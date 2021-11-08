Celebrities
Meredith on What Was Suspicious About Jen Shah’s Business Prior to Arrest as Casting Begins on RHOSLC Season 3
Meredith Marks had questions about Jen Shah‘s businesses long before she was arrested and charged with crimes of money laundering and fraud.
During a recent interview, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member admitted to having concerns about Jen’s explanation of her career endeavors, explaining that her own business savvy led to a series of red flags when it came to her castmate.
“Yeah, of course, I did,” Meredith admitted to The Things. “As a businesswoman, I do consider myself intelligent, and [despite that] I couldn’t understand what she did, so that was a question mark to me. I had asked her when we first met, and she said she had these marketing companies, and she had three of them, and I didn’t quite understand why she needed three. That didn’t make sense to me.”
Meredith also wondered, “Why was there no marketing of her marketing companies?”
Looking back at her past conversations with Jen, Meredith recalled questioning certain comments Jen had made about writing algorithms, which didn’t seem to align with her past comments.
“She talked about writing algorithms, which is something totally different, and lead generation, and all these different things, and I was just like…I don’t get it. It didn’t make sense,” Meredith confessed.
According to Meredith, she has extensive knowledge about the law because she has a degree in the topic.
“There is something to be said for thinking like a lawyer. You’re trained to analyze, and legal reason is very logical. You can’t go from A to D. You have to go A, to B, to C, to D,” she explained.
In other RHOSLC news, casting is underway for the series’ upcoming third season.
In an advertisement recently shared on Twitter, potential housewives for the new season are encouraged to email [email protected]
Casting has OFFICIALLY started for Season 3! #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/OMxxPyU7ly
— The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) November 1, 2021
While there have been swirling questions pertaining to Jen’s potential firing from the show, due to the allegations being made against her, Bravo has yet to comment on her future.
Mary Cosby has also been dealt with some legal drama in recent months after being accused, along with her son, Robert Cosby Jr., of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway.
Both Jen and Mary have pleaded not guilty.
RHOSLC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s all-new episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the episode airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Kanye West Reportedly Dating Model Vinetria Amid Kim’s Romance With Pete Davidson
As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson appears to heat up, Kanye West has been romantically linked to model Vinetria — see photos of them at a basketball game!
Kanye West, 44, has met someone amidst his split from Kim Kardashian, 41: the Yeezy designer is reportedly dating model Vinetria, 22, according to Page Six. The two have been “hooking up for a while,” the outlet reports.
The stunning model, who has over 300,000 followers on Instagram, was also by Kanye’s side at his Donda Academy’s first basketball game in Minneapolis per photos on social media. The pair sat courtside for the event, with Vinetria in all black. Kanye rocked a casual pair of jeans and varsity style jacket with leather sleeves — see the photos here.
The outlet adds that she was in Miami with him last weekend when he recorded the Drink Chimps podcast. Per Vinetria’s Instagram, the timeline adds up as has a post up from Miami shared last Saturday.
Since Kim filed for divorce in February, Kanye was also briefly dating Irina Shayk, 35. The Chicago native and Russian model were seen celebrating his 44th birthday with a getaway to Provence, France in June.
Kim has also appeared to move on, going on back-to-back dates with Pete Davidson, 27. The duo weren’t shy about being seen in public while at Knott’s Berry Farm, with Kim even holding the comedian’s hand as they went down a rollercoaster drop. While the SKIMS founder is enjoying her time with Pete, she’s also concerned about Kanye having a “meltdown.”
“Everybody in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete,” a source said to Page Six. “Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can’t be taking this well,” they also said. Notably, Kanye also just unfollowed his wife of seven years on Instagram.
Kanye addressed his marriage on a recent podcast, and made it clear he still wants to make things work with him.“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. I never even seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said to the Drink Champs hosts. “They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”
Celebrities
Four Black Female Officers Speak Out Against Baltimore Police Department For Alleged Discrimination & Harassment
Four veteran Black female officers are speaking out against a culture of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation they say they faced while working for the Baltimore police department.
According to The Baltimore Sun, these women have all experienced discriminatory acts against them resulting in them speaking out regardless of the consequences. One officer reported that she had a fake rat left on her desk while another said she was harassed by fellow officers while on maternity leave. Another female officer said she was involuntarily transferred and passed over for a promotion when she made a complaint against a white male officer, per the Baltimore Sun.
All four women spoke at a news conference organized by their attorney, Dionna Maria Lewis, Friday outside City Hall. Their attorney set out to call attention to what she called the underlying culture of the department that mistreats minorities, especially Black women, per the Baltimore Sun.
