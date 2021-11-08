St. Louis County still waiting for shipment of child-size COVID vaccines

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Health is waiting for a shipment of child-size COVID vaccines. They are expecting another 3,300 later this week.

Once they arrive, appointments with the county will open on ReviveSTL.com. The site will also allow you to make appointments at pharmacies and other locations that have availability.

Pediatric COVID vaccine doses differ slightly from those for adults. They are a little smaller and contain a different buffer. Smaller needles will be used, it is still a two-shot regiment with the shots being given three weeks apart. ​15 million child-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine are already being shipped across the country.

Kids and the COVID vaccine: What not to do before they get the shot



The St. Louis County Department of Health is also planning partnerships with schools to set up vaccine clinics as supply increases. Vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 should be available at four different library branches as well as at the three permanent St. Louis County Health Department centers.

Vaccine supply for patients 12 and older was not affected and vaccination appointments are available for all other age groups.