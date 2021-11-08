News
Ramsey County considers changes to park hours, other rules
When it comes to Ramsey County’s more than 6,500 acres of parkland and trails, visitors are allowed access a half-hour before sunrise and a half-hour after sunset.
If a visitor breaks the county’s park access rule, whether on an early-morning jog or cross-country skiing at night, it could lead to a misdemeanor citation, which is a criminal penalty that carries up to a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail.
A year ago, Ramsey County officials, recognizing the rules on things such as access no longer meet community needs and interests, started updating the county’s park ordinance, which was adopted in 1992 and last amended in 2007. The undertaking has included engaging county departments such as the sheriff’s office and attorney’s office, and gathering public input.
This past week, the county board held a workshop to discuss results of the community feedback and provide policy guidance to county staff relating to three big proposed changes: expanding hours, establishing administrative fines and banning tobacco use. A draft ordinance will now be created for more public feedback and board consideration.
CONSISTENCY IN HOURS
County staff is recommending expanding hours of operation to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., a change that received support from several board members as well with residents and park users during the public engagement process over the summer.
Ramsey County Parks and Recreation Director Mark McCabe said the expanded hours will eliminate the inconsistency of start and end times, which change daily and shortchange users during wintertime.
“There’s approximately nine hours of available time during some winter months,” he said. “In the summer, it gets closer to almost 16 hours a day. So it’s quite a variation.”
Nearly 1,500 people responded to the survey, submitting more than 8,670 comments about possible changes to the park ordinance, McCabe said. The survey showed “very consistent and favorable feedback” for expanding park hours to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., he said. Meanwhile, when the survey asked about 24/7 access to parks, he said, “we got an overwhelming number of concerns from people. People noted crime and safety, noise and partying, homelessness. The lack of lighting.”
McCabe noted that state and local laws would remain in effect even with the proposed new hours, such as city curfew ordinances for visitors under 18 years of age. Overnight camping would also remain banned.
The expanded hours would also align better with neighboring counties and many city parks in Ramsey County. Dakota County-run parks are open for visitors from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Washington County has its parks open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. In St. Paul, park hours are from daylight until 11 p.m., while parks in New Brighton, Maplewood, Roseville, Shoreview and White Bear Lake open either at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.
SETTING FEES, PENALTIES
When it comes to breaking the parks ordinance, county staff is recommending a switch to administrative fines with a tiered system that would be based on the level of severity of violation. Discharging weapons or firearms and lighting off fireworks would be considered a “serious” fine and carry a $300 fine. Damage to natural resources and permits violations would fall in the $100 fine category, while littering, flouting park hours and parking would be a $50 offense.
Parks staff is also exploring an option where those who are unable to pay fines could do so through volunteering at nonprofits.
McCabe noted that even with a change, law enforcement would still be able to charge someone with a more severe penalty that is a violation of state or federal laws.
County commissioners were onboard with the proposed change, although Victoria Reinhardt said discharging a weapon or firearm should not fall under a parks penalty and should fall under “whatever the next level is, what we have right now, the misdemeanor.”
“Other than that,” she said, “I really think it makes a lot of sense to have the fines and penalties instead of something that is going to go on someone’s criminal record.”
Even with the current tight rules on hours, citations have not been prevalent in county parks. According to county data, 85 citations were issued in 2019 and 81 in 2020, with about half of them each year having to do with parking. Four after-hour citations were issued in 2019, 10 in 2020.
Each year, Ramsey County’s nine county parks and 11 regional parks and trails attract more than 6 million visitors.
“So although there aren’t a lot of citations, I think it’s still important to have fines and penalties that are fair and equitable,” McCabe said.
TARGETING TOBACCO
Currently, smoking and tobacco use is not addressed within the county ordinance. By comparison, Dakota County also does not have a ban, while Washington County bans smoking and tobacco use 100 feet from beaches, playgrounds and buildings.
Ramsey County parks staff is recommending a total ban of the use of tobacco and vaping.
The Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act and the Ramsey County Clean Indoor Air ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping within 25 feet of building entrances. So rather than address smoking and tobacco use within the park ordinance, parks staff is recommending that it be addressed within the county-wide ordinance, with a provision for allowed use during cultural ceremonies.
Commissioner Nicole Joy Frethem said she supports the ban, noting many communities have already established stricter requirements around tobacco use, including on what can be sold, “and doing what’s necessary to ensure the safety, especially of our more vulnerable youth.”
As Lakeland City Hall crumbles, city officials scramble
The structural problems at Lakeland City Hall range from bowing exterior walls to a sagging roof frame to cracks in the basement walls.
There are signs of water infiltration in the basement, and mold is believed to be a problem. There are serious accessibility issues.
The building “is in poor condition due to the structural deterioration, water infiltration and multiple code compliance issues,” engineers with Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc., wrote in a recent report. “Continued investment in the existing facility would not be recommended.”
City officials are once again trying to determine what should be done with the City Hall, an octagonal building at 690 Quinnell Ave. that was built as a Baptist church in 1868.
“I’ve got three different reports on this building, dating back 20 years, and it just keeps getting worse,” acting City Clerk Michelle Elsner said Thursday. “I was just walking through the council chambers and saw new vertical cracks that I haven’t seen before. Look at the retaining wall behind the building. It looks like if you hit it too hard, it could fall over. The upper yard could fall into the lower yard.”
Six years ago, city staff moved out of the building and into the city’s water department building after City Hall was determined to have mold, asbestos, and roof and accessibility issues.
Former Mayor Amy Williams and two other city council members voted in February 2016 to build a new City Hall; then-council member Richard Glasgow argued the problems could be fixed more inexpensively than the $548,000 estimated for a new building.
