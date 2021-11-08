Bitcoin
MetaPlay: The Golden Gaming Standards for Esports
The esports industry has become a popular culture due to increased activities from global investors, media outlets, and brands. It is estimated that by the end of 2021, there will be about 26.6 million monthly esports viewers, an 11.4% increase from figures recorded in 2020.
While these numbers seem lucrative, not all esports platforms hold up to their names. Many have ended up as scams, while a few others are still finding their way. On the other hand, some platforms do not fully appreciate the diversity between players, while others are yet to establish sound gaming systems. This is why a team of developers, led by BC Simon and Pritesh Kuchera, created MetaPlay to host E-sport tournaments for all the amateur players as if they were professionals. The platform seeks to change the e-sport experience by slowly tackling issues within the industry.
Introducing MetaPlay
At the end of October PolyPlay was hacked and had money stolen. Unlike most teams that roll over and die, PolyPlay spent the first 24 hours salvaging any funding they could, managing to rescue 87% of the funds. Within 24 hours PolyPlay relaunched as MetaPlay hitting $21, listed within 12 hours on coin market cap, coingecko and centralized exchange MEXC.
In a crypto world where trust and honor are hard to find, BC Simon and Pritesh Kucheria stand by and live for their communities’ best interests. This resulted in the most successful and fastest relaunch in cryptocurrency history. A team you can trust, a community that trusts in a wild west called cryptocurrencies.
MetaPlay is a blockchain-based gaming platform created for the e-sport industry. The platform offers tournaments, staking, and a launchpad with a fully transparent and DOXXED team. MetaPlay seeks to become the next driving force by being Gaming’s Gold Standard.
Despite being relatively new in the market, MetaPlay has already begun leading the esports scene worldwide. The platform organized different tournaments in the last few weeks, including MetaPlay CSGO, LoL, and NBA2K tournaments, to keep its community engaged. During these events, MetaPlay saw numerous top-level teams join to compete with players from different gaming communities across the globe.
Notably, MetaPlay recently launched its launchpad and feeder projects. The project has also developed an NFT marketplace that will go to the Wax blockchain NFT. This marketplace will allow for the creation of artworks to recognize all MetaPlay partners, team members, or developers.
MetaPlay uses a business model inspired by J.D Rockefeller to run its operation. This model calls for internal promotion of launches, feeder projects’ management, and hiring team members. So far, this business model has proven successful as the platform continues to record significant growth. In the last forum months, MetaPlay has seen 16000 investors stake about $13,000,000. Notably, during launch, the MetaPlay native token was trading at $0.04; however, through the business model and launching on Oxbull Tech, MetaPlay’s rise rose significantly, and it is now trading at $18.
MetaPlay has already formed various strategic partnerships to help further its mission. The platform recently partnered up with the Harmony team to launch HarmonyPad. Notably, the Harmonypad, following its launch, has been on an upward trend following increased investor interest in the product.
MetaPlay also recently formed a partnership with HederaPad (HbarPad), working closely with the CEO and team of Hedera. Other strategic partnerships include ones with Oxbull, Travala, Tenset, and others. Reportedly, these partnerships are geared towards helping MetaPlay develop a better ecosystem that will eventually set the project at the top of the chain hierarchy.
Commenting on how MetaPlay will break through to the top 100 projects, BC Simon stated:
“We are the most desirable coin in crypto because we don’t falsely promote ourselves or hype products. We work 16 hours a day; we’re active in telegram from CEO to all 112 staff. We don’t sleep, we build. Many said that we couldn’t maintain this pace for longer than a week or two, and we’ve gone on four months of this. We are the fastest building coin in crypto, and our progress reflects that. It won’t be long until we’re rightfully in the top 100.”
In the coming days, plans to launch a YouTube highlight channel, hire Twitch streamers, being pro leagues, launch a gaming DEX launchpad, and finally integrate profiles and App
Bitcoin
Polygon and StackOS Join Forces to Bring DeCloud Revolution to Polygon Ecosystem
Decentralized compute protocol StackOS has become the first decentralized cloud provider for the Polygon ecosystem. The cross-chain protocol, which allows developers and users to deploy full-stack applications, decentralized apps (dApps), blockchain privatenets and mainnet nodes, will soon be interoperable with the network along with its eponymous native token.
Polygon Dead Set on DeCloud
This integration will enable Polygon-based projects to securely deploy their applications at a lower cost, since there are no steep set-up costs. There are currently over 200 apps running on StackOS’ fast-growing decentralized cloud (DeCloud), which is billed as a decentralized version of Amazon AWS.
