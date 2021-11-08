Celebrities
RHOSLC Recap: Jen Escapes Feds by Claiming Sharrieff Was Hospitalized, Mary Calls Whitney a “Little Girl” and Lisa Defends Guest List
On this episode of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, the last ten minutes will leave you on the edge of your seat. Jen spins a tale that blows Erika Girardi out of the water and gets the hell out of that strip mall parking lot before the feds can make an arrest. But before that, there are other hurdles and issues to work through…
Mary has decided to host an Italian cooking class and asks the ladies to come dressed in Italian streetwear…since she doesn’t believe that this group of women can bring it with their fashion. Mary explains that she doesn’t “care” for Jennie since their argument during snow tubing, therefore, she did not invite her. Mary is also annoyed that Whitney did not pick up when she called and promises to show Whitney that was a mistake…
Meredith invites Jennie over for an in-home manicure and pedicure, which is a real treat for Jennie since she needs a break from her kids and her pushy husband, Duy. Meredith extends the Vail house invitation to Jennie, and Jennie explains that she hasn’t talked to Mary since the tubing incident.
It’s Heather’s niece’s birthday and so Heather and her daughter, Ashley, dine with her to celebrate. It turns out that her niece has recently decided that she no longer wants to be a practicing Mormon and she talks how awkward it was trying to be “openly defiant.” It was only about 4-5 months ago that her niece started having doubts, but she explains that lockdown gave her a chance to discuss Mormon doctrines.
Heather’s niece believes the Mormon church should be “leading social change,” but she feels as though she is “off the hook” now with the doctrines. Heather explains that when she was a practicing Mormon, she looked down on others who did not follow the religion, but now she toasts to be being a second-class citizen in the eyes of some.
“We’re making new memories together,” Jen to her assistant, Stuart. They are preparing to go snow shoeing and Jen talks about how her therapist has told her to spend quality time with people she loves (aka Stuart) and they begin to talk about kids. Jen explains that she couldn’t be with her children while she sacrificed family time to be a working mom. Jen tells us that “a lot of families wouldn’t be eating right now” if not for her business. Jen states that lately, she has been making it her business to get closer with her son. Wow, Bravo…this whole Jen talking about Stuart segment is haunting. Jen is tooting his horn and letting Stuart know how much she loves him and appreciates *all* that he does for her.
Mary enters the culinary institute in preparation for her girls’ cooking class. Jen gets dropped off on the back of Stuart’s motorcycle wrapped in an Italian flag…why?? And Meredith looks like she is an extra in The Matrix. Italian chic, what? Meredith is a bit uneasy seeing Mary since she had that awkward conversation with Cameron at Lisa’s event.
Mary explains that as a punishment for not answering her phone call, she told Whitney to show up in Mafia attire and Whitney realizes in her ride over, that she is getting set up by Mary. When Whitney gets to the event, Mary is more annoyed that Whitney “skipped” her joke and that Whitney actually rolled up looking relatively chic and not donning a Spirit Halloween mafioso polyester dress.
Mary’s Italian accent is borderline painful, but she grabs the “special gifts” for the crew (that, BTW, are NOT Louis Vuitton) and the girls slap on their aprons proudly. In the meantime, Jennie understands she has not been invited to Mary’s cooking class, so instead she is hosting her own class, with her children, at her house. Take that, Mary!
During a break (so that the real chef can finish the meal), Mary won’t back off of Whitney. Whitney tries to make it clear to Mary that she was driving carpool and Mary wants to know if Whitney drives for 24 hours straight. The reality is, Mary is so out of touch with reality, that it is impossible to explain.
The Fresh Wolf event gets brought up and Whitney jumps in saying she was sorry she had to miss it. The sets off a chain of events where the rest of the ladies chime in. Mary states she was not invited either and Lisa keeps using the defense that her sons’ Jack and Henry made the guest list. The real question is, what did Whitney do to get on that list and what did Jen do to those boys to get left off??
Then sh*t really hits the fan and Jen confronts Whitney. The point that Jen is trying to make is that Lisa JUST pointed out how lousy of a friend Whitney was. Evidently, Whitney was promoting the designer that Jen was fighting with and Jen can’t wrap her mind around Lisa extending an olive branch to Whitney and not her.