Eight months later, Glasgow, running with a slate of like-minded candidates, defeated Williams to become mayor, 61 percent to 38 percent.
Five days after that, an arson fire destroyed the controversial building under construction. The case remains unsolved.
Rather than rebuild on site, Lakeland officials decided to remodel the old City Hall; council member Jim Stanton did the design and contracting for the project. The total amount spent on the project was $213,344, according to a financial review by the State Auditor’s Office in 2018. Of that amount, nearly $39,600 was for the purchase of furniture; $4,250 was for labor to consult, install, and provide graphics creation for a new City Hall audiovisual system; and $30,700 was for the purchase of a security system, fire and intrusion alarms, and an access-control system, according to the auditor’s report.
But the facility-conditions assessment report, commissioned by the council in August at a cost of $3,200, shows that the building has “several major items that need repair or modification to ensure the building can continue to operate in an efficient and safe manner.”
The most serious structural deficiencies are in the original portion of the building, where the “existing roof and wall structure are showing signs of deterioration and damage likely due to being overstressed over the past 150 years,” the SEH report states. “Exterior walls are bowing, and the roof framing has a visible sag in many areas.”
An addition to the building, which was built in 1986, has serious structural issues, including horizontal cracking in the basement structural walls “which may be a sign of deterioration and overloading,” the report states. “There (also) are signs of significant water infiltration on the basement walls, and it is believed that mold is likely present within the building.”
Exterior finishes including the vinyl siding, shingle roofing and roof edge and trim are damaged and beyond their useful life.
Also of note: Accessible access into and throughout the building is limited and does not comply with current state building codes and ADA federal requirements. Access doors, vestibules, stairs, ramps and restrooms do not provide adequate clearances and would require significant renovations and modifications to the building to be brought into compliance, according to the report.
SEH officials estimate that renovation costs to remedy the issues and bring the building into compliance with current standards would cost more than $300,000.
City officials want to hear from city residents regarding the future of the city hall, said Mayor Joe Paiement. “Its condition is not what we were hoping,” he said. “It’s not cost-effective to try and renovate it. We really want the town to come together and tell us what they would prefer that we do.”
One option might be for Elsner, the acting city clerk, to move her office into the city’s water department building. City officials would then rent a nearby space for the city’s monthly council meetings, he said.
“Strange as it may sound, not all our meetings are packed, standing-room only,” he said. “There is a lot of space in Lakeland that is available. Lakeland Mall has got a lot of space, the Lakeland Business Center …”
Using a neighboring city’s City Hall building might also be an option, he said. “We’ve been doing Zoom meetings for the last year, so it’s got to be wired and have cameras,” he said.
Elsner said she hopes a solution is found soon.
“I have been having allergies because of the mold,” she said. “I sat at the last council meeting and coughed and sneezed and blew my nose through the whole meeting.”
IF YOU GO
The Lakeland City Council will hold a listening session from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 to discuss the SEH report and what should be done with the Lakeland City Hall. The listening session will be held in person and via Zoom.
Anyone with information about the 2016 arson fire that destroyed the Lakeland City Hall building that was under construction is asked to call the Minnesota Arson Hotline at 800-723-2020; the Minnesota State Fire Marshal is offering a reward of up to $5,000.
Bill Belichick defends Mac Jones on accusation of being a ‘dirty player’
Is Mac Jones a dirty player?
During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Haasan Reddick’s claim that was the case.
During Sunday’s 24-6 win over the Panthers, the play causing so much consternation in Carolina’s camp occurred after Panthers defensive end Brian Burns smoked Jones from behind with a blindside hit, knocking the ball free.
Replays showed Jones grabbing Burns’ leg after the ball came loose.
Said Reddick: “It looked like he was trying to trip or kick Burns. Next thing you know, I saw him tugging on Burns’ ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it’s something the league addresses.”
Belichick’s take on the first quarter play?
“I think he thought Burns had the ball,” said Belichick.
Did he see Jones twist Burns’ ankle?
“I think he thought Burns had the ball,” Belichick repeated.
The fumble was recovered by the Panthers, who converted the strip sack into a field goal.
At the very least, Reddick thought Jones should have gotten a penalty on the play in question.
“I don’t know, I felt like that was a call that shouldn’t be missed. I’m going to speak out on it, whatever the consequences are. Whatever the referees feel, they feel, but it looked completely intentional from where I’m standing. And I was pretty close. I don’t think that was a call that should have been missed.”
Are St. Louis area mask mandates necessary as COVID stats sink?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Decreasing COVID numbers across the St. Louis region has FOX 2 asking local leaders if mask mandates are still necessary. Two key COVID metrics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force really help tell the story. Those are overall COVID patient hospitalizations and covid patients in Intensive Care Units.
The latest numbers are nearly half of what they were when St. Louis County reinstated a mask mandate in late September. They are also generally speaking around the same totals as when St. Louis City and County originally ended mask mandates back in May.
The latest overall COVID numbers from the Pandemic Task Force are down. New COVID patients admitted to hospitals are down two to 43. The seven-day average of hospital admissions did increase one to 34. But that number is still below the key metric of 40 which the pandemic task force watches closely. The overall number of confirmed and suspected covid patients in hospitals is down by 14 to 256.
COVID patients in ICUs decreased by 8 to 56. COVID patients on ventilators are down by 10 to 38. Tragically, nine more COVID deaths are being reported.
These latest task force numbers are from Friday. The task force does not report numbers over the weekend. The latest figures will come out later today.
We plan to stream live coverage of St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page’s COVID briefing. That is slated to start at 8:30 this morning. We will certainly pose the mask mandate question to Dr. Page at that briefing.
