Bitcoin
Shiba Inu Beats Out Cardano, Dogecoin On Top 10 Watch-Listed Tokens
Shiba Inu has not been doing very well recently in the market, but that has not stopped the meme coin from being a favorite in the market. Investors had poured into the coin following its rallying to a new all-time high in October and have since maintained support for it. SHIB had lost its footing at this high price, dragging it out of the crypto top 10. However, the meme coin remains one of the most popular crypto coins in the market.
The watch-list on CoinMarketCap is a feature that allows investors to choose the assets they want to keep an eye on as the market evolves. The top watch-listed assets on this list usually do not fluctuate much. But Shiba Inu has shaken up things recently. SHIB not only made it into the top 10 but has beaten out some of its top rivals on the list.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Takes 3rd Place
As Shiba Inu got kicked out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, presently occupying 11th place, it has set up shop as a top contender in another top 10 list. For the top 10 most watch-listed coins on CoinMarketCap, SHIB made 3rd place on the list. It came behind Bitcoin and Ethereum which occupied 1st and 2nd positions respectively.
Related Reading | How Bitcoin Has Performed Compared To Top Stocks
Shiba Inu’s returns have made it a beloved crypto in the community, thus being 3rd place on this list does not come as a surprise. The highly volatile nature of dog-themed cryptocurrencies makes it so that investors have to be one step ahead if they wish to make the most profit out of their investments. Making watch-lists a valuable tool for investors.
SHIB price suffers after ATH | Source: SHIBUSD on TradingView.com
SHIB beat out its top rival Dogecoin and community favorite Cardano to place 3rd on this list. It clenched this position with a total of 1,702,000 watch-lists. Top coins Bitcoin and Ethereum had 2,612,000 and 2,123,000, while Dogecoin placed 7th with a total of 1,310,000 watch-lists.
SHIB Ruling On Social Media
Shiba Inu has now surpassed Ethereum on total Twitter followers. The total number of followers on the official Twitter account of SHIB hit 1.8 million on Sunday, surpassing Ethereum which sat at 1.7 million at that time. SHIB is an ERC-20 token that is built on the Ethereum blockchain and has been one of the most successful tokens on the blockchain thus far.
The meme coin has continued its social media domination after the token was said to be the most talked-about cryptocurrency on social media in October following its rally to a new all-time high. This is a testament to how fast the community is growing.
Related Reading | Is Cardano Fighting A Losing Battle Against Solana?
Despite this though, the price has not positively reacted to all of the support. After dropping from its ATH at the end of October, there is no sign of improvement in the altcoin. The digital asset had dropped close to $0.00004 on Thursday but had since recovered back up. However, the meme coin has stagnated around $0.00005 in the days following that.
Featured image from Nairametrics, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
ASTRA Protocol and Squire Patton Boggs Partner on Crypto Compliance for Institutional Investors
Dublin, Ireland, 8th November, 2021,
Squire Patton Boggs, one of the world’s leading full-service legal companies for ensuring cross-border compliance counselling as well as incident response, has announced a new partnership with internationally-patented ASTRA Protocol, in order to give assurance and compliance confidence to the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.
Squire Patton Boggs maintains business offices in 20 different countries on four continents. The firm’s international legal practice is in key markets where clients regularly carry out high volumes of business, focused on the digital assets sector.
Their ecosystem also includes strategic working relationships with independent companies operating in European and Latin American markets. Their extensive practice and industry expertise are shared through one of the most advanced tech platforms in the legal industry along with an ongoing rotation of legal professionals to their offices across the globe. In addition, the firm applies industry knowledge as well as project-management tools to implement regular business process enhancements and improve the overall value of their legal services.
Astra Protocol, a cutting-edge legal and compliance layer that brings unmatched assurance to public blockchains, is pleased to confirm that it is working cooperatively with Squire Patton Boggs, which will be accepting ASTRA as its first DeFi payment method.
Leveraging Decentralized Assurance Layer on Public Blockchains
Although current blockchain and crypto firms have created challenges for regulatory authorities throughout the world, Astra Protocol offers a decentralized assurance layer on public blockchains to support the exponential growth of DeFi.
