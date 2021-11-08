Celebrities
RHOBH’s PK Kemsley Doxes Blogger and Threatens Legal Action, Accuses Her of “Abusing” His Family as Dorit Reacts
Paul “PK” Kemsley put a blogger on blast on his Instagram page on Sunday.
After first mentioning a mystery woman to his fans and followers earlier this month, revealing she actually suggested that the terrifying robbery that took place at his $7.9 million Encino home was nothing more than a “scam,” Paul returned to his social media page, where the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member offered a “C..T of the week” update.
“This total nut job who runs the Insta and Twitter ‘My Feet On Fleck’ is [in fact] a PR consultant by the name of [redacted] … her company is called [redacted] Communications based here in LA,” PK shared on Instagram on November 8. “I do not know her, have never met her, and indeed nor has my wife …. she is also behind the other harassment / hater sites with such pleasant names as ‘Karen Hugers Mole,’ Brielle’s Blow J*bs,’ and of course ‘My Feet On Fleek.’”
According to PK, he believes the woman also has other hate accounts but has yet to uncover them.
“Now she has been abusing my family, spreading lies and defamatory remarks for years … turns out she’s been doing it to many other public people (ALL ANONYMOUSLY) whilst mostly on Twitter but more often than not repeated on Instagram .. many of these other celebrities I know personally and some have reached out to me telling me of their own anxiety’s caused by her,” he continued. “This is what she does, posts a vile abusive comment and then uses her other sites to agree and comment, thus creating the feel of a community and following … so she’s like some crazy person who has conversations with herself hoping to garner some traction and spread her lies hoping they may catch on.”
Because of the harassment he claims he and others have received from this woman, PK says he has decided to have his lawyers reach out to her in an effort to get her to not only offer a public apology, but also stop using social media completely.
If the woman doesn’t oblige to the request, PK said he will use the “full extent of the courts to ensure she pays the financial price for the years of harassment and defamation she has submitted my wife, my family and others too.”
Following the post, PK’s wife, Dorit Kemsley, not only “liked” PK’s message, but also offered a comment.
“One by one,” she wrote.
As RHOBH fans well know, Dorit told cops she was held at gunpoint and robbed at the end of last month as her two children, 7-year-old Jagger and 5-year-old Phoenix, slept in another room.
“As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote on Instagram after the incident. “My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production.
Rihanna Is The Proudest GF Cheering On A$AP Rocky In The Front Row At ComplexCon — Photos
The ‘Anti’ singer was front and center for her boyfriend’s headlining performance at the California concert.
As A$AP Rocky wow-ed the crowd at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California, Rihanna watched in awe as the rapper headlined the show on Sunday November 7. Rihanna seemed incredibly happy as her boyfriend closed out the festival with a 10-year-celebration of his classic mixtape Live. Love. ASAP. The “Work” singer looked like she was having a great time, while A$AP performed his hits onstage.
While standing front and center, Rihanna was all smiles. She rocked an all-red outfit, consisting a blazer, and she had her hair done in braids. In picture, she looked like she snapping a photo or taking a video of her boyfriend onstage. She aslo acceorized with rings on her fingers, during the performance. In another shot, A$AP was on the edge of stage right by his girlfriend, as he rapped, while wearing a red flannel and jeans.
The festival looked like it was a great time. A$AP performed almost the entire mixtape, plus tracks like “Kissin’ Pink,” where he was joined by A$AP Ferg, according to Setlist.fm. The host committee members were J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, via Complex. Other than A$AP, fans also received a performance from hardcore punk outfit Turnstile, who released their new album Glow On earlier this year.
Rihanna and A$AP have seemed incredibly happy together, and ComplexCon wasn’t the first gig that she’d accompanied the TESTING rapper to. In September, the “Needed Me” singer was backstage when A$AP performed at the Life Is Beautiful music festival, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-white outfit, complete with stiletto heels for the show! The pair have been seen going on romantic escapades also. The pair were spotted in matching black outfits, while they went on a date to New York’s SoHo House at the end of September. RiRi also sported an all-red look, while going out in Los Angeles to celebrate the rapper’s 33rd birthday in October.
Sweet Swirly Matrimony-dom: Monyetta Shaw Marries Fiancé Heath Carter In Extravagant Ceremony
Monyetta is a married woman!
Just a little over a month after posting new engagement photos with her fiancé Heath Carter, Monyetta Shaw said “I do” in a ceremony this weekend.
Kandi Burruss is the one who broke the news, taking to Instagram on Sunday, November 7 to share a photo of her posing with the newly-wed couple alongside her husband Todd Tucker, and T.I. and Tiny Harris.
“Love is in the air! ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations @monyettashaw & @kymaticaenergy!!!!!,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote in her caption, going on to use the hashtags #ShawCarterLove and #TheCarterVibe.
Tiny went on to share the same picture on her own Instagram page, writing, “Super proud to say our girl @monyettashaw is married now! Congratulations to @kymaticaenergy & the beautiful bride. Just Coupled up!!”
While Monyetta has yet to post any content about the wedding on her own page, beside a teaser video in her gown, Kandi also gave fans a look at the actress’ wedding party on her Instagram Story. Plus, she shared a clip of the bride and the groom walking and dancing at the altar as they greeted their guests.
Monyetta recently posted some stunning engagement photos with her handsome husband Heath on September 28. At the time, she shared a series of photos to Instagram to show off just how good her and the businessman looked, both wearing beige ensembles with yellow accents as Carter held onto a bottle of Ace of Spades.
