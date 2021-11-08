RHOP ‘Integrity’ Evisceration: Wendy Gathers Gizelle Amid Speculation That The Housewife’s ‘Mystery Man’ Was Van Jones

Did Gizelle Bryant reveal that the correspondent she was dating was a famed CNN political commentator? That’s the question that’s being asked after part one of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion where the housewife caught some “integrity” evisceration from a fellow castmate.

During the reunion, Andy Cohen asked Gizelle about the mystery commentator she said she was dating while at Karen Huger’s vow renewal. Gizelle was light on details but she told Robyn Dixon’s partner Juan that the man was “younger” and “around 34.”

Now during the reunion, Andy guessed that Gizelle’s man must know Dr. Wendy Osefo since the housewife works as a commentator as well.

Wendy confirmed that she knows a commentator who said he used to “date Gizelle” but she’s not sure if he’s the one Gizelle was referencing.

“I know a commentator who said that he dated her but I don’t know if that’s the same person,” said Wendy.

And that’s when things got a little confusing and a LOT shady.

Gizelle: “He doesn’t know her…” Andy: Van…” Gizelle: “Jones, yes!” Candiace: “Van Jones, that’s a fine man!” Wendy: “She’s not his type. He likes women of integrity.”

So was Gizelle dating Van??? Was she just responding to Andy’s comment???

That remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that some Twitter users harped on Wendy’s “women of integrity” comment and cried foul…

while others speculated about Van Jones’ true type. Remember those Kim Kardashian rumors?

This all came amid Wendy continuously shading Gizelle about her “breakup timeline with Jamal Bryant…

“This timeline doesn’t make sense,” said Wendy during the #RHOPReunion. “Let’s cut the BS. Didn’t Jamal do a video in December saying he’s not in a relationship?”

and adding during a preview for part two of the reunion:

“You had a whole tummy tuck, did you keep Jamal?”

OOOF!

Was Wendy “doing too much” during the reunion or was her shade juuuust right?

What do YOU think?

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 6 reunion kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The three remaining episodes air at the same time the following Sundays. But first, tune in for the season finale this Sunday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. A bonus “Secrets Revealed” episode will air following the reunion on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.