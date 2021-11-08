Celebrities
#RHOP ‘Integrity’ Evisceration: Wendy Gathers Gizelle Amid Speculation That The Housewife’s ‘Mystery Man’ Was Van Jones
Did Gizelle Bryant reveal that the correspondent she was dating was a famed CNN political commentator? That’s the question that’s being asked after part one of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion where the housewife caught some “integrity” evisceration from a fellow castmate.
During the reunion, Andy Cohen asked Gizelle about the mystery commentator she said she was dating while at Karen Huger’s vow renewal. Gizelle was light on details but she told Robyn Dixon’s partner Juan that the man was “younger” and “around 34.”
Now during the reunion, Andy guessed that Gizelle’s man must know Dr. Wendy Osefo since the housewife works as a commentator as well.
Wendy confirmed that she knows a commentator who said he used to “date Gizelle” but she’s not sure if he’s the one Gizelle was referencing.
“I know a commentator who said that he dated her but I don’t know if that’s the same person,” said Wendy.
And that’s when things got a little confusing and a LOT shady.
Gizelle: “He doesn’t know her…”
Andy: Van…”
Gizelle: “Jones, yes!”
Candiace: “Van Jones, that’s a fine man!”
Wendy: “She’s not his type. He likes women of integrity.”
So was Gizelle dating Van??? Was she just responding to Andy’s comment???
That remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that some Twitter users harped on Wendy’s “women of integrity” comment and cried foul…
while others speculated about Van Jones’ true type. Remember those Kim Kardashian rumors?
This all came amid Wendy continuously shading Gizelle about her “breakup timeline with Jamal Bryant…
“This timeline doesn’t make sense,” said Wendy during the #RHOPReunion. “Let’s cut the BS. Didn’t Jamal do a video in December saying he’s not in a relationship?”
and adding during a preview for part two of the reunion:
“You had a whole tummy tuck, did you keep Jamal?”
OOOF!
Was Wendy “doing too much” during the reunion or was her shade juuuust right?
What do YOU think?
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 6 reunion kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The three remaining episodes air at the same time the following Sundays. But first, tune in for the season finale this Sunday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. A bonus “Secrets Revealed” episode will air following the reunion on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Strapless Sequin Gown In Rare Photo With Husband — Photos
Salma Hayek looked absolutely stunning in a strapless sequin gown at the Art+Film Gala with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault.
Salma Hayek, 55, always makes a statement on the red carpet, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did at the 10th annual Art+Film Gala at LACMA on Nov. 6. Salma walked the carpet with her husband of 12 years, Francois-Henri Pinault, which is a very rare occasion considering she usually walks the carpet alone.
For the event, Salma looked stunning in a strapless sequin Gucci gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and a skintight bodice. The ombre dress was black at the top and transitioned from hot pink to bright red. She accessorized the sparkly gown with a massive diamond choker necklace and a satin clutch.
Meanwhile, Francois looked dapper in a fitted black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt, a bow-tie, and patent leather dress shoes.
Salma and Francois have been married since 2009 and they share a 14-year-old daughter together, Valentina Paloma.
Salma has been slaying the red carpet lately in a slew of stunning looks and just last week, she rocked yet another sparkly ensemble to the Eternals London premiere. Salma donned a bright red one-sleeved sequin Gucci gown that had a choker neckline and was cinched at the waist. The sequin dress was covered in stripes and was flowy against her frame.
Just a few days before that, she attended the LA premiere of the film when she opted to wear a skintight, plunging black Gucci gown. The dress had a super low-cut V-neckline and a massive slit on the side that revealed her toned legs. The inside of the dress had satin yellow lining which you could see through the slit, and she topped her look off with sky-high platform heels, a Tyler Ellis Perry clutch, and a Nikos Koulis Feelings necklace.
Nicholas, PLEASE! Nick Cannon Offered To Impregnate Saweetie After She Tweeted About Wanting A Baby
Nick Cannon has a lot of “jokes.”
Nick Cannon jokingly volunteered to help Saweetie have ‘some babies’ in a tweet, sending fans into a tizzy over his sense of humor.
The 28-year-old “Icy Grl” rapper, tweeted “I want some babies.” Nick, 41, replied with four emojis, including a thinking face, a ninja, a laughing-crying face and a man raising his hand, appearing to volunteer to do the job.
Saweetie’s fans gasped at the father of seven’s response. “LEAVE EVERYONE ALONE NICHOLAS” one wrote, while another added, “Boy you got too many already.”
As everyone knows by now, Nick has fathered seven kids, which he has joked about over and over again.
Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June 2021. Just a few weeks later, his son Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, was born.
In December 2020, Nick and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen. They are also parents to 4-year-old son Golden. And, of course, Nick also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
Reese Witherspoon Confesses She Loves Being ‘Mistaken’ For Her Daughter Ava, 22: I ‘Feel Young’
Reese Witherspoon likes being mistaken for her look-a-like daughter, though she recognizes that ‘it’s not easy’ for Ava to look so similar to her famous mother.
Any fan of Reese Witherspoon, 45, knows that her 22-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe is a beautiful, carbon copy of the famous actress. And apparently, Reese is all for the remarkable mother-daughter resemblance! “I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young,” Reese told Gayle King for a Nov. 8 interview with InStyle. “I’m so proud of her,” she added of Ava. “She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”
Reese has a special bond with her daughter, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe. In fact, Reese told InStyle that she and Ava have spoken to another mother-daughter pair about navigating life while looking so similar. “We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot,” Reese said of her Big Little Lies co-star. “Because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that’s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins.”
As for Ava’s future, The Morning Show actress spoke about how all of her kids, which include sons Deacon Phillippe, 18, and Tennessee James Toth, 9, are growing up much differently than Reese did. “It’s an odd situation because I didn’t grow up famous. So she’s living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons,” Reese said in her interview. “We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path.”
During her chat with Gayle, Reese said that despite her busy schedule, she’ll always make time for her three children. “My first, most important priority is my kids,” the Draper James founder said. “If I told you how much space in my brain they take up every day — I don’t even think they know.”
Reese welcomed her eldest children (Ava and Deacon) during her eight-year marriage to Ryan, 47. In September 2012, she welcomed her son Tennessee with her second husband, talent agent Jim Toth. Since then, the multi-talented star has been proudly raising her three gorgeous kids!
