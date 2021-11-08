Meredith on What Was Suspicious About Jen Shah’s Business Prior to Arrest as Casting Begins on RHOSLC Season 3

Meredith Marks had questions about Jen Shah‘s businesses long before she was arrested and charged with crimes of money laundering and fraud.

During a recent interview, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member admitted to having concerns about Jen’s explanation of her career endeavors, explaining that her own business savvy led to a series of red flags when it came to her castmate.

“Yeah, of course, I did,” Meredith admitted to The Things. “As a businesswoman, I do consider myself intelligent, and [despite that] I couldn’t understand what she did, so that was a question mark to me. I had asked her when we first met, and she said she had these marketing companies, and she had three of them, and I didn’t quite understand why she needed three. That didn’t make sense to me.”

Meredith also wondered, “Why was there no marketing of her marketing companies?”

Looking back at her past conversations with Jen, Meredith recalled questioning certain comments Jen had made about writing algorithms, which didn’t seem to align with her past comments.

“She talked about writing algorithms, which is something totally different, and lead generation, and all these different things, and I was just like…I don’t get it. It didn’t make sense,” Meredith confessed.

According to Meredith, she has extensive knowledge about the law because she has a degree in the topic.

“There is something to be said for thinking like a lawyer. You’re trained to analyze, and legal reason is very logical. You can’t go from A to D. You have to go A, to B, to C, to D,” she explained.

In other RHOSLC news, casting is underway for the series’ upcoming third season.

In an advertisement recently shared on Twitter, potential housewives for the new season are encouraged to email [email protected]

Casting has OFFICIALLY started for Season 3! #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/OMxxPyU7ly — The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) November 1, 2021

While there have been swirling questions pertaining to Jen’s potential firing from the show, due to the allegations being made against her, Bravo has yet to comment on her future.

Mary Cosby has also been dealt with some legal drama in recent months after being accused, along with her son, Robert Cosby Jr., of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway.

Both Jen and Mary have pleaded not guilty.

RHOSLC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s all-new episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the episode airs at 9/8c on Bravo.