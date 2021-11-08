Connect with us

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw & More Torch Aaron Rodgers: ‘You Lied To Everyone’ — Watch

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Terry Bradshaw, Aaron Rodgers
Many people slammed Aaron Rodgers for being misleading, when asked whether or not he’d been vaccinated in August, after he tested positive for COVID during the season.

Terry Bradshaw isn’t holding back! The 73-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer didn’t mince words when speaking about Aaron Rodgers, 37, during a pregame discussion on Sunday November 7. The player-turned-commentator had a fair amount to say (and some advice) for the Green Bay Packers QB, after he tested positive for COVID-19, and it was subsequently revealed that Aaron was unvaccinated, despite telling reporters that he’d been “immunized” during an August press conference.

The Fox Sports commentator said that it was horrible that Aaron had lied about his vaccine status during a preshow discussion. “Let me give Aaron Rodgers some advice. It’d been nice if he’d just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learn not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron, you lied to everyone,” he said. “We are divided nation politically, and we are a divided nation on the COVID-19, whether [or] not to take the vaccine. Unfortunately, we’ve got players that only think about themselves and I’m extremely disappointed in Aaron Rodgers.”

Terry Bradshaw said he was ‘disappointed’ in Aaron Rodgers for lying about his vaccination status. (Shutterstock)

After it was revealed that Aaron had tested positive for COVID, the QB went on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss why he hadn’t been vaccinated, where he claimed to be a victim of “cancel culture” and the “woke mob.” He also said that he was a “critical thinker” rather than an anti-vaxxer. “For me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason … I consulted a good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcast,” he said on the show.

Terry wasn’t the only person to criticize Aaron for lying about his vaccination status. Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, who’s also a hall of famer, called the Packer “selfish” for some of his decisions. “”I respect his attitude toward being an individual. But this is a team game. In all honesty, I’m disappointed in his play on words for his explanation. I’m disappointed in some of his selfish actions,” he said, via USA Today.

It wasn’t only sports figures who were angry at Aaron. Joy Behar also likened the player to “Typhoid Mary” during a discussion on The View on Friday November 5. Following a rousing discussion, where the co-hosts showed that they were upset that the player had lied, Joy concluded the segment by joking that the whole situation was “really dampening my interest in football.”

 

Open Post: Cute waitress earned just one penny after working 6 weeks in restaurant

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
TikTok

Inflation is rising, and workers are seeing the effects in their dwindling paychecks.

A waitress said she earned just one penny in her paycheck after working 6 weeks at a Nashville restaurant.

The TikTok user, named Linny, shared an image of her paycheck stub that shows she earned a measly $0.01 for 6 weeks of work.

According to the NY Post, minimum wage for restaurant servers in the U.S. is $2.13 an hour. Waitresses like Linny survive on tips from their customers.

However, in Tennessee, federal, Social Security and Medicare taxes are deducted from earned income. That left Linny with just one penny in take home pay.

In her TikTok post, Linny urged her followers to “Tip your servers!!!”

Photo may have been deleted

TikTok

Linny’s TikTok fans were not exactly sympathetic. A few men told her to create an OnlyFans account. With her striking good looks, she can earn thousands of dollars a week in revenue.

Other TikTok users — mostly jealous females — were more blunt.

“It’s not my job to pay your bills. I got my own to pay,” said one TikTok user.

Another wrote: “Blame the businesses you’re working for, not the consumers. In other countries, they don’t need to tip because they pay a living wage.”

And a third person wrote: “I’ve easily made $4400 a month being a server. Don’t let those empty checks fool you if you’re serving and making so much more than you get as an hourly rate.”
 
This is an open post where you can discuss any subject matter. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in Open Posts. So enter at your own risk.

Posted in Jobs

Tags: food service workers, inflation, minimum wage, restaurant news, TikTok, tipping, waitress

Kanye West, 44, Is Reportedly Smashing 22-Year-Old Model Vinetria To Yeezy Particles Amid Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Rumors

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

Kanye West, 44, Is Reportedly Smashing 22-Year-Old Model Vinetria To Yeezy Particles Amid Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Rumors
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Kanye West, 44, has reportedly been canoodling with model Vinetria, 22, ‘for a while now’ before they went public over the weekend. Fans got to see West and Vinetria take the alleged romance public this weekend as they attended his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis, where they were sitting together photographed courtside. Their candid date was captured by a photographer on site at the game and shared to Instagram.

According to Page Six, Ye has been ‘hooking up’ with the young model but no timeline was given regarding when their relationship officially started. There’s not much to be said about Vinetria so far, besides she’s gorgeous and has a following of almost 400K on social media.

 

Just a few days ago Ye was reminding the world that he was still married to Kim Kardashian, Who has reportedly been seen around town canoodling with comedian Pete Davidson. While appearing on ‘Drink Champs,’ Ye made note of the fact that he has never seen any paperwork regarding his alleged “divorce” from Kim K. Following the appearance, he unfollowed Kim on Instagram.

It’s unclear whether or not the interview was recorded before or after reports of Kim and Pete Davidson secretly seeing each other for dates around New York City.

Vin Diesel Pleads With Dwayne Johnson To Return For ‘Fast 10’ After Feud: ‘You Must Show Up’

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

Vin Diesel Pleads With Dwayne Johnson To Return For ‘Fast 10’ After Feud: ‘You Must Show Up’
After squashing their public feud, Vin Diesel said in a message to The Rock that ‘the time has come’ for him to return to ‘The Fast & Furious’ franchise.

Vin Diesel, 54, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, 49, have come so far. The A-list actors once had an infamous feud while working together on the Fast & Furious movies, to the point where Dwayne called out Vin for “chicken s**t” behavior in 2016. But the beef has since been squashed — and in an unexpected message shared via Instagram on Nov. 7 that can be seen HERE, Vin even begged his former co-star to return to the blockbuster franchise for the upcoming F10.
Vin Diesel & The Rock in ‘Fast & Furious’ (Photo: Everett Collection)
“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Vin began his message, alongside a photo of he and Dwayne from one of the action films. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits.I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!”
Vin, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, went on to tell Dwayne, who played Luke Hobbs, “I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other,” Vin said. “I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.” Dwayne didn’t directly respond to Vin’s IG post, but fans are definitely hoping that this possible reunion comes to fruition on the big screen!
Vin Diesel
(Photo: Instagram/VinDiesel)

Dwayne joined Fast & Furious for 2011’s Fast Five. He returned for the next three films alongside Vin, before exiting the franchise to portray his character in the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw opposite Jason Statham. Dwayne and Vin didn’t get along while they worked together, and that became evident to the public when the former pro-wrestler called out his male co-stars — Vin included — in 2016 for their on-set behavior filming Fast 8. However, both men settled their feud and have even recently addressed the drama. During a June interview with Men’s Health, Vin said they clashed over his “tough love” approach, while Dwayne told Vanity Fair in October that calling out Vin publicly “was not the right thing to do.”

The Rock; Vin Diesel
The Rock; Vin Diesel (Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Dwayne also said that the actors had a “peace meeting” to chat about their feelings towards each other after his controversial Instagram, where they eventually settled things the best they could. “He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum,” Dwayne said to Vanity Fair. “And agreed to leave it there.”