“At what point will the BPD self-monitor against the department’s own known complicit, insidious and institutional culture of sex- and race-based discrimination and sexual harassment, and severe retaliation?” she said. “At what point will there be accountability and oversight?”
According to The Baltimore Sun, the allegations come as the department undergoes sweeping reforms mandated by a federal consent decree. The agreement was reached in 2017 after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation found officers routinely violated citizens’ civil rights, especially in predominantly poor black neighborhoods.
“If leaders of the Baltimore Police Department cannot get justice, cannot get respect, cannot be treated in a way that honors their civil rights, then what do the rest of us here in Baltimore have to hope for. When will the culture of corruption in the Baltimore Police Department finally change? There is still much work to be done.” said Kobi Little, president of the local NAACP, at Friday’s news conference.
Joining Little was Major Sabrina Tapp-Harper of the Baltimore City Sherriff’s Office who also serves as chair of the National Black Police Association.
The first officer suing was Sgt. Danika Yampierre. She filed her lawsuit in May, alleging she was discriminated against and harassed while she oversaw the City Hall security unit, and that the harassment continued even as she was on maternity leave.
“Officers colluded with the accused officers involved by tipping them off with confidential information pertaining to my complaint … the moment I spoke out I became the black sheep” and targeted by frivolous internal affairs complaints. “There are so many more Black women in the police department who are suffering in silence and terrified to speak out because of severe retaliation,” Yampierre said.
The next officer suing the department was Jasmin Rowlett who said at the news conference that toy rats were placed on her desk in an effort to intimidate her and that she was called a b***.
Her complaint filed in May also stated that she was repeatedly sexually harassed by another officer who worked with her when she was assigned to the Northeastern District.
Rowlett said Friday that her complaints to internal affairs were closed without investigation. Rowlett previously claimed in another lawsuit that she was unfairly accused of fraternizing with a male Hispanic officer and she received a $77,000 settlement from the city, per The Baltimore Sun.
The third officer to sue was Welai Grant. According to The Sun, she said that in 2019 she reported a police major for misconduct for calling an applicant an n-word. Her suit, filed in August, said she reported the complaint to the Inspector General’s Office, and that Police Commissioner Michael Harrison pulled her into a meeting in 2019 to discuss the complaint. After that, she said she was involuntarily transferred and passed over for promotion without a valid reason.
The last officer to sue was Tashawna Gaines, a former sergeant. According to The Sun, she said she used to work for the police department and, in 2017, sought to be reinstated at her former rank of sergeant but was denied by then-Commissioner Kevin Davis. She said the denial came at a time the force was severely understaffed.
Gaines said Friday at the news conference that she left in good standing and that white men were reinstated while she was the only Black female seeking the reinstatement at the time.
“I wasn’t one of the boys,” she said. “Discrimination and retaliation is an ongoing issue within the Baltimore Police Department.”
All four women have pending federal lawsuits against the department.
Celebrities
Hailey Baldwin Is Straight Off The Runway In Plunging White Dress For LACMA Art & Film Gala
Hailey Baldwin has stunned in a chic white gown with a glamorous bun and red lipstick, while walking the red carpet at the LACMA gala.
Hailey Baldwin looked radiant when she stepped out at the 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala. She donned a white gown which featured mid-length sleeves and a plunging neckline along with a long skirt. The supermodel slicked her hair back into a glamorous bun, as she accessorized with chunky gold bangles, and delicate silver drop earrings. She completed the look with a deep red lip, and subtle smoky eye makeup.
The gala honored Steven Spielberg as well as Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald. The event also coincided with the opening of two exhibits: “The Obama Portraits Tour” and “Black American Portraits.” The outing comes just one week after she and husband Justin Bieber, 27, stepped out at Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween party in Los Angeles. The A-list couple totally killed the fashion game in a Disney themed costume. The singer cut a casual figure in a comfy bear onesie, which he paired with layered, chunky silver chains and a pair of pink and white sneakers. While he was dressed as Baloo from the Jungle Book, his supermodel wife stayed on theme as the film’s black panther Bagheera.
She wore a leather trench coat, a black wig, and towering platform sneakers, as she donned a pair of cat ears. Justin also took to his Instagram page to share a blurry selfie. “It’s the bear necessities of life,” he wrote, referencing the iconic song from the Disney film. Hailey also recently issued a statement about the tragic and accidental shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin‘s movie Rust.
Hailey, who is the daughter of Alec’s brother, Stephen Baldwin, shared a statement to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 22, revealing she was “devastated.” “Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy,” she wrote via her Instagram stories. “My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers. I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved,” she added.
