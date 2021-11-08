Connect with us

News

Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. to miss Heat game with low back pain

Published

44 seconds ago

on

Nuggets Podcast: Michael Porter Jr.’s struggles, Bones Hyland’s minutes, Nikola Jokic’s health and more early overreactions
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. can’t catch a break.

Porter will miss Monday’s game against Miami with low back pain, the team announced via their injury report Sunday night. If there was a chance he could’ve played, the team would’ve listed him as questionable.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Church collects winter clothes to help children and their families

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

Church collects winter clothes to help children and their families
google news

O’FALLON, Mo. – The weather is going to get colder in the next couple of months, and some families may not have the winter clothes they need.

SunRise Church in O’Fallon, Missouri partnered with Thrivent Financial for a winter coat drive Sunday morning, and those who donated got a coffee or baked item for free from Enjoy the Journey Coffee.

The church collected new and gently used coats, jackets, scarfs, gloves, and hats.

All items collected will be delivered to the local school districts for families in need.

“The need is great. Even though we live in a pretty well to do area, there are still lots of fragile families out there that need these type of items, ” said Andrea Filla, Director of Food for Hope at SunRise Church, And so we’re able to partner with the local school districts to help them alleviate some of the need here.”

The church partnered with Thrivent, a not-for-profit financial services organization.

“We give back to the community with some of our fraternal dollars. So I get, as an advisor, an amount to spend on community events, so I usually partner up with SunRise and other churches in the community,” said Kelly Brickner, Thrivent Wealth Advisor.

The church helps children and their families in other ways as well.

“Food for Hope here at SunRise helps to provide non-perishable food items for middle school and high school students and their families here around SunRise and O’Fallon and also down in the St. Louis City,” said Filla.

The clothes will be distributed over the next couple of weeks. There’s one more winter coat drive next Sunday at Living Lord Lutheran Church.

google news
Continue Reading

News

42-year-old dead in St. Charles mobile home fire

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

42-year-old dead in St. Charles mobile home fire
google news

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal is assisting in an investigation of a fatal fire at a mobile home park in St. Charles.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Charles Fire Department, the fire took place around 3:10 p.m. at Fox Run Mobile Estates on Pembrook Drive.

A family member identified the man inside as 42-year-old Jacob Jones. Neighbors said Jones lived in the area for about six months.

St. Charles Police Captain Ray Floyd said foul play is not suspected.

FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Festus woman killed in I-270 crash near Gravois Road

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

Festus woman killed in I-270 crash near Gravois Road
google news

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 20-year-old Festus woman died Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Interstate 270 in south St. Louis County. Two adults and two young children were also injured in the crash.

The accident happened at 2:05 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Gravois Road.

According to a St. Louis County Police spokesperson, five people were in a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer when it rolled over.

A traffic crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated the SUV went off the interstate, struck the guardrail, and overturned. One of the occupants, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene at 2:25 p.m.

The 22-year-old driver and a 39-year-old passenger, both adult males, suffered serious injuries. Two children, ages 1 and 3, suffered minor injuries. All four were transported to a nearby hospital.

Four lanes of traffic were closed for hours for accident cleanup and investigation.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending