Statewide tournament results and highlights from Sunday
FIELD HOCKEY
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Acton-Boxboro at Wellesley, 2:30
Arlington at Wachusett, 4:30
Bishop Feehan at Winchester, 4:30
Central Catholic at Franklin, 5
Chelmsford at Concord-Carlisle, 5
Lexington at Andover, 5
Newton North at Walpole, 5
Doherty at Shrewsbury, 6
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Grafton at Holliston, 3:45
Dartmouth at Danvers, 4
Canton at Reading, 5
Notre Dame (H) at Nashoba, 5
Somerset Berkley at Falmouth, 5:30
Oliver Ames at Masconomet, 6:30 (Essex Tech)
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Bishop Fenwick at Longmeadow, 6 (Holyoke)
Norwood at Westwood, 6:30
DIVISION 3
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Austin Prep 3, Pembroke 0
Hanover 1, Nipmuc 0
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Ashland 3, North Reading 0
Bishop Stang 2, Wilmington 1
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Weston 1 (2 ot)
Dover-Sherborn 3, Medway 1
Foxboro 3, Middleboro 0
Medfield 1, Dedham 0
Notre Dame (W) 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 0
Oakmont 3, Gloucester 0
Pentucket 5, Norwell 0
Sandwich 4, Quabbin 0
Swampscott 4, North Middlesex 0
Watertown 6, Martha’s Vineyard 0
Wayland 2, Newburyport 0
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Old Rochester at Triton, 5
DIVISION 4
FIRST ROUND – Friday
Cohasset 5, Bellingham 1
Littleton 5, St. John Paul 0
South Hadley 2, Tyngsboro 1
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Case 3, Blackstone Valley 2
Frontier 1, Hopedale 0
Georgetown 3, Northbridge 2
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Amesbury 0 (ot)
Ipswich 3, Seekonk 2
Lynnfield 6, North Brookfield 1
Manchester Essex 5, Franklin County 0
Monomoy 7, Southwick 1
St. Mary’s (L) 2, Greenfield 1 (ot)
Sutton 5, Carver 0
Uxbridge 8, Narragansett 0
West Bridgewater 4, Leicester 0
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Lunenburg 2, Nantucket 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Case at Cohasset, 6
West Bridgewater at Littleton, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Georgetown at Lynnfield, 2:30
Hamilton-Wenham at Sutton, 2:30
Frontier at Manchester Essex, 4
South Hadley at Monomoy, 5
St. Mary’s (Lynn) at Ipswich, 6
SECOND ROUND – TBD
Lunenburg at Uxbridge, TBD
FOOTBALL
DIVISION 1
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Wachusett at St. John’s Prep, 6
Methuen at Franklin, 7
St. John’s (S) at Central Catholic, 7
Springfield Central at Xaverian, 7
DIVISION 2
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Reading at Catholic Memorial, 6:30
Lincoln-Sudbury at Marshfield, 7
Mansfield at King Philip, 7
Natick at Milford, 7
DIVISION 3
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Westfield at Plymouth South, 6
Hanover at Billerica, 7
Masconomet at Marblehead, 7
Milton at North Attleboro, 7
DIVISION 4
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Ashland at Scituate, 7
Bedford at Grafton, 7
Danvers at Duxbury, 7
Wilmington at Foxboro, 7
DIVISION 5
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Norton at North Reading, 6
Dover-Sherborn at Swampscott, 7
Hudson at Bishop Fenwick, 7
QUARTERFINAL – TBD
Old Rochester at Pentucket
DIVISION 6
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Medway at St. Mary’s (Lynn), 6
Winthrop at Rockland, 6
Blackstone Valley at Stoneham, 6:30
Sandwich at Abington, 7
DIVISION 7
QUARTERFINALS — Friday
Clinton at Wahconah, 6
Mashpee at Amesbury, 7
West Boylston at Northbridge, 7
QUARTERFINAL – Saturday
Cohasset at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
DIVISION 8
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
KIPP Academy at Hull, 6
Narragansett at Hoosac Valley, 7
Oxford at Palmer, 7
Randolph at Ware, 7
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Lexington at Marshfield, 5
Algonquin at Leominster, 6
Brookline at Arlington, 6
Medford at Newton North, 6
Ludlow at Framingham, 6
Wellesley at St. John’s (S), 6
St. John’s Prep at Hingham, 7
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Concord-Carlisle at Needham, 5:15
DIVISION 2
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Hopkinton 2, Nashoba 1
Westwood 1, Westboro 0
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Amherst-Pelham 3, Silver Lake 2
Canton 3, Woburn 1
East Longmeadow 3, Dartmouth 1
Holliston 2, Somerset Berkley 1 (pk)
Longmeadow 7, Duxbury 0
Masconomet 6, Northampton 0
Nauset 2, Wakefield 1
Oliver Ames 2, Shepherd Hill 1
Plymouth North 4, Marblehead 3
Reading 1, Bedford 0
Scituate 1, Melrose 0
Wayland 1, Walpole 0
West Springfield 1, Milton 0 (ot)
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Agawam 5, Ashland 0
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Wayland at Masconomet, 2
Hopkinton at Holliston, 4
Canton at Agawam,, 5
Reading at Longmeadow, 5
Scituate at Nauset, 5
Westwood at East Longmeadow, 5
Oliver Ames at West Springfield, 6
Amherst-Pelham at Plymouth North, 7
DIVISION 3
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
North Reading 2, North Middlesex 1 (ot)
Tantasqua 1, Martha’s Vineyard 0
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Belchertown 1, Pittsfield 0
Cardinal Spellman 3, Bishop Stang 2 (ot)
Dighton-Rehoboth 1, Latin Academy 0
Gloucester 5, East Boston 0
Greater New Bedford 3, Lynnfield 1
Medfield 3, Essex Tech 0
Medway 4, East Bridgewater 1
Newburyport 2, Excel Academy Charter 1
Nipmuc 2, Watertown 1 (2ot)
Norwell 3, Austin Prep 1
Old Rochester 2, Sandwich 0
Pembroke 4, Oakmont 1
Stoneham 3, Hanover 2 (ot)
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Dover-Sherborn 2, Foxboro 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Dover-Sherborn at Belchertown, 3:30
Stoneham at Pembroke, 5
Tantasqua at Norwell, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Medfield at Dighton-Rehoboth, 2
Nipmuc at Cardinal Spellman, 5
North Reading at Newburyport, 5:30
Greater New Bedford at Gloucester, 6
Medway at Old Rochester, 6
DIVISION 4
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Pope Francis 2, Littleton 1
FIRST ROUND – Friday
Blackstone Valley 4, Tech Boston 2
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Mashpee 1
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Amesbury 2, Manchester Essex 0
Burke 1, South Hadley 0 (pk)
Cohasset 3, Lunenburg 0
Easthampton 3, Bellingham 0
Frontier 4, Abington 1
Hampshire 5, Ipswich 0
Lynn Tech 2, Whitinsville Christian 0
Monument Mountain 3, Sturgis West 1
Rockland 4, Advanced Math 0
Wahconah 2, Northeast 1
West Bridgewater 4, Mahar 1
Winthrop 8, Bishop Connolly 3
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Nantucket 2, Shawsheen 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Pope Francis at Monument Mtn., 5
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Lynn Tech at West Bridgewater, 4
Blackstone Valley at Easthampton, 5 (South Hadley)
Hamilton-Wenham at Hampshire, 5
Winthrop vs. Rockland, 5 (Holbrook)
Burke at Frontier, 5:30
Amesbury at Cohasset, 7
Nantucket at Wahconah, TBD
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
KIPP Academy at Westport, 2
Falmouth Academy at Millis, 4
Oxford at Sutton, 4
St. Joseph Prep at Mount Greylock, 5
Keefe Tech at Maynard, 6
Bromfield vs. Tahanto, 6:30 (Assabet)
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Springfield Int’l at Hopedale, 2 (NEFC)
Granby at Douglas, 7 (Millbury)
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Winchester 2, Lexington 1
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Acton-Boxboro 3, Waltham 0
Algonquin 1, Lincoln-Sudbury 0
Andover 1, Marshfield 0
Arlington 4, Shrewsbury 0
Bishop Feehan 5, Methuen 0
Brookline 2, Hopkinton 0
Concord-Carlisle 1, Peabody 0
Franklin 1, Reading 0 (ot)
Hingham 2, Newton North 0
King Philip 2, Westford Academy 1
Natick 4, Attleboro 0
Needham 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 1
Newton South 4, Central Catholic 0
Wellesley 5, Wachusett 0
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
North Andover 2, Framingham 1 (so)
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Winchester at Newton South, 4:30
Arlington at Acton-Boxboro, 5
North Andover at Hingham, 5
Brookline at Franklin, 6
King Philip at Bishop Feehan, 6
Andover at Algonquin, 7
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Concord-Carlisle at Wellesley, 2
Needham at Natick, 7
DIVISION 2
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Mansfield 3, Canton 0
FIRST ROUND – Friday
Agawam 1, Longmeadow 0 (so)
Minnechaug 2, Duxbury 1 (so)
Notre Dame (Hingham) 2, Scituate 1
Walpole 3, East Longmeadow 2 (so)
Westboro 2, Marblehead 1
Westwood 2, Nashoba 1
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Danvers 1, North Attleboro 0 (pk)
Grafton 2, Wakefield 0
Holliston 2, Ludlow 1
Masconomet 4, Dartmouth 0
Medfield 2, West Springfield 0
Oliver Ames 4, North Middlesex 0
Silver Lake 3, Wilmington 0
Whitman-Hanson 6, Northampton 0
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Plymouth North 5, Billerica 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Minnechaug at Whitman-Hanson, 5
Masconomet at Westboro, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Walpole at Grafton, 3:30
Holliston at Danvers, 4
Agawam at Silver Lake, 5
Notre Dame (H) at Plymouth North, 5
Westwood at Oliver Ames, 6
Mansfield at Medfield, 6:30
DIVISION 3
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Austin Prep 3, Lynnfield 1
Belchertown 1, Old Rochester 0
Dedham 4, Rockland 0
East Bridgewater 2, Nipmuc 1
Groton-Dunstable 2, North Reading 1
Hanover 4, Archbishop Williams 0
Medway 1, Pentucket 0
Newburyport 1, Swampscott 0
Norton 1, Apponequet 0
Norwell 4, Saugus 0
St. Paul 2, Dover-Sherborn 1
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Foxboro 1, Cardinal Spellman 0
Stoneham 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
Weston 3, Bishop Stang 0
FIRST ROUND – Monday
Tantasqua at Bishop Fenwick, 5
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
St. Paul at Groton-Dunstable, 2
Weston at Norwell, 3:30
Norton at Belchertown, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Medway at Dedham, 5
Newburyport at Foxboro, 5:30
Stoneham at Hanover, 6
East Bridgewater at Ursuline, TBD
Tantasqua/Bp. Fenwick vs. Austin Prep, TBD
DIVISION 4
FIRST ROUND – Thursday
Blackstone Valley 4, Clinton 0
Northbridge 2, Southwick 1 (ot)
Uxbridge 5, Bay Path 0
Wahconah 2, Easthampton 0
FIRST ROUND – Friday
Hampshire 1, Notre Dame (W) 0
Ipswich 3, St. Mary’s (W) 0
Leicester 4, Mahar 1
Monument Mountain 2, Arlington Catholic 1
FIRST ROUND – Saturday
Amesbury 5, Malden Catholic 0
Cohasset 6, Sturgis West 0
Littleton 3, Monomoy 1
Mashpee 6, Tyngsboro 2
Millbury 4, Blackstone-Millville 0
Pope Francis 2, Manchester Essex 0
West Bridgewater 8, Lunenburg 0
FIRST ROUND – Sunday
Hamilton-Wenham 8, Bishop Connolly 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham, 2
Mashpee at Blackstone Valley, 2
Northbridge at Uxbridge, 2:30
Leicester at Hampshire, 5
Wahconah at Millbury, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Monument Mountain at Cohasset, 4:30
Amesbury at West Bridgewater, 6
Pope Francis at Littleton, 6
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Carver at Whitinsville Christian, 2
Hull at Monson, 2
Bromfield vs. David Prouty, 4:30 (Assabet)
Georgetown at Sutton, 6
Mystic Valley at Palmer, 6
West Boylston at Lenox, 6 (BCC)
Douglas at Millis, 6:30 (Medway)
Gardner at Tahanto, TBD
VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Wellesley at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:30
Bishop Feehan at Concord-Carlisle, 6
