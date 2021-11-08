Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, Stuns In Strapless Gown & Calls Out ‘Misogynist’ Trolls In ‘Vogue’ Cover Story

Sarah Jessica Parker looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a strapless gown for the December cover of ‘Vogue’ where she called out ‘misogynist’ trolls.
Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, slayed the December 2021 cover of Vogue where she stunned in a strapless nude Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown that was covered in massive silver and gold metallic floral applique. She accessorized her look with Dior bracelets, a Harwell Godfrey ring, and a slicked-back bun.
Not only did Sarah look gorgeous on the cover, but she had a lot to say about trolls that mistreat all of the women on the new Sex and The City spinoff, And Just Like That, because of their age. “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she admitted. “‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I don’t know what to tell you people!” she continued.
Sarah continued to say, “Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”
Aside from clapping back at trolls, Sarah addressed how she feels since her dear friend and co-worker, Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, passed away on Sept. 21, from pancreatic cancer. “All I can say right now is that it’s as if a scoop has been taken out of me this week, and I don’t expect it to be filled,” she admitted.
“In time, my body will grow accustomed to this new architecture, but now I feel truly blue. It’s such a loss, and I think about how I’ll miss the joy of our relationship. I think about Willie and the show and how much we laughed. And I guess despite everything, that’s the headline: There’s so much good in the world, and we were all so lucky to be together doing something we loved,” she said.
Paul “PK” Kemsley put a blogger on blast on his Instagram page on Sunday.
After first mentioning a mystery woman to his fans and followers earlier this month, revealing she actually suggested that the terrifying robbery that took place at his $7.9 million Encino home was nothing more than a “scam,” Paul returned to his social media page, where the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member offered a “C..T of the week” update.
“This total nut job who runs the Insta and Twitter ‘My Feet On Fleck’ is [in fact] a PR consultant by the name of [redacted] … her company is called [redacted] Communications based here in LA,” PK shared on Instagram on November 8. “I do not know her, have never met her, and indeed nor has my wife …. she is also behind the other harassment / hater sites with such pleasant names as ‘Karen Hugers Mole,’ Brielle’s Blow J*bs,’ and of course ‘My Feet On Fleek.’”
According to PK, he believes the woman also has other hate accounts but has yet to uncover them.
“Now she has been abusing my family, spreading lies and defamatory remarks for years … turns out she’s been doing it to many other public people (ALL ANONYMOUSLY) whilst mostly on Twitter but more often than not repeated on Instagram .. many of these other celebrities I know personally and some have reached out to me telling me of their own anxiety’s caused by her,” he continued. “This is what she does, posts a vile abusive comment and then uses her other sites to agree and comment, thus creating the feel of a community and following … so she’s like some crazy person who has conversations with herself hoping to garner some traction and spread her lies hoping they may catch on.”
Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley threatens legal action against blogger in Instagram post
Because of the harassment he claims he and others have received from this woman, PK says he has decided to have his lawyers reach out to her in an effort to get her to not only offer a public apology, but also stop using social media completely.
If the woman doesn’t oblige to the request, PK said he will use the “full extent of the courts to ensure she pays the financial price for the years of harassment and defamation she has submitted my wife, my family and others too.”
Following the post, PK’s wife, Dorit Kemsley, not only “liked” PK’s message, but also offered a comment.
“One by one,” she wrote.
As RHOBH fans well know, Dorit told cops she was held at gunpoint and robbed at the end of last month as her two children, 7-year-old Jagger and 5-year-old Phoenix, slept in another room.
“As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote on Instagram after the incident. “My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production.
The ‘Anti’ singer was front and center for her boyfriend’s headlining performance at the California concert.
As A$AP Rocky wow-ed the crowd at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California, Rihanna watched in awe as the rapper headlined the show on Sunday November 7. Rihanna seemed incredibly happy as her boyfriend closed out the festival with a 10-year-celebration of his classic mixtape Live. Love. ASAP. The “Work” singer looked like she was having a great time, while A$AP performed his hits onstage.
While standing front and center, Rihanna was all smiles. She rocked an all-red outfit, consisting a blazer, and she had her hair done in braids. In picture, she looked like she snapping a photo or taking a video of her boyfriend onstage. She aslo acceorized with rings on her fingers, during the performance. In another shot, A$AP was on the edge of stage right by his girlfriend, as he rapped, while wearing a red flannel and jeans.
The festival looked like it was a great time. A$AP performed almost the entire mixtape, plus tracks like “Kissin’ Pink,” where he was joined by A$AP Ferg, according to Setlist.fm. The host committee members were J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, via Complex. Other than A$AP, fans also received a performance from hardcore punk outfit Turnstile, who released their new album Glow On earlier this year.
Rihanna and A$AP have seemed incredibly happy together, and ComplexCon wasn’t the first gig that she’d accompanied the TESTING rapper to. In September, the “Needed Me” singer was backstage when A$AP performed at the Life Is Beautiful music festival, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-white outfit, complete with stiletto heels for the show! The pair have been seen going on romantic escapades also. The pair were spotted in matching black outfits, while they went on a date to New York’s SoHo House at the end of September. RiRi also sported an all-red look, while going out in Los Angeles to celebrate the rapper’s 33rd birthday in October.