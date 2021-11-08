Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, Stuns In Strapless Gown & Calls Out ‘Misogynist’ Trolls In ‘Vogue’ Cover Story

Sarah Jessica Parker looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a strapless gown for the December cover of ‘Vogue’ where she called out ‘misogynist’ trolls.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, slayed the December 2021 cover of Vogue where she stunned in a strapless nude Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown that was covered in massive silver and gold metallic floral applique. She accessorized her look with Dior bracelets, a Harwell Godfrey ring, and a slicked-back bun.

Not only did Sarah look gorgeous on the cover, but she had a lot to say about trolls that mistreat all of the women on the new Sex and The City spinoff, And Just Like That, because of their age. “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she admitted. “‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I don’t know what to tell you people!” she continued.

Sarah continued to say, “Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

Aside from clapping back at trolls, Sarah addressed how she feels since her dear friend and co-worker, Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, passed away on Sept. 21, from pancreatic cancer. “All I can say right now

is that it’s as if a scoop has been taken out of me this week, and I don’t expect it to be filled,” she admitted.

“In time, my body will grow accustomed to this new architecture, but now I feel truly blue. It’s such a loss, and I think about how I’ll miss the joy of our relationship. I think about Willie and the show and how much we laughed. And I guess despite everything, that’s the headline: There’s so much good in the world, and we were all so lucky to be together doing something we loved,” she said.