In addition to becoming Polygon’s preferred decentralized cloud provider, StackOS will add the Polygon node app to its own App Store so that developers can launch a Polygon node with a single click. Polygon developers can use these nodes for the mainnet of their projects or alternatively, for private testing.
The announcement of this landmark partnership comes less than three months after the project’s mainnet launch on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), though multi-chain deployment support has long been a priority for the StackOS team, which aims to eliminate dependence on expensive DevOps resources. Ironically, the protocol was established by a community of global developers, many of whom have extensive DevOps experience.
StackOS compels users (known as cluster operators) to contribute computing resources in exchange for STACK tokens, which can also be staked in exchange for annual yield (APY). Enterprises, meanwhile, get to benefit from anonymous, no-code application deployment without relying on a centralized cloud provider that could shut them down at any minute.
The ambition of Stack is to be entirely community-governed, with voting power vested into the hands of both a general DAO and a Node Authority, the latter of which can vote on network issues such as the burning rate per resource purchase.
According to the StackOS litepaper, the protocol is designed to “actively engage cloud providers and data centres to contribute to StackOS’ open source technology, which will make it easier for DevSecOps engineers to run clusters on their own infrastructure and thereby increase their resource utilization.”
Previously known as Matic Network, Polygon is a layer-2 scaling solution that connects Ethereum to other blockchains. Last month the network managed to surpass the smart contract platform in terms of active users, with over 566,000 recorded by Polygonscan.
As a community-based endeavor, StackOS will be hoping that a fair number of those users eventually start contributing to its cloud network, whether through governing or provisioning compute resources.
Decentralized cloud solutions are increasingly disrupting the multi-billion-dollar cloud compute market, with a number of platforms (ICP, Ethernity Cloud, Akash) touting advantages in terms of UX, privacy, security and setup costs. By joining forces with one of the world’s fastest-growing blockchain networks, StackOS has well and truly put its name on the map.
Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3000+ applications hosted, ~600M total transactions processed, ~60M unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.
If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your Dapp, get started here.
StackOS is a cross-chain open protocol that allows individuals and organizations to share their computing resources and collectively offer a decentralized cloud; where developers around the world can deploy any full-stack application, decentralized app, blockchain private nets, and main net nodes.
It aims to provide the world with “The Unstoppable Infrastructure Protocol”, which will allow any person across the world to deploy their application without incurring heavy cloud management costs and freely run any application they wish to run. StackOS furthermore intends to help brick and mortar businesses around the globe, to go online cost-effectively and securely with minimal technical overhead.
Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Sets New ATH, What Could Pump ETH To $5K
Ethereum gained pace and traded to a new all-time high above $4,700 against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and it could extend gains above $4,750.
- Ethereum gained pace above the $4,600 and $4,650 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $4,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a steep bullish trend line forming with support near $4,680 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh rally if it clears the $4,750 resistance in the near term.
Ethereum Price Eyes More Upsides
Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $4,550 and $4,600 resistance levels. ETH gained pace above the $4,650 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price even climbed above $4,700 and traded to a new all-time high. It traded as high as $4,737 and is currently consolidating gains. It is now trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,346 swing low to $4,737 high.
It is also trading well above $4,600 and the 100 hourly SMA. Besides, there is a steep bullish trend line forming with support near $4,680 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $4,730 level. The next major resistance is near the $4,750 level. A break above the $4,750 level may possibly spark a fresh rally. The next key resistance is near the $4,800 level. Any more gains could lead the price towards the $5,000 level in the near term.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $4,730 and $4,750 resistance levels, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,680 level and the trend line.
The first major support is near the $4,550 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,346 swing low to $4,737 high. Any more downsides could lead the price towards the $4,520 support and the 100 hourly SMA. The next major support for the bulls is near the $4,450 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 60 level.
Major Support Level – $4,550
Major Resistance Level – $4,750
Bitcoin
Is This The Reason China Banned Bitcoin Mining? Carvalho’s Mind Blowin Theory
Bitcoin entrepreneur and podcaster John Carvalho might be on to something. In a recent episode of the Tales from the Crypt podcast, he posed his theory on why did China shot itself in the foot by banning Bitcoin mining early in the year. We at NewsBTC have been racking our brains trying to come up with possible reasons for the bizarre decision.
Are they making way for their CBDC? Is the CPC cutting the wings of Chinese Billionaires in all areas? Were they already losing the hashpower battle? Is China having energy problems? Is this an ESG issue? Were they closing the exit ramps before the Evergrande collapse? Is Bitcoin just too dangerous? Why would they retire from a Billion Dollar Business that they controlled? Why? WHY?
It has been a long time since I last joined TFTC to chat.
I had a great time discussing misc Bitcoin and “good morning tweet” topics.
Check it out! https://t.co/TVbOEjHWFD
— John Carvalho (@BitcoinErrorLog) November 2, 2021
The interviewee summarizes our position with one phrase, “I refuse to believe that China is stupid.” According to Carvalho, they’ve made too much money in the mining business alone, and they also control the ASICs manufacturers. Not only that, mining machines inflate the value of chips. And they control that business too, alongside Taiwan and South Korea. Why would they shoot the goose that laid the golden eggs? It just doesn’t make sense… unless…
Carvalho’s Mind Blowin Theory
Warning: the following text is full of speculation and assumptions. “I can easily be wrong,” was one of the first things Carvalho said. He doesn’t have any proof that this is what happens and neither does NewsBTC. Let’s take it as a thought exercise. This is how Carvalho would “play the game,” though. And if he could come up with that plan, so did the CCP leaders.
According to Carvalho, every cycle China manipulates the Bitcoin price to get more BTC. They sell, use the collateral to short Bitcoin, and reaccumulate when the bear market arrives. This time, though, China was facing a more mature and sophisticated market. Their FUD techniques were not working. People weren’t falling for their tricks. So, they had to turn it up a few notches.
The main ASIC manufacturer, the Chinese company Bitmain, had a new generation of miners ready. So, the CCP “decided to create a demand for the aftermaket and combine it with the FUD.” As they usually do, they sold their Bitcoin and made their shorts. Then, China banned Bitcoin mining and the whole country turned off the ASICs. The world perceived the ban as real, just “look at the hashrate.” This is the first time this happens. Then, China sold a small portion of its ASICs to the USA.
According to the latest stats, the USA now provides the biggest percentage of Bitcoin’s hashrate… or does it? “Everybody has this narrative where China has stupidly left mining and giving it to the US,” Carvalho said unconvinced. A few months after the China ban, American mining companies are suddenly on everyone’s radars. But, is this really what’s going on?
If The Theory Holds Up, China Will Come Back To The Mining Game
This is price manipulation on another level. China figured out a way to get more Bitcoin both against traders and against buyers of ASICs in outside countries. They got rid of the old equipment, and Bitmain will provide new machines soon enough. Then, China’ll buy back their Bitcoin, and turn their next-gen ASICs on. According to Carvalho, maybe they already did, and they’re just not signing blocks or signing their blocks differently. If this is true, they’ll unban Bitcoin mining soon enough, and spin a “the resurrection of Asian mining” narrative.
The Tales From The Crypt host, Marty Bent, is not convinced. He argues that we have to separate CCP from the individual Chinese miners. It’s worth noting that Bitcoin mining is Bent’s field of expertise. He is himself a miner and is involved with some mayor Bitcoin mining companies.
According to Ben, there definitely have been mining farms that operated in mainland China and moved to the US. And sizable operations, at that. He thinks that maybe the Chinese didn’t move all the hashrate to the U.S., but they definitely moved “a material ammount.” He also believes that, even after the ban, there’s definitely hashrate still in China.
According to Carvalho, there’s anecdotal evidence that contradicts the theory, but it’s only anecdotal. “We don’t have enough information about China,” he says. Bent agrees and adds that, due to the permissionless nature of the Bitcoin network, we can never truly know what’s happening. However, “foreign buyers are getting access to new gen miners.” At least to the preorders. Take that for what it’s worth.
BTC price chart for 11/08/2021 on Bittrex | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Conclusion And Other China Theories
According to Carvalho, using web traffic measuring tools, you could check that traffic to the Chinese mining pools is roughly the same as before the ban. The signing of blocks is manipulatable. “The only reason we know who mines what is because they say they mined it,” he says. What does this mean? Are the Chinese already mining with? Is there an increase in unsigned blocks? Or are they just signing them as non-Chinese entities? They could’ve been planning this for a long time, setting the pieces in place.
The TFTC host poses an alternative theory. This one’s based on his conversation with Edwar Evenson from Braiins, who lived in China. According to Evenson, this year marked the 100th anniversary of the CCP, and the theme of the celebration is “harmony.” And, sadly, they consider Bitcoin mining as unharmonious. That’s the reason they banned it. Once the anniversary passes, they’ll quietly allow it back.
Maybe, but according to Carvalho, the Chinese quietly returning to mining is exactly what would happen if any of the two theories are true. He admits that, to confirm his theory, serious research that he can’t perform needs to be done. So, he leaves it open to the public to step up and do it. NewsBTC did its part by publishing this article. It’s your turn now.
Featured Image by panayota from Pixabay - Charts by TradingView
