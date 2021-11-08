Loons clinch MLS Cup Playoffs spot with 3-3 draw with Galaxy

Minnesota United gave up a two-goal lead to the Los Angeles Galaxy early in the second half on Sunday before the Loons benefited from an own goal to retake the lead.

“Shin and tonic,” FS1 analyst Stu Holden said as Julian Araujo had the ball hit his leg and go in the net, but if that was stiff drink, it only temporarily took the edge off for the Loons and their supporters.

Less than 15 minutes later, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez equalized for a second time to make it 3-3.

The tension ratcheted back up after Franco Fragapane’s penalty hit the post in the 89th minute. Fragapane won the penalty after his shot hit Derrick Williams’ arm, but couldn’t put it away.

It was crazy game, but Minnesota clinched an MLS Cup Playoffs spot with a 3-3 draw with Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Minnesota earns the fifth seed and will travel to fourth-place Portland for the first round match.

The Loon had staked a 2-0 lead after the 34th minute, but gave it away within 20 minutes. Sebastian Lletget got one back just before halftime and Chicharito equalized in the 51st minute.

Minnesota (14-11-9) was one of five teams in Western Conference competing for three MLS Cup Playoffs spots. The need only a draw to earn their third straight playoff appearance.

Adrien Hunou scored in the 22nd minute, a goal that was ruled good after a vide review for offside, and Robin Lod roofed a shot in the 34th off a corner kick.

But the Loons conceded just before halftime for a second time in three games. A few Minnesota defenders stepped to challenge L.A. players outside the box, but couldn’t make interventions and spaces open wide behind them.

Kevin Cabral, a former Minnesota transfer target, found Sebastian Lletget open at the back post for a tap in.

Minnesota become only the fourth team in MLS history to make the postseason after staring a year 0-4.

If you take out MLS’s funky shootout rules pre-2000 and the bizarre 2020 season due to the pandemic, no team in league history has started 0-4 and made the playoffs.