Astra’s assurance layer is able to plug into an existing DeFi platform in order to ensure that the funds arrive at their intended destination, via its internationally patented technology. The protocol has been designed to prevent insecure or invalid smart contracts from executing. If a transaction turns out to be fraudulent or if the funds end up in the incorrect crypto wallet address, then Astra is able to resolve the dispute and restore the funds right away, while also following applicable regulatory guidelines.
Joe Crowley, Senior Policy Advisor at Squire Patton Boggs, is also an American politician who served as U.S. Representative from New York’s 14th congressional district from 1999 to 2019, said “We are pleased to partner with the ASTRA Protocol team and are looking forward to working with their colleagues around the globe”.
Crowley added “ASTRA is the preeminent compliance protocol business within the DeFi industry that is able to give assurance to regulatory agencies as well as individual clients, which in turn will help boost confidence in DeFi’s legitimacy as a global industry”.
Sakhib Waseem, Chief Innovation Officer at ASTRA Protocol said “We are extremely pleased with our partnership with Squire Patton Boggs and look forward to working with Congressman Crowley and his organisation. As we at the ASTRA Protocol define the next generation of decentralised global compliance structure across the DeFi industry, it is important to have key partners who understand the needs of both the crypto community and are in tune with the latest changes in the regulatory space”.
“Squire Patton Boggs have a great presence across the US and internationally, this partnership is another affirmation we have the latest understanding of regulatory enhancements around the world and can provide an industry leading standard to our customers and clients”, Sakhib adds.
About Astra
Astra Protocol’s mission is to equip the DeFi world with a full legal layer. Removing doubt, eliminating fraud and dealing with disputes making public blockchains safe for all users. Unlocking the future growth of the industry.
Decentralised Finance, or DeFi, has become one of the most attractive, exciting and lucrative blockchain markets. But the harsh reality is that if funds are sent to the wrong wallet address or the transaction is a scam — money is likely to be lost forever. With very few regulations in place to protect consumers, DeFi is too high-risk for big corporations. What is missing is an assurance layer that connects the crypto world and the real world to provide trust and peace of mind.
Our solution is ASTRA. This revolutionary legal layer plugs into any existing platform, ensuring all funds arrive safely at their correct destination. Even if something goes wrong, we can quickly and efficiently resolve the issue with ASTRA and restore your funds immediately.
About Squire Patton Boggs
Squire Patton Boggs is a full service global law firm providing insight at the point where law, business and government meet, giving you a voice, supporting your ambitions and achieving successful outcomes.
To view the company’s legal notices, please visit: https://www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/footer/legal-notices.
With a multidisciplinary team of over 1,500 lawyers in 45 offices across 20 countries, the firm is well-established geographically with strong local and regional positions in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America, and our practice experience spans all key sectors.
Contacts
Bitcoin
Cudos Is Launching Phase Two, Buzz, of Their Incentivised Testnet – Project Artemis
London, England, 8th November, 2021,
We are launching phase two of our incentivised testnet, Project Artemis, today, Monday, the 8th of November. This follows the successful completion of phase one, which saw thousands of developers and validators helping improve our decentralised cloud computing network.
Background
At the end of September, we launched the first phase of our incentivised testnet, Project Artemis. This first Apollo phase focused on a variety of starter tasks for onboarding Validators and developers, as well as collecting feedback and growing the community.
Over 22,000 developers expressed their interest to join this phase, giving us many valuable insights for improving and evolving their network. We will review and analyse all responses and start distributing rewards to validators over the coming weeks and to developers after the mainnet launch in early 2022.
“The Cudos team are excited about the progress to date with the successful completion of phase one of our incentivised testnet, Project Artemis. We’ve been working hard with engineers to improve the network based on the feedback we received and the insights we collected during this first phase. In the next phase, called Buzz, we’ll be going beyond basic start-up tasks towards more developer functional testing relating to smart contracts as we continue preparing for our mainnet release,” commented Ethan Illingworth, our Blockchain Product Manager.