Among those who congratulated the two was Monyetta’s baby daddy, Ne-Yo, with whom she has maintained a good relationship since their split in 2013.
“FLY S**T HAPPY S**T. So happy for you guys!!!!!” the singer exclaimed in the comments, to which she replied, “Thank you so much!!!”
Shaw took to Instagram to announced theirr engagement on July 1, 2020, revealing the romantic way Heath popped the question.
“I SAID YES!!! 💍👰🏽 I’m still taking this all in,” she wrote under a video from the special day. “I thought that I was going for dinner & drinks on a cute patio with my cousin & friend to get a little break from everything. Then I literally walked in to my PROPOSAL surrounded by our parents, kids & family 😭❤️.
She continued, “WOW! I had no clue! This was the sweetest ever & so thoughtful to include our loved ones. You rock Heath bar!🥰 “
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Astroworld: Lawsuits Filed Against Travis Scott, Live Nation & More — What We Know
Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others have been sued following the crowd surge at Astroworld that left eight people dead. Here’s what we know.
What was supposed to be a celebration of music turned into a tragic nightmare. Scores were injured, and eight people were left dead after a deadly crowd surge during the first night of Travis Scott‘s Astroworld festival. Authorities are still figuring out exactly what happened, what could have been done to prevent this, and who is accountable for this horrific tragedy. As those investigations continue, survivors and victims have begun to file legal action against Travis and the concert. Here’s what has happened so far.
What Happened At Astroworld?
Eight people were killed, and hundreds were injured following a crowd surge at Astroworld on Friday, Nov. 5. Around 50,000 people attended the show at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. Around 9:30 pm local time, roughly when Travis Scott took the stage for his headlining set, the crowd pressed to the front of the stage.
“As soon as [Travis] jumped out on the stage, it was like an energy took over, and everything went haywire,” concertgoer Niaara Goods told the Associated Press. “All of a sudden, your ribs are being crushed. You have someone’s arm in your neck. You’re trying to breathe, but you can’t.” The AP also reports that “audience members said barricades erected near the stage and to separate different sections of ticket holders prevented fans from escaping.” Harrowing footage of the chaos shows concert attendees begging for the show to stop, claiming that people were dead and dying.
Based on fire codes, NRG Park could hold up to 200,000 people, but city officials limited the attendance to 50,000. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called for an “objective, independent investigation as to what went on and how it could have been prevented,” per NPR.
Who Died At Astroworld?
Eight people, whose ages ranged from 14 to 27-years-old, perished at Astroworld. As of Monday, Nov. 8, seven of the eight victims were identified:
John Hilgert, 14: John was a ninth-grade student at Memorial High School, according to ABC 13. His death was confirmed by a letter from school administrators sent Saturday to parents. “Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial,” MHS Principal Lisa Weir wrote. “This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today.”
Brianna Rodriguez, 16: A junior at Heights High School in Houston, Brianna’s death was confirmed by a verified GoFundMe account established by her family, per CNN. “Gone from our sites, but never from our hearts. It is with profound sadness we lay to rest our beloved Brianna Rodriguez,” reads the page. “Dancing was her passion, and now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates.”
Jacob Jurinek, 20: Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, an Illinois college student, was among the eight people killed. He was studying journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Franco Patino, 21: Franco was a senior at the University of Dayton. Originally from Naperville, Illinois, Franco was studying mechanical engineering technology and human movement biomechanics. “He was loved by so many because of the loyal, loving, selfless, protective, funny, and caring person he was,” his family said in a statement, per CNN.
Axel Acosta, 21: Axel’s death was confirmed to ABC13 by his father, Edgar Acosta. Axel had traveled from Washington to see Travis perform.
Rodolfo Peña, 23: Rodolfo lived in Laredo Texas, and studied at Laredo College. He was among the dead, and his older brother, Guadalupe Peña, set up a verified GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. “He was the sweetest person. He was responsible. He was there for everybody,” his sister, Jennifer Peña, told Rolling Stone.
Danish Baig, 27: Danish hailed from Euless, Texas, and he died while trying to save his fiancée from getting trampled by the crowd surge. “People would admire him for who he was,” his brother Basil Baig told CNN. The fiancée survived but was left bruised and traumatized by the event.
Travis Scott’s Apology
Travis issued an apology on Nov. 6. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”
The following day, Travis posted a short video statement to social media. “I could just never imagine the severity of the situation… I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this just happening.”
Travis Scott & Concert Lawsuits
As of Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, three lawsuits have been filed on behalf of people injured at Astroworld.
Manuel Souza, claiming to be one of the many injured during Astroworld, filed a lawsuit against Travis, Live Nation, ScoreMore, and Cactus Jack Records. Souza is seeking $1 million, claiming he “suffered serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him.” The lawsuit alleges that Travis has a history of inciting crowds to ignore security and rush the stage. “He and those who promoted and supported this concert must take responsibility for their heinous actions,” Souza’s attorney claimed.
Kristian Paredes filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, and the venue, according to CBS News. The civil suit blames Drake and Scott for negligently inciting “a riot and violence” and that Live Nation failed to provide adequate security and medical services. “Many begged security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment for help but were ignored,” the lawsuit adds, according to CBS News. Kristian claims they suffered “suffered severe bodily injuries” that “had a serious effect on the Plaintiff’s health and well-being.” The suit seeks $1 million in damages.
A second lawsuit was filed by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump on behalf of 21-year-old Noah Gutierrez. “We are hearing horrific accounts of the terror and helplessness people experienced — the horror of a crushing crowd and the awful trauma of watching people die while trying unsuccessfully to save them,” Crump said in a statement.
