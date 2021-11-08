NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw & More Torch Aaron Rodgers: ‘You Lied To Everyone’ — Watch

Inflation is rising, and workers are seeing the effects in their dwindling paychecks.
A waitress said she earned just one penny in her paycheck after working 6 weeks at a Nashville restaurant.
The TikTok user, named Linny, shared an image of her paycheck stub that shows she earned a measly $0.01 for 6 weeks of work.
According to the NY Post, minimum wage for restaurant servers in the U.S. is $2.13 an hour. Waitresses like Linny survive on tips from their customers.
However, in Tennessee, federal, Social Security and Medicare taxes are deducted from earned income. That left Linny with just one penny in take home pay.
In her TikTok post, Linny urged her followers to “Tip your servers!!!”
Linny’s TikTok fans were not exactly sympathetic. A few men told her to create an OnlyFans account. With her striking good looks, she can earn thousands of dollars a week in revenue.
Other TikTok users — mostly jealous females — were more blunt.
“It’s not my job to pay your bills. I got my own to pay,” said one TikTok user.
Another wrote: “Blame the businesses you’re working for, not the consumers. In other countries, they don’t need to tip because they pay a living wage.”
And a third person wrote: “I’ve easily made $4400 a month being a server. Don’t let those empty checks fool you if you’re serving and making so much more than you get as an hourly rate.”
This is an open post where you can discuss any subject matter. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in Open Posts. So enter at your own risk.