brought me out to try ecstatic dance for the first time,” she said.

“It’s my church. It helped me get through this pandemic a huge amount.”

When dusk turns to darkness, the DJ switches from dance tracks to calmer “healing music” and the meditation begins.

Some future events will move back indoors, eventually. As much as the dancers like the ocean view, Parrish said people miss the vibrations of live music and dancing on hardwood floors.

“We will have an option for both because some people might not be ready to go inside,” he said.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending