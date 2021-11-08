News
Patriots odds to make the postseason continue to rise
Little by little, the Patriots’ chances for making it to the postseason have grown from slim to pretty darn good.
With three straight wins, and their record improving to 5-4 after beating Carolina, their odds to qualify for the postseason jump up to 62%, according to ESPN’s Power Football Index.
If the season ended today, in fact, the Patriots would be in, as they moved into the 7th overall position in the AFC. That would earn them the third wild card.
In the big picture, they also inched closer to the Bills, who were upset by the Jaguars, so they also have a shot at the top spot in the AFC East, sitting a half game behind Buffalo.
So the playoffs are in clear view with eight games still to play. The AFC is wide open.
Right now, the seven playoff teams would be: Tennessee (7-2), Baltimore (6-2), Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Buffalo (5-3), Las Vegas (5-3), Pittsburgh (4-3), and New England (5-4).
Kansas City, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Denver, all with 5-4 records, would be on the bubble.
For a team that started at 1-3, the Patriots have come a long way, winning four of the last five games.
“We’ll just keep trying to string these weeks together,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said following the win.
Ten wins is almost a sure bet to get in, so the Pats are halfway home. Going 5-3 from here on out would put them in position for the wild card, if not the division, especially with two games with the Bills remaining on the schedule.
With the Bills faltering, 9-6 losers to the Jags, winning the AFC East isn’t as far-fetched as it once seemed.
Next Sunday, the Patriots host the Browns (5-4), then have a quick turnaround, facing the Falcons (4-4) in Atlanta on Thursday night.
“One game at a time,” linebacker Matthew Judon said. “I think if you ask anybody on this team, that is how we have been taking it. We had some tough games and we had some tough losses, but right now it is one game at a time.
“We have to continue to stack the wins and not get too far ahead of ourselves. We have good opponents in the next coming weeks and we have got a short week coming up. So, we have to make sure we stack these wins. It is one week at a time.”
After the rough start, the players insisted they were better than their record suggested. It sure looks that way right now.
“It’s a long season,” said linebacker Jamie Collins, who had an interception against the Panthers in the 24-6 win. “It don’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish. It’s how you go through what you’re going through and coming out the other side. Guys don’t blink over here.”
News
Thompson: Fairness for American workers requires E-Verify
Polls taken globally have found that some 1 billion people alive today would like to migrate to a country with better opportunities. Taking those over 65 and under 18 out of the mix in a global population of 7.8 billion means more than one in five working-age folks want to move somewhere else.
Most want to come to the United States.
You can’t blame them for wanting to come here. But whether they should be allowed to do so is a question for Americans to decide — through our immigration laws. In particular, we have to make clear that American employers can hire only individuals eligible to work here. We have the technology to do just that — the federal government’s web-based E-Verify system for employment screening. States must insist that employers use it for all new hires.
Less than a year into his presidency, Joe Biden has all but dismantled the Trump administration’s robust measures to deter illegal immigration. Predictably, illegal crossings have reached record levels. Anyone wanting to enter the U.S. now knows that very little stands in the way.
The E-Verify system is one such tool — provided officials have the determination to use it the way it should be used.
Those seeking to come here are predominantly poor and unskilled. Even now, the 11 million persons in the country illegally constitute a heavy economic burden. They pay little in taxes while receiving substantial benefits. Yet because most don’t qualify for full federal benefits, the burden they impose falls heavily on states and localities. In Massachusetts, each of the estimated 236,000 unlawful residents receives an average of $8,500 in benefits, costing each taxpaying household $785 on average. If President Biden keeps his promise of full amnesty — with full federal benefits — the costs will explode.
Illegal immigration is especially devastating to low-skilled American workers — who either can’t find jobs due to competition from illegal foreign workers or must accept substandard wages and working conditions. This is particularly unjust since medium- and low-skilled workers have fared badly at the workplace for a generation. The real average wage for all Americans hasn’t risen in three decades, while wages of the lowest 20% have fallen appreciably.
A new surge of unskilled workers would aggravate this already bad situation and obliterate what remains of our system of worker rights and social protections. Since the 1930s at least, our society has pledged to protect its most vulnerable members — including the less educated, unemployed, disabled and elderly — with a “social safety net” of programs like Social Security, unemployment insurance and Medicaid. Workers, meanwhile, could reasonably expect rising wages and upward mobility for themselves and their children. As part of the bargain, the government would adjudicate a balance between labor and business through minimum wages, workplace health and safety laws, and union rights.
An open border would shatter what remains of this social compact.
While progressives often lament wage stagnation and declining social mobility, they frequently are indulgent toward illegal immigration out of compassion for impoverished vulnerable people. Nevertheless, there is no escaping the fact that those most harmed by the present system are low-skilled Americans.
The single most effective — and most humane — measure to avert an enlarged border surge would be to prevent employers from hiring unauthorized foreign workers. Although hiring unauthorized workers is illegal, enforcement is lax and the market in forged and stolen documents is robust. The Biden administration even recently announced it would cease workplace raids.
Nevertheless, technological means are available to prevent employers from hiring unauthorized workers. E-Verify can accurately check the eligibility of any job applicant in seconds.
The system is mandatory for the federal government and federal contractors — but not for all American employers. Some 20 states currently require at least some businesses to utilize the system. Right here in the commonwealth, some legislators recently introduced a bill requiring employers to use E-Verify.
A system that’s fair to American workers must not allow their bargaining position with employers to be undermined by a black market in illegal workers. E-Verify can prevent exactly that.
John Thompson is co-chair of the Massachusetts Coalition for Immigration Reform.
News
Editorial: Info on Afghan debacle must be declassified
Even as the Biden administration tries to close the book on U.S. misadventures in Afghanistan, it still has yet to open the books on embarrassing information that could expose how badly the 20-year stabilization effort was mismanaged.
Classified information was made available to the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction as he prepared his most recent report on waste, fraud and abuse in the war and rebuilding effort.
But the American public and some members of Congress still aren’t allowed to see it. President Joe Biden must honor pledges for full transparency and declassify this information immediately.
Although Biden presided over a disastrous, rushed withdrawal in August, the vast bulk of the war occurred under his three predecessors. Each committed blunders that deserve a full public airing to avoid repeating their mistakes in the future.
Special Inspector General John Sopko has monitored these failings since 2012, and anyone who has bothered to read his office’s 53 quarterly reports would probably agree with his assessment that the collapse of the Afghan security forces and rapid Taliban takeover was predictable.
“We really need to get information declassified. There is a lot of information that was classified or withheld from the American people over the years, particularly since 2015, to protect the Afghan government from embarrassment,” Sopko told National Public Radio.
Since the Taliban is now in power, there’s no one left in Afghanistan’s government to be embarrassed if this information were released. It’s not clear why the information was classified to begin with, since public embarrassment isn’t one of the standards by which the U.S. government labels national security information secret.
“A recent series of requests by the State Department to remove from public view wholesale parts of (the special inspector general’s) reports is a cautionary tale of why oversight agencies need to question an all-too-common impulse to remove information from Congressional and public view with little to no basis in fact or law,” Sopko’s latest report states.
Aside from the massive expenditures to support the U.S. military’s presence since 2001, U.S. taxpayers funded $145 billion trying to rebuild Afghanistan, train its security forces and strengthen its civilian government institutions, economy, and civil society, Sopko says in the 53rd quarterly report to Congress, released last month.
The Taliban takeover wiped out virtually everything the United States spent two decades trying to build.
“These are sobering facts, and we owe all who served in Afghanistan — as well as the American taxpayer — an accurate accounting of why the 20-year U.S. mission in Afghanistan ended so abruptly, with so little to show for it,” the report states.
For the federal government, Congress and taxpayers to learn from this experience, they need to have access to information arbitrarily kept from public view by an overly protective State Department.
News
Culinary icon Julia Child gets the documentary treatment
Julia Child, who single-handedly changed the way Americans eat and buy food, is the focus of a documentary portrait called, simply, “Julia.”
Thanks to her celebrated cookbook “The Art of French Cooking” in 1961, Child (1912-2004) reigned among the most famous women in America, starring for decades in her wildly popular home cooking series on WGBH. She was parodied on “SNL” and Meryl Streep played her in the movies.
But why a Child documentary now?
“Her story is so extraordinary but there are parts of it that we felt people didn’t know,” said Betsy West who directed “Julia” with Julie Cohen. Their films include “RBG” and the current “My Name is Pauli Murray.”
“Also,” West continued, “just the fact that Julia has such a profound impact on our world. She really changed the way Americans think about food, changed the kind of people who could be on television. In the early 1960s, that was pretty revolutionary.”
Child met her husband, Paul Child, when they worked in the Office of Strategic Services — the precursor of the CIA — in the Far East during WWII. When he was transferred to Paris, she graduated, the only woman, from the famous Le Cordon Bleu school in 1951.
“She opened the doors for women in culinary fields,” West said. “We felt the impact was huge and deserves to be explored.”
Super chef David Chang, asked what he knew about Child, declared, “She set the tone for how we eat today. If there was a sainthood in the food world, she’d be on it.”
“We tried to present a complete picture of Julia,” Cohen noted of the woman born into an upper-class conservative California Republican family who left that “very narrow background to discover the world alongside the discovery of food.”
“Julia” charts how, in the 1980s, Child made a major attitude change, regarding homosexuality. “We want to show how she evolved,” West said, “and that included some chapters where she didn’t change. We wanted to dig into that as well.
“We see her attitude about homosexuality, and how her relationship with her lawyer, who died of AIDS, really affected her. She had a real 180 degree turn on that.”
Perhaps most amazing is that for all of her towering achievements and global celebrity, Julia’s marriage thrived — until Paul’s death in 1994.
“All their friends talked about how devoted they were,” Cohen said. “It was very clear it was a genuine romance. A ‘feminist marriage’ — with Paul’s becoming Julia’s No. 1 supporter. That was also a part of the story that really appealed to us.”
“Julia” opens Friday.
