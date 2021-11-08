News
Patriots might need help at running back, as injuries mount
The Patriots enjoyed their best day running the football, with 151 yards on the ground, but they paid the price.
Both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson left the game with injuries.
The two backs, along with returner Gunner Olszewski, all suffered head injuries at various points in the game, and didn’t return.
Jakobi Meyers filled in as the punt returner. Stevenson took kickoffs, until he left.
Rookie Stevenson was having his best game as a pro when he left. He ran for 62 yards on 10 carries. He also had a big gain with a 41-yard reception.
Harris didn’t put up great numbers (15 carries, 30 yards) but did have a touchdown run.
With two running backs out, and possibly missing time given the uncertain nature of head injuries, the Patriots are very thin at the position.
Brandon Bolden, who starred against the Panthers, and J.J. Taylor, a healthy scratch his second straight game, are basically left, so the Patriots might have to make a move, depending on the status of both injured backs going forward.
Tight end Jonnu Smith left after re-aggravating a shoulder injury. Special teams captain Matthew Slater also got dinged up, but didn’t leave the field.
News
Mastrodonato: Mac Jones could use a weapon like Odell Beckham Jr.
The formula to success for the Patriots offense is starting to become clear: keep the ball on the ground and ensure the running backs and tight ends are heavily involved in the passing game.
They knocked off the Carolina Panthers, 24-6, despite completing only four passes to their wide receivers on Sunday in Charlotte.
Mac Jones threw just 18 passes, continuing a theme over their last five games as the Pats have gone 4-1 and Jones’ passing attempts have decreased drastically.
The rookie quarterback averaged an astounding 40.5 attempts over the Pats’ first four games, when they went 1-3 and averaged just 17.8 points per game.
But over the last five games, the Pats have run the ball and decreased Jones’ workload to just 29 attempts per game. It’s working: the Pats are scoring 31.8 points per game over the last five.
Meanwhile, the running game has taken over. The Pats ran 39 times on Sunday.
“I like to do whatever we are having success at and sometimes being able to be a physical team, running the ball, taking control of the game makes me feel good,” center David Andrews said on 98.5 The Sports Hub after the game. “We have a great group of backs. They did a great job today.”
Do the Patriots have enough weapons to give Jones options if he needs to start throwing the ball downfield?
It’s a question worth pondering as Odell Beckham Jr. is out in Cleveland and available on the waiver wire until Tuesday. Teams can put their final claims on him Monday and if he clears, he’ll be free to sign with any team the following day.
The Patriots current receiving corps has been underwhelming. Free-agent signing Nelson Agholor (two years, $24 million) hasn’t played a huge role in the offense. He was held without a catch Sunday and has averaged just three receptions a game this season.
Jakobi Meyers also had a tough day Sunday.
On the first drive of the game, Meyers was hit in the chest with a pass from Jones on third and nine, but Meyers bobbled the ball and was eventually dragged down a yard short of a first down. Had he caught it cleanly, it was an easy conversion with the Pats approaching the red zone. Instead, they chose to punt and give the ball back to Carolina.
Meyers missed another opportunity in the second quarter, when the Pats tried running a pick play with Jonnu Smith and Meyers crossing paths on the right side. But Meyers is the one who was picked and got beaten to the spot on a slant route by old friend Stephon Gilmore, who stepped in front of him and intercepted Jones easily.
“I’m not really sure what happened,” Jones told reporters afterwards. “I’ll have to look at the film. They ran into each other but I can’t just throw it to the guy. That’s pretty much it.”
Meyers had one catch for eight yards and Kendrick Bourne had three catches for 34 yards to complete the output from the receivers. Otherwise, Jones fed the running backs on screen passes and some go routes on the outside, then hit his tight ends through the middle of the field.
A run-first offense isn’t a bad thing, but Jones will eventually need to prove that he’s capable of running a multi-faceted offense, one that could benefit from an addition like Beckham.
Former offensive lineman and Patriots Hall of Famer Matt Light said Friday at an event for the Pedro Martinez Foundation that he thinks Jones isn’t getting enough credit.
“I had everything I needed well before he came on the scene when I spoke to some of the guys playing there currently, and for them the overwhelming message was he’s a really good player,” Light said. “That sends two really clear messages. One, he’s athletic enough, and two, they believe in him. That’s almost impossible for a young quarterback to do before the game is even played. That was back in training camp and for me, as an offensive lineman, you don’t want to have question marks about the guy standing behind you. So to hear veteran players speaking that highly of a young quarterback meant a lot.”
Light implied that criticism of Jones has been unfair.
“I think people overlook it a little bit because at first it was like, ‘alright, let’s see what the glaring mistakes are,’” Light said. “And then it was like, ‘we don’t see anything glaring, let’s nitpick things here and there.’ It’s hard to do that with a guy like him.”
The Pats were able to overcome some rookie-level pre-snap penalties with outstanding performances by a three-headed running back monster of Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden and Damien Harris.
But it’s clear they could use some more involvement from their wide receivers in the passing game, and the idea of bringing in Beckham needs to be strongly considered.
News
Stephon Gilmore intercepts Mac Jones, but J.C. Jackson’s big day overshadows former Patriots cornerback
Stephon Gilmore studied the film and knew he would have an opportunity against former teammate Jakobi Meyers on Sunday afternoon.
Gilmore, playing in his second game for the Carolina Panthers after the Patriots traded the star cornerback in October, made Meyers pay in the second quarter, when he outsmarted the Pats’ wideout to intercept Mac Jones in New England territory.
“I was going against Jakobi and I know how he releases off the ball,” Gilmore told reporters afterwards. “I gave him room and beat him to the spot. He kind of ran into his own player (Jonnu Smith), but I was going to beat him there anyways. Just film study.”
It was Gilmore’s second interception in as many games for the Panthers, which had to hurt for fans to watch after he expressed his frustration with how the Pats handled his injury earlier this week.
He’s admitted to being happier in Carolina, where he’s been able to rehab at his own pace, but said he played with no extra emotions on Sunday as his Panthers lost to the Patriots, 24-6.
“It wasn’t emotions, it’s just business,” Gilmore said “I have a lot of relationships over there with teammates and coaches. It’s part of it. We will have those relationships forever. It was just another game for me. I studied and played how I wanted to play and went from there.”
Gilmore said he did not talk to coach Bill Belichick, but was spotted shaking hands and sharing a hug with Pats owner Robert Kraft before the game.
“RKK has always been good to me,” Gilmore said. “And gave me a great opportunity as a younger player. Always appreciate him.”
The Patriots weren’t exactly missing Gilmore in this game. Their own top cornerback, J.C. Jackson, had a monster game with two interceptions, including a pick-six off Sam Darnold that sunk the Panthers for good.
With the Panthers threatening and down 14-6 in the second quarter, Darnold escaped the pocket and rolled to his left, where he turned his body and tried to lob a pass over a defender up the left-hand side. But Darnold overthrew his receiver and Jackson was right there waiting for it as he hauled it in and ran it back 88 yards for his first career touchdown.
“I made a good read on zone coverage,” he said. “I had my eyes on the quarterback and the ball. That’s what I do man. That was a heck of a feeling because that was my first touchdown in the NFL. That was an amazing feeling. I need to get more of those.”
Jackson picked Darnold again in the fourth quarter, when Darnold tried throwing into the end zone and Jackson leaped in front of D.J. Moore and brought it down for his 22nd career interception, tying him with Mike Haynes for the most interceptions of any Patriots player in the first four seasons of his career.
“We disguised,” Jackson said. “Our defense disguises pretty good when we play Darnold. Every year. He has a hard time.”
Jackson had missed practice all week due to illness, prompting Belichick to joke afterwards, “I hope that’s not a sign of things to come, to think we don’t have to practice and then go out there and be the star of the game.”
Jackson said he was “sick as (expletive).”
“I was about to die,” he said. “I couldn’t taste. I had strep throat. It was over. I thought it was over. I thought I wasn’t even going to play this week to be honest. I went and saw the team doctor. When did I turn the corner? I believe it was Thursday or Friday.”
Gilmore had a great game too, as Patriots receivers were held to just four catches. But at least for one week, Jackson helped the Pats forget about him.
News
Woman, 70, pulls fake gun on state trooper
A 70-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including second degree assault after pulling a fake gun on a state trooper Saturday.
A state trooper responded to a Honda driving in the wrong direction on a one-way road on Concordia Avenue, according to the Minnesota State Patrol’s news release. The driver allegedly pointed the weapon at the officer after getting out of her car and approaching the trooper’s vehicle. The state patrol later determined the weapon was fake.
After fleeing the scene and abandoning her car, the woman was found on the Pascal Street Bridge over Interstate 94 where she was then taken to into custody and transported to Regency Hospital. Minnesota State Patrol confirmed in their news release that once she is released she will be brought to Ramsey County Jail.
This case is still under investigation.
Patriots might need help at running back, as injuries mount
Mastrodonato: Mac Jones could use a weapon like Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephon Gilmore intercepts Mac Jones, but J.C. Jackson’s big day overshadows former Patriots cornerback
Woman, 70, pulls fake gun on state trooper
Rapids clinch first place in Western Conference and first-round bye in playoffs with 5-2 win over LAFC
Is This The Reason China Banned Bitcoin Mining? Carvalho’s Mind Blowin Theory
Kaapo Kahkonen backstops Wild to 5-2 win over Islanders
Ravens’ ‘bully ball’ wears down Vikings defense
Man in FBI custody for 2 St. Louis County murders; could be connected to more killings
Endangered person advisory issued after 48-year-old wanders away from rural Missouri medical facility
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Bat-Wings: The Dreaded Hanging Arm Skin After WLS
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side