Winchester at Newton North, 6
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Barnstable at Algonquin, 5
Boston Latin at Needham, 5
Shrewsbury at Franklin, 5
Arlington at Haverhill, 5:30
Peabody at North Andover, 5:30
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Duxbury at Westwood, 5
Notre Dame (H) at King Philip, 5
Burlington at Hopkinton, 6
North Quincy at Melrose, 6
Woburn at Oliver Ames, 6
Canton at Dartmouth, 6:30
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Nashoba at Westboro, 6
DIVISION 3
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Medfield at Holliston, 6
Ashland at Essex Tech, 7
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
North Middlesex at Bedford, 4:30
Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep, 5
Fairhaven at Cardinal Spellman, 5
Groton-Dunstable at Old Rochester, 5
Triton at Dennis-Yarmouth, 5:30
Greater New Bedford at Tewksbury, 6
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Norwell at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Nantucket at Ipswich, 4
Malden Catholic at Medway, 5
Nipmuc at Blackstone Valley, 5
Ursuline at Arlington Catholic, 5:15
Rockland at Case, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Weston at AMSA, 4 (ForeKicks)
South Lancaster at Lynnfield, 5
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Georgetown at Frontier, 6
Whitinsville Chr. at Mystic Valley, 6
SECOND ROUND — Tuesday
Mt. Greylock at Blackstone-Millville, 4
Douglas at Tri-County, 5
Turners Falls at Westport, 5
Millis at Lee, 6
Paulo Freire at Hopedale, 6
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Innovation Academy at Bourne, 6
SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 6 Foxboro got single tallies from Jenny Gallagher, Kate Collins and Mia DiNunzio in a 3-0 win over No. 27 Middleboro in the Div. 3 first round. … No. 10 Dover-Sherborn took care of No. 23 Medway, posting a 3-1 win over their Tri-Valley League rivals behind goals from Nicole Mayer, Evie Schneider and Emily Waugh. … In another all TVL matchup, Maeve O’Hara struck for the only goal of the game for No. 21 Medfield in a 1-0 win over No. 12 Dedham.
No. 14 Bishop Stang received goals from Syndey Plouffe and Ava Pacheco in a 2-0 win over No. 19 Wilmington. … Ayla Hallock, Sophie Porter and Cam Geary all found the cage for No. 16 Ashland in it’s 3-0 blanking of No. 17 North Reading. …. Top-seeded Sandwich got goals from four different sources, including a score and a helper from Haley McLaughin, in a 4-0 win over No. 33 Quabbin.
Bailey Stock scored twice and Meg Freiermuth had a goal to two assists as No. 3 Pentucket rolled to a 5-0 victory against No. 30 Norwell. … Molly Driscoll had two goals and Ellie Monahan added two assists as No. 2 Watertown (19-0) handled Martha’s Vineyard, 6-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Harrison Smith scored once and set up Cathal Keating’s game-winner in the final minute for No. 17 Dover-Sherborn in a 2-1 victory over No. 16 Foxboro in the Div. 3 first round.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sabrina Sacco’s goal in the opening minute held up for No. 20 Stoneham in a 1-0 win over previously unbeaten No. 13 Dighton-Rehoboth in the Div. 3 first round. … Kailee McCabe buried a free kick late in the first half to provide the difference for No. 2 Foxboro against No. 31 Cardinal Spellman in a 1-0 victory.
Erika Wojcik buried her attempt in the fourth round of penalty kicks to deliver No. 17 North Andover a 2-1 shootout win over No. 16 Framingham in the Div. 1 first round.
Wellesley girls capture fourth straight South sectional title
WORCESTER — To think, some naysayers actually doubted Wellesley’s girls swimming program for a brief minute. After a pandemic essentially wiped away any hopes of a normal season in 2020, a small crowd thought the Raiders may return to Earth this year.
