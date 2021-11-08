Rookies Kene Nwangwu, Camryn Bynum step up big for Vikings

BALTIMORE — Two rookies the Vikings picked up in the fourth round of the draft provided sparks in the team’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Kene Nwangwu delivered big special-teams plays — including a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown — and defensive back Camryn Bynum made a diving interception in his first NFL start.

Playing for Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith, a late scratch due to COVID-19 protocols, Bynum picked off a Lamar Jackson deep-middle pass intended for tight end Mark Andrews late in the first half.

His 27-yard return gave the Vikings a prime scoring opportunity at the Ravens 16. But Minnesota settled for a 36-yard field goal by Greg Joseph, which extended their cushion to 17-10 with 1:25 remaining in the half.

Bynum, the 125th overall selection in the 2021 draft, played cornerback at Cal but was switched to safety by the Vikings. His interception was just the sixth for Minnesota this season.

“Well, he made the interception and, for the most part, he was in the right place today,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “He had some mistakes, like the young guys do.”

Nwangwu, taken six spots ahead of Bynum in the draft, made his mark to begin the second half. The speedy running back took Justin Tucker’s kickoff and was barely touched as he cut to the right sideline and outran the Ravens 98 yards to the end zone. It was just the second return of Nwangwu’s NFL career.

“I mean, that’s why we drafted him, was for that,” Zimmer said. “It was nice to see, and it looked like it was good blocking.”

It was the Vikings’ first kickoff return for a TD since Cordarrelle Patterson recorded the last of his five for Minnesota in 2016.

“Tremendous play by our entire unit and coach (Ryan) Ficken getting that done,” Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Also, a tremendous individual effort by Kene. He’s shown in practice his speed and that he has another gear. It was great that he could show that to everybody else because we see it in practice. Tremendous job by him to pull away.”

After the Ravens closed to 24-17, Nwangwu delivered another gem on special teams. Facing fourth-and-2 from their own 33, the Vikings executed a fake punt as Nwangwu took the handoff from up-back Josh Metellus and scampered nine yards for a first down.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, they couldn’t sustain the momentum. Four plays later, Minnesota had to punt, and Baltimore responded with an 18-play, 82-yard drive to tie the score 24-24. Nwangwu didn’t touch the ball the rest of the game.

The fleet-footed back out of Iowa State was the talk of training camp, thanks to his burst. A hyperextended knee suffered in the first preseason game sidelined Nwangwu until last week’s loss to Dallas.

Nwangwu had one kickoff return TD in college and averaged just under 29 yards per return last season for the Cyclones, good for seventh nationally. His 2,740 kick-return yards rank first in Iowa State’s history and third all time in the Big 12.

Nwangwu’s kick return for a touchdown on Sunday was the 21st in Vikings history.