Whitney is not having it and calls Lisa out. “Lisa, why did you ask her if her feelings were hurt? You’re planting a bug.” Whitney understands this is not about sending free products to her skin line, but more about Lisa being Jen’s number one friend. “Why did you invite Whitney and not Jen?” Lisa sees this as another pile on and refuses to defend her children’s decisions, but after much ado, Mary calls for a toast truce and reminds them all that they will be spending lots of time together while at Vail.
Mary is dreading Jennie’s attendance at this mini vaca and when Whitney tries to jump in and explain to Mary, Mary jumps down Whitney’s throat. Mary refers to Whitney as a “little girl” and calls it a compliment. Mary freaks out when Whitney tries to make her point heard and lashes out. She tells Whitney she can leave, but it really makes ya wonder how Mary can be seen as a spiritual guide for her congregation when she loses her cool so quickly in ridiculous situations such as this! Let this be a lesson: If Mary M. Cosby calls you, you answer that telephone…or at the very least, call her back ASAP.
The women attempt to get Mary calm and Whitney becomes emotional explaining that she loves Mary and has always had her back. Mary claims that Whitney appears too busy for her whenever she calls and Meredith chases after a fleeing Whitney. Meredith tries calming Whitney down and Whitney shares that Mary “smeared” her via text (and when Whitney reads off Mary’s text to her, my jaw is on the floor). Mary was cruel about Whitney’s looks and age and Whitney cannot fathom how Mary has turned on her, considering she backs her and even donates to her church!
At this point, Meredith feels it is necessary to fill Whitney in on her conversation with Cameron that centered around Mary’s erratic behavior. Meredith claims she has no idea what Cameron was referencing, but Whitney lets Meredith know that she was told to never make Mary mad and to be very careful around Mary… Even Mary’s cousins and congregation believe Mary to be God, according to Whitney. After hearing all of this, Meredith promises to help Whitney navigate the shake-up with, but Mary is more irked that Meredith did not even get her side of the story. Mary is waaaay out there and there’s no reeling her in.
Mary claims she doesn’t get screamed at cuz she doesn’t scream at people and she tells Whitney that she doesn’t really think she is her true friend. Whitney is tired of being Mary’s punching bag and minion, so it may be over for their relationship.
Three days later, it’s time to get packing for Meredith’s Vail trip. It’s now on Heather to hold down the fort and establish the rules with the ladies, since Meredith had to attend a memorial for her father over in Aspen. While Jen packs, she considers if she should pack her “pimp” coat and although she is only going for two days, Jen’s packing like she is moving out. #foreshadowing.
Mary will be flying private to Vail because of a bad headache, which translates to avoiding Whitney at all costs. Whitney jumps into the van with her shotski and is thrilled to find out that Mary will not be traveling with them. Jennie rolls up next and the ladies are so excited for the trip.
Jen comes rolling deep, with snacks, bags, and braids. Jen’s phone rings while waiting to head out and she asks Whitney to turn her mic pack off as she listens intently to the call. Jen tells Heather that Sharrieff is in the hospital and has internal bleeding, so she has to leave immediately. She tells them all to carry on with the trip without her.
Jen’s calm demeanor should be a red flag in and of itself. Internal bleeding is serious AF and she just coolly mentions it before hopping back in the car to drive off. The fact that she can just pull that lie out of her you know what truly proves what she is capable of spinning. Shocked to see production is showing us this end of it, but in the words of Lisa, “I love that.”
The women are left trying to pick up the pieces and the producer jumps in to see if they all still really want to go on the trip. After much ado, they all decide to go, but just 12 minutes after Jen has left the scene, Homeland Security swarms the bus and the cops are on the hunt for Jen Shah. The ladies are blatantly confused.
As they watch from the bus, Whitney wants to know if this is a prank and they cannot wrap their minds around what is happening. Heather gets off the bus to talk to the “po po” (which she actually calls them to their faces) and IMO, spills too much about Jen, her story, and where she went. Anyone else notice how the feds just kept repeating,” Is she okay?” about Jen?
Whitney realizes in retrospect that something’s weird, especially because Jen asked her to turn off the mic. Hoping that this group is smart enough to understand they should not call Jen to let her know that Homeland Security is looking for her…and maybe they should also refrain from contacting Stu, her assistant…but then again, they think Jen’s just playing a joke on them and they have no idea just how serious this truly is…To be continued…
‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere Recap: Who Survived The Brutal Attack On The Duttons?
John, Beth, and Kayce Dutton’s lives were left in jeopardy at the end of ‘Yellowstone’ season 3, and the season 4 premiere revealed who made it out alive. Not everyone on this show lived to see another day.
The Yellowstone season 4 premiere picks up right in the middle of the action. Rip races to find a dying John Dutton on the side of the road. Meanwhile, Kayce tells Monica to head to the bunkhouse immediately with Tate. Kayce is in the midst of a shootout in his office. When he gets outside, the police finally show up to help.
Rip calls Kayce and tells him that John doesn’t have a lot of time. He doesn’t even have an hour. Kayce sends a CareFlight helicopter for John. Rip says to be on the lookout for a blue-toned van. The man who shot John is in that van. Kayce and the police proceed on the hunt to find this van, while Rip takes care of John.
It doesn’t take long for Kayce to find the blue-toned van. Kayce refuses to let this guy get away. He crashes his truck into the van, and a shootout ensues. Kayce ends up getting hit during the fight. He collapses on the side of the road, but it looks like the bulletproof vest saves him.
Beth Is Alive
Over at Beth’s office, she manages to stumble out alive. She’s covered in blood and her clothes are torn to shreds. Some of her clothes have been burned off her body, and she can’t hear a thing. Beth doesn’t race to find an ambulance. She asks someone for a cigarette and smokes it as her body smolders. Only Beth Dutton.
Monica and Tate are on their way out of the house when a man attacks Monica. She fights back like hell. However, the attacker begins to get the better of her, but Tate shoots him before the attacker can shoot Monica. The look on Monica’s face is pure horror as she realizes what Tate has done. She grabs the gun and heads out with Tate. Lloyd tells them to get to the bunkhouse right away.
The CareFlight arrives right in the nick of time. Rip drives right into the field to make sure John gets to the hospital as quickly as possible. When Monica and Tate arrive at the bunkhouse, everything is in disarray. Mia is crying over Jimmy, who is lying lifeless on the ground.
When Rip arrives back at the ranch, Lloyd is standing guard. There’s something burning in the distance. Lloyd tells Rip that he doesn’t have the heart to tell him what’s burning, but Rip finds out soon enough. It’s his house with Beth.
A Look At ‘1883’
The show flashes back to 1893 to when James Dutton, played by Tim McGraw, lived on the ranch land. While out with his two sons, they spot Indians. James doesn’t immediately trust the Indians, but he wants to hear what they have to say. The Indian leader has a favor to ask. His father was born here, and this is where his father would like to rest. James and the Indian leader come to an agreement. They make a deal to live in peace on this land. We’ll see this play out in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883.
Back in the present day, a good amount of time has passed since the attack. John is now in the hospital. When Beth shows up, John wants to know what happened and who they lost. “Define lose, daddy,” she says. The doctor urges John to get back in his hospital bed. He has a blood clot that could kill him if he doesn’t.
While outside the hospital, Beth comes across a young boy who is waiting on news about his dad. He’s only 15. Beth accompanies the kid to his dad’s hospital room. His father has no brain activity. Beth helps the kid say goodbye to his dad. At first, the kid doesn’t know what to say. Soon, the words come to him. “F**k you. F**k you for leaving me in this place with nothing and nobody,” the kid says. That makes Beth crack a smile. She likes his style.
At a casino, a drunk man brags to the blackjack dealer that he planned the attack on the Duttons. This guy, whose name is Joseph Spears, doesn’t realize he’s being recorded. Mo is watching and listening to everything. Mo grabs the guy and begins interrogating him. He tells Rainwater what Joseph has been saying about the Dutton hit. “We need to know who is trying to take his land because they’re coming after ours next,” Rainwater says.
When Joseph doesn’t give up all the information he clearly knows, Mo decides to use more extreme measures. While on his horse, Mo drags a tied-up Joseph behind him. He continues to interrogate Joseph. Mo warns that they’re going to go after his family if he doesn’t start talking.
John leaves the hospital and spots Jimmy in physical therapy at the same hospital. When John arrives back at Yellowstone, he gets the royal treatment. However, he doesn’t react well to his nurse, who doesn’t want him doing anything. As soon as he’s home, John is back up and outside. Beth tells John that the cabin is gone. Kayce walks up in full camo. He’s been hunting. John complains that no one will tell him what happened. “I don’t have the heart,” Kayce says. John heads down to the bunkhouse to thank them for fighting back and protecting his family and this land.
Beth Vows To Kill Jamie
Beth decides to pay Jamie a little visit. Almost as soon as she walks through the door, she throws a rat trap on him. She is furious that he never visited or called over the last two months. He says he called every day. He just didn’t call her. Beth is convinced that Jamie is behind the attack, and she wants revenge. “I’m going to kill you, but when I do it I’m not going to farm it out like you, you f**king coward. I’m gonna do it myself,” she warns. The thing is, Jamie doesn’t ever really deny her claims.
The Duttons decide to make some moves in the wake of this attack. Rip pays Roarke a little visit while he’s fishing. He has a cooler with a rattlesnake inside. He tosses the rattlesnake at Roarke, and the snake bites him in the face. Rip watches Roarke die. “Good riddance,” Rip says as Roarke takes his final breaths.
Episode 2 begins with John heading out on horseback even though he’s definitely not supposed to be riding. Kayce spots him in the distance and goes after him. He finds his dad in a hot spring and decides to join him. They discuss the attack. John says that Beth thinks Jamie’s behind it, but Kayce disagrees. Kayce doesn’t think Jamie hired the militia to do this. “Killers don’t seek their victims’ approval,” Kayce says about Jamie.
John and Kayce know what needs to be done. They have to take out the militia. John tells Kayce to go to Jamie for the search warrants. That’s how they’ll know what side he really stands on.
Jamie Stands On His Own
Meanwhile, Jamie is spending some quality time with his biological dad and looking to buy a massive amount of land. Garrett tells his son that it’s time to stop living in John’s shadow, and that’s all it takes. Jamie tells the realtor that he’s buying the land for himself, not Yellowstone.
When relics are found during major construction, this puts Caroline, played by Jacki Weaver, in a complicated position. The investigation into the relics could delay construction for a long time. She knows Rainwater will file a lawsuit, but she’s going to try and negotiate with him. She heads to the construction site to try and strike a deal.
Caroline’s proposal is to rescind the cease and desist order, so Rainwater will be free to resume building his casino. She says that she’ll fund the building of the casino for him if he agrees to make it an exclusive 5-star resort. In exchange, he has to agree to stop the hold on building on this land. Rainwater thinks this deal is too good to be true.
John is thinking about the future and the Yellowstone legacy after the attacks. He brings Travis Wheatley back to the ranch. “When people think of horses, I want them to think of Yellowstone,” John says. Travis urges John to let him build a team. The money will come rolling in soon after that. Kayce warns John that they don’t have the money for this. John says they can’t afford not to do this.
Meanwhile, Beth meets up with Bob. She is furious with him and says she burned for him. She even shows him one of her scars. He’s called the meeting to take about her severance package, specifically the NDA and the non-compete clause. Beth pushes Bob to retire before she takes “everything you f**king have.” Bob tells her not to pick a fight with the bigger bear. After all, he does own the land near Yellowstone. Beth reminds him that he “co-owns” that land.
Beth & Rip Start A Family
Carter, the kid Beth met at the hospital, winds up at the ranch. He told the police that he knew Beth after he was caught robbing a store. If the police take the kid, he’ll just wind up in foster care. Beth can’t just let this kid fade away.
When Rip returns home later, Beth is waiting for him with a beer. She’s made Hamburger Helper with tuna and mentions “the kid” likes it. Rip has no idea who she’s talking about. “I think he might be our kid, baby,” she says. Rip storms inside and asks Carter who he is. Rip tells Carter to get out of the house. Rip is conflicted about what to do with this kid. Even when Carter gets smart with him (and he does that a lot), Rip isn’t going to just throw the kid away.