Right from the opening event on Sunday, it was clear their dynasty is still very much alive. The quartet of Elena Dudkina, Iris Xia, Naomi Boegholm and Tracey Peng set a meet record time in the 200-yard medley relay (1:49.72), and the Raiders never looked back as they coasted to a fourth consecutive South sectional title at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
The Raiders were dominant from start to finish, winning three races while placing top-five in 11 of the 12 events. Dudkina made headlines for Wellesley, capturing first-place honors in the 100 backstroke (58.46 seconds), while finishing second in the 200-IM (2:12.40).
For Xia, it was her third career sectional title. While the senior didn’t necessarily win the 100-breaststroke event outright, she did manage to finish as the runner-up, with a school record time of 1:08.68.
“I think it’s such a privilege,” Xia said. “It’s an honor too. I’ve had such a good experience on this team. Winning was not a big part of this. It’s more about the community, but it (does) feel good to be a part of a winning team.”
As the evening progressed, it became evident that the sectional winner was going to emerge from the Bay State Conference. While Needham made a push in the rankings, Wellesley was able to pull away from its divisional rival by racking up 390.5 team points (besting the field by 61.5). Brookline placed third overall with 304, followed by Ursuline Academy at 222.
As it usually does, the meet simply came down to which team had the most depth across all events.
“It feels more like the first (championship),” said Wellesley coach Jen Dutton. “I just woke up this morning and I didn’t know (about our prospects). You can’t really tell, and Needham’s been swimming great. I know most of the Needham girls, we have a lot of camaraderie back and forth between our two teams, and they were so strong last week. We only beat them by a hair at our conference meet, so I knew that was going to be a battle.”
As for individual performances to note, Milton senior Elle Anthony went on to win the 100-freestyle (52.01), as well as the 200-IM (2:09.37).
Hannah Lee set a meet record time in the 100-breaststroke, clocking in at 1:05.46. The Brookline junior also took second place in the 100-butterfly (58.45).
Framingham’s Laura Dube also highlighted the day’s events, winning the 200-freestyle race (1:57.48), while earning a third-place finish in the 100-butterfly herself (1:00.80).
The sectional crown was the 11th in program history for Wellesley. The Raiders will turn their attention to states next weekend, where schools such as Acton-Boxboro (the 2021 North sectional winner), Andover, and more will be awaiting.
At one point, even Dutton wasn’t too sure as to how the program would fare, having lost so many key pieces to graduation last spring.
Now? The future is brighter than ever before.
“It ranks up there,” Dutton said about the title. “I feel like we’re starting all over again after last year, with sort of a brand new team. I’m happy for them, that they’re starting a tradition.”
TOP INDIVIDUALS
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay: 1. Wellesley, 1:49.72; 2. Brookline, 1:52.40; 3. Milton, 1:53.55
200 Freestyle: 1. Laura Dube, Framingham, 1:57.48; 2. Chloe Wukitch, Needham, 1:58.48; 3. Jenn McGrail, Ursuline, 1:59.89
200 IM: 1. Elle Anthony, Milton, 2:09.37; 2. Elena Dukina, Wellesley, 2:12.40; 3. Iris Xia, Wellesley, 2:15.49
50 Freestyle: 1. Trinity Trainor, Framingham, 24.70; 2. Madison Crummey, Milton, 24.82; 3. Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley, 24.93
100 Butterfly: 1. Madelyn Smith, Ursuline, 58.38; 2. Hannah Lee, Brookline, 58.45; 3. Laura Dube, Framingham, 1:00.80
100 Freestyle: 1. Elle Anthony, Milton, 52.01; 2. Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley, 53.80; 3. Audrey Stanton, Brookline, 55.67
500 Freestyle: 1. Chloe Wukitch, Needham, 5:19.73; 2. Honor Dufresne, Newton North, 5:23.98; 3. Amelia Cookson, Wellesley, 5:27.63
100 Backstroke: 1. Elena Dudkina, Wellesley, 58.46; 2. Isabella Lombard, Ursuline, 59.85; 3. Rose Gillooly, Milton, 59.94
100 Breaststroke: 1. Hannah Lee, Brookline, 1:05.46; 2. Iris Xia, Wellesley, 1:08.68; 3. Meredith Flint, Newton North, 1:09.60
Diving: 1. Alexa Kalish, Brookline, 506.70; 2. Olivia Shih, Brookline, 431.50; 3. Eva Georgaklis, Brookline, 394.55
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Wellesley, 1:40.85; 2. Framingham, 1:41.40; 3. Newton North, 1:43.25
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Milton, 3:39.18; 2. Wellesley, 3:42.19; 3. Framingham, 3:42.50
Nicaragua’s Ortega seeks re-election in questioned vote
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega sought a fourth consecutive term in elections Sunday against a field of little-known candidates while those who could have given him a real challenge sat in jail.
