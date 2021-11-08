News
Nicaragua’s Ortega seeks re-election in questioned vote
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega sought a fourth consecutive term in elections Sunday against a field of little-known candidates while those who could have given him a real challenge sat in jail.
More than 13,000 polling places opened Sunday morning even as the opposition denounced more arrests of its leaders in activists around the county in the hours leading up to the vote.
The opposition called on Nicaraguans to stay home in protest of an electoral process that has been roundly criticized as not credible by foreign powers.
The election will determine who holds the presidency for the next five years, as well as 90 of the 92 seats in the congress and Nicaragua’s representation in the Central American Parliament. More than 4.4 million Nicaraguans age 16 and above were eligible to vote.
Ortega’s Sandinista Front and its allies control the congress and all government institutions. Ortega first served as president from 1985 to 1990, before returning to power in 2007. He recently declared his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, his “co-president.”
In June, police arrested seven potential presidential challengers on charges that essentially amount to treason. They remained in detention on election day. Some two dozen other opposition leaders were also swept up ahead of the elections.
The other contenders on Sunday’s ballot were little-known politicians from minor parties seen as friendly with Ortega’s Sandinista Front.
On Saturday, the Blue and White National Union, an opposition alliance, issued an alert after at least eight of its leaders were “abducted by the regime in illegal raids” Saturday afternoon and evening.
In Nicaragua, polls were scheduled to close at 6 p.m. Sunday and the Supreme Electoral Council said the first partial results would be released around midnight. Provisional vote totals are expected Monday.
News
Catalytic converter thefts are surging, cost to car owners can hit $4,000
If you start your car one morning and hear a loud roar when you hit the gas pedal, you might have been robbed.
That disturbing sound could signal that a thief has cut out the catalytic converter, a device mounted near the tailpipe that changes environmentally hazardous engine exhaust into less harmful gases.
The number of catalytic converter thefts has skyrocketed during the pandemic, driven by high unemployment, more cars sitting in driveways and a spike in the value of the metals used to make the devices, platinum, palladium and rhodium.
Rhodium, for example, was selling at $2,300 an ounce in early January 2019, according to Kitco.com, a precious metals retailer that tracks prices. As of Wednesday, it was $13,250 an ounce.
It’s costly for victims, who can end up shelling out $1,000 to $4,000 for a new converter. Drivers who have comprehensive insurance coverage still must pay a deductible; those who don’t must cough up the money out of pocket. Some victims don’t bother to file a claim at all.
Converter thefts have risen dramatically. In 2019, there were 3,389 claims filed, according to a report by the national insurance crime group. In 2020, that number jumped 326% to 14,443.
State legislators have responded with measures to thwart the thieves and prevent the sale of stolen devices. The measures include banning the sale of converters without proof of ownership, tightening scrap metal dealers’ record-keeping requirements and beefing up criminal penalties.
“The crime is rampant. It has taken off dramatically in the last two years,” said Tully Lehman, spokesperson for the National Insurance Crime Bureau, an industry association set up to combat insurance fraud.
This year, at least 11 states enacted laws addressing catalytic converter thefts or sales, according to Amanda Essex, a criminal justice policy specialist at the National Conference of State Legislatures. At least 10 other states have legislation pending.
In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law in June that makes it a third-degree felony to buy or sell stolen catalytic converters. Sellers must provide proof of ownership and other information to metal recycling centers.
In Minnesota, legislators agreed to spend $400,000 to create a pilot program that will pay for car owners to have their converters engraved with vehicle identification numbers or permanently marked so the parts could be identified if removed.
And in Oregon, a measure goes into effect in January that prohibits scrap metal businesses from buying or receiving catalytic converters except from commercial sellers or the vehicle’s owner. It also sets new record-keeping requirements for transactions.
News
Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor’s races
Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor’s offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Biden’s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey.
Democrats were already steeled for tough races, but the upset loss in Virginia’s governor’s race and a close win in deeply blue New Jersey’s confirmed the difficult conditions ahead. In both places, the party was largely caught off guard by the potency of culture-war debates over schools and struggled to stop voters once turned off by former President Donald Trump from migrating back to Republicans.
“Biden’s approval is pulling down Democrats everywhere,” said Charles Franklin, the pollster at Marquette Law School, which released a survey this week showing Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ‘ approval rating had slid even more. “There’s no question national forces are playing a big role.”
Democratic incumbents will be playing defense in much-watched Michigan and Wisconsin, and trying to hold an open seat in Pennsylvania. The three governorships are seen as Democrats’ best chance to slow the GOP’s ascendancy in the Rust Belt. The GOP currently holds the governor’s office in 27 states, compared with Democrats’ 23. Thirty-six are up next year nationwide.
Those races are poised to become expensive and intense contests, as voters and political parties have increasingly relied on state leaders to advance — or block — consequential policy. Evers and Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania have emerged as major national figures, credited with stymieing Republican-controlled legislatures’ efforts to add restrictions on voting and to curb precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s still too early to say what will happen here in Massachusetts, with Republican Gov. Charlie Baker yet to announce if he will seek re-election or not.
Democrats see added urgency in holding the three governorships, in part because of their role in presidential elections. Trump and his backers last year pushed swing-state governors to name electors who would cast votes for Trump in the Electoral College, even though Biden won their states. All refused, but a new crop of more Trump-friendly governors could act differently should the next presidential race’s results be similarly disputed.
Flipping Michigan and Wisconsin and winning Pennsylvania — Wolf is term-limited and can’t run again — would also likely give Republicans a boost heading into 2024 whether that year’s election’s results be ultimately challenged or not.
“Having Republican governors in key presidential battlegrounds like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan can be worth a point or two on the presidential ballot,” said Phil Cox, former executive director for the Republican Governors Association, who is advising GOP gubernatorial candidates for 2022. “Republican governors can be difference makers in 2024.”
Republican strategists say Wisconsin and Michigan are among their best pickup chances next year, along with Kansas — a normally deep-red state where Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly narrowly won a three-way 2018 race. Nevada, Maine and perhaps New Mexico could be within reach, they say.
News
Charlie Baker punts questions about whether he’ll seek third term, again
Gov. Charlie Baker may be “focused on the job” he’s got but he’s still refusing to say if it’s a job he wants to keep, once again punting questions about whether he’ll see a third term in office.
“So far, I consider it to have been the greatest honor and the greatest opportunity and the hardest and — in many ways — best job I’ve ever had,” the Republican governor said during an appearance on WCVB’s “On The Record” Sunday morning when facing questions about his re-election from hosts Ed Harding and Janet Wu.
Reporters have pelted Baker with questions about a potential third term in office with the 2022 election less than a year out. But despite promising reporters an answer “soon” back in July, Baker has yet to articulate his aspirations and again on Sunday’s program declined to give an answer.
“I’m focused on the job I’ve got, and that’s been where I’ve been spending my time,” Baker said on WCVB.
Other potential heavyweight candidates — in particular Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey — are also keeping voters guessing. Healey is widely thought to be considering a run for the corner office. The two-term AG has yet to declare whether she’ll run for re-election as the state’s top law enforcement official or run for governor.
Several Democrats including state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, D-Boston, former state Sen. Ben Downing, a Democrat from Pittsfield, and Harvard Professor Danielle Allen have announced their runs.
If Baker runs again, he’ll be running against fellow Republican and former Whitman state Rep. Geoff Diehl in a primary for a party with which he is at odds.
Baker, a moderate who characterized himself as a “Bill Weld Republican” has frequently and publicly sparred with Diehl and MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons, a Trump loyalist. The division between the two party leaders is indicative of the division cracking through the state party as whole as the party get pulled between its conservative and moderate members.
Should Baker throw his hat in the ring for a third time, it would pit him against the Trump-endorsed Diehl — putting the party in-fighting on the primary ballot.
Diehl has come out swinging against Baker over business restrictions and mandates — including the vaccine mandate for 42,000 state employees with no test-out option — designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
It’s a message a recent poll suggests could be resonating with Massachusetts Republican voters — a Public Policy Polling survey had Diehl leading Baker by as many as 20 points in a GOP primary.
Nicaragua’s Ortega seeks re-election in questioned vote
Catalytic converter thefts are surging, cost to car owners can hit $4,000
Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor’s races
Charlie Baker punts questions about whether he’ll seek third term, again
Barriers, crowd control in focus in Houston concert deaths
Schools take lead role in promoting vaccines for youngsters
‘Beautiful’ fall weather week on tap for Massachusetts
Patriots LB Jamie Collins makes insane play to pick off Sam Darnold
Depth paves way for Acton-Boxboro’s first North girls swim title since 1998
Revolution celebrate despite 1-0 loss to Miami in season finale
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Bat-Wings: The Dreaded Hanging Arm Skin After WLS
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side