Rip brings the kid to sleep in the basement. The next morning, Rip wakes Carter up to take him into town. Carter continues to give Rip lip, so much so that Rip kicks him out of the truck. As he drives away, he keeps glancing back at the kid. Rip turns around to go back to Carter. He tells Carter that the world “doesn’t give people like you chances” so he needs to stop asking for them. He tells Carter to ask him for a job. Rip brings Carter to the ranch and says he’s the new stall cleaner.
Jimmy is released from the hospital and is taken back to Yellowstone. John crosses paths with him right away. “You broke your word to me, Jimmy,” John says. Jimmy tells John that he can still be useful on the ranch, but John knows that’s not true. John isn’t going to kick Jimmy out because of his past relationship with his grandfather. John has called in one last favor to “make a man” out of Jimmy. Jimmy is going with Travis to help build his horse team.
Rip has a few words of advice for Carter. The most important thing he says is to never act like you deserve any of this because no one deserves this life. Rip brings Carter home, and this time Beth has actually made Hamburger Helper. They eat as a family. The next morning, Carter is the first person at the barn, except for John. Carter thinks he’s messed up, but John says he doesn’t count. They share a very sweet moment before John heads out. “You are the first one here. That’s a good sign,” John tells Carter.
Ben Affleck Smiles As He Watches J.Lo Leaves His House In A Gucci Fiat — Photos
Ben Affleck looked lovingly at his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as she drove away from his house in a Gucci-branded car. See the sweet snaps!
Ben Affleck has been spotted smiling while watching his love Jennifer Lopez leave his house. The Oscar winner gazed lovingly at the 2020 Super Bowl Half Time star as she drove away from his Los Angeles home in a black Gucci branded Fiat. He cut a casual figure in a black crewneck sweater while Jen looked chic in a white turtleneck with a pair of gold hoop earrings and her hair pulled back into a messy bun.
The outing came less than two months after Ben opened up about the rekindled Bennifer 2.0 romance in an interview with AdWeek. As fans would know, the A-listers got back together in May 2021 after breaking off their engagement in the early 2000s. “All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them,” Ben told the outlet.
The Good Will Hunting actor continued, “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. [She’s] inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country.” Ben said of his beautiful girlfriend, “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”
The actress and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer have been practically inseparable since they got back together this year. They’ve been spotted on multiple vacations and trips together, as well as some family outings with Jen’s twins Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben’s children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.
Vinetria: 5 Things About The Model, 22, Reportedly Dating Kanye West
While Kanye West’s ex Kim Kardashian is romancing Pete Davidson, he is reportedly dating young model Vinetria. Get to know more about her!
It seems ‘Ye has a new bae! Kanye West, 44, is reportedly romancing 22-year-old model Vinetria, a report from Page Six has claimed. It comes after the rapper’s split from Kim Kardashian, 41, with whom he shares his four kids. Although little is known about ‘Ye’s potential new relationship with the young model, here’s everything you need to know about Vinetria.
1. She was spotted court side with Kanye.
Fans were quick to notice Kanye had a beautiful brunette by his side when he appeared at a basketball game on November 7. The pair were photographed at ‘Ye’s Donda Academy for the first basketball game in Minneapolis. They sat courtside at the game, with Vinetria stunning in an all black ensemble, featuring jeans and a sweater. Kanye rocked a casual pair of jeans and varsity style jacket with leather sleeves — see the photos here.
2. A report claimed they had been linked for ‘a while’.
Page Six claimed that she had been “hooking up with” Kanye “for a while now.” The outlet also noted that she was in Miami with the rapper when he recorded the Drink Chimps podcast. The claims were seemingly corroborated by Instagram posts which placed her in Florida at the time.
3. She is a signed model.
She is signed with Public Image Management. According to the agency’s website, she is five foot nine with green eyes, and has stunned in several high-fashion photoshoots.
4. She has attended Kanye’s Sunday Services.
Although she only has a handful of photos on her Instagram page, she has several story highlights, including a short clip of young children dressed in all white performing at a Sunday Service. She captioned it simply with an angel emoji.
5. She has more than 300k Instagram followers.
Vinetria boasts almost 400,000 followers on her Instagram page at the time of publishing. Her profile features gorgeous shots of her in high-fashion ‘fits and flawless glam.