More than 13,000 polling places opened Sunday morning even as the opposition denounced more arrests of its leaders in activists around the county in the hours leading up to the vote.
The opposition called on Nicaraguans to stay home in protest of an electoral process that has been roundly criticized as not credible by foreign powers.
The election will determine who holds the presidency for the next five years, as well as 90 of the 92 seats in the congress and Nicaragua’s representation in the Central American Parliament. More than 4.4 million Nicaraguans age 16 and above were eligible to vote.
Ortega’s Sandinista Front and its allies control the congress and all government institutions. Ortega first served as president from 1985 to 1990, before returning to power in 2007. He recently declared his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, his “co-president.”
In June, police arrested seven potential presidential challengers on charges that essentially amount to treason. They remained in detention on election day. Some two dozen other opposition leaders were also swept up ahead of the elections.
The other contenders on Sunday’s ballot were little-known politicians from minor parties seen as friendly with Ortega’s Sandinista Front.
On Saturday, the Blue and White National Union, an opposition alliance, issued an alert after at least eight of its leaders were “abducted by the regime in illegal raids” Saturday afternoon and evening.
In Nicaragua, polls were scheduled to close at 6 p.m. Sunday and the Supreme Electoral Council said the first partial results would be released around midnight. Provisional vote totals are expected Monday.
Catalytic converter thefts are surging, cost to car owners can hit $4,000
If you start your car one morning and hear a loud roar when you hit the gas pedal, you might have been robbed.
That disturbing sound could signal that a thief has cut out the catalytic converter, a device mounted near the tailpipe that changes environmentally hazardous engine exhaust into less harmful gases.
The number of catalytic converter thefts has skyrocketed during the pandemic, driven by high unemployment, more cars sitting in driveways and a spike in the value of the metals used to make the devices, platinum, palladium and rhodium.
Rhodium, for example, was selling at $2,300 an ounce in early January 2019, according to Kitco.com, a precious metals retailer that tracks prices. As of Wednesday, it was $13,250 an ounce.
It’s costly for victims, who can end up shelling out $1,000 to $4,000 for a new converter. Drivers who have comprehensive insurance coverage still must pay a deductible; those who don’t must cough up the money out of pocket. Some victims don’t bother to file a claim at all.
Converter thefts have risen dramatically. In 2019, there were 3,389 claims filed, according to a report by the national insurance crime group. In 2020, that number jumped 326% to 14,443.
State legislators have responded with measures to thwart the thieves and prevent the sale of stolen devices. The measures include banning the sale of converters without proof of ownership, tightening scrap metal dealers’ record-keeping requirements and beefing up criminal penalties.
“The crime is rampant. It has taken off dramatically in the last two years,” said Tully Lehman, spokesperson for the National Insurance Crime Bureau, an industry association set up to combat insurance fraud.
This year, at least 11 states enacted laws addressing catalytic converter thefts or sales, according to Amanda Essex, a criminal justice policy specialist at the National Conference of State Legislatures. At least 10 other states have legislation pending.
In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law in June that makes it a third-degree felony to buy or sell stolen catalytic converters. Sellers must provide proof of ownership and other information to metal recycling centers.
In Minnesota, legislators agreed to spend $400,000 to create a pilot program that will pay for car owners to have their converters engraved with vehicle identification numbers or permanently marked so the parts could be identified if removed.
And in Oregon, a measure goes into effect in January that prohibits scrap metal businesses from buying or receiving catalytic converters except from commercial sellers or the vehicle’s owner. It also sets new record-keeping requirements for transactions.