Highlights of phase two
Buzz would see the official launch of the Cudos Network ecosystem. This would allow developers to start testing smart contracts on Cudos. Additionally, tools for test contracts will also be available, which will give developers the freedom to start building anything they want to see on our network.
Moreover, participants in phase two will be able to try out the Gravity Bridge for moving assets from the Cudos Network to Ethereum (Rinkeby). In parallel, Validators will be maintaining the testnet by keeping their nodes fully operational and performing but also contributing by looking at testing governance proposals.
How to join and get rewards?
To get involved right away, follow the links below:
Join Cudos’ Discord server | Join Cudos’ Telegram community | Buy CUDOS | Become Cudos’ ambassador
Finally, you’ll also receive rewards based on the tasks you complete as part of the testnet. Validators will be getting their rewards after each phase, while developers will have native CUDOS airdropped to their wallets after the mainnet launch.
P.S. If you’ve already bought your CUDOS tokens, you can make the most of them by staking them on their platform to secure the network and, in return, receive rewards.
About Cudos
The Cudos Network is a layer one blockchain and layer two computation and oracle network designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale and enable scaling of computing resources to 100,000’s of nodes. Once bridged onto Ethereum, Algorand, Polkadot, and Cosmos, Cudos will enable scalable compute and Layer 2 Oracles on all of the bridged blockchains.
For more, please visit:
Website, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, Discord, Medium
Contacts
Bitcoin
Polygon Based Meme Token, POLYDOGE Now Listed on OKEx
The Polygon Network-based contender to the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, PolyDoge is now listed on OKEx – one of the top crypto exchange and trading platforms. Starting today, users on OKEx can start trading POLYDOGE against USDT on the spot trading market.
Designed to be a fun and friendly internet currency, PolyDoge has attracted a strong community following as it builds an ecosystem with NFT and DeFi applications. Within a short period of time, PolyDoge has established itself as a powerhouse of entertainment on the blockchain. The project, currently in phase 2 of its development roadmap is set to launch a variety of gaming dApps which will include first-person shooters, real-time strategy, racing and card games. The integration of NFTs and the capability of minting NFTs by competing in these games, makes PolyDoge’s offering all the more attractive.
Recently PolyDoge forged a partnership with Las Vegas Inferno, a major esports team. The project is also going to make its presence felt in Loot Fest – a popular gaming and content creation expo held in Las Vegas on November 12th and 13th, which will be followed by PolyDoge-hosted Gamerjibe digital expo. In addition to the entertainment value, PolyDoge aims to provide real-world monetary value to its community by enabling users to earn POLYDOGE rewards for playing games, supported by DeFi features for staking and trading the tokens and NFTs within the ecosystem.
POLYDOGE was listed on OKEx after it emerged as one of the popular meme tokens during a special voting event. The project competed against the likes of SAMO, LEASH, KUMA, and DOG, receiving more than 5000 votes to secure its position on the platform’s spot trading market.
The project has a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and a circulating supply of 868,093,485,320,190 tokens. Crypto community members can start trading POLYDOGE/USDT here.
Shiba Inu Beats Out Cardano, Dogecoin On Top 10 Watch-Listed Tokens
RHOBH’s PK Kemsley Doxes Blogger and Threatens Legal Action, Accuses Her of “Abusing” His Family as Dorit Reacts
Shooting victim at Rittenhouse trial: ‘I was going to die’
Rihanna Is The Proudest GF Cheering On A$AP Rocky In The Front Row At ComplexCon — Photos
Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood property sales rebound from pandemic slump
Sweet Swirly Matrimony-dom: Monyetta Shaw Marries Fiancé Heath Carter In Extravagant Ceremony
Christian McCaffrey, Broncos’ Andrew Beck among nominees for NFL’s Salute to Service Award
Astroworld: Lawsuits Filed Against Travis Scott, Live Nation & More — What We Know
Ride The Rockies Bicycle Tour sold to a subsidiary of Gannett USA Today
Ghey for Pay? Halle Berry, 55, spotted with rapper Young MA, 29: ‘She’s my baby’
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side